Tour de France Femmes stage 8 time trial start times
The final battle for stage victory and yellow unfolds over 22.6 kilometres in Pau
The final test of the 2023 Tour de France Femmes awaits, with a 22.6 kilometre time trial starting and finishing in Pau the last opportunity to reshuffle the GC order and the last chance to claim a prized stage victory.
After an aggressive day of racing on the slopes of the Col d’Aspin and Col du Tourmalet Demi Vollering (SD Worx) is in the box seat, holding a 1:50 lead over second-placed Kasia Niewiadoma (Canyon-SRAM) and 2:28 over Annemiek van Vleuten (Movistar). Last year’s winner is always a big threat when it comes to a time trial but may be facing an uphill battle in pursuing Vollering in the overall standings given the extent of the gap. However, no doubt she will start with Niewiadoma’s time firmly on the radar as well as a stage win.
Still, the two-time World Champion in the discipline will have more than her GC rivals to contend with for the stage victory. So many riders and teams will be chasing one last chance on the largely flat course with a small uphill mid-course and uphill ramp to the finish plus many of them will have been able to take it easy the previous stage, or as easy as you can on a climb of the Tourmalet, in anticipation of the time trial.
Jumbo-Visma will likely be looking for their first stage win of the Tour with a couple of contenders, British time trial champion Anna Henderson and Dutch champion Riejanne Markus. The Dutch rider in particular has been a podium regular when it comes to the race against the clock the last two seasons plus she had to beat both Vollering and Van Vleuten to claim the national title.
French team FDJ-Suez will be looking to Grace Brown to capture the win, with the Australian World Championship silver medallist having painted a big target around this stage from the beginning. Then there is also Vollering’s teammate Marlen Reusser, although the work she did in pursuit of Niewiadoma on stage 7 may take a toll. Van Vleuten’s teammate and stage 6 winner Emma Norsgaard could also be in the mix.
The first of the 124 riders remaining in the race to set off will be Human Powered Health’s Marjolein Van'T Geloof, the lanterne rouge, who will be rolling out of the start gate at 2:38pm (CEST) while the last will be the yellow-clad Vollering at 5:01pm.
Stage 8 time trial start times
|Header Cell - Column 0
|Rider
|Start time (CEST)
|1
|Marjolein Van 'T Geloof (Human Powered Health)
|2:38 p.m
|2
|Josie Talbot (Cofidis)
|2:39 p.m.
|3
|Josie Nelson (Coop-Hitec Products)
|2:40 p.m.
|4
|Typhaine Laurance (Lifeplus Wahoo)
|2:41 p.m.
|5
|Antri Christoforou (Human Powered Health)
|2:42 p.m.
|6
|Jessica Allen (Jayco-Alula)
|2:43 p.m.
|7
|Vittoria Guazzini (FDJ-Suez)
|2:44 p.m.
|8
|India Grangier (Coop-Hitec Products)
|2:45 p.m.
|9
|April Tacey (Lifeplus Wahoo)
|2:46 p.m.
|10
|Anastasiya Kolesava (Arkea Pro Cycling)
|2:47 p.m.
|11
|Tiril Jørgensen (Coop-Hitec Products)
|2:48 p.m.
|12
|Megan Jastrab (dsm-firmenich)
|2:49 p.m.
|13
|Sandrine Bideau (St Michel-Mavic-Auber 93)
|2:50 p.m.
|14
|Margaux Vigie (Lifeplus Wahoo)
|2:51 p.m.
|15
|Ilaria Sanguineti (Lidl-Trek)
|2:52 p.m.
|16
|Alison Jackson (EF Education-Tibco-SVB)
|2:53 p.m.
|17
|Stine Dale (Coop-Hitec Products)
|2:54 p.m.
|18
|Evy Kuijpers (Fenix-Deceuninck)
|2:55 p.m.
|19
|Wilma Olausson (Uno-X)
|2:56 p.m.
|20
|Henrietta Christie (Human Powered Health)
|2:57 p.m.
|21
|Jeanne Korevaar (Liv Racing TeqFind)
|2:58 p.m.
|22
|Georgie Howe (Jayco-AlUla)
|2:59 p.m.
|23
|Teniel Campbell (Jayco-AlUla)
|3:00 p.m.
|24
|Coryn Labecki (Jumbo-Visma)
|3:01 p.m.
|25
|Magdeleine Vallières (EF Education-Tibco-SVB)
|3:02 p.m.
|26
|Nathalie Eklund (Israel-Premier Tech Roland)
|3:03 p.m.
|27
|Arianna Fidanza (Ceratizit-WNT)
|3:04 p.m.
|28
|Kathrin Schweinberger (Ceratizit-WNT)
|3:05 p.m.
|29
|Elena Cecchini (SD Worx)
|3:06 p.m.
|30
|Nina Kessler (Jayco-AlUla)
|3:07 p.m.
|31
|Maaike Boogard (AG Insurance-Soudal QuickStep)
|3:08 p.m.
|32
|Susanne Andersen (Uno-X)
|3:09 p.m.
|33
|Sandra Alonso (Ceratizit-WNT)
|3:10 p.m.
|34
|Sarah Roy (Canyon-SRAM)
|3:11 p.m.
|35
|Sheyla Gutierrez (Movistar)
|3:12 p.m.
|36
|Celia Le Mouel (St Michel-Mavic-Auber 93)
|3:13 p.m.
|37
|Lauretta Hanson (Lidl-Trek)
|3:14 p.m.
|38
|Camille Fahy (St Michel-Mavic-Auber 93)
|3:15 p.m.
|39
|Sanne Cant (Fenix-Deceuninck)
|3:16 p.m.
|40
|Julie De Wilde (Fenix Deceuninck)
|3:17 p.m.
|41
|Aude Biannic (Movistar)
|3:18 p.m.
|42
|Margot Pompanon (St Michel-Mavic-Auber 93)
|3:19 p.m.
|43
|Nina Berton (Ceratizit-WNT)
|3:20 p.m.
|44
|Sara Poidevin (EF Education-Tibco-SVB)
|3:21 p.m.
|45
|Elena Hartmann (Israel-Premier Tech Roland)
|3:22 p.m.
|46
|Danielle De Francesco (Arkea Pro Cycling)
|3:23 p.m.
|47
|Karlijn Swinkels (Jumbo-Visma)
|3:24 p.m.
|48
|Alexandra Manly (Jayco-AlUla)
|3:25 p.m.
|49
|Eri Yonamine (Human Powered Health)
|3:26 p.m.
|50
|Marthe Truyen (Fenix-Deceuninck)
|3:27 p.m.
|51
|Amber Pate (Jayco-AlUla)
|3:28 p.m.
|52
|Emma Norsgaard (Movistar)
|3:29 p.m.
|53
|Morgane Coston (Cofidis)
|3:30 p.m.
|54
|Hannah Ludwig (Uno-X)
|3:31 p.m.
|55
|Anna Henderson (Jumbo-Visma)
|3:32 p.m.
|56
|Sigrid Ytterhus Haugset (Coop-Hitec Products)
|3:33 p.m.
|57
|Thalita De jong (Liv Racing TeqFind)
|3:34 p.m.
|58
|Jade Wiel (FDJ-Suez)
|3:35 p.m.
|59
|Floortje Mackaij (Movistar)
|3:36 p.m.
|60
|Mischa Bredewold (SD Worx)
|3:37 p.m.
|61
|Dilyxine Miermont (St Michel-Mavic-Auber 93)
|3:38 p.m.
|62
|Elizabeth Holden (UAE Team ADQ)
|3:39 p.m.
|63
|Pfeiffer Georgi (dsm-firmenich)
|3:40 p.m.
|64
|Georgia Williams (EF Education-Tibco-SVB)
|3:41 p.m.
|65
|Christine Majerus (SD Worx)
|3:42 p.m.
|66
|Letizia Borghesi (EF Education-Tibco-SVB)
|3:43 p.m.
|67
|Quinty Ton (Liv Racing-TeqFind)
|3:44 p.m.
|68
|Julie Van De Velde (Fenix-Deceuninck)
|3:45 p.m.
|69
|Maaike Colje (Akea Pro Cycling)
|3:46 p.m.
|70
|Agnieszka Skalniak-Sojka (Canyon-SRAM)
|3:47 p.m.
|71
|Lucinda Brand (Lidl-Trek)
|3:48 p.m.
|72
|Elizabeth Stannard (Israel-Premier Tech Roland)
|3:49 p.m.
|73
|Marta Lach (Ceratizit-WNT)
|3:50 p.m.
|74
|Kathrin Hammes (EF Education-Tibco-SVB)
|3:51 p.m.
|75
|Rachel Neylan (Cofidis)
|3:52 p.m.
|76
|Esmee Peperkamp (dsm-firmenich)
|3:53 p.m.
|77
|Julia Borgström (AG Insurance-Soudal QuickStep)
|3:54 p.m.
|78
|Silke Smulders (Liv Racing TeqFind)
|3:55 p.m.
|79
|Alena Amialiusik (UAE Team ADQ)
|3:56 p.m.
|80
|Alice Towers (Canyon-SRAM)
|3:57 p.m.
|81
|Caroline Andersson (Liv Racing TeqFind)
|3:58 p.m.
|82
|Anouska Koster (Uno-X)
|3:59 p.m.
|83
|Christina Schweinberger (Fenix-Deceuninck)
|4:00 p.m.
|84
|Soraya Paladin (Canyon-SRAM)
|4:01 p.m.
|85
|Alice Maria Arzuffi (Ceratizit-WNT)
|4:02 p.m.
|86
|Romy Kasper (AG Insurance-Soudal QuickStep)
|4:03 p.m.
|87
|Lea Curinier (dsm-firmenich)
|4:04 p.m.
|88
|Lizzie Deignan (Lidl-Trek)
|4:05 p.m.
|89
|Elise Chabbey (Canyon-SRAM)
|4:06 p.m.
|90
|Audrey Cordon-Ragot (Human Powered Health)
|4:07 p.m.
|91
|Grace Brown (FDJ-Suez)
|4:08 p.m.
|92
|Simone Boilard (St Michel-Mavic-Auber 93)
|4:09 p.m.
|93
|Eleonora Camilla Gasparrini (UAE Team ADQ)
|4:10 p.m.
|94
|Olivia Baril (UAE Team ADQ)
|4:11 p.m.
|95
|Marlen Reusser (SD Worx)
|4:12 p.m.
|96
|Natalie Grinczer (Lifeplus Wahoo)
|4:13 p.m.
|97
|Coralie Demay (St Michel-Mavic-Auber 93)
|4:14 p.m.
|98
|Paulo Patino (Movistar)
|4:15 p.m.
|99
|Yara Kastelijn (Fenix Deceuninck)
|4:16 p.m.
|100
|Clara Emond (Arkea Pro Cycling)
|4:17 p.m.
|101
|Barbara Malcotti (Human Powered Health)
|4:18 p.m.
|102
|Justine Ghekiere (AG Insurance-Soudal QuickStep)
|4:19 p.m.
|103
|Tamara Dronova (Israel-Premier Tech Roland
|4:20 p.m.
|104
|Amber Kraak (Jumbo-Visma)
|4:21 p.m.
|105
|Liane Lippert (Movistar)
|4:23 p.m.
|106
|Claire Steels (Israel-Premier Tech Roland)
|4:25 p.m.
|107
|Marta Cavalli (FDJ-Suez)
|4:27 p.m.
|108
|Clara Koppenburg (Cofidis)
|4:29 p.m.
|109
|Ella Wyllie (LifePlus Wahoo)
|4:31 p.m.
|110
|Mavi Garcia (Liv racing TeqFind)
|4:33 p.m.
|111
|Silvia Persico (UAE Team ADQ)
|4:35 p.m.
|112
|Cedrine Kerbaol (Ceratizit-WNT)
|4:37 p.m.
|113
|Riejanne Markus (Jumbo-Visma)
|4:39 p.m.
|114
|Erica Magnaldi (UAE Team ADQ)
|4:41 p.m.
|115
|Amanda Spratt (Lidl-Trek)
|4:43 p.m.
|116
|Ricarda Bauernfeind (Canyon-SRAM)
|4:45 p.m.
|117
|Cecilia Uttrup Ludwig (FDJ-Suez)
|4:47 p.m.
|118
|Ane Santesteban (Jayco-AlUla)
|4:49 p.m.
|119
|Juliette Labous (dsm-firmenich)
|4:51 p.m.
|120
|Ashleigh Moolman-Pasio (AG Insurance-Soudal QuickStep)
|4:53 p.m.
|121
|Lotte Kopecky (SD Worx)
|4:55 p.m.
|122
|Annemiek van Vleuten (Movistar)
|4:57 p.m.
|123
|Kasia Niewiadoma (Canyon-SRAM)
|4:59 p.m.
|124
|Demi Vollering (SD Worx)
|5:01 p.m.
