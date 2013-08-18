Trending

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Katusha Team0:28:22
2Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:00:03
3Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise0:00:19
4Team Øster Hus - Ridley0:00:37
5Rabobank Development Team0:00:49
6Team CULT Energy0:00:50
7Team Joker - Merida0:00:51
8Champion System Pro Cycling Team0:01:11
9Etixx - Ihned0:01:15
10Ringeriks-Kraft Look0:01:24
11Team Plussbank0:01:26
12Team People4you-Unaas0:01:39
13MTN Qhubeka p.b. Samsung0:01:50
14Team Europcar
15Norge -Norway0:02:03
16Oneco Cycling Team0:02:16

General classification after stage 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sergei Chernetskiy (Rus) Katusha8:16:13
2Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:00:30
3Zico Waeytens (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise0:00:42
4Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha0:00:56
5Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha0:01:02
6David Tanner (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:01:03
7Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:01:04
8Robert Wagner (Ger) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
9Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:01:08
10Mike Teunissen (Ned) Rabobank Development Team0:01:10
11Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise0:01:21
12Yves Lampaert (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise0:01:24
13Håvard J. Blikra (Nor) Team Øster Hus - Ridley0:01:42
14Tormod Hausken Jacobsen (Nor) Team Øster Hus - Ridley
15Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Team Øster Hus - Ridley
16August Jensen (Nor) Team Øster Hus - Ridley
17Kristian Dyrnes (Nor) Team Øster Hus - Ridley0:01:48
18Stan Godrie (Ned) Rabobank Development Team0:01:51
19Nick Van Der Lijke (Ned) Rabobank Development Team
20Gert-Jan Bosman (Ned) Rabobank Development Team0:01:54
21Andre Steensen (Den) Team CULT Energy0:01:55
22Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Team CULT Energy
23Rasmus Sterebo (Den) Team CULT Energy
24Vegard Breen (Nor) Team Joker - Merida0:01:56
25Kristoffer M Skjerping (Nor) Team Joker - Merida
26Stian Remme (Nor) Team Joker - Merida
27Reidar Bohlin Borgersen (Nor) Team Joker - Merida
28Vegard Robinson Bugge (Nor) Team Joker - Merida0:02:08
29Matthias Friedemann (Ger) Champion System Pro Cycling Team0:02:16
30Dion Smith (NZl) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
31Florian Senechal (Fra) Etixx - Ihned0:02:17
32Daniel Hoelgaard (Nor) Etixx - Ihned
33Patrick Konrad (Aut) Etixx - Ihned0:02:20
34Arthur Vanoverberghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise0:02:22
35Håkon Frengstad Berger (Nor) Ringeriks-Kraft Look0:02:29
36Bjørn Tore Hoem (Nor) Team Plussbank0:02:31
37Lorents Ola Aasvold (Nor) Team Plussbank
38Andreas Erland (Nor) Team Plussbank
39Øivind Lukkedal (Nor) Ringeriks-Kraft Look0:02:35
40Zachary Bell (Can) Champion System Pro Cycling Team0:02:40
41Fredrik Ludvigsson (Swe) Team People4you-Unaas pwrd by BLIZ0:02:44
42Tony Hurel (Fra) Team Europcar0:02:52
43Giovanni Bernaudeau (Fra) Team Europcar0:02:55
44Vincent Jérôme (Fra) Team Europcar
45Bryan Naulleau (Fra) Team Europcar
46Rüdiger Selig (Ger) Katusha0:03:01
47Markus Hoelgaard (Nor) Etixx - Ihned0:03:02
48Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar0:03:06
49Amund Grøndahl Jansen (Nor) Team Plussbank0:03:07
50Thor Hushovd (Nor) Norge -Norway0:03:08
51Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise0:03:12
52Meron Russom (Eri) MTN-Qhubeka0:03:19
53Sondre Linstad-Hurum (Nor) Oneco Cycling Team0:03:21
54Oscar Landa (Nor) Team Øster Hus - Ridley0:03:23
55Filip Eidsheim (Nor) Team Øster Hus - Ridley0:03:33
56Jetse Bol (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:03:35
57Troels Ronning Vinther (Den) Team CULT Energy0:03:47
58Max Emil Kørner (Nor) Ringeriks-Kraft Look0:04:08
59Jarl Salomein (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise0:04:19
60Sindre Skjøstad Lunke (Nor) Team Plussbank0:04:31
61Ivar Slik (Ned) Rabobank Development Team0:04:32
62Marco Minnaard (Ned) Rabobank Development Team0:04:38
63Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN-Qhubeka0:04:40
64Njål Eivind Kleiven (Nor) Norge -Norway0:04:58
65Michael Reihs (Den) Team CULT Energy0:05:01
66Bradley Potgieter (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka0:05:08
67Thomas Leezer (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:05:17
68Jon Einar Bergsland (Nor) Oneco Cycling Team0:05:25
69Henrik Steen Haugen (Nor) Ringeriks-Kraft Look0:05:47
70Matt Brammeier (Irl) Champion System Pro Cycling Team0:05:57
71Andreas Stauff (Ger) MTN-Qhubeka0:06:08
72Petter Schmidt (Nor) Team Plussbank0:06:23
73Magnus Børresen (Nor) Oneco Cycling Team0:06:35
74Oskar Nikolai Birger Svendsen (Nor) Team Joker - Merida0:07:04
75Karel Hnik (Cze) Etixx - Ihned0:08:08
76Kristoffer Sommer Wormsen (Nor) Ringeriks-Kraft Look0:08:50
77Anders Kristoffersen (Nor) Ringeriks-Kraft Look0:09:15
78Alexander Gingsjö (Swe) Team People4you-Unaas pwrd by BLIZ0:10:03
79Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Team CULT Energy0:10:15
80Sindre Eid Hermansen (Nor) Ringeriks-Kraft Look0:10:32
81Chan Jae Jang (Kor) Champion System Pro Cycling Team0:10:36
82Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) Etixx - Ihned0:10:40
83Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) Norge -Norway0:10:48
84Clinton Avery (NZl) Champion System Pro Cycling Team0:11:42
85Kenneth Vanbilsen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise0:12:20
86Sergey Nikolaev (Rus) Katusha0:12:53
87Maksim Razumov (Rus) Katusha
88Merijn Korevaar (Ned) Rabobank Development Team0:13:00
89Martin Wesemann (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka0:13:03
90Jack Bobridge (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:13:19
91Øystein Seth Fiskå (Nor) Ringeriks-Kraft Look0:13:31
92Philip Lindau (Swe) Team People4you-Unaas pwrd by BLIZ0:13:44
93Adrian Gjølberg (Nor) Team Joker - Merida0:13:50
94Kévin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar0:13:55
95Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) MTN-Qhubeka0:14:05
96Sondre Gjerdevik Sørtveit (Nor) Team Joker - Merida0:14:15
97Christian Hannestad (Nor) Oneco Cycling Team0:14:39
98Dieter Bouvry (Bel) Etixx - Ihned0:15:12
99Mads Würtz Schmidt (Den) Team CULT Energy0:15:20
100Mart Ojavee (Est) Champion System Pro Cycling Team0:15:23
101Marius Ness Haave (Nor) Oneco Cycling Team0:15:45
102Andreas Vangstad (Nor) Team Plussbank0:16:13
103Andreas Landa (Nor) Oneco Cycling Team0:16:20
104Øystein Stake Laengen (Nor) Oneco Cycling Team0:16:37
105Åsmund Løvik (Nor) Norge -Norway0:16:39
106Tim Mertens (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise0:18:28
107Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha0:19:08
108Timofey Kritskiy (Rus) Katusha0:20:21
109Youcef Reguigui (Alg) MTN-Qhubeka0:21:26
110Patrick Clausen (Den) Team CULT Energy0:21:40
111Morten Mørland (Nor) Team Plussbank0:22:14
112Jo Kogstad Ringheim (Nor) Team People4you-Unaas pwrd by BLIZ0:24:30
113Oddbjørn Klomsten Andersen (Nor) Norge -Norway0:26:59
114Kin San Wu (HKg) Champion System Pro Cycling Team0:27:40
115Frederik Wilmann (Nor) Norge -Norway0:29:53

