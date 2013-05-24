Trending

Double success for Martin in Tour of Belgium

World time trial champ takes over race lead with stage win

Image 1 of 17

Tony Martin has been undefeated in time trials this season.

Tony Martin has been undefeated in time trials this season.
(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Image 2 of 17

Belgian legend Eddy Merckx presents Tony Martin with the stage winner's trophy

Belgian legend Eddy Merckx presents Tony Martin with the stage winner's trophy
(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Image 3 of 17

Eddy Merckx

Eddy Merckx
(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Image 4 of 17

Andre Greipel (Lotto Belisol) kept the points jersey

Andre Greipel (Lotto Belisol) kept the points jersey
(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Image 5 of 17

Stijn Steels (Crelan-Euphony)

Stijn Steels (Crelan-Euphony)
(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Image 6 of 17

Tony Martin (Omega Pharma-Quick Step) rides to the win

Tony Martin (Omega Pharma-Quick Step) rides to the win
(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Image 7 of 17

Tom Dumoulin (Argos-Shimano) was second on the stage and is best young rider

Tom Dumoulin (Argos-Shimano) was second on the stage and is best young rider
(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Image 8 of 17

Tony Martin got some delicious prizes for his win in Belgium

Tony Martin got some delicious prizes for his win in Belgium
(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Image 9 of 17

Andre Greipel (Lotto Belisol) gave up the red jersey but moved into blue

Andre Greipel (Lotto Belisol) gave up the red jersey but moved into blue
(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Image 10 of 17

Stijn Steels leads the combativity classification.

Stijn Steels leads the combativity classification.
(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Image 11 of 17

Sven Nys riding in the Tour of Belgium

Sven Nys riding in the Tour of Belgium
(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Image 12 of 17

Fabian Cancellara didn't seem to be pushing too hard.

Fabian Cancellara didn't seem to be pushing too hard.
(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Image 13 of 17

Niki Terpstra going flat out in the Tour of Belgium

Niki Terpstra going flat out in the Tour of Belgium
(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Image 14 of 17

Andre Greipel couldn't keep a hold on the red jersey

Andre Greipel couldn't keep a hold on the red jersey
(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Image 15 of 17

Tom Boonen put in a strong ride in the time trial

Tom Boonen put in a strong ride in the time trial
(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Image 16 of 17

Philippe Gilbert (BMC)

Philippe Gilbert (BMC)
(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Image 17 of 17

Tony Martin in the race lead at the Tour of Belgium

Tony Martin in the race lead at the Tour of Belgium
(Image credit: Photopress.be)

World time trial champion Tony Martin (Omega Pharma-Quick Step) continued his undefeated streak in races against the clock this season, winning the 15km third stage of the Tour of Belgium by a whopping 40 seconds over Argos-Shimano's Tom Dumoulin. A pair of RusVelo riders, Artem Ovechkin and Alexander Serov and RadioShack's Ben Hermans rounded out the top five.

The stage victory puts Martin into the overall race lead over Dumoulin with the same gap, unseating yesterday's race leader Andre Greipel (Lotto-Belisol). Omega Pharma's Tom Boonen moved down to third overall from second, ahead of two other teammates Kristof Vandewalle and Niki Terpstra.

Rainy weather impacted some of the later starters, but Martin didn't seem fazed, and blasted through the 15km course in Beveren in typical breakneck fashion. "I don't know what the conditions for the others were, but I had wet roads," Martin said. "I had to slow down a bit in the corners but also take a few risks. So, I'm really amazed that I'm in the lead and also with a big gap. I hope it stays now like this until the end. It would be really great for me and the team."

With two stages remaining, a repeat victory for Martin is looking plausible.

"The roads are really hard in the last two days, especially the last day. So, I think it will be much more work than last year. But we have a very strong team as you can see by all the riders we have in the top five GC and top 10 stage classifications. So, we will do our best to protect the race lead with a great group."

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:17:42
2Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano0:18:22
3Artem Ovechkin (Rus) RusVelo0:18:25
4Alexander Serov (Rus) RusVelo0:18:28
5Ben Hermans (Bel) RadioShack Leopard
6Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:18:35
7Damien Gaudin (Fra) Team Europcar0:18:38
8Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:18:42
9William Clarke (Aus) Team Argos-Shimano
10Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:18:43
11Lars Boom (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team0:18:45
12Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:18:49
13Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha0:18:51
14Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:18:53
15Stijn Devolder (Bel) RadioShack Leopard
16Stijn Steels (Bel) Crelan-Euphony
17Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Blanco Pro Cycling Team0:18:58
18Alexey Tsatevich (Rus) Katusha0:18:59
19Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:19:01
20Martin Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
21Andreas Klöden (Ger) RadioShack Leopard
22Jos Van Emden (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
23Dominik Nerz (Ger) BMC Racing Team0:19:02
24Frantisek Rabon (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
25Marc Goos (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team0:19:03
26Sébastien Turgot (Fra) Team Europcar
27Arthur Vanoverberghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise0:19:04
28Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha0:19:05
29Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
30Wouter Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:19:06
31Maxime Monfort (Bel) RadioShack Leopard0:19:08
32Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:19:09
33Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Belisol
34Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Crelan-Euphony0:19:10
35Andrew Fenn (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
36Aaron Gate (NZl) An Post-Chainreaction0:19:11
37Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
38Christophe Premont (Bel) Crelan-Euphony0:19:14
39Thomas Rohregger (Aut) RadioShack Leopard
40Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Katusha0:19:15
41Evan Huffman (USA) Astana Pro Team
42Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team0:19:16
43Moreno Hofland (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
44Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise0:19:17
45Glenn O'Shea (Aus) An Post-Chainreaction0:19:18
46Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano0:19:20
47Yves Lampaert (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise0:19:21
48André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol
49Yann Huguet (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano
50Artur Ershov (Rus) RusVelo0:19:22
51Viktor Manakov (Rus) RusVelo
52Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Team Argos-Shimano
53Alexander Porsev (Rus) Katusha
54Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:19:23
55Nikita Novikov (Rus) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
56Jérôme Baugnies (Bel) To Win-Josan Cycling Team0:19:25
57Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol0:19:26
58Niels Albert (Bel) BKCP-Powerplus
59Stefan Van Dijk (Ned) Accent Jobs-Wanty
60Lawrence Warbasse (USA) BMC Racing Team0:19:27
61Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
62David Veilleux (Can) Team Europcar
63Nikolas Maes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
64Danny van Poppel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
65Evgeny Kovalev (Rus) RusVelo
66Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:19:28
67Benjamin Verraes (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty
68Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano0:19:30
69Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:19:32
70Edwig Cammaerts (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:19:33
71Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Belisol
72Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:19:34
73Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
74Grégory Rast (Swi) RadioShack Leopard0:19:35
75Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:19:38
76Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar0:19:39
77Fabian Cancellara (Swi) RadioShack Leopard0:19:40
78Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:19:41
79Boris Dron (Bel) Wallonie-Bruxelles0:19:42
80Florent Barle (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
81Dirk Finders (Ger) To Win-Josan Cycling Team
82Björn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:19:44
83Wout Van Aert (Bel) Telenet-Fidea
84Joeri Adams (Bel) Telenet-Fidea
85Lubomir Petrus (Cze) BKCP-Powerplus0:19:45
86Olivier Chevalier (Bel) Wallonie-Bruxelles
87Laurent Evrard (Bel) Wallonie-Bruxelles0:19:46
88Rob Peeters (Bel) Telenet-Fidea
89Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team
90Stéphane Poulhies (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:19:47
91Xavier Florencio Cabre (Spa) Katusha
92Steven Caethoven (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty
93Sven Nys (Bel) Crelan-Euphony0:19:48
94Sean Van De Waeter (Bel) To Win-Josan Cycling Team0:19:50
95Frédéric Amorison (Bel) Crelan-Euphony
96Philipp Walsleben (Ger) BKCP-Powerplus
97Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Lotto Belisol
98Thomas Degand (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty0:19:51
99Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar
100Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Accent Jobs-Wanty0:19:52
101Tom Veelers (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
102Sébastien Delfosse (Bel) Crelan-Euphony0:19:53
103Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) Team Europcar0:19:54
104Alphonse Vermote (Bel) An Post-Chainreaction
105Simone Ponzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
106Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team0:19:55
107Thijs Al (Ned) Telenet-Fidea
108Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise0:19:57
109Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Team Europcar
110Dieter Uyttersprot (Bel) To Win-Josan Cycling Team0:19:59
111Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team
112Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:20:00
113Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
114Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol
115Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol
116Egidijus Juodvalkis (Ltu) Crelan-Euphony0:20:02
117Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise0:20:05
118Sven Vanthourenhout (Bel) Crelan-Euphony
119Jurgen Van Goolen (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty
120Arnaud Labbe (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
121David van der Poel (Ned) BKCP-Powerplus0:20:06
122Thomas Op T Eynde (Bel) To Win-Josan Cycling Team0:20:08
123Roman Maikin (Rus) RusVelo0:20:09
124Mark McNally (GBr) An Post-Chainreaction
125Alexander Mironov (Rus) RusVelo0:20:10
126Sebastian Lander (Den) BMC Racing Team0:20:11
127Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha0:20:12
128Wout Franssen (Bel) An Post-Chainreaction
129Garrit Broeders (Bel) To Win-Josan Cycling Team0:20:13
130Leonid Krasnov (Rus) RusVelo
131Thomas Leezer (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team0:20:14
132Maxime Anciaux (Bel) Wallonie-Bruxelles0:20:15
133Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha0:20:16
134Corne Van Kessel (Ned) Telenet-Fidea0:20:17
135Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise0:20:18
136Dieter Vanthourenhout (Bel) BKCP-Powerplus0:20:19
137Justin Van Hoecke (Bel) Wallonie-Bruxelles0:20:23
138Michael Vanthourenhout (Bel) BKCP-Powerplus0:20:24
139Arman Kamyshev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:20:32
140Marcel Meisen (Ger) BKCP-Powerplus
141Antoine Demoitie (Bel) Wallonie-Bruxelles0:20:33
142Tony Hurel (Fra) Team Europcar0:20:35
143Quentin Bertholet (Bel) Wallonie-Bruxelles0:20:39
144Dennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol
145Jens Vandekinderen (Bel) Telenet-Fidea0:20:42
146Tom Meeusen (Bel) Telenet-Fidea0:20:43
147Steven Doms (Bel) To Win-Josan Cycling Team0:20:45
148Jonathan De Witte (Bel) Wallonie-Bruxelles0:20:49
149James Vanlandschoot (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty0:20:52
150Bart Wellens (Bel) Telenet-Fidea0:20:53
151Pieter Ghyllebert (Bel) An Post-Chainreaction
152Matti Stiens (Bel) To Win-Josan Cycling Team0:21:08
153Steven Van Vooren (Bel) An Post-Chainreaction0:21:11
154Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Accent Jobs-Wanty0:21:19

Points
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quick Step30pts
2Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano25
3Artem Ovechkin (Rus) RusVelo22
4Alexander Serov (Rus) RusVelo19
5Ben Hermans (Bel) RadioShack Leopard17
6Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step15
7Damien Gaudin (Fra) Team Europcar13
8Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step12
9William Clarke (Aus) Team Argos-Shimano11
10Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma-Quick Step10

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team0:54:59
2RusVelo0:01:16
3RadioShack Leopard0:01:23
4Team Argos-Shimano0:01:25
5BMC Racing Team0:01:44
6Blanco Pro Cycling Team0:01:45
7Katusha0:01:56
8Team Europcar0:02:09
9Crelan-Euphony0:02:18
10Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:02:23
11Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise0:02:43
12Lotto Belisol0:02:57
13Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:03:06
14An Post-Chainreaction0:03:24
15Astana Pro Team0:03:25
16Accent Jobs-Wanty0:03:42
17To Win-Josan Cycling Team0:03:58
18BKCP-Powerplus0:04:02
19Wallonie-Bruxelles0:04:14
20Telenet-Fidea0:04:15

General classification after stage 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quick Step9:04:04
2Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano0:00:40
3Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:00:50
4Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:00:53
5Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:00:59
6Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:01:04
7Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:01:11
8Stijn Devolder (Bel) RadioShack Leopard
9Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Blanco Pro Cycling Team0:01:16
10Alexey Tsatevich (Rus) Katusha0:01:17
11André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol0:01:19
12Andreas Klöden (Ger) RadioShack Leopard
13Jos Van Emden (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
14Frantisek Rabon (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:01:20
15Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha0:01:23
16Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:01:24
17Maxime Monfort (Bel) RadioShack Leopard0:01:26
18Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:01:27
19Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Crelan-Euphony0:01:28
20Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano0:01:34
21Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise0:01:35
22Yves Lampaert (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise0:01:39
23Danny van Poppel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
24Viktor Manakov (Rus) RusVelo0:01:40
25Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Team Argos-Shimano
26Alexander Porsev (Rus) Katusha
27Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:01:41
28Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol0:01:44
29Nikolas Maes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
30Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Blanco Pro Cycling Team0:01:45
31David Veilleux (Can) Team Europcar
32Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
33Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:01:50
34Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
35Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:01:52
36Grégory Rast (Swi) RadioShack Leopard0:01:53
37Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:01:56
38Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar0:01:57
39Florent Barle (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:02:00
40Nikita Novikov (Rus) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:02:01
41Laurent Evrard (Bel) Wallonie-Bruxelles0:02:04
42Sébastien Delfosse (Bel) Crelan-Euphony0:02:11
43Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) Team Europcar0:02:12
44Simone Ponzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
45Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team0:02:13
46Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise0:02:15
47Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:02:18
48Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise0:02:23
49Jurgen Van Goolen (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty
50Arnaud Labbe (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
51Mark McNally (GBr) An Post-Chainreaction0:02:27
52Sven Nys (Bel) Crelan-Euphony0:02:30
53Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Belisol0:02:33
54Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha0:02:34
55Justin Van Hoecke (Bel) Wallonie-Bruxelles0:02:41
56Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:02:42
57Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol
58Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:02:52
59Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha0:02:54
60Artur Ershov (Rus) RusVelo0:03:05
61Artem Ovechkin (Rus) RusVelo0:03:57
62Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Accent Jobs-Wanty0:04:10
63Stijn Steels (Bel) Crelan-Euphony0:04:22
64Dominik Nerz (Ger) BMC Racing Team0:04:31
65Arthur Vanoverberghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise0:04:33
66Martin Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
67Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:04:40
68Sébastien Turgot (Fra) Team Europcar0:04:47
69Benjamin Verraes (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty0:04:57
70Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano0:04:59
71William Clarke (Aus) Team Argos-Shimano0:05:28
72Lars Boom (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team0:05:31
73Jérôme Baugnies (Bel) To Win-Josan Cycling Team0:05:43
74Alphonse Vermote (Bel) An Post-Chainreaction0:05:47
75Sven Vanthourenhout (Bel) Crelan-Euphony0:06:25
76Lubomir Petrus (Cze) BKCP-Powerplus0:06:31
77Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise0:06:38
78Ben Hermans (Bel) RadioShack Leopard0:07:24
79Alexander Serov (Rus) RusVelo0:07:47
80Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:07:57
81Damien Gaudin (Fra) Team Europcar0:07:58
82Marc Goos (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team0:07:59
83Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:08:01
84Wouter Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:08:02
85Aaron Gate (NZl) An Post-Chainreaction0:08:07
86Christophe Premont (Bel) Crelan-Euphony0:08:10
87Thomas Rohregger (Aut) RadioShack Leopard
88Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha0:08:11
89Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Katusha
90Stefan Van Dijk (Ned) Accent Jobs-Wanty
91Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team0:08:12
92Moreno Hofland (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
93Niels Albert (Bel) BKCP-Powerplus0:08:22
94Lawrence Warbasse (USA) BMC Racing Team0:08:23
95Edwig Cammaerts (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:08:29
96Evan Huffman (USA) Astana Pro Team0:08:35
97Boris Dron (Bel) Wallonie-Bruxelles0:08:38
98Glenn O'Shea (Aus) An Post-Chainreaction
99Andrew Fenn (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
100Björn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:08:40
101Olivier Chevalier (Bel) Wallonie-Bruxelles0:08:41
102Xavier Florencio Cabre (Spa) Katusha0:08:43
103Steven Caethoven (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty
104Thomas Degand (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty0:08:47
105Evgeny Kovalev (Rus) RusVelo
106Tom Veelers (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano0:08:48
107Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:08:55
108Egidijus Juodvalkis (Ltu) Crelan-Euphony0:08:58
109Fabian Cancellara (Swi) RadioShack Leopard0:09:00
110Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:09:01
111Joeri Adams (Bel) Telenet-Fidea0:09:04
112Roman Maikin (Rus) RusVelo0:09:05
113Sebastian Lander (Den) BMC Racing Team0:09:07
114Wout Franssen (Bel) An Post-Chainreaction0:09:08
115Sean Van De Waeter (Bel) To Win-Josan Cycling Team0:09:10
116Thomas Leezer (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
117Frédéric Amorison (Bel) Crelan-Euphony
118Stéphane Poulhies (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:09:11
119Maxime Anciaux (Bel) Wallonie-Bruxelles
120Corne Van Kessel (Ned) Telenet-Fidea0:09:13
121Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Team Europcar0:09:17
122Dieter Uyttersprot (Bel) To Win-Josan Cycling Team0:09:19
123Dirk Finders (Ger) To Win-Josan Cycling Team0:09:25
124Arman Kamyshev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:09:28
125Marcel Meisen (Ger) BKCP-Powerplus
126Antoine Demoitie (Bel) Wallonie-Bruxelles0:09:29
127Alexander Mironov (Rus) RusVelo0:09:30
128David van der Poel (Ned) BKCP-Powerplus
129Wout Van Aert (Bel) Telenet-Fidea0:09:32
130Philipp Walsleben (Ger) BKCP-Powerplus0:09:33
131Rob Peeters (Bel) Telenet-Fidea0:09:34
132Leonid Krasnov (Rus) RusVelo0:09:37
133Thijs Al (Ned) Telenet-Fidea0:09:38
134Yann Huguet (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano0:09:39
135Tony Hurel (Fra) Team Europcar0:09:55
136Quentin Bertholet (Bel) Wallonie-Bruxelles0:10:03
137Steven Doms (Bel) To Win-Josan Cycling Team0:10:04
138Tom Meeusen (Bel) Telenet-Fidea0:10:07
139Jonathan De Witte (Bel) Wallonie-Bruxelles0:10:09
140Pieter Ghyllebert (Bel) An Post-Chainreaction0:10:13
141Bart Wellens (Bel) Telenet-Fidea0:10:17
142Thomas Op T Eynde (Bel) To Win-Josan Cycling Team0:10:22
143Jens Vandekinderen (Bel) Telenet-Fidea0:10:25
144James Vanlandschoot (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty0:10:26
145Matti Stiens (Bel) To Win-Josan Cycling Team0:10:28
146Steven Van Vooren (Bel) An Post-Chainreaction0:10:35
147Garrit Broeders (Bel) To Win-Josan Cycling Team0:10:40
148Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Accent Jobs-Wanty0:11:03
149Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:11:26
150Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team0:11:54
151Dennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:12:15
152Dieter Vanthourenhout (Bel) BKCP-Powerplus0:15:16
153Michael Vanthourenhout (Bel) BKCP-Powerplus0:15:45
154Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar0:31:20

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol60pts
2Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step59
3Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma-Quick Step48
4Danny van Poppel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team44
5Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano32
6Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quick Step30
7Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits27
8Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano25
9Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team24
10Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Belisol24
11Artem Ovechkin (Rus) RusVelo22
12Alexander Porsev (Rus) Katusha19
13Alexander Serov (Rus) RusVelo19
14Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise17
15Ben Hermans (Bel) RadioShack Leopard17
16Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step15
17Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise15
18Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar15
19Simone Ponzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team15
20Alexey Tsatevich (Rus) Katusha13
21Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise13
22Damien Gaudin (Fra) Team Europcar13
23Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team12
24Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Crelan-Euphony11
25William Clarke (Aus) Team Argos-Shimano11
26Nikolas Maes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step9
27Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team9
28Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Accent Jobs-Wanty

Combativity classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Stijn Steels (Bel) Crelan-Euphony41pts
2Arman Kamyshev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team33
3Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise33
4Olivier Chevalier (Bel) Wallonie-Bruxelles31
5Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha31
6Alphonse Vermote (Bel) An Post-Chainreaction29
7Sébastien Turgot (Fra) Team Europcar29
8Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Team Europcar21
9Dieter Uyttersprot (Bel) To Win-Josan Cycling Team19
10Steven Doms (Bel) To Win-Josan Cycling Team4
11Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise2

Young rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano9:04:44
2Alexey Tsatevich (Rus) Katusha0:00:37
3Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:00:47
4Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano0:00:54
5Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise0:00:55
6Yves Lampaert (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise0:00:59
7Danny van Poppel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
8Viktor Manakov (Rus) RusVelo0:01:00
9Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Team Argos-Shimano
10Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Blanco Pro Cycling Team0:01:05
11Nikita Novikov (Rus) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:01:21
12Laurent Evrard (Bel) Wallonie-Bruxelles0:01:24
13Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise0:01:35
14Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise0:01:43
15Mark McNally (GBr) An Post-Chainreaction0:01:47
16Justin Van Hoecke (Bel) Wallonie-Bruxelles0:02:01
17Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:02:12
18Artur Ershov (Rus) RusVelo0:02:25
19Stijn Steels (Bel) Crelan-Euphony0:03:42
20Dominik Nerz (Ger) BMC Racing Team0:03:51
21Arthur Vanoverberghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise0:03:53
22Alphonse Vermote (Bel) An Post-Chainreaction0:05:07
23Lubomir Petrus (Cze) BKCP-Powerplus0:05:51
24Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise0:05:58
25Marc Goos (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team0:07:19
26Aaron Gate (NZl) An Post-Chainreaction0:07:27
27Christophe Premont (Bel) Crelan-Euphony0:07:30
28Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team0:07:32
29Moreno Hofland (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
30Evan Huffman (USA) Astana Pro Team0:07:55
31Boris Dron (Bel) Wallonie-Bruxelles0:07:58
32Glenn O'Shea (Aus) An Post-Chainreaction
33Andrew Fenn (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
34Olivier Chevalier (Bel) Wallonie-Bruxelles0:08:01
35Evgeny Kovalev (Rus) RusVelo0:08:07
36Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:08:15
37Egidijus Juodvalkis (Ltu) Crelan-Euphony0:08:18
38Joeri Adams (Bel) Telenet-Fidea0:08:24
39Roman Maikin (Rus) RusVelo0:08:25
40Sebastian Lander (Den) BMC Racing Team0:08:27
41Wout Franssen (Bel) An Post-Chainreaction0:08:28
42Sean Van De Waeter (Bel) To Win-Josan Cycling Team0:08:30
43Maxime Anciaux (Bel) Wallonie-Bruxelles0:08:31
44Corne Van Kessel (Ned) Telenet-Fidea0:08:33
45Dieter Uyttersprot (Bel) To Win-Josan Cycling Team0:08:39
46Arman Kamyshev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:08:48
47Marcel Meisen (Ger) BKCP-Powerplus
48Antoine Demoitie (Bel) Wallonie-Bruxelles0:08:49
49David van der Poel (Ned) BKCP-Powerplus0:08:50
50Wout Van Aert (Bel) Telenet-Fidea0:08:52
51Leonid Krasnov (Rus) RusVelo0:08:57
52Tom Meeusen (Bel) Telenet-Fidea0:09:27
53Jonathan De Witte (Bel) Wallonie-Bruxelles0:09:29
54Thomas Op T Eynde (Bel) To Win-Josan Cycling Team0:09:42
55Jens Vandekinderen (Bel) Telenet-Fidea0:09:45
56Garrit Broeders (Bel) To Win-Josan Cycling Team0:10:00
57Dennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:11:35
58Michael Vanthourenhout (Bel) BKCP-Powerplus0:15:05

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team27:14:05
2RadioShack Leopard0:01:23
3Team Argos-Shimano0:01:25
4BMC Racing Team0:01:44
5Blanco Pro Cycling Team0:01:45
6Katusha0:01:56
7Team Europcar0:02:09
8Crelan-Euphony0:02:18
9Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:02:23
10Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise0:02:43
11Lotto Belisol0:02:57
12Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:03:06
13Astana Pro Team0:03:25
14RusVelo0:05:55
15Accent Jobs-Wanty0:08:53
16Wallonie-Bruxelles0:10:52
17An Post-Chainreaction0:13:13
18To Win-Josan Cycling Team0:21:38
19BKCP-Powerplus0:21:46
20Telenet-Fidea0:24:32

 

