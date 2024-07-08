'Not a lack of balls, just smart racing’ - Jonas Vingegaard responds to Evenepoel’s Tour de France criticism

By
published

‘I feel like I’m growing’ - says two-time defending Tour champion before rest day ride

Jonas Vingegaard on teammate Jan Tratnik's bike
Jonas Vingegaard on teammate Jan Tratnik's bike (Image credit: Getty Images)

Jonas Vingegaard has responded to Remco Evenepoel’s accusations that he didn’t have ‘the balls to race’ during Sunday’s gravel stage at the Tour de France, saying with a smile that he was focused on ‘riding smart.’

Vingegaard and his Visma-Lease a Bike team rode defensively through the stage over the 14 gravel sectors near Troyes in central France, keen to limit the risk of losing time or going mano-a-mano with his biggest Tour rivals, especially Tadej Pogačar.  

Stephen Farrand
Stephen Farrand
Head of News

Stephen is the most experienced member of the Cyclingnews team, having reported on professional cycling since 1994. He has been Head of News at Cyclingnews since 2022, before which he held the position of European editor since 2012 and previously worked for Reuters, Shift Active Media, and CyclingWeekly, among other publications.