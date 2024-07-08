Jonas Vingegaard isn't going to race his Tour de France until terrain suits him – Philippa York Analysis

By
published

Our expert pundit looks back at the opening week and examines the state of play among the 'big four' GC favourites

Jonas Vingegaard follows Tadej Pogačar during the Tour de France gravel stage
Jonas Vingegaard follows Tadej Pogačar during the Tour de France gravel stage (Image credit: Zac Williams/SWpix)

It’s the first rest day of the Tour de France and no one is surprised that Tadej Pogačar is in yellow. After all, he came into the race as the favourite. With a star-studded UAE Emirates team massed around him and with the other members of the ‘Big Four’ club – Jonas Vingegaard, Remco Evenepoel, Primož Roglič – all suffering from less-than-optimal preparation, the two-time Tour winner looked likely to follow the Giro d’Italia script of blowing away the opposition.

In an ideal world, after emerging from the dusty tracks around Troyes, Pogačar would have enforced his will on the peloton and all there’d have been left to speculate would be who was going to occupy the remaining podium places. That hasn’t happened, and I doubt there’s too much surprise in the UAE camp because, as Tom Pidcock observed, the level is so high at the Tour de France.

Philippa York
Philippa York

Philippa York is a long-standing Cyclingnews contributor, providing expert racing analysis. As one of the early British racers to take the plunge and relocate to France with the famed ACBB club in the 1980's, she was the inspiration for a generation of racing cyclists – and cycling fans – from the UK.

The Glaswegian gained a contract with Peugeot in 1980, making her Tour de France debut in 1983 and taking a solo win in Bagnères-de-Luchon in the Pyrenees, the mountain range which would prove a happy hunting ground throughout her Tour career. 

The following year's race would prove to be one of her finest seasons, becoming the first rider from the UK to win the polka dot jersey at the Tour, whilst also becoming Britain's highest-ever placed GC finisher with 4th spot. 

She finished runner-up at the Vuelta a España in 1985 and 1986, to Pedro Delgado and Álvaro Pino respectively, and at the Giro d'Italia in 1987. Stage race victories include the Volta a Catalunya (1985), Tour of Britain (1989) and Critérium du Dauphiné Libéré (1990). York retired from professional cycling as reigning British champion following the collapse of Le Groupement in 1995. 