Tour de France stage 9 - Live coverage

Refresh

After it, the road continues to rise to Mégève before a brief dip down ahead of the big climbing challenges. First come the Col des Saisies, Col du Pré, and Cormet de Roselend before a longer descent and then the long road up to Tignes.

The Côte de Domancy is only 2.5km long but averages 9.4%. It found fame during the 1980 World Championships, where Bernard Hinault won on home soil.

The pair are 20 seconds clear as Israel continue to control the peloton.

It's Davide Ballerini for Deceuninck-QuickStep and Harry Sweeny for Lotto Soudal.

Another attack with one each from QuickStep and Lotto.

They are both brought to heel now.

The Frenchman appears to be sitting up and waiting now, but here comes a counter-attack.

Cosnefroy looks over his shoulder and sees a bunched peloton.

We do get an attack now. It's Benoit Cosnefroy, the AG2R puncheur.

We have a flat preamble of just under 20km ahead of the first climb of the day - the short but steep Côte de Domancy. That's where we should see the real fight for the break.

Andre Greipel is on the front, setting pace in a bit of an Israel train. Funny start this.

Israel Start-Up Nation move to the front but no attacks yet.

We're off!

Don't know why I said there was one non-starter, and one significant one... There are two with Jumbo-Visma confirming earlier on that Primoz Roglic will not continue. Here's the full story on that.

😁Smiles in Cluses @MarkCavendish 😁 Des sourires à Cluses#TDF2021 pic.twitter.com/jC8oGIOn42July 4, 2021 See more

We're on the move. A short neutral zone and then we're racing, and it should be another fast and furious start.

Here's our story on Van der Poel Mathieu van der Poel abandons Tour de France to focus on Tokyo Olympic Games

One non-starter this morning and it's a significant one: Mathieu van der Poel (Alpecin-Fenix). He yielded the maillot jaune yesterday after a memorable stint in yellow following his stage win at Mur-de-Bretagne. This was his first Tour and he was always likely to leave early to prepare for his season's major objective: the mountain bike gold medal at the Olympics.

It's been a vintage first week to this Tour but, despite the latest spectacle delivered by Pogacar yesterday, you can't help feel it has killed this Tour de France as a contest. Where do his rivals - and the race - go from here? We'll start to get some answers today.

Before we get going, why not catch up on yesterday's action? Dylan Teuns won the first mountain stage but it will be remembered for the exploits of Tadej Pogacar, who crushed his rivals with an astonishing long-range attack. Stage 8: Report, results, photos

The roll-out is coming up on the hour, at 1pm local time, and the start proper around 10 minutes after that.

We're in Cluses, where the skies are leaden and some light rain has been falling. It looks like more of the same after yesterday's wet outing, which will make for a draining day in the saddle and have a lot of riders pining for that rest day. (Image credit: AG2R Citroen Team)