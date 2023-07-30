Tour de France Femmes stage 8 time trial start times

By Simone Giuliani
published

The final battle for stage victory and yellow unfolds over 22.6 kilometres in Pau

CHIANCIANO, ITALY - JUNE 30: Annemiek Van Vleuten of The Netherlands and Movistar Team sprints during the 34th Giro d'Italia Donne 2023, Stage 1 a 4.4km individual time trial from Chianciano to Chianciano on June 30, 2023 in Chianciano, Italy. (Photo by Dario Belingheri/Getty Images)
Annemiek van Vleuten (Movistar) in the ultimately neutralised stage 1 Giro d'Italia Donne 4.4km time trial (Image credit: Getty Images)

The final test of the 2023 Tour de France Femmes awaits, with a 22.6 kilometre time trial starting and finishing in Pau the last opportunity to reshuffle the GC order and the last chance to claim a prized stage victory.

After an aggressive day of racing on the slopes of the Col d’Aspin and Col du Tourmalet Demi Vollering (SD Worx) is in the box seat, holding a 1:50 lead over second-placed Kasia Niewiadoma (Canyon-SRAM) and 2:28 over Annemiek van Vleuten (Movistar). Last year’s winner is always a big threat when it comes to a time trial but may be facing an uphill battle in pursuing Vollering in the overall standings given the extent of the gap. However, no doubt she will start with Niewiadoma’s time firmly on the radar as well as a stage win.

Still, the two-time World Champion in the discipline will have more than her GC rivals to contend with for the stage victory. So many riders and teams will be chasing one last chance on the largely flat course with a small uphill mid-course and uphill ramp to the finish plus many of them will have been able to take it easy the previous stage, or as easy as you can on a climb of the Tourmalet, in anticipation of the time trial. 

Jumbo-Visma will likely be looking for their first stage win of the Tour with a couple of contenders, British time trial champion Anna Henderson and Dutch champion Riejanne Markus. The Dutch rider in particular has been a podium regular when it comes to the race against the clock the last two seasons plus she had to beat both Vollering and Van Vleuten to claim the national title.

French team FDJ-Suez will be looking to Grace Brown to capture the win, with the Australian World Championship silver medallist having painted a big target around this stage from the beginning. Then there is also Vollering’s teammate Marlen Reusser, although the work she did in pursuit of Niewiadoma on stage 7 may take a toll. Van Vleuten’s teammate and stage 6 winner Emma Norsgaard could also be in the mix.

The first of the 124 riders remaining in the race to set off will be Human Powered Health’s Marjolein Van'T Geloof, the lanterne rouge, who will be rolling out of the start gate at 2:38pm (CEST) while the last will be the yellow-clad Vollering at 5:01pm.

Stage 8 time trial start times

Swipe to scroll horizontally
Header Cell - Column 0 RiderStart time (CEST)
1Marjolein Van 'T Geloof (Human Powered Health)2:38 p.m
2Josie Talbot (Cofidis)2:39 p.m.
3Josie Nelson (Coop-Hitec Products) 2:40 p.m.
4Typhaine Laurance (Lifeplus Wahoo)2:41 p.m.
5Antri Christoforou (Human Powered Health)2:42 p.m.
6Jessica Allen (Jayco-Alula)2:43 p.m.
7Vittoria Guazzini (FDJ-Suez)2:44 p.m.
8India Grangier (Coop-Hitec Products) 2:45 p.m.
9April Tacey (Lifeplus Wahoo)2:46 p.m.
10Anastasiya Kolesava (Arkea Pro Cycling)2:47 p.m.
11Tiril Jørgensen (Coop-Hitec Products) 2:48 p.m.
12Megan Jastrab (dsm-firmenich)2:49 p.m.
13Sandrine Bideau (St Michel-Mavic-Auber 93)2:50 p.m.
14Margaux Vigie (Lifeplus Wahoo)2:51 p.m.
15Ilaria Sanguineti (Lidl-Trek)2:52 p.m.
16Alison Jackson (EF Education-Tibco-SVB)2:53 p.m.
17Stine Dale (Coop-Hitec Products)2:54 p.m.
18Evy Kuijpers (Fenix-Deceuninck)2:55 p.m.
19Wilma Olausson (Uno-X)2:56 p.m.
20Henrietta Christie (Human Powered Health)2:57 p.m.
21Jeanne Korevaar (Liv Racing TeqFind)2:58 p.m.
22Georgie Howe (Jayco-AlUla)2:59 p.m.
23Teniel Campbell (Jayco-AlUla)3:00 p.m.
24Coryn Labecki (Jumbo-Visma)3:01 p.m.
25Magdeleine Vallières (EF Education-Tibco-SVB)3:02 p.m.
26Nathalie Eklund (Israel-Premier Tech Roland)3:03 p.m.
27Arianna Fidanza (Ceratizit-WNT)3:04 p.m.
28Kathrin Schweinberger (Ceratizit-WNT)3:05 p.m.
29Elena Cecchini (SD Worx)3:06 p.m.
30Nina Kessler (Jayco-AlUla)3:07 p.m.
31Maaike Boogard (AG Insurance-Soudal QuickStep)3:08 p.m.
32Susanne Andersen (Uno-X)3:09 p.m.
33Sandra Alonso (Ceratizit-WNT)3:10 p.m.
34Sarah Roy (Canyon-SRAM)3:11 p.m.
35Sheyla Gutierrez (Movistar)3:12 p.m.
36Celia Le Mouel (St Michel-Mavic-Auber 93)3:13 p.m.
37Lauretta Hanson (Lidl-Trek)3:14 p.m.
38Camille Fahy (St Michel-Mavic-Auber 93)3:15 p.m.
39Sanne Cant (Fenix-Deceuninck)3:16 p.m.
40Julie De Wilde (Fenix Deceuninck)3:17 p.m.
41Aude Biannic (Movistar)3:18 p.m.
42Margot Pompanon (St Michel-Mavic-Auber 93)3:19 p.m.
43Nina Berton (Ceratizit-WNT)3:20 p.m.
44Sara Poidevin (EF Education-Tibco-SVB)3:21 p.m.
45Elena Hartmann (Israel-Premier Tech Roland)3:22 p.m.
46Danielle De Francesco (Arkea Pro Cycling)3:23 p.m.
47Karlijn Swinkels (Jumbo-Visma)3:24 p.m.
48Alexandra Manly (Jayco-AlUla)3:25 p.m.
49Eri Yonamine (Human Powered Health)3:26 p.m.
50Marthe Truyen (Fenix-Deceuninck)3:27 p.m.
51Amber Pate (Jayco-AlUla)3:28 p.m.
52Emma Norsgaard (Movistar)3:29 p.m.
53Morgane Coston (Cofidis)3:30 p.m.
54Hannah Ludwig (Uno-X)3:31 p.m.
55Anna Henderson (Jumbo-Visma)3:32 p.m.
56Sigrid Ytterhus Haugset (Coop-Hitec Products)3:33 p.m.
57Thalita De jong (Liv Racing TeqFind)3:34 p.m.
58Jade Wiel (FDJ-Suez)3:35 p.m.
59Floortje Mackaij (Movistar)3:36 p.m.
60Mischa Bredewold (SD Worx)3:37 p.m.
61Dilyxine Miermont (St Michel-Mavic-Auber 93)3:38 p.m.
62Elizabeth Holden (UAE Team ADQ)3:39 p.m.
63Pfeiffer Georgi (dsm-firmenich)3:40 p.m.
64Georgia Williams (EF Education-Tibco-SVB)3:41 p.m.
65Christine Majerus (SD Worx)3:42 p.m.
66Letizia Borghesi (EF Education-Tibco-SVB)3:43 p.m.
67Quinty Ton (Liv Racing-TeqFind)3:44 p.m.
68Julie Van De Velde (Fenix-Deceuninck)3:45 p.m.
69Maaike Colje (Akea Pro Cycling)3:46 p.m.
70Agnieszka Skalniak-Sojka (Canyon-SRAM)3:47 p.m.
71Lucinda Brand (Lidl-Trek)3:48 p.m.
72Elizabeth Stannard (Israel-Premier Tech Roland)3:49 p.m.
73Marta Lach (Ceratizit-WNT)3:50 p.m.
74Kathrin Hammes (EF Education-Tibco-SVB)3:51 p.m.
75Rachel Neylan (Cofidis)3:52 p.m.
76Esmee Peperkamp (dsm-firmenich)3:53 p.m.
77Julia Borgström (AG Insurance-Soudal QuickStep)3:54 p.m.
78Silke Smulders (Liv Racing TeqFind)3:55 p.m.
79Alena Amialiusik (UAE Team ADQ)3:56 p.m.
80Alice Towers (Canyon-SRAM)3:57 p.m.
81Caroline Andersson (Liv Racing TeqFind)3:58 p.m.
82Anouska Koster (Uno-X)3:59 p.m.
83Christina Schweinberger (Fenix-Deceuninck)4:00 p.m.
84Soraya Paladin (Canyon-SRAM)4:01 p.m.
85Alice Maria Arzuffi (Ceratizit-WNT)4:02 p.m.
86Romy Kasper (AG Insurance-Soudal QuickStep)4:03 p.m.
87Lea Curinier (dsm-firmenich)4:04 p.m.
88Lizzie Deignan (Lidl-Trek)4:05 p.m.
89Elise Chabbey (Canyon-SRAM)4:06 p.m.
90Audrey Cordon-Ragot (Human Powered Health)4:07 p.m.
91 Grace Brown (FDJ-Suez)4:08 p.m.
92Simone Boilard (St Michel-Mavic-Auber 93)4:09 p.m.
93Eleonora Camilla Gasparrini (UAE Team ADQ)4:10 p.m.
94Olivia Baril (UAE Team ADQ)4:11 p.m.
95Marlen Reusser (SD Worx)4:12 p.m.
96Natalie Grinczer (Lifeplus Wahoo)4:13 p.m.
97Coralie Demay (St Michel-Mavic-Auber 93)4:14 p.m.
98Paulo Patino (Movistar)4:15 p.m.
99Yara Kastelijn (Fenix Deceuninck)4:16 p.m.
100Clara Emond (Arkea Pro Cycling)4:17 p.m.
101Barbara Malcotti (Human Powered Health)4:18 p.m.
102Justine Ghekiere (AG Insurance-Soudal QuickStep)4:19 p.m.
103Tamara Dronova (Israel-Premier Tech Roland4:20 p.m.
104Amber Kraak (Jumbo-Visma)4:21 p.m.
105Liane Lippert (Movistar)4:23 p.m.
106Claire Steels (Israel-Premier Tech Roland)4:25 p.m.
107Marta Cavalli (FDJ-Suez)4:27 p.m.
108Clara Koppenburg (Cofidis)4:29 p.m.
109Ella Wyllie (LifePlus Wahoo)4:31 p.m.
110Mavi Garcia (Liv racing TeqFind)4:33 p.m.
111Silvia Persico (UAE Team ADQ)4:35 p.m.
112Cedrine Kerbaol (Ceratizit-WNT)4:37 p.m.
113Riejanne Markus (Jumbo-Visma)4:39 p.m.
114Erica Magnaldi (UAE Team ADQ)4:41 p.m.
115Amanda Spratt (Lidl-Trek)4:43 p.m.
116Ricarda Bauernfeind (Canyon-SRAM)4:45 p.m.
117Cecilia Uttrup Ludwig (FDJ-Suez)4:47 p.m.
118Ane Santesteban (Jayco-AlUla)4:49 p.m.
119Juliette Labous (dsm-firmenich)4:51 p.m.
120Ashleigh Moolman-Pasio (AG Insurance-Soudal QuickStep)4:53 p.m.
121Lotte Kopecky (SD Worx)4:55 p.m.
122Annemiek van Vleuten (Movistar)4:57 p.m.
123Kasia Niewiadoma (Canyon-SRAM)4:59 p.m.
124Demi Vollering (SD Worx)5:01 p.m.

Simone Giuliani
Australia Editor

Simone is a degree-qualified journalist that has accumulated decades of wide-ranging experience while working across a variety of leading media organisations. She joined Cyclingnews as a Production Editor at the start of the 2021 season and has now moved into the role of Australia Editor. Previously she worked as a freelance writer, Australian Editor at Ella CyclingTips and as a correspondent for Reuters and Bloomberg. Cycling was initially purely a leisure pursuit for Simone, who started out as a business journalist, but in 2015 her career focus also shifted to the sport.