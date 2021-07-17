Andre Greipel to retire at the end of the season

Andre Greipel (Israel Start-Up Nation) has announced that he will retire at the end of the season. The 39-year-old, who is currently competing in the Tour de France, made the announcement ahead of the penultimate stage.

The German is one of the most successful sprinters of all time, having won 11 stages in the Tour de France during his career. He also won seven stages in the Giro d'Italia and four in the Vuelta a España.

"So tomorrow’s stage will definitely be my last in the Tour de France and after 2021 I will also retire, so the end of the year will be a point at the end of my career," Greipel said in a video message posted by Israel Start-Up Nation.

"I’m super happy with what I achieved together with my teammates and the staff around me. I was always happy with the support that I had around. Without my teammates, the staff, and of course my family I wouldn’t have achieved what I have," he added.



"I’m not looking back in anger. I’m looking to the future with a lot of happiness because I can do what I want. I can suffer when I want and of course, spend a lot of time with my family. I wish everyone a good time in the pro peloton. I hope to somehow stay in cycling. I’m really thankful for everyone around me in my career. My family, my trainers, and everybody who was part of my career. I’ll see you around. Ciao, ciao."