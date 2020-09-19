Live coverage
Tour de France stage 20 - Live coverage
All the action from the penultimate-day time trial
Hello there and welcome along to our live coverage of the Tour de France. It's stage 20, the penultimate day, and we have an individual time trial that finishes on La Planche des Belles Filles. This is where the general classification will be decided ahead of the traditional procession to Paris on Sunday. Race leader Primoz Roglic (Jumbo-Visma) has a 57-second lead over Tadej Pogacar (UAE Team Emirates) and, such is his time trialling prowess, is expected to all-but seal the title today.
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Mikel Landa turns to new Muc-Off oversized pulley wheels for Tour de France time trialBrand new Lightweight Oversized Precision Shifting system from Muc-Off borne out of 'Project Landa'
-
Tour de France: Wout van Aert aims at third – and possibly fourth – stage winBelgian among favourites for Saturday's time trial and for final stage in Paris on Sunday
-
Peter Sagan concedes Tour de France green jersey title to Sam Bennett'Congratulations to Sam Bennett for his green jersey' writes Slovakian seven-time points competition winner in social media post
-
Pinot ready to enjoy Tour de France time trial on home roads'We'll go past 50 metres from our parents' house' says older brother and coach Julien
-
Hybrid time trial provides novel final act to Roglic and Pogacar's Tour de France duel – PreviewStrategic decisions needed ahead of 36.2km La Planche des Belles Filles test
-
Tour de France stage 20 time trial start timesPrimoz Roglic last man down the start ramp in Lure
-
Giro Rosa: General classification shakes up ahead of finale with Van der Breggen in the maglia rosaDutch champion takes the overall lead with Niewiadoma, Longo Borghini, Uttrup Ludwig and Harvey in pursuit
-
Tour de France stage 19: How the green jersey competition influenced the raceFast racing, breakaways shut down 'quiet' Tour stage as the green jersey battle rolled on
-
Sam Bennett nears green-jersey victory in Tour de France'We’re getting closer to Paris' says Irishman
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy
Thank you for signing up to Cycling News. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.