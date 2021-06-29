Trending

Live coverage

Tour de France stage 4 - Live coverage

By

Another chance for the sprinters on the road to Fougères

Tour de France 2021 hub page

Tour de France 2021 start list

How to watch the Tour de France – live TV and streaming Stage 2: Report, results, photos

Tour de France: Tim Merlier wins crash-marred stage 3

Van der Poel: I knew there was going to be trouble

Roglic vows to fight on at Tour de France

Tour de France stage 4

(Image credit: ASO)
Refresh

UCI president David Lappartient, meanwhile, has blamed the crashes on the riders themselves and the tension in the peloton, rather than on the route design. "The roads were fine, a constant width and there were no traffic islands. It was technical, but there was a  nice finishing straight, it’s just that everybody was going fast because Pontivy is at the bottom of a  steep valley," Lappartient told Ouest France. “Above all, the peloton was very nervous." Read more here.

UCI president David Lappartient at the 2020 World Championships in Imola, Italy

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)

In a video on YouTube, Philippe Gilbert has outlined that the rider representatives and the CPA had asked for stage 3 to be neutralised with 5km to go. While ASO apparently agreed with the move, the UCI commissaires declined the request because the current UCI rule do not allow it. "There was a big mistake accepting this route," Gilbert said, also calling out other teams for not working together for a common good and wider safety in the peloton,' said Gilbert. "What surprises me is that a number of teams reconned the route and didn’t say anything to ASO. If teams had pointed out the dangers then ASO could have changed the final kilometres. Communication is the key to everything." Stephen Farrand has more here.

MAARKEDAL BELGIUM JUNE 09 Philippe Gilbert of Belgium and Team Lotto Soudal at start during the 90th Baloise Belgium Tour 2021 Stage 1 a 1753km stage from Beveren to Maarkedal baloisebelgiumtour on June 09 2021 in Maarkedal Belgium Photo by Bas CzerwinskiGetty Images

(Image credit: Getty Images Sport)

General classification after stage 3

1          Mathieu van der Poel (Ned) Alpecin-Fenix     12:58:53

2          Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep         0:00:08

3          Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Ineos Grenadiers        0:00:31

4          Wout Van Aert (Bel) Jumbo-Visma   

5          Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Bora-Hansgrohe      0:00:38

6          Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates       0:00:39

7          Enric Mas Nicolau (Spa) Movistar Team        0:00:40

8          Nairo Quintana (Col) Team Arkea-Samsic     

9          Pierre Latour (Fra) TotalEnergies        0:00:45

10        Sergio Higuita Garcia (Col) EF Education-Nippo       0:00:52

11        Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo          

12        David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ   

13        Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana-Premier Tech

14        Esteban Chaves Rubio (Col) Team BikeExchange     

15        Rigoberto Uran (Col) EF Education-Nippo   

16        Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 0:00:55

17        Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana-Premier Tech  

18        Geraint Thomas (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers        0:01:07

19        Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain Victorious         0:01:12

20        Primoz Roglic (Slo) Jumbo-Visma     0:01:35

Yesterday's fraught stage saw the general classification picture redrawn quite dramatically, with Richard Carapaz (Ineos) and Julian Alaphilippe (Deceuninck-QuickStep) the only contenders to finish in the front group. For a full rundown of how the GC men fared, click here.

Primoz Roglic

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Today's stage gets underway at 13.25 local time but there will be a lot of discussions before then in the aftermath of yesterday's crash-marred stage. We will have reaction from Philippe Gilbert and UCI president David Lappartient shortly, but these were some of the views from the peloton immediately afterwards

Stage 4 of the Tour de France is a flat run from Redon to Fougères that should present the sprinters with another opportunity, though it remains to be seen how the peloton will approach the day after the crash-marred stage to Pontivy on Monday.

Latest on Cyclingnews