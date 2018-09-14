Tour de l'Ardeche: Winder wins stage 3
More to come!
Brief Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Ruth Winder (USA) United States of America
|2
|Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Pol) Canyon-SRAM Racing
|3
|Mavi Garcia (Spa) Spain
|4
|Tayler Wiles (USA) United States of America
