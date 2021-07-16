2021 Tour de France stage 20 time trial - start times

Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates) heads into the stage 20 individual time trial at the Tour de France with a commanding lead in the overall classification.

A specialist in the discipline, Pogačar is likely to all but seal his second overall victory at the French Grand Tour on the penultimate day of racing before the 21 days of racing comes to an end on Sunday in Paris.

Pogačar is leading the general classification by 5:45 ahead of Jonas Vingegaard (Jumbo-Visma) and 5:51 over Richard Carapaz (Ineos Grenadiers), while Ben O'Connor (AG2R Citroën) is in fourth at 8:18 and Wilco Kelderman (Bora-Hansgrohe) fifth at 8:50, meaning that there will more to play for in the top-10 placings than there will be for anyone to challenge Pogačar for the yellow jersey.

The stage 20 time trial is 30.8km from Libourne to Saint-Émilion and the only rise is located just before the second check point at Montagne before winding its way into Saint-Émilion.

Tim Declercq (Deceuninck-QuickStep) will be the first rider off the starting ramp at 13:05 CET and Pogačar will be the last rider off the ramp at 17:19 CET.