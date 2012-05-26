Trending

Martin time trials to stage 4 win in Belgium

German takes over GC lead

Tony Martin proved that he has not only recovered from the injuries he suffered earlier this spring but also that he is well on his way to top form again. The Omega Pharma-QuickStep rider won the time trial stage of the Tour of Belgium and took the overall lead in the race.

Martin covered the 20.5km course in 24:04, an astounding 46 seconds faster than second-place finisher Lieuwe Westra (Vacansoleil-DCM). Martin's teammate Niki Terpstra waa third, at 52 seconds.

It was Martin's first win of the season, and only his second race back after being hit by a car whilst training in April. He suffered multiple facial fractures as well as fractures to his shoulder and upper arm.

The top three on the stage also took the top three places in the general classification. Former leader Andre Greipel (Lotto Belisol) fell to 18th place going into Sunday's final stage.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quickstep0:24:04
2Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:00:46
3Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma-Quickstep0:00:52
4Carlos Barredo Llamazales (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team0:01:00
5Alexander Serov (Rus) RusVelo0:01:05
6Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:01:11
7Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team0:01:15
8Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Argos - Shimano0:01:19
9Sergey Firsanov (Rus) RusVelo0:01:21
10Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep0:01:23
11Francesco Reda (Ita) Acqua & Sapone0:01:27
12Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha Team0:01:33
13Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:01:36
14Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha Team0:01:43
15Maarten Wynants (Bel) Rabobank Cycling Team0:01:44
16Jay Thomson (RSA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team0:01:46
17Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:01:48
18Rick Flens (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:01:51
19Sergey Klimov (Rus) RusVelo0:01:56
20Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Katusha Team0:02:00
21Jos Van Emden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:02:04
22Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team0:02:05
23Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
24Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:02:06
25Dmitriy Fofonov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:02:08
26Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol Team0:02:11
27Stijn Devolder (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
28Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
29Andrew Fenn (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quickstep0:02:13
30Massimo Codol (Ita) Acqua & Sapone0:02:15
31Andy Cappelle (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's0:02:16
32Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team
33Dmitry Kozontchuk (Rus) RusVelo
34Nikita Eskov (Rus) RusVelo0:02:17
35Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:02:18
36Yann Huguet (Fra) Argos - Shimano
37Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) BMC Racing Team
38Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
39Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:02:20
40Karl Menzies (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team0:02:21
41André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol Team
42Jurgen Van Goolen (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
43Valery Valynin (Rus) RusVelo0:02:22
44Dirk Bellemakers (Ned) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony0:02:23
45Ronan Van Zandbeek (Ned) Argos - Shimano
46Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
47Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:02:27
48Nikolay Trusov (Rus) RusVelo0:02:28
49Bert Vanlerberghe (Bel) Belgium
50Benjamin Verraes (Bel) Belgium
51Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:02:29
52Albert Timmer (Ned) Argos - Shimano
53Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
54Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
55Robert Förster (Ger) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team0:02:30
56Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
57Pieter Serry (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:02:31
58Leif Hoste (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's0:02:32
59Adrian Hegyvary (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
60Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:02:33
61Coen Vermeltfoort (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:02:34
62Jetse Bol (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:02:36
63Boy Van Poppel (Ned) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
64Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team0:02:37
65Iljo Keisse (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep0:02:38
66Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:02:39
67Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team
68Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
69Christophe Prémont (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole0:02:40
70Kevin Thome (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole0:02:42
71Alexey Tsatevich (Rus) Katusha Team
72Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:02:48
73Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Argos - Shimano0:02:49
74Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
75Niels Albert (Bel) BKCP - Powerplus0:02:50
76Dmitriy Muravyev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:02:51
77Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:02:52
78Stefan Van Dijk (Ned) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's0:02:54
79Paolo Ciavatta (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
80Sander Cordeel (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team0:02:55
81Rob Goris (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
82Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team0:02:57
83Juan Horrach Rippoll (Spa) Katusha Team0:03:01
84Philipp Walsleben (Ger) BKCP - Powerplus0:03:02
85Rob Peeters (Bel) Telenet - Fidea
86Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony0:03:04
87Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
88Roy Jans (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
89Petr Ignatenko (Rus) Katusha Team0:03:06
90Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Katusha Team
91Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:03:08
92Kevin Pauwels (Bel) Sunweb - Revor0:03:18
93Jim Aernouts (Bel) Sunweb - Revor0:03:21
94Matti Breschel (Den) Rabobank Cycling Team0:03:22
95Alessandro Donati (Ita) Acqua & Sapone0:03:24
96Björn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:03:25
97Sergey Renev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:03:26
98Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana Pro Team
99Lubomir Petrus (Cze) BKCP - Powerplus0:03:27
100Bert De Waele (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony
101Wietse Bosmans (Bel) BKCP - Powerplus
102Hilton Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team0:03:29
103Kenneth Vanbilsen (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly0:03:32
104Egidijus Juodvalkis (Ltu) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony0:03:33
105Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
106Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:03:38
107Justin Van Hoecke (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole0:03:40
108Jake Keough (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
109Quentin Bertholet (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole0:03:42
110Mark McNally (GBr) An Post - Sean Kelly
111Tim Merlier (Bel) Sunweb - Revor0:03:43
112Niko Eeckhout (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly0:03:44
113Arnaud Jouffroy (Fra) Telenet - Fidea0:03:45
114Bobbie Traksel (Ned) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony0:03:46
115Niels Wytinck (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly0:03:48
116Sven Vanthourenhout (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony0:03:49
117Gianni Vermeersch (Bel) BKCP - Powerplus0:03:51
118Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Belisol Team0:03:52
119James Vanlandschoot (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's0:03:53
120Sven Nys (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony0:03:54
121Vinnie Braet (Bel) Sunweb - Revor0:03:55
122Timothy Dupont (Bel) Belgium0:03:56
123Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
124Claudio Corioni (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
125Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:03:57
126Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:03:58
127Wim De Vocht (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
128Francesco Di Paolo (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
129Joeri Adams (Bel) Telenet - Fidea0:04:01
130Fabio Polazzi (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole0:04:02
131Kevin Verwaest (Bel) Belgium0:04:04
132Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
133Niels Vandyck (Bel) Belgium0:04:06
134Adam Blythe (GBr) BMC Racing Team0:04:07
135Robin Stenuit (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
136Moreno De Pauw (Bel) Belgium0:04:09
137Bart Wellens (Bel) Telenet - Fidea0:04:14
138Francesco Van Coppernolle (Bel) Belgium0:04:17
139Kenny De Haes (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team0:04:21
140Davide Frattini (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team0:04:22
141Philippe Legrand (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole0:04:28
142Pieter Ghyllebert (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly0:04:29
143Cheng Ji (Chn) Argos - Shimano0:04:31
144Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:04:33
145Radomir Simunek (Cze) BKCP - Powerplus
146Carlos Alberto Betancur Gomez (Col) Acqua & Sapone0:04:37
147Corne Van Kessel (Ned) Telenet - Fidea0:04:41
148Dieter Vanthourenhout (Bel) BKCP - Powerplus0:04:42
149Frédéric Amorison (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony0:04:47
150Steve Schets (Bel) Belgium0:04:50
151Bert De Backer (Bel) Argos - Shimano0:04:52
152Tijmen Eising (Ned) Sunweb - Revor0:05:06
153Steven Van Vooren (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:05:18
154Tom Meeusen (Bel) Telenet - Fidea
155Karel Hnik (Cze) Sunweb - Revor0:05:50
156Sven Beelen (Bel) Sunweb - Revor0:05:52
157Jerome Gilbert (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's0:05:55
DNSMichael Vanthourenhout (Bel) BKCP - Powerplus

Points
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quickstep30pts
2Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team25
3Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma-Quickstep22
4Carlos Barredo Llamazales (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team19
5Alexander Serov (Rus) RusVelo17
6Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team15
7Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team13
8Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Argos - Shimano12
9Sergey Firsanov (Rus) RusVelo11
10Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep10

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Omega Pharma-Quickstep1:14:27
2Rabobank Cycling Team0:01:40
3Rusvelo0:02:07
4Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team0:03:00
5Katusha Team0:03:01
6BMC Racing Team0:03:14
7Astana Pro Team
8Argos-Shimano0:03:45
9Acqua & Sapone0:04:21
10Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team0:04:22
11Lotto Belisol Team0:04:54
12Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
13Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:05:11
14Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:05:34
15Belgium0:06:37
16Landbouwkrediet0:06:39
17Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole0:06:47
18BKCP - Powerplus0:07:04
19An Post - Sean Kelly0:08:03
20Sunweb - Revor0:08:07
21Telenet - Fidea0:08:33

General classification after stage 4
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quickstep11:47:02
2Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:00:46
3Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma-Quickstep0:00:52
4Carlos Barredo Llamazales (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team0:01:00
5Alexander Serov (Rus) RusVelo0:01:05
6Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:01:09
7Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team0:01:15
8Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Argos - Shimano0:01:19
9Sergey Firsanov (Rus) RusVelo0:01:21
10Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep0:01:23
11Francesco Reda (Ita) Acqua & Sapone0:01:27
12Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha Team0:01:33
13Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:01:36
14Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha Team0:01:40
15Maarten Wynants (Bel) Rabobank Cycling Team0:01:44
16Jay Thomson (RSA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team0:01:46
17Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:01:48
18André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol Team0:01:51
19Sergey Klimov (Rus) RusVelo0:01:56
20Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Katusha Team0:02:00
21Jos Van Emden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:02:04
22Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team0:02:05
23Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
24Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:02:06
25Dmitriy Fofonov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:02:08
26Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol Team0:02:11
27Stijn Devolder (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
28Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
29Andrew Fenn (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quickstep0:02:13
30Massimo Codol (Ita) Acqua & Sapone0:02:15
31Andy Cappelle (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's0:02:16
32Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team
33Dmitry Kozontchuk (Rus) RusVelo
34Nikita Eskov (Rus) RusVelo0:02:17
35Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:02:18
36Yann Huguet (Fra) Argos - Shimano
37Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) BMC Racing Team
38Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
39Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:02:20
40Jurgen Van Goolen (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's0:02:21
41Dirk Bellemakers (Ned) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony0:02:23
42Ronan Van Zandbeek (Ned) Argos - Shimano
43Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
44Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:02:27
45Nikolay Trusov (Rus) RusVelo0:02:28
46Bert Vanlerberghe (Bel) Belgium
47Benjamin Verraes (Bel) Belgium
48Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:02:29
49Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
50Albert Timmer (Ned) Argos - Shimano
51Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
52Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:02:30
53Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
54Pieter Serry (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:02:31
55Leif Hoste (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's0:02:32
56Boy Van Poppel (Ned) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team0:02:36
57Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:02:39
58Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team
59Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
60Christophe Prémont (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole0:02:40
61Kevin Thome (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole0:02:42
62Alexey Tsatevich (Rus) Katusha Team
63Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:02:48
64Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Argos - Shimano
65Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team0:02:49
66Niels Albert (Bel) BKCP - Powerplus0:02:50
67Dmitriy Muravyev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:02:51
68Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:02:52
69Rob Goris (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's0:02:55
70Juan Horrach Rippoll (Spa) Katusha Team0:03:01
71Philipp Walsleben (Ger) BKCP - Powerplus0:03:02
72Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:03:03
73Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony0:03:04
74Petr Ignatenko (Rus) Katusha Team0:03:06
75Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Katusha Team
76Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Acqua & Sapone0:03:15
77Jim Aernouts (Bel) Sunweb - Revor0:03:21
78Matti Breschel (Den) Rabobank Cycling Team0:03:22
79Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana Pro Team
80Alessandro Donati (Ita) Acqua & Sapone0:03:24
81Björn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:03:25
82Lubomir Petrus (Cze) BKCP - Powerplus0:03:27
83Robert Förster (Ger) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
84Bert De Waele (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony
85Wietse Bosmans (Bel) BKCP - Powerplus
86Egidijus Juodvalkis (Ltu) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony0:03:30
87Kenneth Vanbilsen (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly0:03:32
88Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:03:34
89Mark McNally (GBr) An Post - Sean Kelly0:03:40
90Jake Keough (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
91Quentin Bertholet (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole0:03:42
92Tim Merlier (Bel) Sunweb - Revor0:03:43
93Bobbie Traksel (Ned) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony0:03:46
94Sven Vanthourenhout (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony0:03:49
95Gianni Vermeersch (Bel) BKCP - Powerplus0:03:51
96James Vanlandschoot (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's0:03:53
97Sven Nys (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony0:03:54
98Vinnie Braet (Bel) Sunweb - Revor0:03:55
99Jetse Bol (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:03:56
100Paolo Ciavatta (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
101Timothy Dupont (Bel) Belgium
102Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
103Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:03:57
104Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:03:58
105Wim De Vocht (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
106Francesco Di Paolo (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
107Joeri Adams (Bel) Telenet - Fidea0:04:01
108Fabio Polazzi (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole0:04:02
109Kevin Verwaest (Bel) Belgium0:04:03
110Adam Blythe (GBr) BMC Racing Team
111Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:04:04
112Robin Stenuit (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole0:04:07
113Bart Wellens (Bel) Telenet - Fidea0:04:14
114Davide Frattini (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team0:04:22
115Stefan Van Dijk (Ned) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's0:04:28
116Pieter Ghyllebert (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly0:04:29
117Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:04:33
118Radomir Simunek (Cze) BKCP - Powerplus
119Claudio Corioni (Ita) Acqua & Sapone0:04:35
120Carlos Alberto Betancur Gomez (Col) Acqua & Sapone0:04:37
121Dieter Vanthourenhout (Bel) BKCP - Powerplus0:04:42
122Sergey Renev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:04:46
123Bert De Backer (Bel) Argos - Shimano0:04:52
124Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Belisol Team
125Arnaud Jouffroy (Fra) Telenet - Fidea0:04:55
126Valery Valynin (Rus) RusVelo0:05:11
127Niels Wytinck (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly0:05:16
128Steven Van Vooren (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:05:18
129Tom Meeusen (Bel) Telenet - Fidea
130Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team0:05:34
131Francesco Van Coppernolle (Bel) Belgium0:05:45
132Jerome Gilbert (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's0:05:55
133Karel Hnik (Cze) Sunweb - Revor0:06:24
134Philippe Legrand (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole0:06:41
135Steve Schets (Bel) Belgium0:07:39
136Sander Cordeel (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team0:08:41
137Rick Flens (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:09:58
138Kenny De Haes (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team0:10:18
139Adrian Hegyvary (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team0:10:39
140Coen Vermeltfoort (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:10:41
141Iljo Keisse (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep0:10:45
142Rob Peeters (Bel) Telenet - Fidea0:11:09
143Roy Jans (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly0:11:11
144Karl Menzies (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team0:11:30
145Hilton Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team0:11:32
146Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:11:45
147Justin Van Hoecke (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole0:11:47
148Niko Eeckhout (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly0:11:51
149Niels Vandyck (Bel) Belgium0:12:13
150Moreno De Pauw (Bel) Belgium0:12:16
151Kevin Pauwels (Bel) Sunweb - Revor0:12:27
152Frédéric Amorison (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony0:12:54
153Tijmen Eising (Ned) Sunweb - Revor0:13:18
154Cheng Ji (Chn) Argos - Shimano0:13:40
155Sven Beelen (Bel) Sunweb - Revor0:13:59
156Corne Van Kessel (Ned) Telenet - Fidea0:14:07
157Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team0:14:14

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol Team90pts
2Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Acqua & Sapone75
3Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team58
4Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team42
5Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana Pro Team41
6Adam Blythe (GBr) BMC Racing Team39
7Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quickstep30
8Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator30
9Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team25
10Bert De Backer (Bel) Argos - Shimano25
11Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha Team24
12Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team24
13Egidijus Juodvalkis (Ltu) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony24
14Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma-Quickstep22
15Alexey Tsatevich (Rus) Katusha Team22
16Carlos Barredo Llamazales (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team19
17Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne19
18Alexander Serov (Rus) RusVelo17
19Andrew Fenn (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quickstep17
20Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator15
21Mark McNally (GBr) An Post - Sean Kelly15
22Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team13
23Timothy Dupont (Bel) Belgium13
24Stefan Van Dijk (Ned) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's13
25Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Argos - Shimano12
26Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony12
27Sergey Firsanov (Rus) RusVelo11
28Robin Stenuit (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole11
29Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep10
30Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team10
31Sven Vanthourenhout (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony10
32Tom Meeusen (Bel) Telenet - Fidea10
33Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Argos - Shimano9
34Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne9
35Kevin Verwaest (Bel) Belgium9

Most combative classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne54pts
2Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator40
3Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Argos - Shimano35
4Alessandro Donati (Ita) Acqua & Sapone26
5Mark McNally (GBr) An Post - Sean Kelly25
6Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator20
7Jay Thomson (RSA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team19
8Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne19
9Coen Vermeltfoort (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team18
10Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha Team16
11Paolo Ciavatta (Ita) Acqua & Sapone14
12Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team13
13Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team12
14Tijmen Eising (Ned) Sunweb - Revor10
15Rob Goris (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's8
16Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator8
17Arnaud Jouffroy (Fra) Telenet - Fidea7
18Egidijus Juodvalkis (Ltu) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony7
19Philippe Legrand (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole5
20Benjamin Verraes (Bel) Belgium4
21Albert Timmer (Ned) Argos - Shimano4
22Kevin Verwaest (Bel) Belgium2

Best young rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Argos - Shimano11:48:21
2Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep0:00:04
3Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep0:00:52
4Andrew Fenn (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quickstep0:00:54
5Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:00:59
6Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) BMC Racing Team
7Ronan Van Zandbeek (Ned) Argos - Shimano0:01:04
8Bert Vanlerberghe (Bel) Belgium0:01:09
9Benjamin Verraes (Bel) Belgium
10Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:01:10
11Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:01:11
12Pieter Serry (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:01:12
13Boy Van Poppel (Ned) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team0:01:17
14Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:01:20
15Christophe Prémont (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole0:01:21
16Kevin Thome (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole0:01:23
17Alexey Tsatevich (Rus) Katusha Team
18Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:01:29
19Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Argos - Shimano
20Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:01:33
21Philipp Walsleben (Ger) BKCP - Powerplus0:01:43
22Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony0:01:45
23Petr Ignatenko (Rus) Katusha Team0:01:47
24Jim Aernouts (Bel) Sunweb - Revor0:02:02
25Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:02:03
26Lubomir Petrus (Cze) BKCP - Powerplus0:02:08
27Wietse Bosmans (Bel) BKCP - Powerplus
28Egidijus Juodvalkis (Ltu) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony0:02:11
29Kenneth Vanbilsen (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly0:02:13
30Mark McNally (GBr) An Post - Sean Kelly0:02:21
31Jake Keough (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
32Quentin Bertholet (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole0:02:23
33Tim Merlier (Bel) Sunweb - Revor0:02:24
34Gianni Vermeersch (Bel) BKCP - Powerplus0:02:32
35Vinnie Braet (Bel) Sunweb - Revor0:02:36
36Jetse Bol (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:02:37
37Timothy Dupont (Bel) Belgium
38Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
39Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:02:38
40Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:02:39
41Joeri Adams (Bel) Telenet - Fidea0:02:42
42Kevin Verwaest (Bel) Belgium0:02:44
43Adam Blythe (GBr) BMC Racing Team
44Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:02:45
45Robin Stenuit (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole0:02:48
46Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:03:14
47Carlos Alberto Betancur Gomez (Col) Acqua & Sapone0:03:18
48Arnaud Jouffroy (Fra) Telenet - Fidea0:03:36
49Niels Wytinck (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly0:03:57
50Tom Meeusen (Bel) Telenet - Fidea0:03:59
51Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team0:04:15
52Francesco Van Coppernolle (Bel) Belgium0:04:26
53Karel Hnik (Cze) Sunweb - Revor0:05:05
54Sander Cordeel (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team0:07:22
55Coen Vermeltfoort (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:09:22
56Roy Jans (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly0:09:52
57Justin Van Hoecke (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole0:10:28
58Niels Vandyck (Bel) Belgium0:10:54
59Moreno De Pauw (Bel) Belgium0:10:57
60Tijmen Eising (Ned) Sunweb - Revor0:11:59
61Cheng Ji (Chn) Argos - Shimano0:12:21
62Sven Beelen (Bel) Sunweb - Revor0:12:40
63Corne Van Kessel (Ned) Telenet - Fidea0:12:48

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Omega Pharma-Quickstep35:23:21
2Rabobank Cycling Team0:01:40
3Rusvelo0:02:07
4Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team0:03:00
5Katusha Team0:03:01
6BMC Racing Team0:03:14
7Astana Pro Team
8Argos-Shimano0:03:45
9Acqua & Sapone0:04:21
10Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team0:04:22
11Lotto Belisol Team0:04:54
12Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
13Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:05:11
14Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:05:34
15Belgium0:06:37
16Landbouwkrediet0:06:39
17Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole0:06:47
18BKCP - Powerplus0:07:04
19An Post - Sean Kelly0:08:03
20Sunweb - Revor0:08:07
21Telenet - Fidea0:08:33

