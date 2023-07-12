Live coverage
Tour de France stage 11 live: A sprint showdown in Moulins
Can Jasper Philipsen claim stage victory number 4?
A look at the map of today's stage. Heading north-east from Clermont-Ferrand as the race slowly makes its way towards the Alps.
Ewan and Jakobsen join forces in battle at back of scorching Tour de France stage
Common aim ties Lotto-Dstny, Soudal-QuickStep riders into cohesive group of six to fight time cut
Then there's a 20-minute roll-out through the neutral zone.
20 minutes to go until stage 11 begins!
A select few quotes put out by the Tour organisers ahead of today's stage...
Cees Bol: "Mark Cavendish was our sprinter and I was the pilot fish. Today, I will be the team's sprinter."
Fabio Jakobsen: "The sprint is quite similar to the one in Bordeaux. The final will be very lively."
Bryan Coquard: "We'll do our maximum to be well-positioned and do a great sprint today."
Sam Welsford: "The level is very high, the sprinters present are so strong, and Jasper is in incredible shape."
Biniam Girmay: "It's not easy to stay together in the last kilometres. Today's stage is a good opprtunity for the team to fight in the final, and to win.
Tom Dumoulin criticises Wout van Aert for Tour de France stage 10 tactics
Former teammate 'didn't understand' why Belgian 'wasted energy' in attack with Van der Poel
Jasper Philipsen says Tour de France hate messages 'don't throw me off balance'
Belgian's lead-out man Mathieu van der Poel recovering from illness ahead of expected stage 11 sprint
Some news from a couple of the fastmen ahead of today's stage...
Around 40 minutes to go until the riders roll out in the neutral zone today.
The stage is classified as among the lowest difficulty by Tour organisers, so if the sprint squads get to work then expect the likes of Philipsen, Ewan, Pedersen, Coquard, Girmay, Jakobsen, Groenewegen and co to feature at the end of 180km.
Here's the profile of today's stage. Three fourth-category climbs but nothing to worry about for the fastmen.
After yesterday's hot and hectic stage 10, it's looking likely to be a bunch sprint today in Moulins.
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of stage 11 of the 2023 Tour de France!
