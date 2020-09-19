Tour de France stage 20 - Live coverage

Trending

Tour de France stage 20

All the action from the penultimate-day time trial

Hello there and welcome along to our live coverage of the Tour de France. It's stage 20, the penultimate day, and we have an individual time trial that finishes on La Planche des Belles Filles. This is where the general classification will be decided  ahead of the traditional procession to Paris on Sunday. Race leader Primoz Roglic (Jumbo-Visma) has a 57-second lead over Tadej Pogacar (UAE Team Emirates) and, such is his time trialling prowess, is expected to all-but seal the title today. 

