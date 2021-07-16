2021 Tour de France stage 20 time trial - start times
Yellow jersey Tadej Pogacar last rider off at 17:19 CET
Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates) heads into the stage 20 individual time trial at the Tour de France with a commanding lead in the overall classification.
A specialist in the discipline, Pogačar is likely to all but seal his second overall victory at the French Grand Tour on the penultimate day of racing before the 21 days of racing comes to an end on Sunday in Paris.
Pogačar is leading the general classification by 5:45 ahead of Jonas Vingegaard (Jumbo-Visma) and 5:51 over Richard Carapaz (Ineos Grenadiers), while Ben O'Connor (AG2R Citroën) is in fourth at 8:18 and Wilco Kelderman (Bora-Hansgrohe) fifth at 8:50, meaning that there will more to play for in the top-10 placings than there will be for anyone to challenge Pogačar for the yellow jersey.
The stage 20 time trial is 30.8km from Libourne to Saint-Émilion and the only rise is located just before the second check point at Montagne before winding its way into Saint-Émilion.
Tim Declercq (Deceuninck-QuickStep) will be the first rider off the starting ramp at 13:05 CET and Pogačar will be the last rider off the ramp at 17:19 CET.
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Time
|1
|Tim Declercq (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|13:05:00
|2
|Cees Bol (Ned) Team DSM
|13:06:30
|3
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|13:08:00
|4
|Michael Mørkøv (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|13:09:30
|5
|Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo
|13:11:00
|6
|Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Israel Start-up Nation
|13:12:30
|7
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|13:14:00
|8
|Rick Zabel (Ger) Israel Start-up Nation
|13:15:30
|9
|Chris Froome (GBr) Israel Start-up Nation
|13:17:00
|10
|Jelle Wallays (Bel) Cofidis
|13:18:30
|11
|Jeremy Cabot (Fra) TotalEnergies
|13:20:00
|12
|Sean Bennett (USA) Team Qhubeka-NextHash
|13:21:30
|13
|Julien Simon (Fra) TotalEnergies
|13:23:00
|14
|Nils Eekhoff (Ned) Team DSM
|13:24:30
|15
|Joris Nieuwenhuis (Ned) Team DSM
|13:26:00
|16
|Marco Haller (Aut) Bahrain Victorious
|13:27:30
|17
|André Greipel (Ger) Israel Start-up Nation
|13:29:00
|18
|Carlos Barbero (Spa) Team Qhubeka-NextHash
|13:30:30
|19
|Omer Goldstein (Isr) Israel Start-up Nation
|13:32:00
|20
|Maximilian Walscheid (Ger) Team Qhubeka-NextHash
|13:33:30
|21
|Simon Clarke (Aus) Team Qhubeka-NextHash
|13:35:00
|22
|Danny van Poppel (Ned) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|13:36:30
|23
|Boy van Poppel (Ned) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|13:38:00
|24
|Daniel Oss (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
|13:39:30
|25
|Ide Schelling (Ned) Bora-Hansgrohe
|13:41:00
|26
|Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|13:42:30
|27
|Petr Vakoc (Cze) Alpecin-Fenix
|13:44:00
|28
|Mikkel Bjerg (Den) UAE Team Emirates
|13:45:30
|29
|Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
|13:47:00
|30
|Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana-Premier Tech
|13:48:30
|31
|Christopher Juul-Jensen (Den) Team BikeExchange
|13:50:00
|32
|Casper Pedersen (Den) Team DSM
|13:51:30
|33
|Jasper Philipsen (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix
|13:53:00
|34
|Stefan Bissegger (Swi) EF Education-Nippo
|13:54:30
|35
|Davide Ballerini (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|13:56:00
|36
|Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Alpecin-Fenix
|13:57:30
|37
|Guillaume Boivin (Can) Israel Start-up Nation
|13:59:00
|38
|Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|14:00:30
|39
|Benoit Cosnefroy (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team
|14:02:00
|40
|Luke Durbridge (Aus) Team BikeExchange
|14:03:30
|41
|Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team BikeExchange
|14:05:00
|42
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|14:06:30
|43
|Fred Wright (GBr) Bahrain Victorious
|14:08:00
|44
|Jonas Rickaert (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix
|14:09:30
|45
|Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Movistar Team
|14:11:00
|46
|Marc Hirschi (Swi) UAE Team Emirates
|14:12:30
|47
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) AG2R Citroën Team
|14:14:00
|48
|Ivan Garcia Cortina (Spa) Movistar Team
|14:15:30
|49
|Maxime Chevalier (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|14:17:00
|50
|Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis
|14:18:30
|51
|Pierre-Luc Périchon (Fra) Cofidis
|14:20:00
|52
|Connor Swift (GBr) Team Arkea-Samsic
|14:21:30
|53
|Jorge Arcas (Spa) Movistar Team
|14:23:00
|54
|Anthony Perez (Fra) Cofidis
|14:24:30
|55
|Cyril Barthe (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|14:26:00
|56
|Bruno Armirail (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|14:27:30
|57
|Harry Sweeny (Aus) Lotto Soudal
|14:29:00
|58
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|14:31:00
|59
|Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Cofidis
|14:33:00
|60
|Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis
|14:35:00
|61
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|14:37:00
|62
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Team BikeExchange
|14:39:00
|63
|Georg Zimmermann (Ger) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|14:41:00
|64
|Fabien Doubey (Fra) TotalEnergies
|14:43:00
|65
|Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates
|14:45:00
|66
|Dorian Godon (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team
|14:47:00
|67
|Mike Teunissen (Ned) Jumbo-Visma
|14:49:00
|68
|Alex Aranburu Deba (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech
|14:51:00
|69
|Victor de la Parte (Spa) TotalEnergies
|14:53:00
|70
|Brandon McNulty (USA) UAE Team Emirates
|14:55:00
|71
|Toms Skujins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo
|14:57:00
|72
|Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R Citroën Team
|14:59:00
|73
|Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team
|15:01:00
|74
|Kasper Asgreen (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|15:03:00
|75
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Ineos Grenadiers
|15:05:00
|76
|Anthony Turgis (Fra) TotalEnergies
|15:07:00
|77
|Hugo Houle (Can) Astana-Premier Tech
|15:09:00
|78
|Brent Van Moer (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|15:11:00
|79
|Lorenzo Rota (Ita) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|15:13:00
|80
|Elie Gesbert (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic
|15:15:00
|81
|Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers
|15:17:00
|82
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Cofidis
|15:19:00
|83
|Michael Schär (Swi) AG2R Citroën Team
|15:21:00
|84
|Silvan Dillier (Swi) Alpecin-Fenix
|15:23:00
|85
|Magnus Cort (Den) EF Education-Nippo
|15:25:00
|86
|Omar Fraile Matarranz (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech
|15:27:00
|87
|Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Ineos Grenadiers
|15:29:00
|88
|Jonas Rutsch (Ger) EF Education-Nippo
|15:31:00
|89
|Stefan Küng (Swi) Groupama-FDJ
|15:33:00
|90
|Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain Victorious
|15:35:00
|91
|Michael Valgren (Den) EF Education-Nippo
|15:37:00
|92
|Nils Politt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|15:39:00
|93
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|15:41:00
|94
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|15:43:00
|95
|Pierre Latour (Fra) TotalEnergies
|15:45:00
|96
|Cristian Rodriguez Martin (Spa) TotalEnergies
|15:47:00
|97
|Davide Formolo (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|15:49:00
|98
|Neilson Powless (USA) EF Education-Nippo
|15:51:00
|99
|Mark Donovan (GBr) Team DSM
|15:53:00
|100
|Valentin Madouas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|15:55:00
|101
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers
|15:57:00
|102
|Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|15:59:00
|103
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Israel Start-up Nation
|16:01:00
|104
|Richie Porte (Aus) Ineos Grenadiers
|16:03:00
|105
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana-Premier Tech
|16:05:00
|106
|Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo
|16:07:00
|107
|Quentin Pacher (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|16:09:00
|108
|Rafal Majka (Pol) UAE Team Emirates
|16:11:00
|109
|Sepp Kuss (USA) Jumbo-Visma
|16:13:00
|110
|Kenny Elissonde (Fra) Trek-Segafredo
|16:15:00
|111
|Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|16:17:00
|112
|Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain Victorious
|16:19:00
|113
|Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix
|16:21:00
|114
|Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|16:23:00
|115
|Nairo Quintana (Col) Team Arkea-Samsic
|16:25:00
|116
|Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|16:27:00
|117
|Ion Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech
|16:29:00
|118
|Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Ineos Grenadiers
|16:31:00
|119
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
|16:33:00
|120
|Sergio Higuita Garcia (Col) EF Education-Nippo
|16:35:00
|121
|Franck Bonnamour (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|16:37:00
|122
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|16:39:00
|123
|Sergio Henao Montoya (Col) Team Qhubeka-NextHash
|16:41:00
|124
|Wout Van Aert (Bel) Jumbo-Visma
|16:43:00
|125
|Ruben Guerreiro (Por) EF Education-Nippo
|16:45:00
|126
|Dylan Teuns (Bel) Bahrain Victorious
|16:47:00
|127
|Wout Poels (Ned) Bahrain Victorious
|16:49:00
|128
|Aurélien Paret Peintre (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team
|16:51:00
|129
|Louis Meintjes (RSA) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|16:53:00
|130
|Esteban Chaves Rubio (Col) Team BikeExchange
|16:55:00
|131
|Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|16:57:00
|132
|David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|16:59:00
|133
|Rigoberto Uran (Col) EF Education-Nippo
|17:01:00
|134
|Pello Bilbao Lopez De Armentia (Spa) Bahrain Victorious
|17:03:00
|135
|Guillaume Martin (Fra) Cofidis
|17:05:00
|136
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana-Premier Tech
|17:07:00
|137
|Enric Mas Nicolau (Spa) Movistar Team
|17:09:00
|138
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Bora-Hansgrohe
|17:11:00
|139
|Ben O'Connor (Aus) AG2R Citroën Team
|17:13:00
|140
|Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Ineos Grenadiers
|17:15:00
|141
|Jonas Vingegaard (Den) Jumbo-Visma
|17:17:00
|142
|Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
|17:19:00
