Remco Evenepoel: 'I can't wait to discover the gravel roads' of Tour de France stage 9

By
published

Belgian contender changes his opinion on gravel, saying Troyes stage will be 'one of the most watched sporting events of the year'

Belgian Remco Evenepoel of Soudal Quick-Step greets the fans after stage 8 of the 2024 Tour de France
Belgian Remco Evenepoel of Soudal Quick-Step greets the fans after stage 8 of the 2024 Tour de France (Image credit: Getty Images)

It has been three years since Remco Evenpoel's first experience of gravel racing at a Grand Tour – stage 11 at the Giro d'Italia, where he struggled on the Tuscan sterrato, losing two minutes to eventual race winner Egan Bernal in Montalcino.

The news that this year's Tour de France – his first – would also include gravel roads in the parcours was, when the race route was announced back in October, met with a negative reaction from the Belgian as he said, "I don't think it's necessary."

Thank you for reading 5 articles in the past 30 days*

Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read any 5 articles for free in each 30-day period, this automatically resets

After your trial you will be billed £4.99 $7.99 €5.99 per month, cancel anytime. Or sign up for one year for just £49 $79 €59

Join now for unlimited access

Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Dani Ostanek
Dani Ostanek
Senior News Writer

Dani Ostanek is Senior News Writer at Cyclingnews, having joined in 2017 as a freelance contributor and later being hired full-time. Prior to joining the team, they had written for numerous major publications in the cycling world, including CyclingWeekly and Rouleur.

 

Dani has reported from the world's top races, including the Tour de France, World Championships, and the spring Classics. They have interviewed many of the sport's biggest stars, including Mathieu van der Poel, Remco Evenepoel, Demi Vollering, and Anna van der Breggen.

 

As well as original reporting, news and feature writing, and production work, Dani also oversees How to Watch guides and works on The Leadout newsletter throughout the season. Their favourite races are Strade Bianche and Paris-Roubaix and their favourite published article is from the 2024 edition of the latter: 'Unless I'm in an ambulance, I'm finishing this race' – Cyrus Monk, the last man home at Paris-Roubaix