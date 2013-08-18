Katusha helps Chernetskiy extend lead with TTT win
Belkin moves Nordhaug up
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Katusha Team
|0:28:22
|2
|Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:03
|3
|Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:00:19
|4
|Team Øster Hus - Ridley
|0:00:37
|5
|Rabobank Development Team
|0:00:49
|6
|Team CULT Energy
|0:00:50
|7
|Team Joker - Merida
|0:00:51
|8
|Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:11
|9
|Etixx - Ihned
|0:01:15
|10
|Ringeriks-Kraft Look
|0:01:24
|11
|Team Plussbank
|0:01:26
|12
|Team People4you-Unaas
|0:01:39
|13
|MTN Qhubeka p.b. Samsung
|0:01:50
|14
|Team Europcar
|15
|Norge -Norway
|0:02:03
|16
|Oneco Cycling Team
|0:02:16
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Sergei Chernetskiy (Rus) Katusha
|8:16:13
|2
|Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:30
|3
|Zico Waeytens (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:00:42
|4
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha
|0:00:56
|5
|Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha
|0:01:02
|6
|David Tanner (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:03
|7
|Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:04
|8
|Robert Wagner (Ger) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|9
|Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:08
|10
|Mike Teunissen (Ned) Rabobank Development Team
|0:01:10
|11
|Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:01:21
|12
|Yves Lampaert (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:01:24
|13
|Håvard J. Blikra (Nor) Team Øster Hus - Ridley
|0:01:42
|14
|Tormod Hausken Jacobsen (Nor) Team Øster Hus - Ridley
|15
|Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Team Øster Hus - Ridley
|16
|August Jensen (Nor) Team Øster Hus - Ridley
|17
|Kristian Dyrnes (Nor) Team Øster Hus - Ridley
|0:01:48
|18
|Stan Godrie (Ned) Rabobank Development Team
|0:01:51
|19
|Nick Van Der Lijke (Ned) Rabobank Development Team
|20
|Gert-Jan Bosman (Ned) Rabobank Development Team
|0:01:54
|21
|Andre Steensen (Den) Team CULT Energy
|0:01:55
|22
|Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Team CULT Energy
|23
|Rasmus Sterebo (Den) Team CULT Energy
|24
|Vegard Breen (Nor) Team Joker - Merida
|0:01:56
|25
|Kristoffer M Skjerping (Nor) Team Joker - Merida
|26
|Stian Remme (Nor) Team Joker - Merida
|27
|Reidar Bohlin Borgersen (Nor) Team Joker - Merida
|28
|Vegard Robinson Bugge (Nor) Team Joker - Merida
|0:02:08
|29
|Matthias Friedemann (Ger) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|0:02:16
|30
|Dion Smith (NZl) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|31
|Florian Senechal (Fra) Etixx - Ihned
|0:02:17
|32
|Daniel Hoelgaard (Nor) Etixx - Ihned
|33
|Patrick Konrad (Aut) Etixx - Ihned
|0:02:20
|34
|Arthur Vanoverberghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:02:22
|35
|Håkon Frengstad Berger (Nor) Ringeriks-Kraft Look
|0:02:29
|36
|Bjørn Tore Hoem (Nor) Team Plussbank
|0:02:31
|37
|Lorents Ola Aasvold (Nor) Team Plussbank
|38
|Andreas Erland (Nor) Team Plussbank
|39
|Øivind Lukkedal (Nor) Ringeriks-Kraft Look
|0:02:35
|40
|Zachary Bell (Can) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|0:02:40
|41
|Fredrik Ludvigsson (Swe) Team People4you-Unaas pwrd by BLIZ
|0:02:44
|42
|Tony Hurel (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:02:52
|43
|Giovanni Bernaudeau (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:02:55
|44
|Vincent Jérôme (Fra) Team Europcar
|45
|Bryan Naulleau (Fra) Team Europcar
|46
|Rüdiger Selig (Ger) Katusha
|0:03:01
|47
|Markus Hoelgaard (Nor) Etixx - Ihned
|0:03:02
|48
|Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:03:06
|49
|Amund Grøndahl Jansen (Nor) Team Plussbank
|0:03:07
|50
|Thor Hushovd (Nor) Norge -Norway
|0:03:08
|51
|Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:03:12
|52
|Meron Russom (Eri) MTN-Qhubeka
|0:03:19
|53
|Sondre Linstad-Hurum (Nor) Oneco Cycling Team
|0:03:21
|54
|Oscar Landa (Nor) Team Øster Hus - Ridley
|0:03:23
|55
|Filip Eidsheim (Nor) Team Øster Hus - Ridley
|0:03:33
|56
|Jetse Bol (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:03:35
|57
|Troels Ronning Vinther (Den) Team CULT Energy
|0:03:47
|58
|Max Emil Kørner (Nor) Ringeriks-Kraft Look
|0:04:08
|59
|Jarl Salomein (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:04:19
|60
|Sindre Skjøstad Lunke (Nor) Team Plussbank
|0:04:31
|61
|Ivar Slik (Ned) Rabobank Development Team
|0:04:32
|62
|Marco Minnaard (Ned) Rabobank Development Team
|0:04:38
|63
|Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN-Qhubeka
|0:04:40
|64
|Njål Eivind Kleiven (Nor) Norge -Norway
|0:04:58
|65
|Michael Reihs (Den) Team CULT Energy
|0:05:01
|66
|Bradley Potgieter (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka
|0:05:08
|67
|Thomas Leezer (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:05:17
|68
|Jon Einar Bergsland (Nor) Oneco Cycling Team
|0:05:25
|69
|Henrik Steen Haugen (Nor) Ringeriks-Kraft Look
|0:05:47
|70
|Matt Brammeier (Irl) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|0:05:57
|71
|Andreas Stauff (Ger) MTN-Qhubeka
|0:06:08
|72
|Petter Schmidt (Nor) Team Plussbank
|0:06:23
|73
|Magnus Børresen (Nor) Oneco Cycling Team
|0:06:35
|74
|Oskar Nikolai Birger Svendsen (Nor) Team Joker - Merida
|0:07:04
|75
|Karel Hnik (Cze) Etixx - Ihned
|0:08:08
|76
|Kristoffer Sommer Wormsen (Nor) Ringeriks-Kraft Look
|0:08:50
|77
|Anders Kristoffersen (Nor) Ringeriks-Kraft Look
|0:09:15
|78
|Alexander Gingsjö (Swe) Team People4you-Unaas pwrd by BLIZ
|0:10:03
|79
|Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Team CULT Energy
|0:10:15
|80
|Sindre Eid Hermansen (Nor) Ringeriks-Kraft Look
|0:10:32
|81
|Chan Jae Jang (Kor) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|0:10:36
|82
|Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) Etixx - Ihned
|0:10:40
|83
|Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) Norge -Norway
|0:10:48
|84
|Clinton Avery (NZl) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|0:11:42
|85
|Kenneth Vanbilsen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:12:20
|86
|Sergey Nikolaev (Rus) Katusha
|0:12:53
|87
|Maksim Razumov (Rus) Katusha
|88
|Merijn Korevaar (Ned) Rabobank Development Team
|0:13:00
|89
|Martin Wesemann (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka
|0:13:03
|90
|Jack Bobridge (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:13:19
|91
|Øystein Seth Fiskå (Nor) Ringeriks-Kraft Look
|0:13:31
|92
|Philip Lindau (Swe) Team People4you-Unaas pwrd by BLIZ
|0:13:44
|93
|Adrian Gjølberg (Nor) Team Joker - Merida
|0:13:50
|94
|Kévin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:13:55
|95
|Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) MTN-Qhubeka
|0:14:05
|96
|Sondre Gjerdevik Sørtveit (Nor) Team Joker - Merida
|0:14:15
|97
|Christian Hannestad (Nor) Oneco Cycling Team
|0:14:39
|98
|Dieter Bouvry (Bel) Etixx - Ihned
|0:15:12
|99
|Mads Würtz Schmidt (Den) Team CULT Energy
|0:15:20
|100
|Mart Ojavee (Est) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|0:15:23
|101
|Marius Ness Haave (Nor) Oneco Cycling Team
|0:15:45
|102
|Andreas Vangstad (Nor) Team Plussbank
|0:16:13
|103
|Andreas Landa (Nor) Oneco Cycling Team
|0:16:20
|104
|Øystein Stake Laengen (Nor) Oneco Cycling Team
|0:16:37
|105
|Åsmund Løvik (Nor) Norge -Norway
|0:16:39
|106
|Tim Mertens (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:18:28
|107
|Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha
|0:19:08
|108
|Timofey Kritskiy (Rus) Katusha
|0:20:21
|109
|Youcef Reguigui (Alg) MTN-Qhubeka
|0:21:26
|110
|Patrick Clausen (Den) Team CULT Energy
|0:21:40
|111
|Morten Mørland (Nor) Team Plussbank
|0:22:14
|112
|Jo Kogstad Ringheim (Nor) Team People4you-Unaas pwrd by BLIZ
|0:24:30
|113
|Oddbjørn Klomsten Andersen (Nor) Norge -Norway
|0:26:59
|114
|Kin San Wu (HKg) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|0:27:40
|115
|Frederik Wilmann (Nor) Norge -Norway
|0:29:53
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
AG2R La Mondiale hit the Alps for pre-season camp – GalleryHiking and winter sports on the menu for team building
-
WyndyMilla Saw Doctor Dura-Ace Di2 reviewThe WyndyMilla Saw Doctor is a British-designed, Italian-built aero bike that prioritises self-expression to complement its performance
-
Trek bikes Black Friday deals: the best Trek deals available in the Black Friday saleNow that Black Friday deals are in full swing here are some of the best deals on Trek bikes
-
Iserbyt and Nash defend series leads as UCI Cyclo-cross World Cup resumes in TaborVan der Poel to ride World Cup on Saturday and Flandriencross DVV Trofee race on Sunday
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy