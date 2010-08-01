Trending

Kelderman escapes to take upset win in Alsace

Perichon fades from picture on final stage

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Rabobank Continental4:13:14
2Hubert Schwab (Swi) Price - Custom Bikes
3Nicolas Edet (Fra) Veranda Rideau Sarthe0:00:02
4Nicolas Schnyder (Swi) Price - Custom Bikes
5Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Saur - Sojasun0:00:07
6Andreas Dietziker (Swi) Team Netapp0:00:12
7Pieter Serry (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht0:00:50
8Sibrecht Pieters (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht
9Stian Remme (Nor) Joker Bianchi
10Florent Barle (Fra) A.V.C. Aix En Provence
11David Hesselbarth (Ger) Germany
12Blaise Sonnery (Fra) Creusot Cyclisme0:01:13
13Maxime Robert (Fra) Alsace0:01:17
14Enrico Franzoi (Ita) BKCP - Powerplus0:01:21
15Elias Schmaeh (Swi) Price - Custom Bikes0:01:28
16Benoit Luminet (Fra) C.R.4.C. Roanne
17Joeri Calleeuw (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht0:01:30
18Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) Joker Bianchi0:01:41
19Sondre Gjerdevik Sørtveit (Nor) Joker Bianchi
20George Bennett (NZl) C.R.4.C. Roanne0:01:52
21Morten Knudsen (Den) Continental Team Differdange0:01:59
22Rudy Lesschaeve (Fra) C.C. Nogent Sur Oise0:02:07
23Sander Oostlander (Ned) Van Vliet EBH Elshof0:02:34
24Huub Duyn (Ned) Team Netapp0:03:14
25Jérôme Mainard (Fra) C.R.4.C. Roanne0:03:30
26Rikke Dijkxhoorn (Ned) Van Vliet EBH Elshof0:04:22
27Michel Koch (Ger) Germany0:05:02
28Daniel Teklehaymanot (Eri) Centre Mondial du Cyclisme0:08:33
29Frédéric Finot (Fra) Creusot Cyclisme0:11:00
30Benoit Jarrier (Fra) Veranda Rideau Sarthe0:12:13
31Jan Barta (Cze) Team Netapp0:12:19
32Tassilo Fricke (Ger) Team Netapp
33Frédéric Frech (Fra) France Militaire
34Olivier Lefrançois (Fra) France Militaire
35Johann Rigoulay (Fra) Veranda Rideau Sarthe
36Thomas Dietsch (Fra) Alsace
37Lawrence Warbasse (USA) US National Team
38John Degenkolb (Ger) Thüringer Energie Team
39Marek Canecky (Svk) Centre Mondial du Cyclisme
40Alex Meenhorst (NZl) Team Netapp
41Marius Bernatonis (Ltu) Atlas Personal - BMC
42Christer Rake (Nor) Joker Bianchi
43Pèter Kusztor (Hun) Atlas Personal - BMC
44Christian Heule (Swi) Team Bürgi - Fidi BC
45Herberts Pudans (Lat) C.R.4.C. Roanne
46Arnaud Jouffroy (Fra) BKCP - Powerplus
47Alexandre Aulas (Fra) France Militaire
48Mark O'brien (Aus) U.V. Aube0:12:25
49Dieter Vanthourenhout (Bel) BKCP - Powerplus
50Jérôme Coppel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
51Niels Albert (Bel) BKCP - Powerplus
52Gwenaël Teillet (Fra) U.C. Nantes Atlantique
53Clément Penven (Fra) C.C. Nogent Sur Oise
54Niels Vandyck (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht0:13:40
55Christophe Laurent (Fra) V.C. Vaulx En Velin0:13:57
56Mirco Saggiorato (Swi) Team Bürgi - Fidi BC0:14:04
57Nicolas Bonnet (Fra) V.C. Vaulx En Velin0:14:13
58Robert Retschke (Ger) Continental Team Differdange0:14:38
59Pierre-Luc Perichon (Fra) S.C.O. Dijon0:14:49
60Anthony Vignes (Fra) U.C. Nantes Atlantique
61Philipp Ries (Ger) Germany
62Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Van Vliet EBH Elshof0:18:18
63Franck Charrier (Fra) Veranda Rideau Sarthe0:19:09
64Edouard Lauber (Fra) Alsace0:20:03
65Carson Milller (USA) US National Team0:20:06
66Quentin Santy (Fra) C.C. Nogent Sur Oise0:20:09
67Bernhard Oberholzer (Swi) Price - Custom Bikes
68Pirmin Lang (Swi) Team Bürgi - Fidi BC
69Garrit Broeders (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht0:20:15
70Hakan Nilsson (Swe) Continental Team Differdange0:20:22
71Pierre-Alain Nicole (Fra) S.C.O. Dijon0:20:32
72Tom Thill (Lux) Continental Team Differdange0:20:51
73Frédéric Brun (Fra) V.C. Vaulx En Velin0:21:02
74Cédric Gaoua (Fra) Alsace
75Wesley Kreder (Ned) Rabobank Continental0:21:09
76Alexander Gottfried (Ger) Team Netapp
77Bas Stamsnijder (Ned) Van Vliet EBH Elshof
78Julien Gonnet (Fra) France Militaire0:21:26
79Mickaël Renou (Fra) U.C. Nantes Atlantique
80Georges Lestage (Fra) A.V.C. Aix En Provence
81Aymeric Brunet (Fra) C.R.4.C. Roanne
82Florian Salzinger (Ger) Atlas Personal - BMC0:21:55
83David Rosch (Ger) Atlas Personal - BMC
84Jean Edouard Antz (Fra) A.V.C. Aix En Provence
85Nicolas Baldo (Fra) Atlas Personal - BMC
86Bruno Guggisberg (Swi) Atlas Personal - BMC
87Raymond Künzli (Swi) Team Bürgi - Fidi BC0:22:08
88Romain Matheou (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
89Thibaut Villa (Fra) U.V. Aube0:23:21
90Martin Gründer (Ger) Germany0:23:39
91Jonathan Fumeaux (Swi) CC Etupes Doubs Pays Montbeliard
92Philipp Walsleben (Ger) BKCP - Powerplus
93Maximilian May (Ger) Thüringer Energie Team
94Nicolas Bourdillat (Fra) Creusot Cyclisme0:23:43
95Jérémy Bescond (Fra) V.C. Vaulx En Velin0:30:47
96Olivier Grammaire (Fra) S.C.O. Dijon0:34:42
97Anthony Buhler (Fra) CC Etupes Doubs Pays Montbeliard
98Romain Delalot (Fra) C.C. Nogent Sur Oise
99Yoeri Havik (Ned) Van Vliet EBH Elshof0:34:47
100Radomir Simunek (Cze) BKCP - Powerplus
101Grégor Weiss (Fra) Alsace
102Julien Rabaud (Fra) U.V. Aube0:34:56
103Jacob Rathe (USA) US National Team0:37:57
104Jasper Bovenhuis (Ned) Rabobank Continental
105Lucas Schädlich (Ger) Thüringer Energie Team

Sprint, km. 68
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Florian Salzinger (Ger) Atlas Personal - BMC10pts
2Sander Oostlander (Ned) Van Vliet EBH Elshof9
3Rikke Dijkxhoorn (Ned) Van Vliet EBH Elshof7
4Pierre-Luc Perichon (Fra) S.C.O. Dijon6
5Wesley Kreder (Ned) Rabobank Continental5
6Frédéric Brun (Fra) V.C. Vaulx En Velin5
7Michel Koch (Ger) Germany4
8Florent Barle (Fra) A.V.C. Aix En Provence3
9Enrico Franzoi (Ita) BKCP - Powerplus3
10Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) Joker Bianchi3
11Joeri Calleeuw (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht2
12Pèter Kusztor (Hun) Atlas Personal - BMC1
13Nicolas Baldo (Fra) Atlas Personal - BMC1

Points
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Rabobank Continental20pts
2Hubert Schwab (Swi) Price - Custom Bikes16
3Nicolas Edet (Fra) Veranda Rideau Sarthe13
4Nicolas Schnyder (Swi) Price - Custom Bikes10
5Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Saur - Sojasun8
6Andreas Dietziker (Swi) Team Netapp6
7Pieter Serry (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht4
8Sibrecht Pieters (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht3
9Stian Remme (Nor) Joker Bianchi2
10Florent Barle (Fra) A.V.C. Aix En Provence1

Sprint 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) Joker Bianchi4pts
2Blaise Sonnery (Fra) Creusot Cyclisme2
3Rudy Lesschaeve (Fra) C.C. Nogent Sur Oise1

Sprint 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Stian Remme (Nor) Joker Bianchi4pts
2Joeri Calleeuw (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht2
3Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Rabobank Continental1

KOM 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jérôme Mainard (Fra) C.R.4.C. Roanne6pts
2Philipp Walsleben (Ger) BKCP - Powerplus4
3Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Saur - Sojasun2

KOM 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jérôme Coppel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun15pts
2Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) Joker Bianchi12
3Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Rabobank Continental10
4Pieter Serry (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht8
5Nicolas Schnyder (Swi) Price - Custom Bikes6

KOM 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1George Bennett (NZl) C.R.4.C. Roanne6pts
2Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) Joker Bianchi4
3Nicolas Schnyder (Swi) Price - Custom Bikes2

KOM 4
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Stian Remme (Nor) Joker Bianchi10pts
2Florent Barle (Fra) A.V.C. Aix En Provence8
3Benoit Luminet (Fra) C.R.4.C. Roanne6
4Joeri Calleeuw (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht4

KOM 5
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Rabobank Continental15pts
2Hubert Schwab (Swi) Price - Custom Bikes12
3Nicolas Edet (Fra) Veranda Rideau Sarthe10
4Nicolas Schnyder (Swi) Price - Custom Bikes8
5Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Saur - Sojasun6

Final general classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Rabobank Continental20:08:04
2Hubert Schwab (Swi) Price - Custom Bikes0:00:05
3Nicolas Edet (Fra) Veranda Rideau Sarthe0:00:09
4Andreas Dietziker (Swi) Team Netapp0:00:23
5David Hesselbarth (Ger) Germany0:00:43
6Stian Remme (Nor) Joker Bianchi0:00:58
7Florent Barle (Fra) A.V.C. Aix En Provence0:01:00
8Enrico Franzoi (Ita) BKCP - Powerplus0:01:31
9Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) Joker Bianchi0:01:48
10Nicolas Schnyder (Swi) Price - Custom Bikes0:03:08
11Sander Oostlander (Ned) Van Vliet EBH Elshof0:03:28
12Blaise Sonnery (Fra) Creusot Cyclisme0:04:17
13Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Saur - Sojasun0:04:28
14Sondre Gjerdevik Sørtveit (Nor) Joker Bianchi0:04:47
15Pieter Serry (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht0:05:11
16Michel Koch (Ger) Germany0:05:12
17Benoit Luminet (Fra) C.R.4.C. Roanne0:05:49
18George Bennett (NZl) C.R.4.C. Roanne0:06:13
19Morten Knudsen (Den) Continental Team Differdange0:06:20
20John Degenkolb (Ger) Thüringer Energie Team0:11:14
21Pierre-Luc Perichon (Fra) S.C.O. Dijon0:11:20
22Alex Meenhorst (NZl) Team Netapp0:11:22
23Herberts Pudans (Lat) C.R.4.C. Roanne0:11:28
24Jan Barta (Cze) Team Netapp0:12:28
25Christer Rake (Nor) Joker Bianchi0:12:30
26Alexandre Aulas (Fra) France Militaire
27Clément Penven (Fra) C.C. Nogent Sur Oise0:12:36
28Jérôme Coppel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
29Daniel Teklehaymanot (Eri) Centre Mondial du Cyclisme0:12:54
30Marius Bernatonis (Ltu) Atlas Personal - BMC0:13:38
31Niels Vandyck (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht0:14:36
32Christian Heule (Swi) Team Bürgi - Fidi BC0:15:25
33Sibrecht Pieters (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht0:16:44
34Rikke Dijkxhoorn (Ned) Van Vliet EBH Elshof0:17:11
35Mark O'brien (Aus) U.V. Aube0:17:12
36Frédéric Frech (Fra) France Militaire0:17:25
37Philipp Ries (Ger) Germany0:17:55
38Joeri Calleeuw (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht
39Anthony Vignes (Fra) U.C. Nantes Atlantique0:18:58
40Robert Retschke (Ger) Continental Team Differdange0:18:59
41Huub Duyn (Ned) Team Netapp0:19:08
42Jérôme Mainard (Fra) C.R.4.C. Roanne0:19:24
43Rudy Lesschaeve (Fra) C.C. Nogent Sur Oise0:19:36
44Edouard Lauber (Fra) Alsace0:21:09
45Johann Rigoulay (Fra) Veranda Rideau Sarthe0:21:25
46Hakan Nilsson (Swe) Continental Team Differdange0:21:35
47Maxime Robert (Fra) Alsace0:22:41
48Elias Schmaeh (Swi) Price - Custom Bikes0:23:17
49Dieter Vanthourenhout (Bel) BKCP - Powerplus0:24:39
50Nicolas Baldo (Fra) Atlas Personal - BMC0:25:01
51David Rosch (Ger) Atlas Personal - BMC
52Carson Milller (USA) US National Team0:25:12
53Cédric Gaoua (Fra) Alsace0:25:23
54Raymond Künzli (Swi) Team Bürgi - Fidi BC0:26:29
55Frédéric Finot (Fra) Creusot Cyclisme0:26:34
56Jonathan Fumeaux (Swi) CC Etupes Doubs Pays Montbeliard0:27:59
57Pèter Kusztor (Hun) Atlas Personal - BMC0:28:13
58Tassilo Fricke (Ger) Team Netapp
59Marek Canecky (Svk) Centre Mondial du Cyclisme
60Niels Albert (Bel) BKCP - Powerplus0:28:19
61Olivier Lefrançois (Fra) France Militaire0:28:46
62Lawrence Warbasse (USA) US National Team0:28:58
63Arnaud Jouffroy (Fra) BKCP - Powerplus0:29:09
64Philipp Walsleben (Ger) BKCP - Powerplus0:29:12
65Thomas Dietsch (Fra) Alsace0:29:18
66Christophe Laurent (Fra) V.C. Vaulx En Velin0:29:51
67Benoit Jarrier (Fra) Veranda Rideau Sarthe0:30:34
68Gwenaël Teillet (Fra) U.C. Nantes Atlantique0:31:57
69Mirco Saggiorato (Swi) Team Bürgi - Fidi BC0:33:10
70Pierre-Alain Nicole (Fra) S.C.O. Dijon0:34:21
71Franck Charrier (Fra) Veranda Rideau Sarthe0:35:03
72Pirmin Lang (Swi) Team Bürgi - Fidi BC0:36:03
73Tom Thill (Lux) Continental Team Differdange0:36:45
74Frédéric Brun (Fra) V.C. Vaulx En Velin0:37:35
75Alexander Gottfried (Ger) Team Netapp0:37:48
76Bruno Guggisberg (Swi) Atlas Personal - BMC0:37:49
77Romain Matheou (Fra) Saur - Sojasun0:38:02
78Mickaël Renou (Fra) U.C. Nantes Atlantique0:38:15
79Julien Gonnet (Fra) France Militaire0:38:25
80Aymeric Brunet (Fra) C.R.4.C. Roanne0:39:03
81Nicolas Bonnet (Fra) V.C. Vaulx En Velin0:39:45
82Wesley Kreder (Ned) Rabobank Continental0:39:52
83Georges Lestage (Fra) A.V.C. Aix En Provence0:41:31
84Bernhard Oberholzer (Swi) Price - Custom Bikes0:41:58
85Bas Stamsnijder (Ned) Van Vliet EBH Elshof0:42:42
86Maximilian May (Ger) Thüringer Energie Team0:43:02
87Martin Gründer (Ger) Germany0:44:04
88Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Van Vliet EBH Elshof0:45:39
89Garrit Broeders (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht0:45:52
90Quentin Santy (Fra) C.C. Nogent Sur Oise0:47:24
91Jérémy Bescond (Fra) V.C. Vaulx En Velin0:47:53
92Nicolas Bourdillat (Fra) Creusot Cyclisme0:50:52
93Romain Delalot (Fra) C.C. Nogent Sur Oise0:51:21
94Grégor Weiss (Fra) Alsace0:52:17
95Jean Edouard Antz (Fra) A.V.C. Aix En Provence0:52:26
96Florian Salzinger (Ger) Atlas Personal - BMC0:52:56
97Radomir Simunek (Cze) BKCP - Powerplus0:53:27
98Lucas Schädlich (Ger) Thüringer Energie Team0:57:03
99Jasper Bovenhuis (Ned) Rabobank Continental0:59:56
100Olivier Grammaire (Fra) S.C.O. Dijon1:01:15
101Julien Rabaud (Fra) U.V. Aube1:02:22
102Thibaut Villa (Fra) U.V. Aube1:02:38
103Jacob Rathe (USA) US National Team1:03:29
104Anthony Buhler (Fra) CC Etupes Doubs Pays Montbeliard1:11:06
105Yoeri Havik (Ned) Van Vliet EBH Elshof1:13:44

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1John Degenkolb (Ger) Thüringer Energie Team37pts
2Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Rabobank Continental21
3Alex Meenhorst (NZl) Team Netapp20
4Frédéric Finot (Fra) Creusot Cyclisme20
5Nicolas Edet (Fra) Veranda Rideau Sarthe17
6Michel Koch (Ger) Germany17
7Hubert Schwab (Swi) Price - Custom Bikes16
8Herberts Pudans (Lat) C.R.4.C. Roanne16
9Anthony Vignes (Fra) U.C. Nantes Atlantique16
10Pierre-Luc Perichon (Fra) S.C.O. Dijon13
11Yoeri Havik (Ned) Van Vliet EBH Elshof13
12Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) Joker Bianchi12
13Andreas Dietziker (Swi) Team Netapp12
14Nicolas Schnyder (Swi) Price - Custom Bikes10
15Philipp Ries (Ger) Germany10
16Enrico Franzoi (Ita) BKCP - Powerplus9
17Frédéric Brun (Fra) V.C. Vaulx En Velin8
18Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Saur - Sojasun8
19Stian Remme (Nor) Joker Bianchi6
20Dieter Vanthourenhout (Bel) BKCP - Powerplus6
21Florent Barle (Fra) A.V.C. Aix En Provence5
22Hakan Nilsson (Swe) Continental Team Differdange4
23Radomir Simunek (Cze) BKCP - Powerplus4
24Pieter Serry (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht4
25David Hesselbarth (Ger) Germany3
26Sibrecht Pieters (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht3
27Pirmin Lang (Swi) Team Bürgi - Fidi BC3
28Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Van Vliet EBH Elshof3
29Florian Salzinger (Ger) Atlas Personal - BMC3
30Sander Oostlander (Ned) Van Vliet EBH Elshof2
31Blaise Sonnery (Fra) Creusot Cyclisme2
32Jan Barta (Cze) Team Netapp2
33Joeri Calleeuw (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht2
34Maximilian May (Ger) Thüringer Energie Team2
35Rudy Lesschaeve (Fra) C.C. Nogent Sur Oise1

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Florent Barle (Fra) A.V.C. Aix En Provence38pts
2Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Rabobank Continental29
3Frédéric Brun (Fra) V.C. Vaulx En Velin18
4Raymond Künzli (Swi) Team Bürgi - Fidi BC18
5Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) Joker Bianchi16
6Nicolas Schnyder (Swi) Price - Custom Bikes16
7Jérôme Coppel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun15
8Marius Bernatonis (Ltu) Atlas Personal - BMC14
9Hubert Schwab (Swi) Price - Custom Bikes12
10Hakan Nilsson (Swe) Continental Team Differdange12
11Nicolas Edet (Fra) Veranda Rideau Sarthe11
12Stian Remme (Nor) Joker Bianchi10
13Niels Albert (Bel) BKCP - Powerplus10
14Benoit Luminet (Fra) C.R.4.C. Roanne10
15Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Van Vliet EBH Elshof10
16Florian Salzinger (Ger) Atlas Personal - BMC9
17Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Saur - Sojasun8
18Pieter Serry (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht8
19Maximilian May (Ger) Thüringer Energie Team8
20George Bennett (NZl) C.R.4.C. Roanne6
21Jérôme Mainard (Fra) C.R.4.C. Roanne6
22Christer Rake (Nor) Joker Bianchi6
23Edouard Lauber (Fra) Alsace4
24Joeri Calleeuw (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht4
25Philipp Walsleben (Ger) BKCP - Powerplus4
26Benoit Jarrier (Fra) Veranda Rideau Sarthe4
27Alexandre Aulas (Fra) France Militaire2
28Rikke Dijkxhoorn (Ned) Van Vliet EBH Elshof2

Young rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Rabobank Continental20:08:04
2David Hesselbarth (Ger) Germany0:00:43
3Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) Joker Bianchi0:01:48
4Sondre Gjerdevik Sørtveit (Nor) Joker Bianchi0:04:47
5Pieter Serry (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht0:05:11
6Michel Koch (Ger) Germany0:05:12
7George Bennett (NZl) C.R.4.C. Roanne0:06:13
8John Degenkolb (Ger) Thüringer Energie Team0:11:14
9Clément Penven (Fra) C.C. Nogent Sur Oise0:12:36
10Daniel Teklehaymanot (Eri) Centre Mondial du Cyclisme0:12:54
11Niels Vandyck (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht0:14:36
12Sibrecht Pieters (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht0:16:44
13Philipp Ries (Ger) Germany0:17:55
14Anthony Vignes (Fra) U.C. Nantes Atlantique0:18:58
15Edouard Lauber (Fra) Alsace0:21:09
16Johann Rigoulay (Fra) Veranda Rideau Sarthe0:21:25
17David Rosch (Ger) Atlas Personal - BMC0:25:01
18Carson Milller (USA) US National Team0:25:12
19Cédric Gaoua (Fra) Alsace0:25:23
20Jonathan Fumeaux (Swi) CC Etupes Doubs Pays Montbeliard0:27:59
21Tassilo Fricke (Ger) Team Netapp0:28:13
22Marek Canecky (Svk) Centre Mondial du Cyclisme
23Lawrence Warbasse (USA) US National Team0:28:58
24Arnaud Jouffroy (Fra) BKCP - Powerplus0:29:09
25Benoit Jarrier (Fra) Veranda Rideau Sarthe0:30:34
26Mirco Saggiorato (Swi) Team Bürgi - Fidi BC0:33:10
27Pierre-Alain Nicole (Fra) S.C.O. Dijon0:34:21
28Tom Thill (Lux) Continental Team Differdange0:36:45
29Frédéric Brun (Fra) V.C. Vaulx En Velin0:37:35
30Romain Matheou (Fra) Saur - Sojasun0:38:02
31Nicolas Bonnet (Fra) V.C. Vaulx En Velin0:39:45
32Wesley Kreder (Ned) Rabobank Continental0:39:52
33Bas Stamsnijder (Ned) Van Vliet EBH Elshof0:42:42
34Maximilian May (Ger) Thüringer Energie Team0:43:02
35Martin Gründer (Ger) Germany0:44:04
36Garrit Broeders (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht0:45:52
37Quentin Santy (Fra) C.C. Nogent Sur Oise0:47:24
38Jérémy Bescond (Fra) V.C. Vaulx En Velin0:47:53
39Romain Delalot (Fra) C.C. Nogent Sur Oise0:51:21
40Grégor Weiss (Fra) Alsace0:52:17
41Lucas Schädlich (Ger) Thüringer Energie Team0:57:03
42Jasper Bovenhuis (Ned) Rabobank Continental0:59:56
43Thibaut Villa (Fra) U.V. Aube1:02:38
44Jacob Rathe (USA) US National Team1:03:29
45Anthony Buhler (Fra) CC Etupes Doubs Pays Montbeliard1:11:06
46Yoeri Havik (Ned) Van Vliet EBH Elshof1:13:44

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Joker Bianchi60:27:35
2C.R.4.C. Roanne0:07:13
3Team Netapp0:11:57
4Germany0:20:25
5Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht0:20:46
6Price - Custom Bikes0:23:13
7Saur - Sojasun0:35:23
8Continental Team Differdange0:38:13
9BKCP - Powerplus0:39:28
10Veranda Rideau Sarthe0:41:37
11France Militaire0:43:00
12Van Vliet Ebh Elshof0:49:43
13Atlas Personal0:50:08
14Alsace0:51:27
15Creusot Cyclisme0:51:28
16A.V.C. Aix En Provence0:58:30
17Team Bürgi - Fidi BC1:02:50
18C.C. Nogent Sur Oise1:04:02
19S.C.O. Dijon1:25:18
20U.C. Nantes Atlantique1:25:43
21Rabobank Continental Continental1:29:39
22V.C. Vaulx En Velin1:34:16
23Thüringer Energie Team1:47:53
24US National Team U231:49:12
25U.V. Aube2:18:49

Latest on Cyclingnews