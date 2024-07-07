Tour of Austria final stage neutralised in wake of death of André Drege

A condolence ride will take place instead of the normal stage following fatal crash described by fellow rider as ‘devastating’

Spectators watch as the pack of cyclists ride past in a mountain area during the 4th stage from St. Johann Alpendorf to Kals am GroÃŸglockner (151,7 km) of the 2024 Tour of Austria on July 6, 2024. (Photo by Johann GRODER / various sources / AFP) / Austria OUT
(Image credit: Getty Images)

Following the tragic death of André Drege on stage 4 of the Tour of Austria, organisers have announced that the final stage of the race will not be contested with a condolence ride set to take place instead.

André Drege, a Norwegian rider for UCI Conti team Coop-Repsol, fell on the descent from Großglockner on the queen stage of the Tour of Austria. His death was announced by race organisers following the stage finish.

