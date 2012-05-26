Image 1 of 30 Andre Greipel (Lotto Belisol) (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 2 of 30 Lars Boom (Rabobank Cycling Team) (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 3 of 30 Jelle Wallays (Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator) (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 4 of 30 Andre Greipel (Lotto Belisol) (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 5 of 30 Adam Blythe (BMC Racing Team) (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 6 of 30 Tobias Ludvigsson (Argos - Shimano) (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 7 of 30 Leonardo Fabio Duque (Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne) (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 8 of 30 Tobias Ludvigsson (Argos - Shimano) (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 9 of 30 The leaders' jerseys. (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 10 of 30 Pim Ligthart (Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team) (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 11 of 30 Jacopo Guarnieri (Astana Pro Team) (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 12 of 30 Tony Martin (Omega Pharma-Quickstep) on the podium (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 13 of 30 Tony Martin (Omega Pharma-Quickstep) (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 14 of 30 Karel Hnik (Sunweb - Revor) (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 15 of 30 Tobias Ludvigsson (Argos - Shimano) (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 16 of 30 Tony Martin (Omega Pharma-Quickstep) (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 17 of 30 Tony Martin (Omega Pharma-Quickstep) (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 18 of 30 Tony Martin (Omega Pharma-Quickstep) (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 19 of 30 Andre Greipel (Lotto Belisol) (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 20 of 30 Tony Martin (Omega Pharma-Quickstep) time trials to the stage victory (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 21 of 30 Alexander Serov (Rus) RusVelo (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 22 of 30 Tobias Ludvigsson (Argos - Shimano) (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 23 of 30 Tony Martin (Omega Pharma-Quickstep) (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 24 of 30 Tony Martin (Omega Pharma-Quickstep) (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 25 of 30 Tony Martin (Omega Pharma-Quickstep) (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 26 of 30 Andre Greipel (Lotto Belisol) (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 27 of 30 Tony Martin (Omega Pharma-Quickstep) (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 28 of 30 Leonardo Fabio Duque (Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne) (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 29 of 30 Niels Albert (BKCP - Powerplus) (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 30 of 30 Andre Greipel (Lotto Belisol) (Image credit: Photopress.be)

Tony Martin proved that he has not only recovered from the injuries he suffered earlier this spring but also that he is well on his way to top form again. The Omega Pharma-QuickStep rider won the time trial stage of the Tour of Belgium and took the overall lead in the race.

Martin covered the 20.5km course in 24:04, an astounding 46 seconds faster than second-place finisher Lieuwe Westra (Vacansoleil-DCM). Martin's teammate Niki Terpstra waa third, at 52 seconds.

It was Martin's first win of the season, and only his second race back after being hit by a car whilst training in April. He suffered multiple facial fractures as well as fractures to his shoulder and upper arm.

The top three on the stage also took the top three places in the general classification. Former leader Andre Greipel (Lotto Belisol) fell to 18th place going into Sunday's final stage.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 0:24:04 2 Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:00:46 3 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 0:00:52 4 Carlos Barredo Llamazales (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:01:00 5 Alexander Serov (Rus) RusVelo 0:01:05 6 Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:01:11 7 Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team 0:01:15 8 Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Argos - Shimano 0:01:19 9 Sergey Firsanov (Rus) RusVelo 0:01:21 10 Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 0:01:23 11 Francesco Reda (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 0:01:27 12 Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha Team 0:01:33 13 Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:01:36 14 Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha Team 0:01:43 15 Maarten Wynants (Bel) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:01:44 16 Jay Thomson (RSA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 0:01:46 17 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:01:48 18 Rick Flens (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:01:51 19 Sergey Klimov (Rus) RusVelo 0:01:56 20 Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Katusha Team 0:02:00 21 Jos Van Emden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:02:04 22 Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team 0:02:05 23 Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 24 Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:02:06 25 Dmitriy Fofonov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:02:08 26 Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol Team 0:02:11 27 Stijn Devolder (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 28 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 29 Andrew Fenn (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 0:02:13 30 Massimo Codol (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 0:02:15 31 Andy Cappelle (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's 0:02:16 32 Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team 33 Dmitry Kozontchuk (Rus) RusVelo 34 Nikita Eskov (Rus) RusVelo 0:02:17 35 Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:02:18 36 Yann Huguet (Fra) Argos - Shimano 37 Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) BMC Racing Team 38 Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 39 Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:02:20 40 Karl Menzies (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 0:02:21 41 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol Team 42 Jurgen Van Goolen (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's 43 Valery Valynin (Rus) RusVelo 0:02:22 44 Dirk Bellemakers (Ned) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony 0:02:23 45 Ronan Van Zandbeek (Ned) Argos - Shimano 46 Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 47 Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:02:27 48 Nikolay Trusov (Rus) RusVelo 0:02:28 49 Bert Vanlerberghe (Bel) Belgium 50 Benjamin Verraes (Bel) Belgium 51 Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:02:29 52 Albert Timmer (Ned) Argos - Shimano 53 Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team 54 Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 55 Robert Förster (Ger) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 0:02:30 56 Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 57 Pieter Serry (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 0:02:31 58 Leif Hoste (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's 0:02:32 59 Adrian Hegyvary (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 60 Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:02:33 61 Coen Vermeltfoort (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:02:34 62 Jetse Bol (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:02:36 63 Boy Van Poppel (Ned) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 64 Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 0:02:37 65 Iljo Keisse (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 0:02:38 66 Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:02:39 67 Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team 68 Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 69 Christophe Prémont (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole 0:02:40 70 Kevin Thome (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole 0:02:42 71 Alexey Tsatevich (Rus) Katusha Team 72 Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 0:02:48 73 Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Argos - Shimano 0:02:49 74 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 75 Niels Albert (Bel) BKCP - Powerplus 0:02:50 76 Dmitriy Muravyev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:02:51 77 Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:02:52 78 Stefan Van Dijk (Ned) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's 0:02:54 79 Paolo Ciavatta (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 80 Sander Cordeel (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 0:02:55 81 Rob Goris (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's 82 Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 0:02:57 83 Juan Horrach Rippoll (Spa) Katusha Team 0:03:01 84 Philipp Walsleben (Ger) BKCP - Powerplus 0:03:02 85 Rob Peeters (Bel) Telenet - Fidea 86 Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony 0:03:04 87 Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 88 Roy Jans (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly 89 Petr Ignatenko (Rus) Katusha Team 0:03:06 90 Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Katusha Team 91 Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:03:08 92 Kevin Pauwels (Bel) Sunweb - Revor 0:03:18 93 Jim Aernouts (Bel) Sunweb - Revor 0:03:21 94 Matti Breschel (Den) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:03:22 95 Alessandro Donati (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 0:03:24 96 Björn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:03:25 97 Sergey Renev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:03:26 98 Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana Pro Team 99 Lubomir Petrus (Cze) BKCP - Powerplus 0:03:27 100 Bert De Waele (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony 101 Wietse Bosmans (Bel) BKCP - Powerplus 102 Hilton Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 0:03:29 103 Kenneth Vanbilsen (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly 0:03:32 104 Egidijus Juodvalkis (Ltu) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony 0:03:33 105 Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 106 Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:03:38 107 Justin Van Hoecke (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole 0:03:40 108 Jake Keough (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 109 Quentin Bertholet (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole 0:03:42 110 Mark McNally (GBr) An Post - Sean Kelly 111 Tim Merlier (Bel) Sunweb - Revor 0:03:43 112 Niko Eeckhout (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly 0:03:44 113 Arnaud Jouffroy (Fra) Telenet - Fidea 0:03:45 114 Bobbie Traksel (Ned) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony 0:03:46 115 Niels Wytinck (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly 0:03:48 116 Sven Vanthourenhout (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony 0:03:49 117 Gianni Vermeersch (Bel) BKCP - Powerplus 0:03:51 118 Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Belisol Team 0:03:52 119 James Vanlandschoot (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's 0:03:53 120 Sven Nys (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony 0:03:54 121 Vinnie Braet (Bel) Sunweb - Revor 0:03:55 122 Timothy Dupont (Bel) Belgium 0:03:56 123 Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 124 Claudio Corioni (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 125 Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:03:57 126 Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 0:03:58 127 Wim De Vocht (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's 128 Francesco Di Paolo (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 129 Joeri Adams (Bel) Telenet - Fidea 0:04:01 130 Fabio Polazzi (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole 0:04:02 131 Kevin Verwaest (Bel) Belgium 0:04:04 132 Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 133 Niels Vandyck (Bel) Belgium 0:04:06 134 Adam Blythe (GBr) BMC Racing Team 0:04:07 135 Robin Stenuit (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole 136 Moreno De Pauw (Bel) Belgium 0:04:09 137 Bart Wellens (Bel) Telenet - Fidea 0:04:14 138 Francesco Van Coppernolle (Bel) Belgium 0:04:17 139 Kenny De Haes (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 0:04:21 140 Davide Frattini (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 0:04:22 141 Philippe Legrand (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole 0:04:28 142 Pieter Ghyllebert (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly 0:04:29 143 Cheng Ji (Chn) Argos - Shimano 0:04:31 144 Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 0:04:33 145 Radomir Simunek (Cze) BKCP - Powerplus 146 Carlos Alberto Betancur Gomez (Col) Acqua & Sapone 0:04:37 147 Corne Van Kessel (Ned) Telenet - Fidea 0:04:41 148 Dieter Vanthourenhout (Bel) BKCP - Powerplus 0:04:42 149 Frédéric Amorison (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony 0:04:47 150 Steve Schets (Bel) Belgium 0:04:50 151 Bert De Backer (Bel) Argos - Shimano 0:04:52 152 Tijmen Eising (Ned) Sunweb - Revor 0:05:06 153 Steven Van Vooren (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 0:05:18 154 Tom Meeusen (Bel) Telenet - Fidea 155 Karel Hnik (Cze) Sunweb - Revor 0:05:50 156 Sven Beelen (Bel) Sunweb - Revor 0:05:52 157 Jerome Gilbert (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's 0:05:55 DNS Michael Vanthourenhout (Bel) BKCP - Powerplus

Points # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 30 pts 2 Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 25 3 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 22 4 Carlos Barredo Llamazales (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team 19 5 Alexander Serov (Rus) RusVelo 17 6 Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 15 7 Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team 13 8 Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Argos - Shimano 12 9 Sergey Firsanov (Rus) RusVelo 11 10 Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 10

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Omega Pharma-Quickstep 1:14:27 2 Rabobank Cycling Team 0:01:40 3 Rusvelo 0:02:07 4 Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team 0:03:00 5 Katusha Team 0:03:01 6 BMC Racing Team 0:03:14 7 Astana Pro Team 8 Argos-Shimano 0:03:45 9 Acqua & Sapone 0:04:21 10 Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team 0:04:22 11 Lotto Belisol Team 0:04:54 12 Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's 13 Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:05:11 14 Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 0:05:34 15 Belgium 0:06:37 16 Landbouwkrediet 0:06:39 17 Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole 0:06:47 18 BKCP - Powerplus 0:07:04 19 An Post - Sean Kelly 0:08:03 20 Sunweb - Revor 0:08:07 21 Telenet - Fidea 0:08:33

General classification after stage 4 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 11:47:02 2 Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:00:46 3 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 0:00:52 4 Carlos Barredo Llamazales (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:01:00 5 Alexander Serov (Rus) RusVelo 0:01:05 6 Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:01:09 7 Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team 0:01:15 8 Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Argos - Shimano 0:01:19 9 Sergey Firsanov (Rus) RusVelo 0:01:21 10 Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 0:01:23 11 Francesco Reda (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 0:01:27 12 Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha Team 0:01:33 13 Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:01:36 14 Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha Team 0:01:40 15 Maarten Wynants (Bel) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:01:44 16 Jay Thomson (RSA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 0:01:46 17 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:01:48 18 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol Team 0:01:51 19 Sergey Klimov (Rus) RusVelo 0:01:56 20 Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Katusha Team 0:02:00 21 Jos Van Emden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:02:04 22 Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team 0:02:05 23 Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 24 Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:02:06 25 Dmitriy Fofonov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:02:08 26 Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol Team 0:02:11 27 Stijn Devolder (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 28 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 29 Andrew Fenn (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 0:02:13 30 Massimo Codol (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 0:02:15 31 Andy Cappelle (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's 0:02:16 32 Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team 33 Dmitry Kozontchuk (Rus) RusVelo 34 Nikita Eskov (Rus) RusVelo 0:02:17 35 Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:02:18 36 Yann Huguet (Fra) Argos - Shimano 37 Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) BMC Racing Team 38 Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 39 Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:02:20 40 Jurgen Van Goolen (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's 0:02:21 41 Dirk Bellemakers (Ned) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony 0:02:23 42 Ronan Van Zandbeek (Ned) Argos - Shimano 43 Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 44 Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:02:27 45 Nikolay Trusov (Rus) RusVelo 0:02:28 46 Bert Vanlerberghe (Bel) Belgium 47 Benjamin Verraes (Bel) Belgium 48 Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:02:29 49 Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team 50 Albert Timmer (Ned) Argos - Shimano 51 Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 52 Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:02:30 53 Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 54 Pieter Serry (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 0:02:31 55 Leif Hoste (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's 0:02:32 56 Boy Van Poppel (Ned) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 0:02:36 57 Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:02:39 58 Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team 59 Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 60 Christophe Prémont (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole 0:02:40 61 Kevin Thome (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole 0:02:42 62 Alexey Tsatevich (Rus) Katusha Team 63 Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 0:02:48 64 Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Argos - Shimano 65 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 0:02:49 66 Niels Albert (Bel) BKCP - Powerplus 0:02:50 67 Dmitriy Muravyev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:02:51 68 Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:02:52 69 Rob Goris (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's 0:02:55 70 Juan Horrach Rippoll (Spa) Katusha Team 0:03:01 71 Philipp Walsleben (Ger) BKCP - Powerplus 0:03:02 72 Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:03:03 73 Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony 0:03:04 74 Petr Ignatenko (Rus) Katusha Team 0:03:06 75 Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Katusha Team 76 Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 0:03:15 77 Jim Aernouts (Bel) Sunweb - Revor 0:03:21 78 Matti Breschel (Den) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:03:22 79 Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana Pro Team 80 Alessandro Donati (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 0:03:24 81 Björn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:03:25 82 Lubomir Petrus (Cze) BKCP - Powerplus 0:03:27 83 Robert Förster (Ger) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 84 Bert De Waele (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony 85 Wietse Bosmans (Bel) BKCP - Powerplus 86 Egidijus Juodvalkis (Ltu) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony 0:03:30 87 Kenneth Vanbilsen (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly 0:03:32 88 Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:03:34 89 Mark McNally (GBr) An Post - Sean Kelly 0:03:40 90 Jake Keough (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 91 Quentin Bertholet (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole 0:03:42 92 Tim Merlier (Bel) Sunweb - Revor 0:03:43 93 Bobbie Traksel (Ned) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony 0:03:46 94 Sven Vanthourenhout (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony 0:03:49 95 Gianni Vermeersch (Bel) BKCP - Powerplus 0:03:51 96 James Vanlandschoot (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's 0:03:53 97 Sven Nys (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony 0:03:54 98 Vinnie Braet (Bel) Sunweb - Revor 0:03:55 99 Jetse Bol (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:03:56 100 Paolo Ciavatta (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 101 Timothy Dupont (Bel) Belgium 102 Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 103 Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:03:57 104 Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 0:03:58 105 Wim De Vocht (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's 106 Francesco Di Paolo (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 107 Joeri Adams (Bel) Telenet - Fidea 0:04:01 108 Fabio Polazzi (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole 0:04:02 109 Kevin Verwaest (Bel) Belgium 0:04:03 110 Adam Blythe (GBr) BMC Racing Team 111 Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 0:04:04 112 Robin Stenuit (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole 0:04:07 113 Bart Wellens (Bel) Telenet - Fidea 0:04:14 114 Davide Frattini (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 0:04:22 115 Stefan Van Dijk (Ned) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's 0:04:28 116 Pieter Ghyllebert (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly 0:04:29 117 Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 0:04:33 118 Radomir Simunek (Cze) BKCP - Powerplus 119 Claudio Corioni (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 0:04:35 120 Carlos Alberto Betancur Gomez (Col) Acqua & Sapone 0:04:37 121 Dieter Vanthourenhout (Bel) BKCP - Powerplus 0:04:42 122 Sergey Renev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:04:46 123 Bert De Backer (Bel) Argos - Shimano 0:04:52 124 Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Belisol Team 125 Arnaud Jouffroy (Fra) Telenet - Fidea 0:04:55 126 Valery Valynin (Rus) RusVelo 0:05:11 127 Niels Wytinck (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly 0:05:16 128 Steven Van Vooren (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 0:05:18 129 Tom Meeusen (Bel) Telenet - Fidea 130 Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 0:05:34 131 Francesco Van Coppernolle (Bel) Belgium 0:05:45 132 Jerome Gilbert (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's 0:05:55 133 Karel Hnik (Cze) Sunweb - Revor 0:06:24 134 Philippe Legrand (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole 0:06:41 135 Steve Schets (Bel) Belgium 0:07:39 136 Sander Cordeel (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 0:08:41 137 Rick Flens (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:09:58 138 Kenny De Haes (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 0:10:18 139 Adrian Hegyvary (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 0:10:39 140 Coen Vermeltfoort (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:10:41 141 Iljo Keisse (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 0:10:45 142 Rob Peeters (Bel) Telenet - Fidea 0:11:09 143 Roy Jans (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly 0:11:11 144 Karl Menzies (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 0:11:30 145 Hilton Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 0:11:32 146 Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:11:45 147 Justin Van Hoecke (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole 0:11:47 148 Niko Eeckhout (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly 0:11:51 149 Niels Vandyck (Bel) Belgium 0:12:13 150 Moreno De Pauw (Bel) Belgium 0:12:16 151 Kevin Pauwels (Bel) Sunweb - Revor 0:12:27 152 Frédéric Amorison (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony 0:12:54 153 Tijmen Eising (Ned) Sunweb - Revor 0:13:18 154 Cheng Ji (Chn) Argos - Shimano 0:13:40 155 Sven Beelen (Bel) Sunweb - Revor 0:13:59 156 Corne Van Kessel (Ned) Telenet - Fidea 0:14:07 157 Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 0:14:14

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol Team 90 pts 2 Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 75 3 Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 58 4 Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 42 5 Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana Pro Team 41 6 Adam Blythe (GBr) BMC Racing Team 39 7 Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 30 8 Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 30 9 Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 25 10 Bert De Backer (Bel) Argos - Shimano 25 11 Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha Team 24 12 Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 24 13 Egidijus Juodvalkis (Ltu) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony 24 14 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 22 15 Alexey Tsatevich (Rus) Katusha Team 22 16 Carlos Barredo Llamazales (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team 19 17 Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 19 18 Alexander Serov (Rus) RusVelo 17 19 Andrew Fenn (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 17 20 Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 15 21 Mark McNally (GBr) An Post - Sean Kelly 15 22 Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team 13 23 Timothy Dupont (Bel) Belgium 13 24 Stefan Van Dijk (Ned) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's 13 25 Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Argos - Shimano 12 26 Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony 12 27 Sergey Firsanov (Rus) RusVelo 11 28 Robin Stenuit (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole 11 29 Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 10 30 Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team 10 31 Sven Vanthourenhout (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony 10 32 Tom Meeusen (Bel) Telenet - Fidea 10 33 Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Argos - Shimano 9 34 Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 9 35 Kevin Verwaest (Bel) Belgium 9

Most combative classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 54 pts 2 Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 40 3 Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Argos - Shimano 35 4 Alessandro Donati (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 26 5 Mark McNally (GBr) An Post - Sean Kelly 25 6 Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 20 7 Jay Thomson (RSA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 19 8 Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 19 9 Coen Vermeltfoort (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 18 10 Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha Team 16 11 Paolo Ciavatta (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 14 12 Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 13 13 Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team 12 14 Tijmen Eising (Ned) Sunweb - Revor 10 15 Rob Goris (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's 8 16 Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 8 17 Arnaud Jouffroy (Fra) Telenet - Fidea 7 18 Egidijus Juodvalkis (Ltu) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony 7 19 Philippe Legrand (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole 5 20 Benjamin Verraes (Bel) Belgium 4 21 Albert Timmer (Ned) Argos - Shimano 4 22 Kevin Verwaest (Bel) Belgium 2

Best young rider classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Argos - Shimano 11:48:21 2 Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 0:00:04 3 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 0:00:52 4 Andrew Fenn (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 0:00:54 5 Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:00:59 6 Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) BMC Racing Team 7 Ronan Van Zandbeek (Ned) Argos - Shimano 0:01:04 8 Bert Vanlerberghe (Bel) Belgium 0:01:09 9 Benjamin Verraes (Bel) Belgium 10 Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:01:10 11 Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:01:11 12 Pieter Serry (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 0:01:12 13 Boy Van Poppel (Ned) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 0:01:17 14 Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:01:20 15 Christophe Prémont (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole 0:01:21 16 Kevin Thome (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole 0:01:23 17 Alexey Tsatevich (Rus) Katusha Team 18 Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 0:01:29 19 Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Argos - Shimano 20 Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:01:33 21 Philipp Walsleben (Ger) BKCP - Powerplus 0:01:43 22 Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony 0:01:45 23 Petr Ignatenko (Rus) Katusha Team 0:01:47 24 Jim Aernouts (Bel) Sunweb - Revor 0:02:02 25 Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:02:03 26 Lubomir Petrus (Cze) BKCP - Powerplus 0:02:08 27 Wietse Bosmans (Bel) BKCP - Powerplus 28 Egidijus Juodvalkis (Ltu) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony 0:02:11 29 Kenneth Vanbilsen (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly 0:02:13 30 Mark McNally (GBr) An Post - Sean Kelly 0:02:21 31 Jake Keough (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 32 Quentin Bertholet (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole 0:02:23 33 Tim Merlier (Bel) Sunweb - Revor 0:02:24 34 Gianni Vermeersch (Bel) BKCP - Powerplus 0:02:32 35 Vinnie Braet (Bel) Sunweb - Revor 0:02:36 36 Jetse Bol (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:02:37 37 Timothy Dupont (Bel) Belgium 38 Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 39 Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:02:38 40 Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 0:02:39 41 Joeri Adams (Bel) Telenet - Fidea 0:02:42 42 Kevin Verwaest (Bel) Belgium 0:02:44 43 Adam Blythe (GBr) BMC Racing Team 44 Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 0:02:45 45 Robin Stenuit (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole 0:02:48 46 Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 0:03:14 47 Carlos Alberto Betancur Gomez (Col) Acqua & Sapone 0:03:18 48 Arnaud Jouffroy (Fra) Telenet - Fidea 0:03:36 49 Niels Wytinck (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly 0:03:57 50 Tom Meeusen (Bel) Telenet - Fidea 0:03:59 51 Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 0:04:15 52 Francesco Van Coppernolle (Bel) Belgium 0:04:26 53 Karel Hnik (Cze) Sunweb - Revor 0:05:05 54 Sander Cordeel (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 0:07:22 55 Coen Vermeltfoort (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:09:22 56 Roy Jans (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly 0:09:52 57 Justin Van Hoecke (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole 0:10:28 58 Niels Vandyck (Bel) Belgium 0:10:54 59 Moreno De Pauw (Bel) Belgium 0:10:57 60 Tijmen Eising (Ned) Sunweb - Revor 0:11:59 61 Cheng Ji (Chn) Argos - Shimano 0:12:21 62 Sven Beelen (Bel) Sunweb - Revor 0:12:40 63 Corne Van Kessel (Ned) Telenet - Fidea 0:12:48