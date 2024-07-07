'Tadej was the strongest' - Jonas Vingegaard unfazed by Pogačar onslaught and double puncture in Tour de France gravel stage

By
published

Lack of collaboration with Tour leader's multiple attacks because 'better always to be with teammates'

Tadej Pogacar and Jonas Vingegaard during stage 9 at the Tour de France
Tadej Pogacar and Jonas Vingegaard during stage 9 at the Tour de France (Image credit: Getty Images)

Jonas Vingegaard has explained that his lack of interest in collaborating with Tadej Pogačar during the Tour de France gravel stage 9 on Sunday, when the two managed to drop the rest of the GC rivals, was based on a team strategy of always remaining with his teammates for as long as possible.

On a day when Pogačar went on the rampage on multiple occasions, repeatedly stringing out the field, and trying to drop his rivals, Vingegaard recognised to reporters that it would have been ideal for him, too, to collaborate with Pogačar to take more time on their joint rivals Remco Evenepoel (Soudal-QuickStep) and Primož Roglič (Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe).

Both Evenepoel and Roglič were distanced when Vingegaard bridged across - with some assistance from Matteo Jorgenson and Christophe Laporte -  to one of Pogačar’s most ferocious attacks. On other occasions, it was just Roglič who was dropped.

Alasdair Fotheringham
Alasdair Fotheringham

Alasdair Fotheringham has been reporting on cycling since 1991. He has covered every Tour de France since 1992 bar one, as well as numerous other bike races of all shapes and sizes, ranging from the Olympic Games in 2008 to the now sadly defunct Subida a Urkiola hill climb in Spain. As well as working for Cyclingnews, he has also written for The IndependentThe GuardianProCycling, The Express and Reuters.