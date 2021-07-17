Refresh

Greipel sets off for what will be his final Tour de France time trial.

Seven men has passed through the first checkpoint at 7.5km into the 30.3km course. Dries Devenyns (Deceuninck-QuickStep) is quickest so far at 9:22, 26 seconds up on Mads Pedersen.

Andre Greipel has announced that he will retire at the end of the season Check out the story here

There's great weather out on the course today. No clouds, rain or wind for the riders.

Declercq sets off, followed by Cees Bol and then Mark Cavendish.

Just a few minutes until Declercq heads off...

Toms Skujins' take on today... #TheRealTDF starts today: passing so many wineries in just 30km and not having time to stop for a glass is the biggest challenge of the whole three weeks. Oh and maybe some spots on GC will change.July 17, 2021 See more

Unfortunately there's little in terms of suspense at the top of the GC today, with Tadej Pogačar secure in overall victory at 5:45 ahead of second place. There could be battles over minor placings, though, with fourth-placed Ben O'Connor and fifth-placed Wilco Kelderman separated by 32 seconds. Enric Mas, sixth, and Alexey Lutsenko, seventh, are 1:11 apart, while the eighth- and ninth-placed men Guillaume Martin and Pello Bilbao are 1:02 apart.

20 minutes to go to the start of today's stage.

Start times (CEST) for some the top time triallists left in the race today... Mikkel Bjerg – 13:45:30

Stefan Bissegger – 13:54:30

Brandon McNulty – 14:55:00

Kasper Asgreen – 15:03:00

Stefan Küng – 15:33:00

Geraint Thomas – 15:57:00

Richie Porte – 16:03:00

Julian Alaphilippe – 16:23:00

Wout Van Aert – 16:43:00

Mattia Cattaneo – 16:57:00

Rigoberto Uran – 17:01:00

Alexey Lutsenko – 17:07:00

Wilco Kelderman – 17:11:00

Jonas Vingegaard – 17:17:00

Tadej Pogacar – 17:19:00

It's a quite flat course today but with some rises and climbs, similar to the first TT of the race. The course isn't too technical either, though there are certainly some tricker sections. Check out the map below. (Image credit: ASO)

His teammate, green jersey holder Mark Cavendish, is third man off at 13:08 local time. Former world champion Mads Pedersen (Trek-Segafredo) and ISN's Chris Froome are also among the first 10 starters today.

Today's stage kicks off in just over an hour, with Deceuninck-QuickStep's Tim Declercq the first man to start being last on GC.