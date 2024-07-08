'I think Vingegaard is a little bit afraid of me' – Tadej Pogačar warns Visma against mind games at Tour de France

By
published

Yellow jersey revisits rival’s gravel strategy and looks ahead to Pyrenean duel

Tadej Pogačar looks back at Jonas Vingegaard on stage 9 of the Tour de France
Tadej Pogačar looks back at Jonas Vingegaard on stage 9 of the Tour de France (Image credit: Getty Images)

And on the 10th day, they duelled by press conference. The Tour de France paused for its first rest day in Orléans on Monday, but the eternal rivalry between Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates) and Jonas Vingegaard (Visma-Lease a Bike) was a war of nerves as well as of legs. 

Vingegaard’s decision to employ a defensive strategy on the gravel roads of Troyes on stage 9 was met afterwards with a degree of resigned frustration from Pogačar – “I expected that, honestly” – and an altogether more pointed reproach from Remco Evenepoel (Soudal-QuickStep), the debutant eager to disrupt the Tour’s old firm. 

Barry Ryan
Head of Features

Barry Ryan is Head of Features at Cyclingnews. He has covered professional cycling since 2010, reporting from the Tour de France, Giro d’Italia and events from Argentina to Japan. His writing has appeared in The Independent, Procycling and Cycling Plus. He is the author of The Ascent: Sean Kelly, Stephen Roche and the Rise of Irish Cycling’s Golden Generation, published by Gill Books.