Double success for Martin in Tour of Belgium
World time trial champ takes over race lead with stage win
World time trial champion Tony Martin (Omega Pharma-Quick Step) continued his undefeated streak in races against the clock this season, winning the 15km third stage of the Tour of Belgium by a whopping 40 seconds over Argos-Shimano's Tom Dumoulin. A pair of RusVelo riders, Artem Ovechkin and Alexander Serov and RadioShack's Ben Hermans rounded out the top five.
The stage victory puts Martin into the overall race lead over Dumoulin with the same gap, unseating yesterday's race leader Andre Greipel (Lotto-Belisol). Omega Pharma's Tom Boonen moved down to third overall from second, ahead of two other teammates Kristof Vandewalle and Niki Terpstra.
Rainy weather impacted some of the later starters, but Martin didn't seem fazed, and blasted through the 15km course in Beveren in typical breakneck fashion. "I don't know what the conditions for the others were, but I had wet roads," Martin said. "I had to slow down a bit in the corners but also take a few risks. So, I'm really amazed that I'm in the lead and also with a big gap. I hope it stays now like this until the end. It would be really great for me and the team."
With two stages remaining, a repeat victory for Martin is looking plausible.
"The roads are really hard in the last two days, especially the last day. So, I think it will be much more work than last year. But we have a very strong team as you can see by all the riders we have in the top five GC and top 10 stage classifications. So, we will do our best to protect the race lead with a great group."
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:17:42
|2
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
|0:18:22
|3
|Artem Ovechkin (Rus) RusVelo
|0:18:25
|4
|Alexander Serov (Rus) RusVelo
|0:18:28
|5
|Ben Hermans (Bel) RadioShack Leopard
|6
|Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:18:35
|7
|Damien Gaudin (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:18:38
|8
|Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:18:42
|9
|William Clarke (Aus) Team Argos-Shimano
|10
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:18:43
|11
|Lars Boom (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|0:18:45
|12
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:18:49
|13
|Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha
|0:18:51
|14
|Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:18:53
|15
|Stijn Devolder (Bel) RadioShack Leopard
|16
|Stijn Steels (Bel) Crelan-Euphony
|17
|Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|0:18:58
|18
|Alexey Tsatevich (Rus) Katusha
|0:18:59
|19
|Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:19:01
|20
|Martin Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|21
|Andreas Klöden (Ger) RadioShack Leopard
|22
|Jos Van Emden (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|23
|Dominik Nerz (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|0:19:02
|24
|Frantisek Rabon (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|25
|Marc Goos (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|0:19:03
|26
|Sébastien Turgot (Fra) Team Europcar
|27
|Arthur Vanoverberghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:19:04
|28
|Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha
|0:19:05
|29
|Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|30
|Wouter Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:19:06
|31
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) RadioShack Leopard
|0:19:08
|32
|Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:19:09
|33
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|34
|Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Crelan-Euphony
|0:19:10
|35
|Andrew Fenn (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|36
|Aaron Gate (NZl) An Post-Chainreaction
|0:19:11
|37
|Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|38
|Christophe Premont (Bel) Crelan-Euphony
|0:19:14
|39
|Thomas Rohregger (Aut) RadioShack Leopard
|40
|Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Katusha
|0:19:15
|41
|Evan Huffman (USA) Astana Pro Team
|42
|Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|0:19:16
|43
|Moreno Hofland (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|44
|Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:19:17
|45
|Glenn O'Shea (Aus) An Post-Chainreaction
|0:19:18
|46
|Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
|0:19:20
|47
|Yves Lampaert (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:19:21
|48
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol
|49
|Yann Huguet (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano
|50
|Artur Ershov (Rus) RusVelo
|0:19:22
|51
|Viktor Manakov (Rus) RusVelo
|52
|Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Team Argos-Shimano
|53
|Alexander Porsev (Rus) Katusha
|54
|Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:19:23
|55
|Nikita Novikov (Rus) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|56
|Jérôme Baugnies (Bel) To Win-Josan Cycling Team
|0:19:25
|57
|Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol
|0:19:26
|58
|Niels Albert (Bel) BKCP-Powerplus
|59
|Stefan Van Dijk (Ned) Accent Jobs-Wanty
|60
|Lawrence Warbasse (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:19:27
|61
|Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|62
|David Veilleux (Can) Team Europcar
|63
|Nikolas Maes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|64
|Danny van Poppel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|65
|Evgeny Kovalev (Rus) RusVelo
|66
|Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:19:28
|67
|Benjamin Verraes (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty
|68
|Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
|0:19:30
|69
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:19:32
|70
|Edwig Cammaerts (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:19:33
|71
|Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Belisol
|72
|Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:19:34
|73
|Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|74
|Grégory Rast (Swi) RadioShack Leopard
|0:19:35
|75
|Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:19:38
|76
|Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar
|0:19:39
|77
|Fabian Cancellara (Swi) RadioShack Leopard
|0:19:40
|78
|Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:19:41
|79
|Boris Dron (Bel) Wallonie-Bruxelles
|0:19:42
|80
|Florent Barle (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|81
|Dirk Finders (Ger) To Win-Josan Cycling Team
|82
|Björn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:19:44
|83
|Wout Van Aert (Bel) Telenet-Fidea
|84
|Joeri Adams (Bel) Telenet-Fidea
|85
|Lubomir Petrus (Cze) BKCP-Powerplus
|0:19:45
|86
|Olivier Chevalier (Bel) Wallonie-Bruxelles
|87
|Laurent Evrard (Bel) Wallonie-Bruxelles
|0:19:46
|88
|Rob Peeters (Bel) Telenet-Fidea
|89
|Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team
|90
|Stéphane Poulhies (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:19:47
|91
|Xavier Florencio Cabre (Spa) Katusha
|92
|Steven Caethoven (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty
|93
|Sven Nys (Bel) Crelan-Euphony
|0:19:48
|94
|Sean Van De Waeter (Bel) To Win-Josan Cycling Team
|0:19:50
|95
|Frédéric Amorison (Bel) Crelan-Euphony
|96
|Philipp Walsleben (Ger) BKCP-Powerplus
|97
|Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|98
|Thomas Degand (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty
|0:19:51
|99
|Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar
|100
|Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Accent Jobs-Wanty
|0:19:52
|101
|Tom Veelers (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
|102
|Sébastien Delfosse (Bel) Crelan-Euphony
|0:19:53
|103
|Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:19:54
|104
|Alphonse Vermote (Bel) An Post-Chainreaction
|105
|Simone Ponzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|106
|Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|0:19:55
|107
|Thijs Al (Ned) Telenet-Fidea
|108
|Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:19:57
|109
|Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Team Europcar
|110
|Dieter Uyttersprot (Bel) To Win-Josan Cycling Team
|0:19:59
|111
|Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|112
|Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:20:00
|113
|Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|114
|Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|115
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|116
|Egidijus Juodvalkis (Ltu) Crelan-Euphony
|0:20:02
|117
|Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:20:05
|118
|Sven Vanthourenhout (Bel) Crelan-Euphony
|119
|Jurgen Van Goolen (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty
|120
|Arnaud Labbe (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|121
|David van der Poel (Ned) BKCP-Powerplus
|0:20:06
|122
|Thomas Op T Eynde (Bel) To Win-Josan Cycling Team
|0:20:08
|123
|Roman Maikin (Rus) RusVelo
|0:20:09
|124
|Mark McNally (GBr) An Post-Chainreaction
|125
|Alexander Mironov (Rus) RusVelo
|0:20:10
|126
|Sebastian Lander (Den) BMC Racing Team
|0:20:11
|127
|Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha
|0:20:12
|128
|Wout Franssen (Bel) An Post-Chainreaction
|129
|Garrit Broeders (Bel) To Win-Josan Cycling Team
|0:20:13
|130
|Leonid Krasnov (Rus) RusVelo
|131
|Thomas Leezer (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|0:20:14
|132
|Maxime Anciaux (Bel) Wallonie-Bruxelles
|0:20:15
|133
|Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha
|0:20:16
|134
|Corne Van Kessel (Ned) Telenet-Fidea
|0:20:17
|135
|Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:20:18
|136
|Dieter Vanthourenhout (Bel) BKCP-Powerplus
|0:20:19
|137
|Justin Van Hoecke (Bel) Wallonie-Bruxelles
|0:20:23
|138
|Michael Vanthourenhout (Bel) BKCP-Powerplus
|0:20:24
|139
|Arman Kamyshev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:20:32
|140
|Marcel Meisen (Ger) BKCP-Powerplus
|141
|Antoine Demoitie (Bel) Wallonie-Bruxelles
|0:20:33
|142
|Tony Hurel (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:20:35
|143
|Quentin Bertholet (Bel) Wallonie-Bruxelles
|0:20:39
|144
|Dennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|145
|Jens Vandekinderen (Bel) Telenet-Fidea
|0:20:42
|146
|Tom Meeusen (Bel) Telenet-Fidea
|0:20:43
|147
|Steven Doms (Bel) To Win-Josan Cycling Team
|0:20:45
|148
|Jonathan De Witte (Bel) Wallonie-Bruxelles
|0:20:49
|149
|James Vanlandschoot (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty
|0:20:52
|150
|Bart Wellens (Bel) Telenet-Fidea
|0:20:53
|151
|Pieter Ghyllebert (Bel) An Post-Chainreaction
|152
|Matti Stiens (Bel) To Win-Josan Cycling Team
|0:21:08
|153
|Steven Van Vooren (Bel) An Post-Chainreaction
|0:21:11
|154
|Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Accent Jobs-Wanty
|0:21:19
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|30
|pts
|2
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
|25
|3
|Artem Ovechkin (Rus) RusVelo
|22
|4
|Alexander Serov (Rus) RusVelo
|19
|5
|Ben Hermans (Bel) RadioShack Leopard
|17
|6
|Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|15
|7
|Damien Gaudin (Fra) Team Europcar
|13
|8
|Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|12
|9
|William Clarke (Aus) Team Argos-Shimano
|11
|10
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|10
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team
|0:54:59
|2
|RusVelo
|0:01:16
|3
|RadioShack Leopard
|0:01:23
|4
|Team Argos-Shimano
|0:01:25
|5
|BMC Racing Team
|0:01:44
|6
|Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:45
|7
|Katusha
|0:01:56
|8
|Team Europcar
|0:02:09
|9
|Crelan-Euphony
|0:02:18
|10
|Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:02:23
|11
|Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:02:43
|12
|Lotto Belisol
|0:02:57
|13
|Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:03:06
|14
|An Post-Chainreaction
|0:03:24
|15
|Astana Pro Team
|0:03:25
|16
|Accent Jobs-Wanty
|0:03:42
|17
|To Win-Josan Cycling Team
|0:03:58
|18
|BKCP-Powerplus
|0:04:02
|19
|Wallonie-Bruxelles
|0:04:14
|20
|Telenet-Fidea
|0:04:15
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|9:04:04
|2
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
|0:00:40
|3
|Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:00:50
|4
|Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:00:53
|5
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:00:59
|6
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:01:04
|7
|Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:01:11
|8
|Stijn Devolder (Bel) RadioShack Leopard
|9
|Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:16
|10
|Alexey Tsatevich (Rus) Katusha
|0:01:17
|11
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol
|0:01:19
|12
|Andreas Klöden (Ger) RadioShack Leopard
|13
|Jos Van Emden (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|14
|Frantisek Rabon (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:01:20
|15
|Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha
|0:01:23
|16
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:01:24
|17
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) RadioShack Leopard
|0:01:26
|18
|Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:01:27
|19
|Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Crelan-Euphony
|0:01:28
|20
|Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
|0:01:34
|21
|Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:01:35
|22
|Yves Lampaert (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:01:39
|23
|Danny van Poppel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|24
|Viktor Manakov (Rus) RusVelo
|0:01:40
|25
|Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Team Argos-Shimano
|26
|Alexander Porsev (Rus) Katusha
|27
|Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:01:41
|28
|Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol
|0:01:44
|29
|Nikolas Maes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|30
|Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:45
|31
|David Veilleux (Can) Team Europcar
|32
|Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|33
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:01:50
|34
|Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|35
|Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:01:52
|36
|Grégory Rast (Swi) RadioShack Leopard
|0:01:53
|37
|Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:56
|38
|Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar
|0:01:57
|39
|Florent Barle (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:02:00
|40
|Nikita Novikov (Rus) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:02:01
|41
|Laurent Evrard (Bel) Wallonie-Bruxelles
|0:02:04
|42
|Sébastien Delfosse (Bel) Crelan-Euphony
|0:02:11
|43
|Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:02:12
|44
|Simone Ponzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|45
|Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|0:02:13
|46
|Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:02:15
|47
|Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:02:18
|48
|Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:02:23
|49
|Jurgen Van Goolen (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty
|50
|Arnaud Labbe (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|51
|Mark McNally (GBr) An Post-Chainreaction
|0:02:27
|52
|Sven Nys (Bel) Crelan-Euphony
|0:02:30
|53
|Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Belisol
|0:02:33
|54
|Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha
|0:02:34
|55
|Justin Van Hoecke (Bel) Wallonie-Bruxelles
|0:02:41
|56
|Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:02:42
|57
|Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|58
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:02:52
|59
|Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha
|0:02:54
|60
|Artur Ershov (Rus) RusVelo
|0:03:05
|61
|Artem Ovechkin (Rus) RusVelo
|0:03:57
|62
|Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Accent Jobs-Wanty
|0:04:10
|63
|Stijn Steels (Bel) Crelan-Euphony
|0:04:22
|64
|Dominik Nerz (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|0:04:31
|65
|Arthur Vanoverberghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:04:33
|66
|Martin Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|67
|Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:04:40
|68
|Sébastien Turgot (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:04:47
|69
|Benjamin Verraes (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty
|0:04:57
|70
|Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
|0:04:59
|71
|William Clarke (Aus) Team Argos-Shimano
|0:05:28
|72
|Lars Boom (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|0:05:31
|73
|Jérôme Baugnies (Bel) To Win-Josan Cycling Team
|0:05:43
|74
|Alphonse Vermote (Bel) An Post-Chainreaction
|0:05:47
|75
|Sven Vanthourenhout (Bel) Crelan-Euphony
|0:06:25
|76
|Lubomir Petrus (Cze) BKCP-Powerplus
|0:06:31
|77
|Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:06:38
|78
|Ben Hermans (Bel) RadioShack Leopard
|0:07:24
|79
|Alexander Serov (Rus) RusVelo
|0:07:47
|80
|Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:07:57
|81
|Damien Gaudin (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:07:58
|82
|Marc Goos (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|0:07:59
|83
|Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:08:01
|84
|Wouter Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:08:02
|85
|Aaron Gate (NZl) An Post-Chainreaction
|0:08:07
|86
|Christophe Premont (Bel) Crelan-Euphony
|0:08:10
|87
|Thomas Rohregger (Aut) RadioShack Leopard
|88
|Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha
|0:08:11
|89
|Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Katusha
|90
|Stefan Van Dijk (Ned) Accent Jobs-Wanty
|91
|Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|0:08:12
|92
|Moreno Hofland (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|93
|Niels Albert (Bel) BKCP-Powerplus
|0:08:22
|94
|Lawrence Warbasse (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:08:23
|95
|Edwig Cammaerts (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:08:29
|96
|Evan Huffman (USA) Astana Pro Team
|0:08:35
|97
|Boris Dron (Bel) Wallonie-Bruxelles
|0:08:38
|98
|Glenn O'Shea (Aus) An Post-Chainreaction
|99
|Andrew Fenn (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|100
|Björn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:08:40
|101
|Olivier Chevalier (Bel) Wallonie-Bruxelles
|0:08:41
|102
|Xavier Florencio Cabre (Spa) Katusha
|0:08:43
|103
|Steven Caethoven (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty
|104
|Thomas Degand (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty
|0:08:47
|105
|Evgeny Kovalev (Rus) RusVelo
|106
|Tom Veelers (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
|0:08:48
|107
|Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:08:55
|108
|Egidijus Juodvalkis (Ltu) Crelan-Euphony
|0:08:58
|109
|Fabian Cancellara (Swi) RadioShack Leopard
|0:09:00
|110
|Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:09:01
|111
|Joeri Adams (Bel) Telenet-Fidea
|0:09:04
|112
|Roman Maikin (Rus) RusVelo
|0:09:05
|113
|Sebastian Lander (Den) BMC Racing Team
|0:09:07
|114
|Wout Franssen (Bel) An Post-Chainreaction
|0:09:08
|115
|Sean Van De Waeter (Bel) To Win-Josan Cycling Team
|0:09:10
|116
|Thomas Leezer (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|117
|Frédéric Amorison (Bel) Crelan-Euphony
|118
|Stéphane Poulhies (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:09:11
|119
|Maxime Anciaux (Bel) Wallonie-Bruxelles
|120
|Corne Van Kessel (Ned) Telenet-Fidea
|0:09:13
|121
|Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:09:17
|122
|Dieter Uyttersprot (Bel) To Win-Josan Cycling Team
|0:09:19
|123
|Dirk Finders (Ger) To Win-Josan Cycling Team
|0:09:25
|124
|Arman Kamyshev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:09:28
|125
|Marcel Meisen (Ger) BKCP-Powerplus
|126
|Antoine Demoitie (Bel) Wallonie-Bruxelles
|0:09:29
|127
|Alexander Mironov (Rus) RusVelo
|0:09:30
|128
|David van der Poel (Ned) BKCP-Powerplus
|129
|Wout Van Aert (Bel) Telenet-Fidea
|0:09:32
|130
|Philipp Walsleben (Ger) BKCP-Powerplus
|0:09:33
|131
|Rob Peeters (Bel) Telenet-Fidea
|0:09:34
|132
|Leonid Krasnov (Rus) RusVelo
|0:09:37
|133
|Thijs Al (Ned) Telenet-Fidea
|0:09:38
|134
|Yann Huguet (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano
|0:09:39
|135
|Tony Hurel (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:09:55
|136
|Quentin Bertholet (Bel) Wallonie-Bruxelles
|0:10:03
|137
|Steven Doms (Bel) To Win-Josan Cycling Team
|0:10:04
|138
|Tom Meeusen (Bel) Telenet-Fidea
|0:10:07
|139
|Jonathan De Witte (Bel) Wallonie-Bruxelles
|0:10:09
|140
|Pieter Ghyllebert (Bel) An Post-Chainreaction
|0:10:13
|141
|Bart Wellens (Bel) Telenet-Fidea
|0:10:17
|142
|Thomas Op T Eynde (Bel) To Win-Josan Cycling Team
|0:10:22
|143
|Jens Vandekinderen (Bel) Telenet-Fidea
|0:10:25
|144
|James Vanlandschoot (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty
|0:10:26
|145
|Matti Stiens (Bel) To Win-Josan Cycling Team
|0:10:28
|146
|Steven Van Vooren (Bel) An Post-Chainreaction
|0:10:35
|147
|Garrit Broeders (Bel) To Win-Josan Cycling Team
|0:10:40
|148
|Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Accent Jobs-Wanty
|0:11:03
|149
|Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:11:26
|150
|Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team
|0:11:54
|151
|Dennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:12:15
|152
|Dieter Vanthourenhout (Bel) BKCP-Powerplus
|0:15:16
|153
|Michael Vanthourenhout (Bel) BKCP-Powerplus
|0:15:45
|154
|Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:31:20
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol
|60
|pts
|2
|Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|59
|3
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|48
|4
|Danny van Poppel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|44
|5
|Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
|32
|6
|Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|30
|7
|Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|27
|8
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
|25
|9
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|24
|10
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|24
|11
|Artem Ovechkin (Rus) RusVelo
|22
|12
|Alexander Porsev (Rus) Katusha
|19
|13
|Alexander Serov (Rus) RusVelo
|19
|14
|Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|17
|15
|Ben Hermans (Bel) RadioShack Leopard
|17
|16
|Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|15
|17
|Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|15
|18
|Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar
|15
|19
|Simone Ponzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|15
|20
|Alexey Tsatevich (Rus) Katusha
|13
|21
|Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|13
|22
|Damien Gaudin (Fra) Team Europcar
|13
|23
|Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|12
|24
|Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Crelan-Euphony
|11
|25
|William Clarke (Aus) Team Argos-Shimano
|11
|26
|Nikolas Maes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|9
|27
|Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|9
|28
|Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Accent Jobs-Wanty
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Stijn Steels (Bel) Crelan-Euphony
|41
|pts
|2
|Arman Kamyshev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|33
|3
|Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|33
|4
|Olivier Chevalier (Bel) Wallonie-Bruxelles
|31
|5
|Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha
|31
|6
|Alphonse Vermote (Bel) An Post-Chainreaction
|29
|7
|Sébastien Turgot (Fra) Team Europcar
|29
|8
|Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Team Europcar
|21
|9
|Dieter Uyttersprot (Bel) To Win-Josan Cycling Team
|19
|10
|Steven Doms (Bel) To Win-Josan Cycling Team
|4
|11
|Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
|9:04:44
|2
|Alexey Tsatevich (Rus) Katusha
|0:00:37
|3
|Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:00:47
|4
|Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
|0:00:54
|5
|Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:00:55
|6
|Yves Lampaert (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:00:59
|7
|Danny van Poppel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|8
|Viktor Manakov (Rus) RusVelo
|0:01:00
|9
|Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Team Argos-Shimano
|10
|Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:05
|11
|Nikita Novikov (Rus) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:21
|12
|Laurent Evrard (Bel) Wallonie-Bruxelles
|0:01:24
|13
|Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:01:35
|14
|Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:01:43
|15
|Mark McNally (GBr) An Post-Chainreaction
|0:01:47
|16
|Justin Van Hoecke (Bel) Wallonie-Bruxelles
|0:02:01
|17
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:02:12
|18
|Artur Ershov (Rus) RusVelo
|0:02:25
|19
|Stijn Steels (Bel) Crelan-Euphony
|0:03:42
|20
|Dominik Nerz (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|0:03:51
|21
|Arthur Vanoverberghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:03:53
|22
|Alphonse Vermote (Bel) An Post-Chainreaction
|0:05:07
|23
|Lubomir Petrus (Cze) BKCP-Powerplus
|0:05:51
|24
|Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:05:58
|25
|Marc Goos (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|0:07:19
|26
|Aaron Gate (NZl) An Post-Chainreaction
|0:07:27
|27
|Christophe Premont (Bel) Crelan-Euphony
|0:07:30
|28
|Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|0:07:32
|29
|Moreno Hofland (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|30
|Evan Huffman (USA) Astana Pro Team
|0:07:55
|31
|Boris Dron (Bel) Wallonie-Bruxelles
|0:07:58
|32
|Glenn O'Shea (Aus) An Post-Chainreaction
|33
|Andrew Fenn (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|34
|Olivier Chevalier (Bel) Wallonie-Bruxelles
|0:08:01
|35
|Evgeny Kovalev (Rus) RusVelo
|0:08:07
|36
|Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:08:15
|37
|Egidijus Juodvalkis (Ltu) Crelan-Euphony
|0:08:18
|38
|Joeri Adams (Bel) Telenet-Fidea
|0:08:24
|39
|Roman Maikin (Rus) RusVelo
|0:08:25
|40
|Sebastian Lander (Den) BMC Racing Team
|0:08:27
|41
|Wout Franssen (Bel) An Post-Chainreaction
|0:08:28
|42
|Sean Van De Waeter (Bel) To Win-Josan Cycling Team
|0:08:30
|43
|Maxime Anciaux (Bel) Wallonie-Bruxelles
|0:08:31
|44
|Corne Van Kessel (Ned) Telenet-Fidea
|0:08:33
|45
|Dieter Uyttersprot (Bel) To Win-Josan Cycling Team
|0:08:39
|46
|Arman Kamyshev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:08:48
|47
|Marcel Meisen (Ger) BKCP-Powerplus
|48
|Antoine Demoitie (Bel) Wallonie-Bruxelles
|0:08:49
|49
|David van der Poel (Ned) BKCP-Powerplus
|0:08:50
|50
|Wout Van Aert (Bel) Telenet-Fidea
|0:08:52
|51
|Leonid Krasnov (Rus) RusVelo
|0:08:57
|52
|Tom Meeusen (Bel) Telenet-Fidea
|0:09:27
|53
|Jonathan De Witte (Bel) Wallonie-Bruxelles
|0:09:29
|54
|Thomas Op T Eynde (Bel) To Win-Josan Cycling Team
|0:09:42
|55
|Jens Vandekinderen (Bel) Telenet-Fidea
|0:09:45
|56
|Garrit Broeders (Bel) To Win-Josan Cycling Team
|0:10:00
|57
|Dennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:11:35
|58
|Michael Vanthourenhout (Bel) BKCP-Powerplus
|0:15:05
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team
|27:14:05
|2
|RadioShack Leopard
|0:01:23
|3
|Team Argos-Shimano
|0:01:25
|4
|BMC Racing Team
|0:01:44
|5
|Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:45
|6
|Katusha
|0:01:56
|7
|Team Europcar
|0:02:09
|8
|Crelan-Euphony
|0:02:18
|9
|Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:02:23
|10
|Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:02:43
|11
|Lotto Belisol
|0:02:57
|12
|Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:03:06
|13
|Astana Pro Team
|0:03:25
|14
|RusVelo
|0:05:55
|15
|Accent Jobs-Wanty
|0:08:53
|16
|Wallonie-Bruxelles
|0:10:52
|17
|An Post-Chainreaction
|0:13:13
|18
|To Win-Josan Cycling Team
|0:21:38
|19
|BKCP-Powerplus
|0:21:46
|20
|Telenet-Fidea
|0:24:32
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Floyd's Pro Cycling will not return in 2020Management company that owns Landis-sponsored team is unable to find new title sponsor
-
Sutton walks out of Freeman medical tribunal after accused of being 'a serial liar' and 'doper''Who is lying? The guy who isn’t prepared to look his friend in the eye' Sutton says of Freedman
-
Arctic Race of Norway expands to FinlandSecond stage will take place in remote town of Kilpisjärvi
-
Nibali to target Giro d'Italia and Tokyo Olympics in 2020'In modern-day cycling, three peaks of excellent form are impossible' says Trek-Segafredo manager
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy