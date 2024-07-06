'You can lose the Tour' on Tour de France's gravel stage, says Tadej Pogačar

'It's just another obstacle in the Tour de France. Like every other stage, a lot of other things can happen.'

UAE Team Emirates team's Slovenian rider Tadej Pogacar wearing the overall leader's yellow jersey (C) cycles with the pack of riders (peloton) during the 8th stage of the 111th edition of the Tour de France cycling race, 183,5 km between Semur-en-Auxois and Colombey-les-deux-Eglises, on July 6, 2024. (Photo by Anne-Christine POUJOULAT / AFP)
Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates) rides behind his teammate (Image credit: Getty Images)

Tour de France leader Tadej Pogačar came through another stage he might label as "boring" on Saturday, finishing safely in the peloton in Colombey-les-Deux-Eglises after another quiet day for most of the Tour's riders.

As has been the case with several of the sprinter-friendly stages so far, stage 8 brought little action before the final, with polka dot jersey holder Jonas Abrahamsen (Uno-X Mobility) the only rider in the break for the lion's share of the day.

Dani Ostanek
Dani Ostanek
Senior News Writer

Dani Ostanek is Senior News Writer at Cyclingnews, having joined in 2017 as a freelance contributor and later being hired full-time. Prior to joining the team, they had written for numerous major publications in the cycling world, including CyclingWeekly and Rouleur.

 

Dani has reported from the world's top races, including the Tour de France, World Championships, and the spring Classics. They have interviewed many of the sport's biggest stars, including Mathieu van der Poel, Remco Evenepoel, Demi Vollering, and Anna van der Breggen.

 

As well as original reporting, news and feature writing, and production work, Dani also oversees How to Watch guides and works on The Leadout newsletter throughout the season. Their favourite races are Strade Bianche and Paris-Roubaix and their favourite published article is from the 2024 edition of the latter: 'Unless I'm in an ambulance, I'm finishing this race' – Cyrus Monk, the last man home at Paris-Roubaix