2021 Tour de France stage 20 time trial - start times

Yellow jersey Tadej Pogacar last rider off at 17:19 CET

Tadej Pogacar (UAE Team Emirates) in the stage 5 time trial at the Tour de France
Tadej Pogacar (UAE Team Emirates) in the stage 5 time trial at the Tour de France (Image credit: Getty Images)

Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates) heads into the stage 20 individual time trial at the Tour de France with a commanding lead in the overall classification. 

A specialist in the discipline, Pogačar is likely to all but seal his second overall victory at the French Grand Tour on the penultimate day of racing before the 21 days of racing comes to an end on Sunday in Paris.

Pogačar is leading the general classification by 5:45 ahead of Jonas Vingegaard (Jumbo-Visma) and 5:51 over Richard Carapaz (Ineos Grenadiers), while Ben O'Connor (AG2R Citroën) is in fourth at 8:18 and Wilco Kelderman (Bora-Hansgrohe) fifth at 8:50, meaning that there will more to play for in the top-10 placings than there will be for anyone to challenge Pogačar for the yellow jersey.

The  stage 20 time trial is 30.8km from Libourne to Saint-Émilion and the only rise is located just before the second check point at Montagne before winding its way into Saint-Émilion.

Tim Declercq (Deceuninck-QuickStep) will be the first rider off the starting ramp at 13:05 CET and Pogačar will be the last rider off the ramp at 17:19 CET.

Tour de France stage 20 time trial - Start times
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamTime
1Tim Declercq (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep 13:05:00
2Cees Bol (Ned) Team DSM 13:06:30
3Mark Cavendish (GBr) Deceuninck-QuickStep 13:08:00
4Michael Mørkøv (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep 13:09:30
5Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo 13:11:00
6Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Israel Start-up Nation 13:12:30
7Dries Devenyns (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep 13:14:00
8Rick Zabel (Ger) Israel Start-up Nation 13:15:30
9Chris Froome (GBr) Israel Start-up Nation 13:17:00
10Jelle Wallays (Bel) Cofidis 13:18:30
11Jeremy Cabot (Fra) TotalEnergies 13:20:00
12Sean Bennett (USA) Team Qhubeka-NextHash 13:21:30
13Julien Simon (Fra) TotalEnergies 13:23:00
14Nils Eekhoff (Ned) Team DSM 13:24:30
15Joris Nieuwenhuis (Ned) Team DSM 13:26:00
16Marco Haller (Aut) Bahrain Victorious 13:27:30
17André Greipel (Ger) Israel Start-up Nation 13:29:00
18Carlos Barbero (Spa) Team Qhubeka-NextHash 13:30:30
19Omer Goldstein (Isr) Israel Start-up Nation 13:32:00
20Maximilian Walscheid (Ger) Team Qhubeka-NextHash 13:33:30
21Simon Clarke (Aus) Team Qhubeka-NextHash 13:35:00
22Danny van Poppel (Ned) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 13:36:30
23Boy van Poppel (Ned) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 13:38:00
24Daniel Oss (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 13:39:30
25Ide Schelling (Ned) Bora-Hansgrohe 13:41:00
26Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 13:42:30
27Petr Vakoc (Cze) Alpecin-Fenix 13:44:00
28Mikkel Bjerg (Den) UAE Team Emirates 13:45:30
29Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) UAE Team Emirates 13:47:00
30Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana-Premier Tech 13:48:30
31Christopher Juul-Jensen (Den) Team BikeExchange 13:50:00
32Casper Pedersen (Den) Team DSM 13:51:30
33Jasper Philipsen (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 13:53:00
34Stefan Bissegger (Swi) EF Education-Nippo 13:54:30
35Davide Ballerini (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep 13:56:00
36Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Alpecin-Fenix 13:57:30
37Guillaume Boivin (Can) Israel Start-up Nation 13:59:00
38Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 14:00:30
39Benoit Cosnefroy (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 14:02:00
40Luke Durbridge (Aus) Team BikeExchange 14:03:30
41Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team BikeExchange 14:05:00
42Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Lotto Soudal 14:06:30
43Fred Wright (GBr) Bahrain Victorious 14:08:00
44Jonas Rickaert (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 14:09:30
45Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Movistar Team 14:11:00
46Marc Hirschi (Swi) UAE Team Emirates 14:12:30
47Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) AG2R Citroën Team 14:14:00
48Ivan Garcia Cortina (Spa) Movistar Team 14:15:30
49Maxime Chevalier (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM 14:17:00
50Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis 14:18:30
51Pierre-Luc Périchon (Fra) Cofidis 14:20:00
52Connor Swift (GBr) Team Arkea-Samsic 14:21:30
53Jorge Arcas (Spa) Movistar Team 14:23:00
54Anthony Perez (Fra) Cofidis 14:24:30
55Cyril Barthe (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM 14:26:00
56Bruno Armirail (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 14:27:30
57Harry Sweeny (Aus) Lotto Soudal 14:29:00
58Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 14:31:00
59Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Cofidis 14:33:00
60Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis 14:35:00
61Cyril Gautier (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM 14:37:00
62Michael Matthews (Aus) Team BikeExchange 14:39:00
63Georg Zimmermann (Ger) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 14:41:00
64Fabien Doubey (Fra) TotalEnergies 14:43:00
65Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates 14:45:00
66Dorian Godon (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 14:47:00
67Mike Teunissen (Ned) Jumbo-Visma 14:49:00
68Alex Aranburu Deba (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech 14:51:00
69Victor de la Parte (Spa) TotalEnergies 14:53:00
70Brandon McNulty (USA) UAE Team Emirates 14:55:00
71Toms Skujins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo 14:57:00
72Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R Citroën Team 14:59:00
73Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team 15:01:00
74Kasper Asgreen (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep 15:03:00
75Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Ineos Grenadiers 15:05:00
76Anthony Turgis (Fra) TotalEnergies 15:07:00
77Hugo Houle (Can) Astana-Premier Tech 15:09:00
78Brent Van Moer (Bel) Lotto Soudal 15:11:00
79Lorenzo Rota (Ita) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 15:13:00
80Elie Gesbert (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic 15:15:00
81Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers 15:17:00
82Simon Geschke (Ger) Cofidis 15:19:00
83Michael Schär (Swi) AG2R Citroën Team 15:21:00
84Silvan Dillier (Swi) Alpecin-Fenix 15:23:00
85Magnus Cort (Den) EF Education-Nippo 15:25:00
86Omar Fraile Matarranz (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech 15:27:00
87Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Ineos Grenadiers 15:29:00
88Jonas Rutsch (Ger) EF Education-Nippo 15:31:00
89Stefan Küng (Swi) Groupama-FDJ 15:33:00
90Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain Victorious 15:35:00
91Michael Valgren (Den) EF Education-Nippo 15:37:00
92Nils Politt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 15:39:00
93Pierre Rolland (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM 15:41:00
94Jan Bakelants (Bel) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 15:43:00
95Pierre Latour (Fra) TotalEnergies 15:45:00
96Cristian Rodriguez Martin (Spa) TotalEnergies 15:47:00
97Davide Formolo (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 15:49:00
98Neilson Powless (USA) EF Education-Nippo 15:51:00
99Mark Donovan (GBr) Team DSM 15:53:00
100Valentin Madouas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 15:55:00
101Geraint Thomas (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers 15:57:00
102Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 15:59:00
103Daniel Martin (Irl) Israel Start-up Nation 16:01:00
104Richie Porte (Aus) Ineos Grenadiers 16:03:00
105Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana-Premier Tech 16:05:00
106Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo 16:07:00
107Quentin Pacher (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM 16:09:00
108Rafal Majka (Pol) UAE Team Emirates 16:11:00
109Sepp Kuss (USA) Jumbo-Visma 16:13:00
110Kenny Elissonde (Fra) Trek-Segafredo 16:15:00
111Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 16:17:00
112Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain Victorious 16:19:00
113Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 16:21:00
114Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep 16:23:00
115Nairo Quintana (Col) Team Arkea-Samsic 16:25:00
116Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 16:27:00
117Ion Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech 16:29:00
118Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Ineos Grenadiers 16:31:00
119Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 16:33:00
120Sergio Higuita Garcia (Col) EF Education-Nippo 16:35:00
121Franck Bonnamour (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM 16:37:00
122Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 16:39:00
123Sergio Henao Montoya (Col) Team Qhubeka-NextHash 16:41:00
124Wout Van Aert (Bel) Jumbo-Visma 16:43:00
125Ruben Guerreiro (Por) EF Education-Nippo 16:45:00
126Dylan Teuns (Bel) Bahrain Victorious 16:47:00
127Wout Poels (Ned) Bahrain Victorious 16:49:00
128Aurélien Paret Peintre (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 16:51:00
129Louis Meintjes (RSA) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 16:53:00
130Esteban Chaves Rubio (Col) Team BikeExchange 16:55:00
131Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep 16:57:00
132David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 16:59:00
133Rigoberto Uran (Col) EF Education-Nippo 17:01:00
134Pello Bilbao Lopez De Armentia (Spa) Bahrain Victorious 17:03:00
135Guillaume Martin (Fra) Cofidis 17:05:00
136Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana-Premier Tech 17:07:00
137Enric Mas Nicolau (Spa) Movistar Team 17:09:00
138Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Bora-Hansgrohe 17:11:00
139Ben O'Connor (Aus) AG2R Citroën Team 17:13:00
140Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Ineos Grenadiers 17:15:00
141Jonas Vingegaard (Den) Jumbo-Visma 17:17:00
142Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 17:19:00