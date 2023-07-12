Tom Dumoulin criticises Wout van Aert for Tour de France stage 10 tactics

Wout van Aert and Mathieu Van der Poel on the attack on stage 10 of the 2023 Tour de France

Wout Van Aert has received criticism from former teammate Tom Dumoulin for his curious tactics on stage 10 of the Tour de France.

The Jumbo-Visma rider stayed on the wheel of long-term rival Mathieu van der Poel (Alpecin-Deceuninck) as he created separation on the descent from Saint-Alyre-ès-Montagne just under 50km from the finish in Issoire.

Van der Poel had originally tried pacing to reduce the breakaway’s advantage which was north of two minutes, but once they reached the foot of the final climb, the Dutchman knocked off his effort with no chance of catching the break leaving Van Aert solo.

"I do not get it at all. I still understand from Mathieu [van der Poel] that he will play a bit and drive on. Wout [Van Aert] is accidentally in his wheel, but then takes over and continues to drive. I didn't understand that," said Dumoulin on Vive le Vélo on Tuesday.

"Wout didn’t have a good ride. He really 'threw' his powers. At some point, he had to realise where it was not really necessary.”

It was speculated that Van Aert had been riding all out as he was set to leave the Tour to attend the birth of his second child. He quickly dispelled this rumour which made his tactics all the more curious to Dumoulin.

“The team might have needed him later. I also did not understand his move in the final. If you want to win the Tour with Jonas Vingegaard, Van Aert should not actually do this,” continued Dumoulin.

"With one more climb to go and two and a half minutes from the leading group, you don't have to attack anymore. The chance is minimal that you will join the leading group. That was wasted energy. In the first place for himself, but also for the team."

Van Aert and Dumoulin were teammates for three years from 2020 until August of the 2022 season when Dumoulin retired from the sport.

It wasn’t all negative from the former Giro d’Italia winner, however, as he was quick to highlight Van Aert’s utility as an incredible domestique.

“Until today, Wout van Aert has done everything right, he has been a super teammate for Jonas Vingegaard,” Dumoulin said. “Jumbo-Visma has only one goal and that is to win the Tour.

“Wout can take his chance in the stages that suit him. They also went for him in the second stage, but Vingegaard was told before the Tour that in principle he should not help Van Aert. He should have done it then.”

Belgian media had said that the defending Tour de France champion wasn’t working enough for Van Aert when Jumbo-Visma were outfoxed by Victor Lafay (Cofidis) on the finish into San Sebastian on stage 2 which left the Belgian extremely frustrated.

Van Aert has won nine Tour stages throughout his career and at least one at each of his appearances at La Grand Boucle but is yet to stand atop the podium in the 2023 race. His team leader Vingegaard is currently in the yellow jersey, but only 17 seconds ahead of two-time Tour winner, Tadej Pogačar.

Van Aert’s next chance will be on stage 11 from Clermont-Ferrand to Moulins on a parcours which should suit his abilities. If he comes close to the win again but misses out, more questions will be raised about the way he decided to ride on stage 10.