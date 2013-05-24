Image 1 of 17 Tony Martin has been undefeated in time trials this season. (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 2 of 17 Belgian legend Eddy Merckx presents Tony Martin with the stage winner's trophy (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 3 of 17 Eddy Merckx (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 4 of 17 Andre Greipel (Lotto Belisol) kept the points jersey (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 5 of 17 Stijn Steels (Crelan-Euphony) (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 6 of 17 Tony Martin (Omega Pharma-Quick Step) rides to the win (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 7 of 17 Tom Dumoulin (Argos-Shimano) was second on the stage and is best young rider (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 8 of 17 Tony Martin got some delicious prizes for his win in Belgium (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 9 of 17 Andre Greipel (Lotto Belisol) gave up the red jersey but moved into blue (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 10 of 17 Stijn Steels leads the combativity classification. (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 11 of 17 Sven Nys riding in the Tour of Belgium (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 12 of 17 Fabian Cancellara didn't seem to be pushing too hard. (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 13 of 17 Niki Terpstra going flat out in the Tour of Belgium (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 14 of 17 Andre Greipel couldn't keep a hold on the red jersey (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 15 of 17 Tom Boonen put in a strong ride in the time trial (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 16 of 17 Philippe Gilbert (BMC) (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 17 of 17 Tony Martin in the race lead at the Tour of Belgium (Image credit: Photopress.be)

World time trial champion Tony Martin (Omega Pharma-Quick Step) continued his undefeated streak in races against the clock this season, winning the 15km third stage of the Tour of Belgium by a whopping 40 seconds over Argos-Shimano's Tom Dumoulin. A pair of RusVelo riders, Artem Ovechkin and Alexander Serov and RadioShack's Ben Hermans rounded out the top five.

The stage victory puts Martin into the overall race lead over Dumoulin with the same gap, unseating yesterday's race leader Andre Greipel (Lotto-Belisol). Omega Pharma's Tom Boonen moved down to third overall from second, ahead of two other teammates Kristof Vandewalle and Niki Terpstra.

Rainy weather impacted some of the later starters, but Martin didn't seem fazed, and blasted through the 15km course in Beveren in typical breakneck fashion. "I don't know what the conditions for the others were, but I had wet roads," Martin said. "I had to slow down a bit in the corners but also take a few risks. So, I'm really amazed that I'm in the lead and also with a big gap. I hope it stays now like this until the end. It would be really great for me and the team."

With two stages remaining, a repeat victory for Martin is looking plausible.

"The roads are really hard in the last two days, especially the last day. So, I think it will be much more work than last year. But we have a very strong team as you can see by all the riders we have in the top five GC and top 10 stage classifications. So, we will do our best to protect the race lead with a great group."

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:17:42 2 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano 0:18:22 3 Artem Ovechkin (Rus) RusVelo 0:18:25 4 Alexander Serov (Rus) RusVelo 0:18:28 5 Ben Hermans (Bel) RadioShack Leopard 6 Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:18:35 7 Damien Gaudin (Fra) Team Europcar 0:18:38 8 Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:18:42 9 William Clarke (Aus) Team Argos-Shimano 10 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:18:43 11 Lars Boom (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 0:18:45 12 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:18:49 13 Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha 0:18:51 14 Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:18:53 15 Stijn Devolder (Bel) RadioShack Leopard 16 Stijn Steels (Bel) Crelan-Euphony 17 Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 0:18:58 18 Alexey Tsatevich (Rus) Katusha 0:18:59 19 Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:19:01 20 Martin Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 21 Andreas Klöden (Ger) RadioShack Leopard 22 Jos Van Emden (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 23 Dominik Nerz (Ger) BMC Racing Team 0:19:02 24 Frantisek Rabon (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 25 Marc Goos (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 0:19:03 26 Sébastien Turgot (Fra) Team Europcar 27 Arthur Vanoverberghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 0:19:04 28 Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha 0:19:05 29 Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 30 Wouter Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:19:06 31 Maxime Monfort (Bel) RadioShack Leopard 0:19:08 32 Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:19:09 33 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Belisol 34 Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Crelan-Euphony 0:19:10 35 Andrew Fenn (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 36 Aaron Gate (NZl) An Post-Chainreaction 0:19:11 37 Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 38 Christophe Premont (Bel) Crelan-Euphony 0:19:14 39 Thomas Rohregger (Aut) RadioShack Leopard 40 Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Katusha 0:19:15 41 Evan Huffman (USA) Astana Pro Team 42 Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 0:19:16 43 Moreno Hofland (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 44 Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 0:19:17 45 Glenn O'Shea (Aus) An Post-Chainreaction 0:19:18 46 Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano 0:19:20 47 Yves Lampaert (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 0:19:21 48 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol 49 Yann Huguet (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano 50 Artur Ershov (Rus) RusVelo 0:19:22 51 Viktor Manakov (Rus) RusVelo 52 Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Team Argos-Shimano 53 Alexander Porsev (Rus) Katusha 54 Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:19:23 55 Nikita Novikov (Rus) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 56 Jérôme Baugnies (Bel) To Win-Josan Cycling Team 0:19:25 57 Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol 0:19:26 58 Niels Albert (Bel) BKCP-Powerplus 59 Stefan Van Dijk (Ned) Accent Jobs-Wanty 60 Lawrence Warbasse (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:19:27 61 Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 62 David Veilleux (Can) Team Europcar 63 Nikolas Maes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 64 Danny van Poppel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 65 Evgeny Kovalev (Rus) RusVelo 66 Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:19:28 67 Benjamin Verraes (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty 68 Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano 0:19:30 69 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:19:32 70 Edwig Cammaerts (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:19:33 71 Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Belisol 72 Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:19:34 73 Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 74 Grégory Rast (Swi) RadioShack Leopard 0:19:35 75 Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:19:38 76 Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar 0:19:39 77 Fabian Cancellara (Swi) RadioShack Leopard 0:19:40 78 Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:19:41 79 Boris Dron (Bel) Wallonie-Bruxelles 0:19:42 80 Florent Barle (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 81 Dirk Finders (Ger) To Win-Josan Cycling Team 82 Björn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:19:44 83 Wout Van Aert (Bel) Telenet-Fidea 84 Joeri Adams (Bel) Telenet-Fidea 85 Lubomir Petrus (Cze) BKCP-Powerplus 0:19:45 86 Olivier Chevalier (Bel) Wallonie-Bruxelles 87 Laurent Evrard (Bel) Wallonie-Bruxelles 0:19:46 88 Rob Peeters (Bel) Telenet-Fidea 89 Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team 90 Stéphane Poulhies (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:19:47 91 Xavier Florencio Cabre (Spa) Katusha 92 Steven Caethoven (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty 93 Sven Nys (Bel) Crelan-Euphony 0:19:48 94 Sean Van De Waeter (Bel) To Win-Josan Cycling Team 0:19:50 95 Frédéric Amorison (Bel) Crelan-Euphony 96 Philipp Walsleben (Ger) BKCP-Powerplus 97 Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Lotto Belisol 98 Thomas Degand (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty 0:19:51 99 Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar 100 Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Accent Jobs-Wanty 0:19:52 101 Tom Veelers (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano 102 Sébastien Delfosse (Bel) Crelan-Euphony 0:19:53 103 Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) Team Europcar 0:19:54 104 Alphonse Vermote (Bel) An Post-Chainreaction 105 Simone Ponzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team 106 Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team 0:19:55 107 Thijs Al (Ned) Telenet-Fidea 108 Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 0:19:57 109 Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Team Europcar 110 Dieter Uyttersprot (Bel) To Win-Josan Cycling Team 0:19:59 111 Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team 112 Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:20:00 113 Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 114 Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol 115 Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol 116 Egidijus Juodvalkis (Ltu) Crelan-Euphony 0:20:02 117 Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 0:20:05 118 Sven Vanthourenhout (Bel) Crelan-Euphony 119 Jurgen Van Goolen (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty 120 Arnaud Labbe (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 121 David van der Poel (Ned) BKCP-Powerplus 0:20:06 122 Thomas Op T Eynde (Bel) To Win-Josan Cycling Team 0:20:08 123 Roman Maikin (Rus) RusVelo 0:20:09 124 Mark McNally (GBr) An Post-Chainreaction 125 Alexander Mironov (Rus) RusVelo 0:20:10 126 Sebastian Lander (Den) BMC Racing Team 0:20:11 127 Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha 0:20:12 128 Wout Franssen (Bel) An Post-Chainreaction 129 Garrit Broeders (Bel) To Win-Josan Cycling Team 0:20:13 130 Leonid Krasnov (Rus) RusVelo 131 Thomas Leezer (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 0:20:14 132 Maxime Anciaux (Bel) Wallonie-Bruxelles 0:20:15 133 Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha 0:20:16 134 Corne Van Kessel (Ned) Telenet-Fidea 0:20:17 135 Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 0:20:18 136 Dieter Vanthourenhout (Bel) BKCP-Powerplus 0:20:19 137 Justin Van Hoecke (Bel) Wallonie-Bruxelles 0:20:23 138 Michael Vanthourenhout (Bel) BKCP-Powerplus 0:20:24 139 Arman Kamyshev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:20:32 140 Marcel Meisen (Ger) BKCP-Powerplus 141 Antoine Demoitie (Bel) Wallonie-Bruxelles 0:20:33 142 Tony Hurel (Fra) Team Europcar 0:20:35 143 Quentin Bertholet (Bel) Wallonie-Bruxelles 0:20:39 144 Dennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol 145 Jens Vandekinderen (Bel) Telenet-Fidea 0:20:42 146 Tom Meeusen (Bel) Telenet-Fidea 0:20:43 147 Steven Doms (Bel) To Win-Josan Cycling Team 0:20:45 148 Jonathan De Witte (Bel) Wallonie-Bruxelles 0:20:49 149 James Vanlandschoot (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty 0:20:52 150 Bart Wellens (Bel) Telenet-Fidea 0:20:53 151 Pieter Ghyllebert (Bel) An Post-Chainreaction 152 Matti Stiens (Bel) To Win-Josan Cycling Team 0:21:08 153 Steven Van Vooren (Bel) An Post-Chainreaction 0:21:11 154 Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Accent Jobs-Wanty 0:21:19

Points # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 30 pts 2 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano 25 3 Artem Ovechkin (Rus) RusVelo 22 4 Alexander Serov (Rus) RusVelo 19 5 Ben Hermans (Bel) RadioShack Leopard 17 6 Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 15 7 Damien Gaudin (Fra) Team Europcar 13 8 Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 12 9 William Clarke (Aus) Team Argos-Shimano 11 10 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 10

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team 0:54:59 2 RusVelo 0:01:16 3 RadioShack Leopard 0:01:23 4 Team Argos-Shimano 0:01:25 5 BMC Racing Team 0:01:44 6 Blanco Pro Cycling Team 0:01:45 7 Katusha 0:01:56 8 Team Europcar 0:02:09 9 Crelan-Euphony 0:02:18 10 Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:02:23 11 Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 0:02:43 12 Lotto Belisol 0:02:57 13 Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:03:06 14 An Post-Chainreaction 0:03:24 15 Astana Pro Team 0:03:25 16 Accent Jobs-Wanty 0:03:42 17 To Win-Josan Cycling Team 0:03:58 18 BKCP-Powerplus 0:04:02 19 Wallonie-Bruxelles 0:04:14 20 Telenet-Fidea 0:04:15

General classification after stage 3 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 9:04:04 2 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano 0:00:40 3 Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:00:50 4 Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:00:53 5 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:00:59 6 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:01:04 7 Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:01:11 8 Stijn Devolder (Bel) RadioShack Leopard 9 Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 0:01:16 10 Alexey Tsatevich (Rus) Katusha 0:01:17 11 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol 0:01:19 12 Andreas Klöden (Ger) RadioShack Leopard 13 Jos Van Emden (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 14 Frantisek Rabon (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:01:20 15 Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha 0:01:23 16 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:01:24 17 Maxime Monfort (Bel) RadioShack Leopard 0:01:26 18 Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:01:27 19 Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Crelan-Euphony 0:01:28 20 Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano 0:01:34 21 Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 0:01:35 22 Yves Lampaert (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 0:01:39 23 Danny van Poppel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 24 Viktor Manakov (Rus) RusVelo 0:01:40 25 Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Team Argos-Shimano 26 Alexander Porsev (Rus) Katusha 27 Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:01:41 28 Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol 0:01:44 29 Nikolas Maes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 30 Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 0:01:45 31 David Veilleux (Can) Team Europcar 32 Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team 33 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:01:50 34 Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 35 Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:01:52 36 Grégory Rast (Swi) RadioShack Leopard 0:01:53 37 Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:01:56 38 Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar 0:01:57 39 Florent Barle (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:02:00 40 Nikita Novikov (Rus) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:02:01 41 Laurent Evrard (Bel) Wallonie-Bruxelles 0:02:04 42 Sébastien Delfosse (Bel) Crelan-Euphony 0:02:11 43 Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) Team Europcar 0:02:12 44 Simone Ponzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team 45 Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team 0:02:13 46 Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 0:02:15 47 Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:02:18 48 Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 0:02:23 49 Jurgen Van Goolen (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty 50 Arnaud Labbe (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 51 Mark McNally (GBr) An Post-Chainreaction 0:02:27 52 Sven Nys (Bel) Crelan-Euphony 0:02:30 53 Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Belisol 0:02:33 54 Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha 0:02:34 55 Justin Van Hoecke (Bel) Wallonie-Bruxelles 0:02:41 56 Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:02:42 57 Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol 58 Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:02:52 59 Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha 0:02:54 60 Artur Ershov (Rus) RusVelo 0:03:05 61 Artem Ovechkin (Rus) RusVelo 0:03:57 62 Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Accent Jobs-Wanty 0:04:10 63 Stijn Steels (Bel) Crelan-Euphony 0:04:22 64 Dominik Nerz (Ger) BMC Racing Team 0:04:31 65 Arthur Vanoverberghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 0:04:33 66 Martin Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 67 Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:04:40 68 Sébastien Turgot (Fra) Team Europcar 0:04:47 69 Benjamin Verraes (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty 0:04:57 70 Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano 0:04:59 71 William Clarke (Aus) Team Argos-Shimano 0:05:28 72 Lars Boom (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 0:05:31 73 Jérôme Baugnies (Bel) To Win-Josan Cycling Team 0:05:43 74 Alphonse Vermote (Bel) An Post-Chainreaction 0:05:47 75 Sven Vanthourenhout (Bel) Crelan-Euphony 0:06:25 76 Lubomir Petrus (Cze) BKCP-Powerplus 0:06:31 77 Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 0:06:38 78 Ben Hermans (Bel) RadioShack Leopard 0:07:24 79 Alexander Serov (Rus) RusVelo 0:07:47 80 Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:07:57 81 Damien Gaudin (Fra) Team Europcar 0:07:58 82 Marc Goos (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 0:07:59 83 Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:08:01 84 Wouter Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:08:02 85 Aaron Gate (NZl) An Post-Chainreaction 0:08:07 86 Christophe Premont (Bel) Crelan-Euphony 0:08:10 87 Thomas Rohregger (Aut) RadioShack Leopard 88 Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha 0:08:11 89 Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Katusha 90 Stefan Van Dijk (Ned) Accent Jobs-Wanty 91 Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 0:08:12 92 Moreno Hofland (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 93 Niels Albert (Bel) BKCP-Powerplus 0:08:22 94 Lawrence Warbasse (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:08:23 95 Edwig Cammaerts (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:08:29 96 Evan Huffman (USA) Astana Pro Team 0:08:35 97 Boris Dron (Bel) Wallonie-Bruxelles 0:08:38 98 Glenn O'Shea (Aus) An Post-Chainreaction 99 Andrew Fenn (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 100 Björn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:08:40 101 Olivier Chevalier (Bel) Wallonie-Bruxelles 0:08:41 102 Xavier Florencio Cabre (Spa) Katusha 0:08:43 103 Steven Caethoven (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty 104 Thomas Degand (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty 0:08:47 105 Evgeny Kovalev (Rus) RusVelo 106 Tom Veelers (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano 0:08:48 107 Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:08:55 108 Egidijus Juodvalkis (Ltu) Crelan-Euphony 0:08:58 109 Fabian Cancellara (Swi) RadioShack Leopard 0:09:00 110 Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:09:01 111 Joeri Adams (Bel) Telenet-Fidea 0:09:04 112 Roman Maikin (Rus) RusVelo 0:09:05 113 Sebastian Lander (Den) BMC Racing Team 0:09:07 114 Wout Franssen (Bel) An Post-Chainreaction 0:09:08 115 Sean Van De Waeter (Bel) To Win-Josan Cycling Team 0:09:10 116 Thomas Leezer (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 117 Frédéric Amorison (Bel) Crelan-Euphony 118 Stéphane Poulhies (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:09:11 119 Maxime Anciaux (Bel) Wallonie-Bruxelles 120 Corne Van Kessel (Ned) Telenet-Fidea 0:09:13 121 Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Team Europcar 0:09:17 122 Dieter Uyttersprot (Bel) To Win-Josan Cycling Team 0:09:19 123 Dirk Finders (Ger) To Win-Josan Cycling Team 0:09:25 124 Arman Kamyshev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:09:28 125 Marcel Meisen (Ger) BKCP-Powerplus 126 Antoine Demoitie (Bel) Wallonie-Bruxelles 0:09:29 127 Alexander Mironov (Rus) RusVelo 0:09:30 128 David van der Poel (Ned) BKCP-Powerplus 129 Wout Van Aert (Bel) Telenet-Fidea 0:09:32 130 Philipp Walsleben (Ger) BKCP-Powerplus 0:09:33 131 Rob Peeters (Bel) Telenet-Fidea 0:09:34 132 Leonid Krasnov (Rus) RusVelo 0:09:37 133 Thijs Al (Ned) Telenet-Fidea 0:09:38 134 Yann Huguet (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano 0:09:39 135 Tony Hurel (Fra) Team Europcar 0:09:55 136 Quentin Bertholet (Bel) Wallonie-Bruxelles 0:10:03 137 Steven Doms (Bel) To Win-Josan Cycling Team 0:10:04 138 Tom Meeusen (Bel) Telenet-Fidea 0:10:07 139 Jonathan De Witte (Bel) Wallonie-Bruxelles 0:10:09 140 Pieter Ghyllebert (Bel) An Post-Chainreaction 0:10:13 141 Bart Wellens (Bel) Telenet-Fidea 0:10:17 142 Thomas Op T Eynde (Bel) To Win-Josan Cycling Team 0:10:22 143 Jens Vandekinderen (Bel) Telenet-Fidea 0:10:25 144 James Vanlandschoot (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty 0:10:26 145 Matti Stiens (Bel) To Win-Josan Cycling Team 0:10:28 146 Steven Van Vooren (Bel) An Post-Chainreaction 0:10:35 147 Garrit Broeders (Bel) To Win-Josan Cycling Team 0:10:40 148 Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Accent Jobs-Wanty 0:11:03 149 Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:11:26 150 Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team 0:11:54 151 Dennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:12:15 152 Dieter Vanthourenhout (Bel) BKCP-Powerplus 0:15:16 153 Michael Vanthourenhout (Bel) BKCP-Powerplus 0:15:45 154 Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar 0:31:20

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol 60 pts 2 Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 59 3 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 48 4 Danny van Poppel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 44 5 Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano 32 6 Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 30 7 Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 27 8 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano 25 9 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team 24 10 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Belisol 24 11 Artem Ovechkin (Rus) RusVelo 22 12 Alexander Porsev (Rus) Katusha 19 13 Alexander Serov (Rus) RusVelo 19 14 Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 17 15 Ben Hermans (Bel) RadioShack Leopard 17 16 Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 15 17 Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 15 18 Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar 15 19 Simone Ponzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team 15 20 Alexey Tsatevich (Rus) Katusha 13 21 Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 13 22 Damien Gaudin (Fra) Team Europcar 13 23 Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 12 24 Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Crelan-Euphony 11 25 William Clarke (Aus) Team Argos-Shimano 11 26 Nikolas Maes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 9 27 Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team 9 28 Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Accent Jobs-Wanty

Combativity classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Stijn Steels (Bel) Crelan-Euphony 41 pts 2 Arman Kamyshev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 33 3 Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 33 4 Olivier Chevalier (Bel) Wallonie-Bruxelles 31 5 Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha 31 6 Alphonse Vermote (Bel) An Post-Chainreaction 29 7 Sébastien Turgot (Fra) Team Europcar 29 8 Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Team Europcar 21 9 Dieter Uyttersprot (Bel) To Win-Josan Cycling Team 19 10 Steven Doms (Bel) To Win-Josan Cycling Team 4 11 Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 2

Young rider classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano 9:04:44 2 Alexey Tsatevich (Rus) Katusha 0:00:37 3 Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:00:47 4 Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano 0:00:54 5 Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 0:00:55 6 Yves Lampaert (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 0:00:59 7 Danny van Poppel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 8 Viktor Manakov (Rus) RusVelo 0:01:00 9 Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Team Argos-Shimano 10 Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 0:01:05 11 Nikita Novikov (Rus) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:01:21 12 Laurent Evrard (Bel) Wallonie-Bruxelles 0:01:24 13 Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 0:01:35 14 Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 0:01:43 15 Mark McNally (GBr) An Post-Chainreaction 0:01:47 16 Justin Van Hoecke (Bel) Wallonie-Bruxelles 0:02:01 17 Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:02:12 18 Artur Ershov (Rus) RusVelo 0:02:25 19 Stijn Steels (Bel) Crelan-Euphony 0:03:42 20 Dominik Nerz (Ger) BMC Racing Team 0:03:51 21 Arthur Vanoverberghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 0:03:53 22 Alphonse Vermote (Bel) An Post-Chainreaction 0:05:07 23 Lubomir Petrus (Cze) BKCP-Powerplus 0:05:51 24 Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 0:05:58 25 Marc Goos (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 0:07:19 26 Aaron Gate (NZl) An Post-Chainreaction 0:07:27 27 Christophe Premont (Bel) Crelan-Euphony 0:07:30 28 Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 0:07:32 29 Moreno Hofland (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 30 Evan Huffman (USA) Astana Pro Team 0:07:55 31 Boris Dron (Bel) Wallonie-Bruxelles 0:07:58 32 Glenn O'Shea (Aus) An Post-Chainreaction 33 Andrew Fenn (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 34 Olivier Chevalier (Bel) Wallonie-Bruxelles 0:08:01 35 Evgeny Kovalev (Rus) RusVelo 0:08:07 36 Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:08:15 37 Egidijus Juodvalkis (Ltu) Crelan-Euphony 0:08:18 38 Joeri Adams (Bel) Telenet-Fidea 0:08:24 39 Roman Maikin (Rus) RusVelo 0:08:25 40 Sebastian Lander (Den) BMC Racing Team 0:08:27 41 Wout Franssen (Bel) An Post-Chainreaction 0:08:28 42 Sean Van De Waeter (Bel) To Win-Josan Cycling Team 0:08:30 43 Maxime Anciaux (Bel) Wallonie-Bruxelles 0:08:31 44 Corne Van Kessel (Ned) Telenet-Fidea 0:08:33 45 Dieter Uyttersprot (Bel) To Win-Josan Cycling Team 0:08:39 46 Arman Kamyshev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:08:48 47 Marcel Meisen (Ger) BKCP-Powerplus 48 Antoine Demoitie (Bel) Wallonie-Bruxelles 0:08:49 49 David van der Poel (Ned) BKCP-Powerplus 0:08:50 50 Wout Van Aert (Bel) Telenet-Fidea 0:08:52 51 Leonid Krasnov (Rus) RusVelo 0:08:57 52 Tom Meeusen (Bel) Telenet-Fidea 0:09:27 53 Jonathan De Witte (Bel) Wallonie-Bruxelles 0:09:29 54 Thomas Op T Eynde (Bel) To Win-Josan Cycling Team 0:09:42 55 Jens Vandekinderen (Bel) Telenet-Fidea 0:09:45 56 Garrit Broeders (Bel) To Win-Josan Cycling Team 0:10:00 57 Dennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:11:35 58 Michael Vanthourenhout (Bel) BKCP-Powerplus 0:15:05