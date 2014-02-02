Trending

Skujins wins final stage and overall title at the Tour de Beauce

Britton and Tvetcov take second and third overall

Image 1 of 21

Tom Skujins with the podium girls

Tom Skujins with the podium girls
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 2 of 21

Race leader Tom Skujins (Hincapie Sportswear Development Cycling Team) wins stage 5 and the overall title at the Tour de Beauce

Race leader Tom Skujins (Hincapie Sportswear Development Cycling Team) wins stage 5 and the overall title at the Tour de Beauce
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 3 of 21

The jerseys line up for the final stage

The jerseys line up for the final stage
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 4 of 21

Peloton heading out on the final stage

Peloton heading out on the final stage
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 5 of 21

Peloton heading out on the final stage

Peloton heading out on the final stage
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 6 of 21

The early break

The early break
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 7 of 21

Joshua Berry (Team SmartStop) who won the KOM GC

Joshua Berry (Team SmartStop) who won the KOM GC
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 8 of 21

Kyle Buckosky (H&R Block) was in an early break

Kyle Buckosky (H&R Block) was in an early break
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 9 of 21

Joonas Henttala (Team Novo Nordisk) gets some roadside assistance

Joonas Henttala (Team Novo Nordisk) gets some roadside assistance
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 10 of 21

Peloton strung out on the climb

Peloton strung out on the climb
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 11 of 21

Hincapie Sportswear Development Cycling Team were again controlling the peloton

Hincapie Sportswear Development Cycling Team were again controlling the peloton
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 12 of 21

Locals enjoy the show

Locals enjoy the show
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 13 of 21

Hincapie Sportswear Development Cycling Team did a great job protecting the lead

Hincapie Sportswear Development Cycling Team did a great job protecting the lead
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 14 of 21

Race leader Tom Skujins (Hincapie Sportswear Development Cycling Team)

Race leader Tom Skujins (Hincapie Sportswear Development Cycling Team)
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 15 of 21

Mike Woods (Amore-Vite) and Rob Britton (Team SmartStop) leading the final break

Mike Woods (Amore-Vite) and Rob Britton (Team SmartStop) leading the final break
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 16 of 21

Rob Britton (Team SmartStop) leads the break over the top of the climb to start the final lap

Rob Britton (Team SmartStop) leads the break over the top of the climb to start the final lap
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 17 of 21

The remnants of the bunch start the final lap

The remnants of the bunch start the final lap
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 18 of 21

Bruno Langlois (5HR Energy) and Ryan Roth ( Silber Pro Cycling Team) start the final stage with Asbjorn Kragh (Christina Watches - Kuma), who lost the Points Jersey and third overall

Bruno Langlois (5HR Energy) and Ryan Roth ( Silber Pro Cycling Team) start the final stage with Asbjorn Kragh (Christina Watches - Kuma), who lost the Points Jersey and third overall
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 19 of 21

Stage podium: Rob Britton, Tom Skujins, Arturo Caleron

Stage podium: Rob Britton, Tom Skujins, Arturo Caleron
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 20 of 21

Final GC podium: Rob Britton, Tom Skujins, Serghei Tvetcov

Final GC podium: Rob Britton, Tom Skujins, Serghei Tvetcov
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 21 of 21

Top team Hincapie Sportswear Development Cycling Team

Top team Hincapie Sportswear Development Cycling Team
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)

Hincapie Sportswear Development Team's Toms Skujins celebrated his 23rd birthday with an impressive flair Sunday at the 29th Tour de Beauce, winning the final stage and sealing the overall win along with the jerseys for best young rider and the points competition.

“That's how we race, right?” Skujins said after taking his second stage win of the five-day tour. “That's the Hincapie motto: just go as hard as you can for as long as you can. You have to give all of yourself and take risks. That's how to race.”

Skujins and his team covered all of the early moves on the difficult circuit race in St-Georges before the Latvian rider made the final selection and then sprinted away from the rest of the survivors during the long uphill drag to the finish.

Team SmartStop's Rob Britton crossed the line second on the stage and moved into second overall. Edson Arturo Calderon (4-72 Colombia) finished the stage third, while Serghei Tvetcov (Jelly Belly-Maxxis) clung to a third-place overall finish after crossing the line Sunday in 11th place.

The final day at the tour proved to be the most difficult of the week, with more riders abandoning the stage than finishing it. The 10.4km circuit started above the town of St-Georges and then twisted its way through a residential neighborhood before plunging down along the Chaudiere River in town. From there it turned back uphill toward the start/finish for another loop of the technical route. The riders circled the course 12 times for a total of 124.8km.

“It was definitely the hardest one, just because we did circuits and you had to climb this climb over and over again,” Skujins said. “And there is always the pressure of keeping the jersey and everything else.”

The day started without mercy as riders gunned it from the start and never really let up until they either abandoned or limped across the finish line. Several groups of 10 or fewer riders escaped the field and gained small gaps of 40 seconds or less, but the Hincapie team was determined not to let Skujins' grasp on the general classification slip away. The team limited any escapees' advantage to a manageable margin.

After much shaking and reshuffling, a group of 15 riders that included most of the general classification contenders assembled off the front. Mechanicals and a manic tempo soon whittled the front group down to seven, and from there the final selection left just five riders at the front with two laps remaining.

In the lead group were Skujins, Calderon, Britton, Bruno Langlois (5-hour Energy/Kenda) and Kirk Carlson (Jelly Belly). The leaders had a half-minute gap on a chasing group of seven riders and 55 seconds on the field, which had been reduced to about 20 riders.

Langlois flatted on the second-to-last lap and fell out of the group, while Amore & Vita's Michael Woods bridged from the first chase group to the leaders, who maintained their advantage over the closing circuits. The five riders at the front approached the final climb ready to fight it out amongst themselves for the win, and Woods tried to jump away with about a kilometer remaining.

Woods' move shattered the front group, and only Skujins, Britton and Calderon were able to come to terms with his effort. That trio eventually passed Woods, but Skujins put in a final winning kick with 200 meters to go. Britton clung to his wheel but was unable to come around, and Calderon hung on for third.

“Woods was our biggest concern,” Britton said of the finale. “And then Toms is obviously just on another level. He is so strong, and chapeau to him. He rode like a boss today. Next to Toms on the climbs, I knew [Woods] was the guy to watch. He hit out and just shattered everybody. I was able to mark him, and then with about 200 meters to go Toms started to wind it up. I could go with him, but really all I could do was watch in the last 100.”

Skujins effort on the day almost netted him the KOM jersey as well; he finished second in that competition, just 10 points behind polka-dot jersey winner Joshua Berry (Team SmartStop).

The results provided a very happy birthday for Skujins, who will now head back to Europe for his national championships.

“This birthday was definitely in the top three of the best ever,” Skujins said. “Probably the best one was in 1991, when I was born. That was probably the best one. But this is probably in the top three.”

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Toms Skujins (Hincapie Sportswear Development)3:10:35
2Rob Britton (Team SmartStop)
3Edson Arturo Calderon (4-72 Colombia)
4Michael Woods (Amore & Vita-Selle SMP)0:00:07
5Kirk Carlson (Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis)0:00:15
6Anatoliy Pakhtusov (ISD Continental)0:00:29
7Jure Kocjan (Team SmartStop)0:00:33
8David Lozano (Team Novo Nordisk)
9Dion Smit (Hincapie Sportswear Development)
10Asbjorn Kragh (Christina Watches-Kuma)0:00:36
11Serghei Tvetcov (Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis)0:00:39
12Michael Torkler (Team SmartStop)
13Ryan Roth (Silber Pro Cycling)
14Jonathan Hornbeck (5 Hour Energy p/b Kenda)
15Maxim Jenkins (Team Veloselect)
16Timothy Roe (Team Budget-Forklifts)0:00:46
17Viesturs Luksevics (Amore & Vita-Selle SMP)
18Garrett Mcleod (Team H&R Block)
19Bjorn Selander (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)0:00:54
20Joshua Prete (Team Budget-Forklifts)
21Volodymyr Dzhus (ISD Continental)0:01:04
22Fernando Orjuela (4-72 Colombia)0:01:13
23Eloy Teruel (Jamis-Hagens Berman)0:01:25
24Timothy Rugg (Ride with Rendell p/b Biemme)0:01:27
25Oscar Clark (Hincapie Sportswear Development)0:01:43
26Stefan Schumecher (Christina Watches-Kuma)0:01:50
27Denys Karnulin (ISD Continental)0:01:56
28Taylor Shelden (5 Hour Energy p/b Kenda)0:02:15
29Bruno Langlois (5 Hour Energy p/b Kenda)
30Brodie Talbot (Team Budget-Forklifts)0:02:44
31Julien Gagné (Norco Bicycles-Premier Tech)0:03:44
32Jacob Rathe (Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis)0:04:28
33Joshua Berry (Team SmartStop)0:05:19
34Joey Rosskopf (Hincapie Sportswear Development)
35Joe Lewis (Hincapie Sportswear Development)
36Gavin Mannion (5 Hour Energy p/b Kenda)
37Maris Bogdanovics (Alpha Baltic-UnityMarathons.com)0:05:54
38Adam Farabaugh (Garneau-Quebecor)0:06:31
39Javier Megias (Team Novo Nordisk)0:07:46
40Jordon Cheyne (Ride with Rendell p/b Biemme)0:09:16
41Kyle Buckosky (Team H&R Block)0:12:44
42Pierrick Naud (Garneau-Quebecor)
43Daniel Bichlmann (Bike Aid-Ride For Help)
44Jean-Michel Lachance (Silber Pro Cycling)
45Marius Bernatonis (Alpha Baltic-UnityMarathons.com)
46Michael Hümbert (Bike Aid-Ride For Help)
47Jimmy Schurman (Ride with Rendell p/b Biemme)
48Ryan Wills (Bike Aid-Ride For Help)0:12:56
49Michael Vink (Team Budget-Forklifts)0:13:12
50Yean Rodriguez (4-72 Colombia)0:19:09
51Federico Marchiori (Team H&R Block)0:20:06
DNFMarijn Verschoor (Team Novo Nordisk)
DNFCharles Planet (Team Novo Nordisk)
DNFJoonas Henttala (Team Novo Nordisk)
DNFChad Beyer (5 Hour Energy p/b Kenda)
DNFJames Stemper (5 Hour Energy p/b Kenda)
DNFDavid Williams (5 Hour Energy p/b Kenda)
DNFSebastian Forke (Christina Watches-Kuma)
DNFEnrico Rossi (Christina Watches-Kuma)
DNFJimmi Sorensen (Christina Watches-Kuma)
DNFYors Santofimio (4-72 Colombia)
DNFCamilo Andres Suarez (4-72 Colombia)
DNFDaniel Durango (4-72 Colombia)
DNFLeonardo Pinizzotto (Amore & Vita-Selle SMP)
DNFJames Piccoli (Amore & Vita-Selle SMP)
DNFLuca Benedetti (Amore & Vita-Selle SMP)
DNFYannick Mayer (Bike Aid-Ride For Help)
DNFSamuel Witmitz (Team Budget-Forklifts)
DNFAlex Wohler (Team Budget-Forklifts)
DNFTommy Nankervis (Team Budget-Forklifts)
DNFRémi Pelletier-Roy (Garneau-Quebecor)
DNFJacob Kauffman (Garneau-Quebecor)
DNFBenjamin Chaddock (Garneau-Quebecor)
DNFTy Magner (Hincapie Sportswear Development)
DNFJoe Schmalz (Hincapie Sportswear Development)
DNFVitaliy Popkov (ISD Continental)
DNFMaksym Vasilyev (ISD Continental)
DNFOleksandr Sheydyk (ISD Continental)
DNFStephen Leece (Jamis-Hagens Berman)
DNFCarson Miller (Jamis-Hagens Berman)
DNFIan Burnett (Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis)
DNFMatthew Lloyd (Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis)
DNFTom Soladay (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
DNFJeremy Durrin (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
DNFBradley Huff (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
DNFEric Young (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
DNFCarter Jones (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
DNFAurélien Passeron (Silber Pro Cycling)
DNFMatteo Dal-Cin (Silber Pro Cycling)
DNFBenjamin Chartrand (Silber Pro Cycling)
DNFFlavio Deluna (Team SmartStop)
DNFCameron Cogburn (Team SmartStop)
DNFNigel Ellsay (Team H&R Block)
DNFRyan Macdonald (Team H&R Block)
DNFJustin Purificati (Ride with Rendell p/b Biemme)
DNFSamuel Blanchette (Norco Bicycles-Premier Tech)
DNFJoël Desgreniers (Norco Bicycles-Premier Tech)
DNFFélix Côté-Bouvette (Team Veloselect)
DNFConor O'brien (Team Veloselect)
DNSRobbie Squire (Jamis-Hagens Berman)
DNSChristopher Prendergast (Team H&R Block)

Final general classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Toms Skujins (Hincapie Sportswear Development)16:19:09
2Rob Britton (Team SmartStop)0:01:49
3Serghei Tvetcov (Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis)0:02:09
4Asbjorn Kragh (Christina Watches-Kuma)0:02:19
5Kirk Carlson (Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis)0:02:30
6Michael Woods (Amore & Vita-Selle SMP)0:02:36
7Dion Smit (Hincapie Sportswear Development)0:02:38
8Timothy Roe (Team Budget-Forklifts)0:02:49
9Ryan Roth (Silber Pro Cycling)0:03:27
10Garrett Mcleod (Team H&R Block)0:03:34
11Stefan Schumecher (Christina Watches-Kuma)0:03:50
12Fernando Orjuela (4-72 Colombia)0:03:58
13Maxim Jenkins (Team Veloselect)0:04:26
14Jonathan Hornbeck (5 Hour Energy p/b Kenda)0:04:39
15David Lozano (Team Novo Nordisk)0:04:44
16Anatoliy Pakhtusov (ISD Continental)0:04:59
17Joshua Prete (Team Budget-Forklifts)0:05:01
18Timothy Rugg (Ride with Rendell p/b Biemme)0:05:06
19Edson Arturo Calderon (4-72 Colombia)0:05:12
20Viesturs Luksevics (Amore & Vita-Selle SMP)0:07:38
21Volodymyr Dzhus (ISD Continental)0:07:42
22Jure Kocjan (Team SmartStop)0:07:56
23Joey Rosskopf (Hincapie Sportswear Development)0:08:55
24Joshua Berry (Team SmartStop)0:09:30
25Gavin Mannion (5 Hour Energy p/b Kenda)0:10:03
26Denys Karnulin (ISD Continental)0:10:19
27Joe Lewis (Hincapie Sportswear Development)0:11:54
28Jordon Cheyne (Ride with Rendell p/b Biemme)0:12:13
29Julien Gagné (Norco Bicycles-Premier Tech)0:12:44
30Brodie Talbot (Team Budget-Forklifts)0:12:58
31Eloy Teruel (Jamis-Hagens Berman)0:14:43
32Bjorn Selander (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)0:15:27
33Maris Bogdanovics (Alpha Baltic-UnityMarathons.com)0:17:40
34Daniel Bichlmann (Bike Aid-Ride For Help)0:18:38
35Michael Hümbert (Bike Aid-Ride For Help)0:19:15
36Javier Megias (Team Novo Nordisk)0:20:19
37Marius Bernatonis (Alpha Baltic-UnityMarathons.com)0:20:36
38Oscar Clark (Hincapie Sportswear Development)0:21:17
39Pierrick Naud (Garneau-Quebecor)0:22:09
40Jimmy Schurman (Ride with Rendell p/b Biemme)0:22:22
41Kyle Buckosky (Team H&R Block)0:24:02
42Michael Torkler (Team SmartStop)0:25:15
43Adam Farabaugh (Garneau-Quebecor)0:25:55
44Bruno Langlois (5 Hour Energy p/b Kenda)0:29:40
45Taylor Shelden (5 Hour Energy p/b Kenda)0:30:03
46Jean-Michel Lachance (Silber Pro Cycling)0:34:26
47Jacob Rathe (Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis)0:38:06
48Yean Rodriguez (4-72 Colombia)0:41:49
49Michael Vink (Team Budget-Forklifts)0:44:59
50Federico Marchiori (Team H&R Block)0:52:09
51Ryan Wills (Bike Aid-Ride For Help)1:15:52

 

Latest on Cyclingnews