Tour de France stage 13 - Live coverage

Will stage 13 be another chance for the sprinters or will the breakaway come out on top as the Tour heads from Nîmes to Carcassonne?

Tour de France stage 13 profile

This stage has been designated as 'flat' but it's anything but. There's a fourth cat climb in the first hour or so of racing but the reality is that this stage is up and down all day and it looks perfect for a breakaway. There's also the threat of cross-winds once again, so it's going to be a really tough day to control for the sprinters' squad. Here's our full preview for the stage.

We are in Nîmes this morning and the roll out for the stage takes place in about an hour from now. Ahead of us, 219.9km all the way to Carcassonne. 

Good morning and welcome to our live coverage from stage 13 of the Tour de France.

