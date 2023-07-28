Live coverage
Tour de France Femmes Stage 6 Live - The spinters' last dance
A 122km flat route into Blagnac offers the last shot for a mass sprint
Hello and welcome to Cyclingnews' live coverage of stage 6 of the Tour de France Femmes!
