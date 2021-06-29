Tour de France stage 4 - Live coverage

Refresh

UCI president David Lappartient, meanwhile, has blamed the crashes on the riders themselves and the tension in the peloton, rather than on the route design. "The roads were fine, a constant width and there were no traffic islands. It was technical, but there was a nice finishing straight, it’s just that everybody was going fast because Pontivy is at the bottom of a steep valley," Lappartient told Ouest France. “Above all, the peloton was very nervous." Read more here. (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

In a video on YouTube, Philippe Gilbert has outlined that the rider representatives and the CPA had asked for stage 3 to be neutralised with 5km to go. While ASO apparently agreed with the move, the UCI commissaires declined the request because the current UCI rule do not allow it. "There was a big mistake accepting this route," Gilbert said, also calling out other teams for not working together for a common good and wider safety in the peloton,' said Gilbert. "What surprises me is that a number of teams reconned the route and didn’t say anything to ASO. If teams had pointed out the dangers then ASO could have changed the final kilometres. Communication is the key to everything." Stephen Farrand has more here. (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)

General classification after stage 3 1 Mathieu van der Poel (Ned) Alpecin-Fenix 12:58:53 2 Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:00:08 3 Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Ineos Grenadiers 0:00:31 4 Wout Van Aert (Bel) Jumbo-Visma 5 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:00:38 6 Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 0:00:39 7 Enric Mas Nicolau (Spa) Movistar Team 0:00:40 8 Nairo Quintana (Col) Team Arkea-Samsic 9 Pierre Latour (Fra) TotalEnergies 0:00:45 10 Sergio Higuita Garcia (Col) EF Education-Nippo 0:00:52 11 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 12 David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 13 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana-Premier Tech 14 Esteban Chaves Rubio (Col) Team BikeExchange 15 Rigoberto Uran (Col) EF Education-Nippo 16 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 0:00:55 17 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana-Premier Tech 18 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers 0:01:07 19 Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain Victorious 0:01:12 20 Primoz Roglic (Slo) Jumbo-Visma 0:01:35

Yesterday's fraught stage saw the general classification picture redrawn quite dramatically, with Richard Carapaz (Ineos) and Julian Alaphilippe (Deceuninck-QuickStep) the only contenders to finish in the front group. For a full rundown of how the GC men fared, click here. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Today's stage gets underway at 13.25 local time but there will be a lot of discussions before then in the aftermath of yesterday's crash-marred stage. We will have reaction from Philippe Gilbert and UCI president David Lappartient shortly, but these were some of the views from the peloton immediately afterwards.