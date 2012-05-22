Tour of Belgium past winners
Champions from 1908 to 2011
|2011
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|2010
|Stijn Devolder (Bel) Quick Step
|2009
|Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank
|2008
|Stijn Devolder (Bel) Quick Step
|2007
|Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Discovery Channel
|2006
|Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Skil-Shimano
|2005
|Tom Boonen (Bel) Quick Step-Innergetic
|2004
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Brioches La Boulangère
|2003
|Michael Rogers (Aus) Quick Step-Davitamon
|2002
|Bart Voskamp (Ned) BankGiroloterij-Batavus
|1990
|Frans Maassen (Ned)
|1989
|Sean Yates (GBr)
|1988
|Frans Maassen (Ned)
|1986
|Nico Emonds (Bel)
|1985
|Ludo Peeters (Bel)
|1984
|Eddy Planckaert (Bel)
|1981
|Ad Wijnands (Ned)
|1980
|Gerrie Knetemann (Ned)
|1979
|Daniel Willems (Bel)
|1978
|André Dierickx (Bel)
|1977
|Walter Planckaert (Bel)
|1976
|Michel Pollentier (Bel)
|1975
|Freddy Maertens (Bel)
|1974
|Roger Swerts (Bel)
|1973
|Leif Mortensen (Den)
|1972
|Roger Swerts (Bel)
|1971
|Eddy Merckx (Bel)
|1970
|Eddy Merckx (Bel)
|1969
|Eric de Vlaeminck (Bel)
|1968
|Wilfried David (Bel)
|1967
|Carmine Preziosi (Ita)
|1966
|Vittorio Adorni (Ita)
|1965
|Jean Stablinski (Fra)
|1964
|Benoni Beheyt (Bel)
|1963
|Peter Post (Ned)
|1962
|Noël Fore (Bel)
|1960
|Alfons Sweeck (Bel)
|1959
|Armand Desmet (Bel)
|1958
|Noël Fore (Bel)
|1957
|Pino Cerami (Bel)
|1956
|André Vlaeyen (Bel)
|1955
|Alex Close (Bel)
|1954
|Henri van Kerckhove (Bel)
|1953
|Florent Rondele (Bel)
|1952
|Henri van Kerckhove (Bel)
|1951
|Lucien Matthijs (Bel)
|1950
|Albert Dubiusson (Bel)
|1949
|Ernest Sterckx (Bel)
|1948
|Stan Ockers (Bel)
|1947
|Maurice van Herzele (Bel)
|1946
|Albert Ramon (Bel)
|1945
|Norbert Callens (Bel)
|1939
|Joseph Somers (Bel)
|1938
|François Neuville (Bel)
|1937
|Adolf Braeckeveldt (Bel)
|1936
|Emile Decroix (Bel)
|1935
|Jef Moerenhout (Bel)
|1934
|François Gardier (Bel)
|1933
|Jean Aerts (Bel)
|1932
|Léon Louyet (Bel)
|1931
|Maurice de Waele (Bel)
|1930
|Emile Joly (Bel)
|1929
|Armand van Brueane (Bel)
|1928
|Jules van Hevel (Bel)
|1927
|Paul Matton (Bel)
|1926
|Jean Debusschere (Bel)
|1925
|Denis Verschueren (Bel)
|1924
|Félix Sellier (Bel)
|1923
|Emile Masson sr (Bel)
|1922
|René Vermandel (Bel)
|1921
|René Vermandel (Bel)
|1920
|Louis Mottiat (Bel)
|1919
|Emile Masson sr (Bel)
|1914
|Louis Mottiat (Bel)
|1913
|Dieudonné Gauthy (Bel)
|1912
|Odile Defraye (Bel)
|1911
|René Vandenberghe (Bel)
|1910
|Jules Masselis (Bel)
|1909
|Paul Duboc (Fra)
|1908
|Lucien Petit-Breton (Fra)
