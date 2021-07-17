Trending

Andre Greipel to retire at the end of the season

By

German set to hang up his wheels after a hugely successful career

CLLAR VEGA SPAIN MAY 21 Andr Greipel of Germany and Team Israel StartUp Nation stage winner celebrates at podium during the 67th Vuelta A Andalucia Ruta Del Sol 2021 Stage 4 a 1829km stage from Baza to Cllar Vega VCANDALUCIA on May 21 2021 in Cllar Vega Spain Photo by Gonzalo Arroyo MorenoGetty Images
Andre Greipel (Israel Start-Up Nation) (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)

Andre Greipel (Israel Start-Up Nation) has announced that he will retire at the end of the season. The 39-year-old, who is currently competing in the Tour de France, made the announcement ahead of the penultimate stage. 

The German is one of the most successful sprinters of all time, having won 11 stages in the Tour de France during his career. He also won seven stages in the Giro d'Italia and four in the Vuelta a España.

"So tomorrow’s stage will definitely be my last in the Tour de France and after 2021 I will also retire, so the end of the year will be a point at the end of my career," Greipel said in a video message posted by Israel Start-Up Nation.

"I’m super happy with what I achieved together with my teammates and the staff around me. I was always happy with the support that I had around. Without my teammates, the staff, and of course my family I wouldn’t have achieved what I have," he added.

"I’m not looking back in anger. I’m looking to the future with a lot of happiness because I can do what I want. I can suffer when I want and of course, spend a lot of time with my family. I wish everyone a good time in the pro peloton. I hope to somehow stay in cycling. I’m really thankful for everyone around me in my career. My family, my trainers, and everybody who was part of my career. I’ll see you around. Ciao, ciao."

Daniel Benson

Editor in Chief - Cyclingnews.