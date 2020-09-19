Tour de France stage 20 - Live coverage

Refresh

Hello there and welcome along to our live coverage of the Tour de France. It's stage 20, the penultimate day, and we have an individual time trial that finishes on La Planche des Belles Filles. This is where the general classification will be decided ahead of the traditional procession to Paris on Sunday. Race leader Primoz Roglic (Jumbo-Visma) has a 57-second lead over Tadej Pogacar (UAE Team Emirates) and, such is his time trialling prowess, is expected to all-but seal the title today.