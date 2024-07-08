Geraint Thomas: Vingegaard bigger favourite than Pogačar to win 2024 Tour de France

Welshman on new terrain at 38 as he tackles first full Giro d’Italia-Tour de France double of career

The 2024 Tour de France is Geraint Thomas' (Ineos Grenadiers) 21st Grand Tour appearance
The 2024 Tour de France is Geraint Thomas' (Ineos Grenadiers) 21st Grand Tour appearance (Image credit: Getty Images)

2018 Tour de France winner Geraint Thomas currently has a ringside seat on how the Tadej Pogačar-Jonas Vingegaard battle for this year's race is developing, and the Ineos Grenadiers star is in no doubt who, on current form and after nine stages, is most likely to come out victorious overall.

“I'd say Jonas [Vingegaard],” Thomas told Cyclingnews when asked on the first rest day whom he currently felt would be wearing yellow in Nice in just under two weeks time.

Alasdair Fotheringham
Alasdair Fotheringham has been reporting on cycling since 1991. He has covered every Tour de France since 1992 bar one, as well as numerous other bike races of all shapes and sizes, ranging from the Olympic Games in 2008 to the now sadly defunct Subida a Urkiola hill climb in Spain. As well as working for Cyclingnews, he has also written for The IndependentThe GuardianProCycling, The Express and Reuters.