'I like to ride on the gravel. It's in my nature' says Tour de France leader Tadej Pogačar after stage 9 attacks

Slovenian tried several big attacks on Tour's gravel stage but finished stage in the peloton alongside GC rivals  

Despite spending his afternoon launching several searing attacks on the gravel sectors around Troyes on stage 9 of the Tour de France, Tadej Pogačar closes out his Sunday without an extended GC lead heading into the race's first rest day.

The Slovenian tried on multiple occasions to leave behind his main yellow jersey rivals, including Remco Evenepoel,  Jonas Vingegaard, and Primož Roglič.

