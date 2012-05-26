Martin time trials to stage 4 win in Belgium
German takes over GC lead
Tony Martin proved that he has not only recovered from the injuries he suffered earlier this spring but also that he is well on his way to top form again. The Omega Pharma-QuickStep rider won the time trial stage of the Tour of Belgium and took the overall lead in the race.
Martin covered the 20.5km course in 24:04, an astounding 46 seconds faster than second-place finisher Lieuwe Westra (Vacansoleil-DCM). Martin's teammate Niki Terpstra waa third, at 52 seconds.
It was Martin's first win of the season, and only his second race back after being hit by a car whilst training in April. He suffered multiple facial fractures as well as fractures to his shoulder and upper arm.
The top three on the stage also took the top three places in the general classification. Former leader Andre Greipel (Lotto Belisol) fell to 18th place going into Sunday's final stage.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|0:24:04
|2
|Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:46
|3
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|0:00:52
|4
|Carlos Barredo Llamazales (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:01:00
|5
|Alexander Serov (Rus) RusVelo
|0:01:05
|6
|Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:01:11
|7
|Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team
|0:01:15
|8
|Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Argos - Shimano
|0:01:19
|9
|Sergey Firsanov (Rus) RusVelo
|0:01:21
|10
|Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|0:01:23
|11
|Francesco Reda (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|0:01:27
|12
|Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha Team
|0:01:33
|13
|Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:01:36
|14
|Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha Team
|0:01:43
|15
|Maarten Wynants (Bel) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:01:44
|16
|Jay Thomson (RSA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:46
|17
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:01:48
|18
|Rick Flens (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:01:51
|19
|Sergey Klimov (Rus) RusVelo
|0:01:56
|20
|Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Katusha Team
|0:02:00
|21
|Jos Van Emden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:02:04
|22
|Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
|0:02:05
|23
|Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|24
|Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:02:06
|25
|Dmitriy Fofonov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:02:08
|26
|Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol Team
|0:02:11
|27
|Stijn Devolder (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|28
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|29
|Andrew Fenn (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|0:02:13
|30
|Massimo Codol (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|0:02:15
|31
|Andy Cappelle (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
|0:02:16
|32
|Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|33
|Dmitry Kozontchuk (Rus) RusVelo
|34
|Nikita Eskov (Rus) RusVelo
|0:02:17
|35
|Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:02:18
|36
|Yann Huguet (Fra) Argos - Shimano
|37
|Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|38
|Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|39
|Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:02:20
|40
|Karl Menzies (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|0:02:21
|41
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol Team
|42
|Jurgen Van Goolen (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
|43
|Valery Valynin (Rus) RusVelo
|0:02:22
|44
|Dirk Bellemakers (Ned) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony
|0:02:23
|45
|Ronan Van Zandbeek (Ned) Argos - Shimano
|46
|Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|47
|Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:02:27
|48
|Nikolay Trusov (Rus) RusVelo
|0:02:28
|49
|Bert Vanlerberghe (Bel) Belgium
|50
|Benjamin Verraes (Bel) Belgium
|51
|Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:02:29
|52
|Albert Timmer (Ned) Argos - Shimano
|53
|Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|54
|Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|55
|Robert Förster (Ger) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|0:02:30
|56
|Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|57
|Pieter Serry (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|0:02:31
|58
|Leif Hoste (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
|0:02:32
|59
|Adrian Hegyvary (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|60
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:02:33
|61
|Coen Vermeltfoort (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:02:34
|62
|Jetse Bol (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:02:36
|63
|Boy Van Poppel (Ned) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|64
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|0:02:37
|65
|Iljo Keisse (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|0:02:38
|66
|Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:02:39
|67
|Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team
|68
|Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|69
|Christophe Prémont (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
|0:02:40
|70
|Kevin Thome (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
|0:02:42
|71
|Alexey Tsatevich (Rus) Katusha Team
|72
|Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|0:02:48
|73
|Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Argos - Shimano
|0:02:49
|74
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|75
|Niels Albert (Bel) BKCP - Powerplus
|0:02:50
|76
|Dmitriy Muravyev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:02:51
|77
|Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:02:52
|78
|Stefan Van Dijk (Ned) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
|0:02:54
|79
|Paolo Ciavatta (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|80
|Sander Cordeel (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|0:02:55
|81
|Rob Goris (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
|82
|Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|0:02:57
|83
|Juan Horrach Rippoll (Spa) Katusha Team
|0:03:01
|84
|Philipp Walsleben (Ger) BKCP - Powerplus
|0:03:02
|85
|Rob Peeters (Bel) Telenet - Fidea
|86
|Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony
|0:03:04
|87
|Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|88
|Roy Jans (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
|89
|Petr Ignatenko (Rus) Katusha Team
|0:03:06
|90
|Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Katusha Team
|91
|Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:03:08
|92
|Kevin Pauwels (Bel) Sunweb - Revor
|0:03:18
|93
|Jim Aernouts (Bel) Sunweb - Revor
|0:03:21
|94
|Matti Breschel (Den) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:03:22
|95
|Alessandro Donati (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|0:03:24
|96
|Björn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:03:25
|97
|Sergey Renev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:03:26
|98
|Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|99
|Lubomir Petrus (Cze) BKCP - Powerplus
|0:03:27
|100
|Bert De Waele (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony
|101
|Wietse Bosmans (Bel) BKCP - Powerplus
|102
|Hilton Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|0:03:29
|103
|Kenneth Vanbilsen (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
|0:03:32
|104
|Egidijus Juodvalkis (Ltu) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony
|0:03:33
|105
|Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|106
|Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:03:38
|107
|Justin Van Hoecke (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
|0:03:40
|108
|Jake Keough (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|109
|Quentin Bertholet (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
|0:03:42
|110
|Mark McNally (GBr) An Post - Sean Kelly
|111
|Tim Merlier (Bel) Sunweb - Revor
|0:03:43
|112
|Niko Eeckhout (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
|0:03:44
|113
|Arnaud Jouffroy (Fra) Telenet - Fidea
|0:03:45
|114
|Bobbie Traksel (Ned) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony
|0:03:46
|115
|Niels Wytinck (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
|0:03:48
|116
|Sven Vanthourenhout (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony
|0:03:49
|117
|Gianni Vermeersch (Bel) BKCP - Powerplus
|0:03:51
|118
|Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Belisol Team
|0:03:52
|119
|James Vanlandschoot (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
|0:03:53
|120
|Sven Nys (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony
|0:03:54
|121
|Vinnie Braet (Bel) Sunweb - Revor
|0:03:55
|122
|Timothy Dupont (Bel) Belgium
|0:03:56
|123
|Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|124
|Claudio Corioni (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|125
|Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:03:57
|126
|Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|0:03:58
|127
|Wim De Vocht (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
|128
|Francesco Di Paolo (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|129
|Joeri Adams (Bel) Telenet - Fidea
|0:04:01
|130
|Fabio Polazzi (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
|0:04:02
|131
|Kevin Verwaest (Bel) Belgium
|0:04:04
|132
|Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|133
|Niels Vandyck (Bel) Belgium
|0:04:06
|134
|Adam Blythe (GBr) BMC Racing Team
|0:04:07
|135
|Robin Stenuit (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
|136
|Moreno De Pauw (Bel) Belgium
|0:04:09
|137
|Bart Wellens (Bel) Telenet - Fidea
|0:04:14
|138
|Francesco Van Coppernolle (Bel) Belgium
|0:04:17
|139
|Kenny De Haes (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|0:04:21
|140
|Davide Frattini (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|0:04:22
|141
|Philippe Legrand (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
|0:04:28
|142
|Pieter Ghyllebert (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
|0:04:29
|143
|Cheng Ji (Chn) Argos - Shimano
|0:04:31
|144
|Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|0:04:33
|145
|Radomir Simunek (Cze) BKCP - Powerplus
|146
|Carlos Alberto Betancur Gomez (Col) Acqua & Sapone
|0:04:37
|147
|Corne Van Kessel (Ned) Telenet - Fidea
|0:04:41
|148
|Dieter Vanthourenhout (Bel) BKCP - Powerplus
|0:04:42
|149
|Frédéric Amorison (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony
|0:04:47
|150
|Steve Schets (Bel) Belgium
|0:04:50
|151
|Bert De Backer (Bel) Argos - Shimano
|0:04:52
|152
|Tijmen Eising (Ned) Sunweb - Revor
|0:05:06
|153
|Steven Van Vooren (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|0:05:18
|154
|Tom Meeusen (Bel) Telenet - Fidea
|155
|Karel Hnik (Cze) Sunweb - Revor
|0:05:50
|156
|Sven Beelen (Bel) Sunweb - Revor
|0:05:52
|157
|Jerome Gilbert (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
|0:05:55
|DNS
|Michael Vanthourenhout (Bel) BKCP - Powerplus
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|30
|pts
|2
|Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|25
|3
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|22
|4
|Carlos Barredo Llamazales (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
|19
|5
|Alexander Serov (Rus) RusVelo
|17
|6
|Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|15
|7
|Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team
|13
|8
|Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Argos - Shimano
|12
|9
|Sergey Firsanov (Rus) RusVelo
|11
|10
|Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|10
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|1:14:27
|2
|Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:01:40
|3
|Rusvelo
|0:02:07
|4
|Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team
|0:03:00
|5
|Katusha Team
|0:03:01
|6
|BMC Racing Team
|0:03:14
|7
|Astana Pro Team
|8
|Argos-Shimano
|0:03:45
|9
|Acqua & Sapone
|0:04:21
|10
|Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|0:04:22
|11
|Lotto Belisol Team
|0:04:54
|12
|Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
|13
|Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:05:11
|14
|Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|0:05:34
|15
|Belgium
|0:06:37
|16
|Landbouwkrediet
|0:06:39
|17
|Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
|0:06:47
|18
|BKCP - Powerplus
|0:07:04
|19
|An Post - Sean Kelly
|0:08:03
|20
|Sunweb - Revor
|0:08:07
|21
|Telenet - Fidea
|0:08:33
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|11:47:02
|2
|Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:46
|3
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|0:00:52
|4
|Carlos Barredo Llamazales (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:01:00
|5
|Alexander Serov (Rus) RusVelo
|0:01:05
|6
|Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:01:09
|7
|Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team
|0:01:15
|8
|Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Argos - Shimano
|0:01:19
|9
|Sergey Firsanov (Rus) RusVelo
|0:01:21
|10
|Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|0:01:23
|11
|Francesco Reda (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|0:01:27
|12
|Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha Team
|0:01:33
|13
|Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:01:36
|14
|Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha Team
|0:01:40
|15
|Maarten Wynants (Bel) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:01:44
|16
|Jay Thomson (RSA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:46
|17
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:01:48
|18
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol Team
|0:01:51
|19
|Sergey Klimov (Rus) RusVelo
|0:01:56
|20
|Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Katusha Team
|0:02:00
|21
|Jos Van Emden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:02:04
|22
|Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
|0:02:05
|23
|Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|24
|Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:02:06
|25
|Dmitriy Fofonov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:02:08
|26
|Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol Team
|0:02:11
|27
|Stijn Devolder (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|28
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|29
|Andrew Fenn (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|0:02:13
|30
|Massimo Codol (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|0:02:15
|31
|Andy Cappelle (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
|0:02:16
|32
|Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|33
|Dmitry Kozontchuk (Rus) RusVelo
|34
|Nikita Eskov (Rus) RusVelo
|0:02:17
|35
|Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:02:18
|36
|Yann Huguet (Fra) Argos - Shimano
|37
|Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|38
|Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|39
|Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:02:20
|40
|Jurgen Van Goolen (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
|0:02:21
|41
|Dirk Bellemakers (Ned) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony
|0:02:23
|42
|Ronan Van Zandbeek (Ned) Argos - Shimano
|43
|Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|44
|Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:02:27
|45
|Nikolay Trusov (Rus) RusVelo
|0:02:28
|46
|Bert Vanlerberghe (Bel) Belgium
|47
|Benjamin Verraes (Bel) Belgium
|48
|Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:02:29
|49
|Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|50
|Albert Timmer (Ned) Argos - Shimano
|51
|Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|52
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:02:30
|53
|Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|54
|Pieter Serry (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|0:02:31
|55
|Leif Hoste (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
|0:02:32
|56
|Boy Van Poppel (Ned) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|0:02:36
|57
|Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:02:39
|58
|Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team
|59
|Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|60
|Christophe Prémont (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
|0:02:40
|61
|Kevin Thome (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
|0:02:42
|62
|Alexey Tsatevich (Rus) Katusha Team
|63
|Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|0:02:48
|64
|Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Argos - Shimano
|65
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|0:02:49
|66
|Niels Albert (Bel) BKCP - Powerplus
|0:02:50
|67
|Dmitriy Muravyev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:02:51
|68
|Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:02:52
|69
|Rob Goris (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
|0:02:55
|70
|Juan Horrach Rippoll (Spa) Katusha Team
|0:03:01
|71
|Philipp Walsleben (Ger) BKCP - Powerplus
|0:03:02
|72
|Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:03:03
|73
|Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony
|0:03:04
|74
|Petr Ignatenko (Rus) Katusha Team
|0:03:06
|75
|Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Katusha Team
|76
|Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|0:03:15
|77
|Jim Aernouts (Bel) Sunweb - Revor
|0:03:21
|78
|Matti Breschel (Den) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:03:22
|79
|Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|80
|Alessandro Donati (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|0:03:24
|81
|Björn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:03:25
|82
|Lubomir Petrus (Cze) BKCP - Powerplus
|0:03:27
|83
|Robert Förster (Ger) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|84
|Bert De Waele (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony
|85
|Wietse Bosmans (Bel) BKCP - Powerplus
|86
|Egidijus Juodvalkis (Ltu) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony
|0:03:30
|87
|Kenneth Vanbilsen (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
|0:03:32
|88
|Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:03:34
|89
|Mark McNally (GBr) An Post - Sean Kelly
|0:03:40
|90
|Jake Keough (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|91
|Quentin Bertholet (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
|0:03:42
|92
|Tim Merlier (Bel) Sunweb - Revor
|0:03:43
|93
|Bobbie Traksel (Ned) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony
|0:03:46
|94
|Sven Vanthourenhout (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony
|0:03:49
|95
|Gianni Vermeersch (Bel) BKCP - Powerplus
|0:03:51
|96
|James Vanlandschoot (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
|0:03:53
|97
|Sven Nys (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony
|0:03:54
|98
|Vinnie Braet (Bel) Sunweb - Revor
|0:03:55
|99
|Jetse Bol (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:03:56
|100
|Paolo Ciavatta (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|101
|Timothy Dupont (Bel) Belgium
|102
|Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|103
|Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:03:57
|104
|Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|0:03:58
|105
|Wim De Vocht (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
|106
|Francesco Di Paolo (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|107
|Joeri Adams (Bel) Telenet - Fidea
|0:04:01
|108
|Fabio Polazzi (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
|0:04:02
|109
|Kevin Verwaest (Bel) Belgium
|0:04:03
|110
|Adam Blythe (GBr) BMC Racing Team
|111
|Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|0:04:04
|112
|Robin Stenuit (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
|0:04:07
|113
|Bart Wellens (Bel) Telenet - Fidea
|0:04:14
|114
|Davide Frattini (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|0:04:22
|115
|Stefan Van Dijk (Ned) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
|0:04:28
|116
|Pieter Ghyllebert (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
|0:04:29
|117
|Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|0:04:33
|118
|Radomir Simunek (Cze) BKCP - Powerplus
|119
|Claudio Corioni (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|0:04:35
|120
|Carlos Alberto Betancur Gomez (Col) Acqua & Sapone
|0:04:37
|121
|Dieter Vanthourenhout (Bel) BKCP - Powerplus
|0:04:42
|122
|Sergey Renev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:04:46
|123
|Bert De Backer (Bel) Argos - Shimano
|0:04:52
|124
|Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Belisol Team
|125
|Arnaud Jouffroy (Fra) Telenet - Fidea
|0:04:55
|126
|Valery Valynin (Rus) RusVelo
|0:05:11
|127
|Niels Wytinck (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
|0:05:16
|128
|Steven Van Vooren (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|0:05:18
|129
|Tom Meeusen (Bel) Telenet - Fidea
|130
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|0:05:34
|131
|Francesco Van Coppernolle (Bel) Belgium
|0:05:45
|132
|Jerome Gilbert (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
|0:05:55
|133
|Karel Hnik (Cze) Sunweb - Revor
|0:06:24
|134
|Philippe Legrand (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
|0:06:41
|135
|Steve Schets (Bel) Belgium
|0:07:39
|136
|Sander Cordeel (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|0:08:41
|137
|Rick Flens (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:09:58
|138
|Kenny De Haes (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|0:10:18
|139
|Adrian Hegyvary (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|0:10:39
|140
|Coen Vermeltfoort (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:10:41
|141
|Iljo Keisse (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|0:10:45
|142
|Rob Peeters (Bel) Telenet - Fidea
|0:11:09
|143
|Roy Jans (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
|0:11:11
|144
|Karl Menzies (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|0:11:30
|145
|Hilton Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|0:11:32
|146
|Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:11:45
|147
|Justin Van Hoecke (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
|0:11:47
|148
|Niko Eeckhout (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
|0:11:51
|149
|Niels Vandyck (Bel) Belgium
|0:12:13
|150
|Moreno De Pauw (Bel) Belgium
|0:12:16
|151
|Kevin Pauwels (Bel) Sunweb - Revor
|0:12:27
|152
|Frédéric Amorison (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony
|0:12:54
|153
|Tijmen Eising (Ned) Sunweb - Revor
|0:13:18
|154
|Cheng Ji (Chn) Argos - Shimano
|0:13:40
|155
|Sven Beelen (Bel) Sunweb - Revor
|0:13:59
|156
|Corne Van Kessel (Ned) Telenet - Fidea
|0:14:07
|157
|Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|0:14:14
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol Team
|90
|pts
|2
|Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|75
|3
|Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|58
|4
|Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|42
|5
|Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|41
|6
|Adam Blythe (GBr) BMC Racing Team
|39
|7
|Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|30
|8
|Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|30
|9
|Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|25
|10
|Bert De Backer (Bel) Argos - Shimano
|25
|11
|Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha Team
|24
|12
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|24
|13
|Egidijus Juodvalkis (Ltu) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony
|24
|14
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|22
|15
|Alexey Tsatevich (Rus) Katusha Team
|22
|16
|Carlos Barredo Llamazales (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
|19
|17
|Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|19
|18
|Alexander Serov (Rus) RusVelo
|17
|19
|Andrew Fenn (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|17
|20
|Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|15
|21
|Mark McNally (GBr) An Post - Sean Kelly
|15
|22
|Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team
|13
|23
|Timothy Dupont (Bel) Belgium
|13
|24
|Stefan Van Dijk (Ned) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
|13
|25
|Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Argos - Shimano
|12
|26
|Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony
|12
|27
|Sergey Firsanov (Rus) RusVelo
|11
|28
|Robin Stenuit (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
|11
|29
|Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|10
|30
|Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team
|10
|31
|Sven Vanthourenhout (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony
|10
|32
|Tom Meeusen (Bel) Telenet - Fidea
|10
|33
|Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Argos - Shimano
|9
|34
|Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|9
|35
|Kevin Verwaest (Bel) Belgium
|9
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|54
|pts
|2
|Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|40
|3
|Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Argos - Shimano
|35
|4
|Alessandro Donati (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|26
|5
|Mark McNally (GBr) An Post - Sean Kelly
|25
|6
|Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|20
|7
|Jay Thomson (RSA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|19
|8
|Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|19
|9
|Coen Vermeltfoort (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|18
|10
|Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha Team
|16
|11
|Paolo Ciavatta (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|14
|12
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|13
|13
|Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|12
|14
|Tijmen Eising (Ned) Sunweb - Revor
|10
|15
|Rob Goris (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
|8
|16
|Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|8
|17
|Arnaud Jouffroy (Fra) Telenet - Fidea
|7
|18
|Egidijus Juodvalkis (Ltu) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony
|7
|19
|Philippe Legrand (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
|5
|20
|Benjamin Verraes (Bel) Belgium
|4
|21
|Albert Timmer (Ned) Argos - Shimano
|4
|22
|Kevin Verwaest (Bel) Belgium
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Argos - Shimano
|11:48:21
|2
|Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|0:00:04
|3
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|0:00:52
|4
|Andrew Fenn (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|0:00:54
|5
|Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:00:59
|6
|Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|7
|Ronan Van Zandbeek (Ned) Argos - Shimano
|0:01:04
|8
|Bert Vanlerberghe (Bel) Belgium
|0:01:09
|9
|Benjamin Verraes (Bel) Belgium
|10
|Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:10
|11
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:11
|12
|Pieter Serry (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|0:01:12
|13
|Boy Van Poppel (Ned) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:17
|14
|Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:01:20
|15
|Christophe Prémont (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
|0:01:21
|16
|Kevin Thome (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
|0:01:23
|17
|Alexey Tsatevich (Rus) Katusha Team
|18
|Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|0:01:29
|19
|Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Argos - Shimano
|20
|Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:01:33
|21
|Philipp Walsleben (Ger) BKCP - Powerplus
|0:01:43
|22
|Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony
|0:01:45
|23
|Petr Ignatenko (Rus) Katusha Team
|0:01:47
|24
|Jim Aernouts (Bel) Sunweb - Revor
|0:02:02
|25
|Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:02:03
|26
|Lubomir Petrus (Cze) BKCP - Powerplus
|0:02:08
|27
|Wietse Bosmans (Bel) BKCP - Powerplus
|28
|Egidijus Juodvalkis (Ltu) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony
|0:02:11
|29
|Kenneth Vanbilsen (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
|0:02:13
|30
|Mark McNally (GBr) An Post - Sean Kelly
|0:02:21
|31
|Jake Keough (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|32
|Quentin Bertholet (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
|0:02:23
|33
|Tim Merlier (Bel) Sunweb - Revor
|0:02:24
|34
|Gianni Vermeersch (Bel) BKCP - Powerplus
|0:02:32
|35
|Vinnie Braet (Bel) Sunweb - Revor
|0:02:36
|36
|Jetse Bol (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:02:37
|37
|Timothy Dupont (Bel) Belgium
|38
|Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|39
|Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:02:38
|40
|Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|0:02:39
|41
|Joeri Adams (Bel) Telenet - Fidea
|0:02:42
|42
|Kevin Verwaest (Bel) Belgium
|0:02:44
|43
|Adam Blythe (GBr) BMC Racing Team
|44
|Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|0:02:45
|45
|Robin Stenuit (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
|0:02:48
|46
|Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|0:03:14
|47
|Carlos Alberto Betancur Gomez (Col) Acqua & Sapone
|0:03:18
|48
|Arnaud Jouffroy (Fra) Telenet - Fidea
|0:03:36
|49
|Niels Wytinck (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
|0:03:57
|50
|Tom Meeusen (Bel) Telenet - Fidea
|0:03:59
|51
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|0:04:15
|52
|Francesco Van Coppernolle (Bel) Belgium
|0:04:26
|53
|Karel Hnik (Cze) Sunweb - Revor
|0:05:05
|54
|Sander Cordeel (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|0:07:22
|55
|Coen Vermeltfoort (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:09:22
|56
|Roy Jans (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
|0:09:52
|57
|Justin Van Hoecke (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
|0:10:28
|58
|Niels Vandyck (Bel) Belgium
|0:10:54
|59
|Moreno De Pauw (Bel) Belgium
|0:10:57
|60
|Tijmen Eising (Ned) Sunweb - Revor
|0:11:59
|61
|Cheng Ji (Chn) Argos - Shimano
|0:12:21
|62
|Sven Beelen (Bel) Sunweb - Revor
|0:12:40
|63
|Corne Van Kessel (Ned) Telenet - Fidea
|0:12:48
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|35:23:21
|2
|Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:01:40
|3
|Rusvelo
|0:02:07
|4
|Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team
|0:03:00
|5
|Katusha Team
|0:03:01
|6
|BMC Racing Team
|0:03:14
|7
|Astana Pro Team
|8
|Argos-Shimano
|0:03:45
|9
|Acqua & Sapone
|0:04:21
|10
|Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|0:04:22
|11
|Lotto Belisol Team
|0:04:54
|12
|Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
|13
|Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:05:11
|14
|Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|0:05:34
|15
|Belgium
|0:06:37
|16
|Landbouwkrediet
|0:06:39
|17
|Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
|0:06:47
|18
|BKCP - Powerplus
|0:07:04
|19
|An Post - Sean Kelly
|0:08:03
|20
|Sunweb - Revor
|0:08:07
|21
|Telenet - Fidea
|0:08:33
