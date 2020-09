Tour de France stage 20 time trial start times

Primož Roglič (Jumbo-Visma) will be the last rider off the starting ramp during the stage 20 individual time trial at the Tour de France, where each rider will contest 36.2km from Lure to the top of La Planche des Belles Filles.

There are 146 starters for the penultimate stage that will decide the overall winner of this year's Tour de France currently led by Roglič ahead of the finale in Paris on Sunday.

Roglič currently leads the overall classification by 57 seconds ahead of Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates) and 1:27 ahead of Miguel Ángel López (Astana).