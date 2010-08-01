Kelderman escapes to take upset win in Alsace
Perichon fades from picture on final stage
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Rabobank Continental
|4:13:14
|2
|Hubert Schwab (Swi) Price - Custom Bikes
|3
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Veranda Rideau Sarthe
|0:00:02
|4
|Nicolas Schnyder (Swi) Price - Custom Bikes
|5
|Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|0:00:07
|6
|Andreas Dietziker (Swi) Team Netapp
|0:00:12
|7
|Pieter Serry (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht
|0:00:50
|8
|Sibrecht Pieters (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht
|9
|Stian Remme (Nor) Joker Bianchi
|10
|Florent Barle (Fra) A.V.C. Aix En Provence
|11
|David Hesselbarth (Ger) Germany
|12
|Blaise Sonnery (Fra) Creusot Cyclisme
|0:01:13
|13
|Maxime Robert (Fra) Alsace
|0:01:17
|14
|Enrico Franzoi (Ita) BKCP - Powerplus
|0:01:21
|15
|Elias Schmaeh (Swi) Price - Custom Bikes
|0:01:28
|16
|Benoit Luminet (Fra) C.R.4.C. Roanne
|17
|Joeri Calleeuw (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht
|0:01:30
|18
|Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) Joker Bianchi
|0:01:41
|19
|Sondre Gjerdevik Sørtveit (Nor) Joker Bianchi
|20
|George Bennett (NZl) C.R.4.C. Roanne
|0:01:52
|21
|Morten Knudsen (Den) Continental Team Differdange
|0:01:59
|22
|Rudy Lesschaeve (Fra) C.C. Nogent Sur Oise
|0:02:07
|23
|Sander Oostlander (Ned) Van Vliet EBH Elshof
|0:02:34
|24
|Huub Duyn (Ned) Team Netapp
|0:03:14
|25
|Jérôme Mainard (Fra) C.R.4.C. Roanne
|0:03:30
|26
|Rikke Dijkxhoorn (Ned) Van Vliet EBH Elshof
|0:04:22
|27
|Michel Koch (Ger) Germany
|0:05:02
|28
|Daniel Teklehaymanot (Eri) Centre Mondial du Cyclisme
|0:08:33
|29
|Frédéric Finot (Fra) Creusot Cyclisme
|0:11:00
|30
|Benoit Jarrier (Fra) Veranda Rideau Sarthe
|0:12:13
|31
|Jan Barta (Cze) Team Netapp
|0:12:19
|32
|Tassilo Fricke (Ger) Team Netapp
|33
|Frédéric Frech (Fra) France Militaire
|34
|Olivier Lefrançois (Fra) France Militaire
|35
|Johann Rigoulay (Fra) Veranda Rideau Sarthe
|36
|Thomas Dietsch (Fra) Alsace
|37
|Lawrence Warbasse (USA) US National Team
|38
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Thüringer Energie Team
|39
|Marek Canecky (Svk) Centre Mondial du Cyclisme
|40
|Alex Meenhorst (NZl) Team Netapp
|41
|Marius Bernatonis (Ltu) Atlas Personal - BMC
|42
|Christer Rake (Nor) Joker Bianchi
|43
|Pèter Kusztor (Hun) Atlas Personal - BMC
|44
|Christian Heule (Swi) Team Bürgi - Fidi BC
|45
|Herberts Pudans (Lat) C.R.4.C. Roanne
|46
|Arnaud Jouffroy (Fra) BKCP - Powerplus
|47
|Alexandre Aulas (Fra) France Militaire
|48
|Mark O'brien (Aus) U.V. Aube
|0:12:25
|49
|Dieter Vanthourenhout (Bel) BKCP - Powerplus
|50
|Jérôme Coppel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|51
|Niels Albert (Bel) BKCP - Powerplus
|52
|Gwenaël Teillet (Fra) U.C. Nantes Atlantique
|53
|Clément Penven (Fra) C.C. Nogent Sur Oise
|54
|Niels Vandyck (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht
|0:13:40
|55
|Christophe Laurent (Fra) V.C. Vaulx En Velin
|0:13:57
|56
|Mirco Saggiorato (Swi) Team Bürgi - Fidi BC
|0:14:04
|57
|Nicolas Bonnet (Fra) V.C. Vaulx En Velin
|0:14:13
|58
|Robert Retschke (Ger) Continental Team Differdange
|0:14:38
|59
|Pierre-Luc Perichon (Fra) S.C.O. Dijon
|0:14:49
|60
|Anthony Vignes (Fra) U.C. Nantes Atlantique
|61
|Philipp Ries (Ger) Germany
|62
|Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Van Vliet EBH Elshof
|0:18:18
|63
|Franck Charrier (Fra) Veranda Rideau Sarthe
|0:19:09
|64
|Edouard Lauber (Fra) Alsace
|0:20:03
|65
|Carson Milller (USA) US National Team
|0:20:06
|66
|Quentin Santy (Fra) C.C. Nogent Sur Oise
|0:20:09
|67
|Bernhard Oberholzer (Swi) Price - Custom Bikes
|68
|Pirmin Lang (Swi) Team Bürgi - Fidi BC
|69
|Garrit Broeders (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht
|0:20:15
|70
|Hakan Nilsson (Swe) Continental Team Differdange
|0:20:22
|71
|Pierre-Alain Nicole (Fra) S.C.O. Dijon
|0:20:32
|72
|Tom Thill (Lux) Continental Team Differdange
|0:20:51
|73
|Frédéric Brun (Fra) V.C. Vaulx En Velin
|0:21:02
|74
|Cédric Gaoua (Fra) Alsace
|75
|Wesley Kreder (Ned) Rabobank Continental
|0:21:09
|76
|Alexander Gottfried (Ger) Team Netapp
|77
|Bas Stamsnijder (Ned) Van Vliet EBH Elshof
|78
|Julien Gonnet (Fra) France Militaire
|0:21:26
|79
|Mickaël Renou (Fra) U.C. Nantes Atlantique
|80
|Georges Lestage (Fra) A.V.C. Aix En Provence
|81
|Aymeric Brunet (Fra) C.R.4.C. Roanne
|82
|Florian Salzinger (Ger) Atlas Personal - BMC
|0:21:55
|83
|David Rosch (Ger) Atlas Personal - BMC
|84
|Jean Edouard Antz (Fra) A.V.C. Aix En Provence
|85
|Nicolas Baldo (Fra) Atlas Personal - BMC
|86
|Bruno Guggisberg (Swi) Atlas Personal - BMC
|87
|Raymond Künzli (Swi) Team Bürgi - Fidi BC
|0:22:08
|88
|Romain Matheou (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|89
|Thibaut Villa (Fra) U.V. Aube
|0:23:21
|90
|Martin Gründer (Ger) Germany
|0:23:39
|91
|Jonathan Fumeaux (Swi) CC Etupes Doubs Pays Montbeliard
|92
|Philipp Walsleben (Ger) BKCP - Powerplus
|93
|Maximilian May (Ger) Thüringer Energie Team
|94
|Nicolas Bourdillat (Fra) Creusot Cyclisme
|0:23:43
|95
|Jérémy Bescond (Fra) V.C. Vaulx En Velin
|0:30:47
|96
|Olivier Grammaire (Fra) S.C.O. Dijon
|0:34:42
|97
|Anthony Buhler (Fra) CC Etupes Doubs Pays Montbeliard
|98
|Romain Delalot (Fra) C.C. Nogent Sur Oise
|99
|Yoeri Havik (Ned) Van Vliet EBH Elshof
|0:34:47
|100
|Radomir Simunek (Cze) BKCP - Powerplus
|101
|Grégor Weiss (Fra) Alsace
|102
|Julien Rabaud (Fra) U.V. Aube
|0:34:56
|103
|Jacob Rathe (USA) US National Team
|0:37:57
|104
|Jasper Bovenhuis (Ned) Rabobank Continental
|105
|Lucas Schädlich (Ger) Thüringer Energie Team
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Florian Salzinger (Ger) Atlas Personal - BMC
|10
|pts
|2
|Sander Oostlander (Ned) Van Vliet EBH Elshof
|9
|3
|Rikke Dijkxhoorn (Ned) Van Vliet EBH Elshof
|7
|4
|Pierre-Luc Perichon (Fra) S.C.O. Dijon
|6
|5
|Wesley Kreder (Ned) Rabobank Continental
|5
|6
|Frédéric Brun (Fra) V.C. Vaulx En Velin
|5
|7
|Michel Koch (Ger) Germany
|4
|8
|Florent Barle (Fra) A.V.C. Aix En Provence
|3
|9
|Enrico Franzoi (Ita) BKCP - Powerplus
|3
|10
|Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) Joker Bianchi
|3
|11
|Joeri Calleeuw (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht
|2
|12
|Pèter Kusztor (Hun) Atlas Personal - BMC
|1
|13
|Nicolas Baldo (Fra) Atlas Personal - BMC
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Rabobank Continental
|20
|pts
|2
|Hubert Schwab (Swi) Price - Custom Bikes
|16
|3
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Veranda Rideau Sarthe
|13
|4
|Nicolas Schnyder (Swi) Price - Custom Bikes
|10
|5
|Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|8
|6
|Andreas Dietziker (Swi) Team Netapp
|6
|7
|Pieter Serry (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht
|4
|8
|Sibrecht Pieters (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht
|3
|9
|Stian Remme (Nor) Joker Bianchi
|2
|10
|Florent Barle (Fra) A.V.C. Aix En Provence
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) Joker Bianchi
|4
|pts
|2
|Blaise Sonnery (Fra) Creusot Cyclisme
|2
|3
|Rudy Lesschaeve (Fra) C.C. Nogent Sur Oise
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Stian Remme (Nor) Joker Bianchi
|4
|pts
|2
|Joeri Calleeuw (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht
|2
|3
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Rabobank Continental
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jérôme Mainard (Fra) C.R.4.C. Roanne
|6
|pts
|2
|Philipp Walsleben (Ger) BKCP - Powerplus
|4
|3
|Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jérôme Coppel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|15
|pts
|2
|Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) Joker Bianchi
|12
|3
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Rabobank Continental
|10
|4
|Pieter Serry (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht
|8
|5
|Nicolas Schnyder (Swi) Price - Custom Bikes
|6
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|George Bennett (NZl) C.R.4.C. Roanne
|6
|pts
|2
|Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) Joker Bianchi
|4
|3
|Nicolas Schnyder (Swi) Price - Custom Bikes
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Stian Remme (Nor) Joker Bianchi
|10
|pts
|2
|Florent Barle (Fra) A.V.C. Aix En Provence
|8
|3
|Benoit Luminet (Fra) C.R.4.C. Roanne
|6
|4
|Joeri Calleeuw (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht
|4
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Rabobank Continental
|15
|pts
|2
|Hubert Schwab (Swi) Price - Custom Bikes
|12
|3
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Veranda Rideau Sarthe
|10
|4
|Nicolas Schnyder (Swi) Price - Custom Bikes
|8
|5
|Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|6
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Rabobank Continental
|20:08:04
|2
|Hubert Schwab (Swi) Price - Custom Bikes
|0:00:05
|3
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Veranda Rideau Sarthe
|0:00:09
|4
|Andreas Dietziker (Swi) Team Netapp
|0:00:23
|5
|David Hesselbarth (Ger) Germany
|0:00:43
|6
|Stian Remme (Nor) Joker Bianchi
|0:00:58
|7
|Florent Barle (Fra) A.V.C. Aix En Provence
|0:01:00
|8
|Enrico Franzoi (Ita) BKCP - Powerplus
|0:01:31
|9
|Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) Joker Bianchi
|0:01:48
|10
|Nicolas Schnyder (Swi) Price - Custom Bikes
|0:03:08
|11
|Sander Oostlander (Ned) Van Vliet EBH Elshof
|0:03:28
|12
|Blaise Sonnery (Fra) Creusot Cyclisme
|0:04:17
|13
|Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|0:04:28
|14
|Sondre Gjerdevik Sørtveit (Nor) Joker Bianchi
|0:04:47
|15
|Pieter Serry (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht
|0:05:11
|16
|Michel Koch (Ger) Germany
|0:05:12
|17
|Benoit Luminet (Fra) C.R.4.C. Roanne
|0:05:49
|18
|George Bennett (NZl) C.R.4.C. Roanne
|0:06:13
|19
|Morten Knudsen (Den) Continental Team Differdange
|0:06:20
|20
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Thüringer Energie Team
|0:11:14
|21
|Pierre-Luc Perichon (Fra) S.C.O. Dijon
|0:11:20
|22
|Alex Meenhorst (NZl) Team Netapp
|0:11:22
|23
|Herberts Pudans (Lat) C.R.4.C. Roanne
|0:11:28
|24
|Jan Barta (Cze) Team Netapp
|0:12:28
|25
|Christer Rake (Nor) Joker Bianchi
|0:12:30
|26
|Alexandre Aulas (Fra) France Militaire
|27
|Clément Penven (Fra) C.C. Nogent Sur Oise
|0:12:36
|28
|Jérôme Coppel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|29
|Daniel Teklehaymanot (Eri) Centre Mondial du Cyclisme
|0:12:54
|30
|Marius Bernatonis (Ltu) Atlas Personal - BMC
|0:13:38
|31
|Niels Vandyck (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht
|0:14:36
|32
|Christian Heule (Swi) Team Bürgi - Fidi BC
|0:15:25
|33
|Sibrecht Pieters (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht
|0:16:44
|34
|Rikke Dijkxhoorn (Ned) Van Vliet EBH Elshof
|0:17:11
|35
|Mark O'brien (Aus) U.V. Aube
|0:17:12
|36
|Frédéric Frech (Fra) France Militaire
|0:17:25
|37
|Philipp Ries (Ger) Germany
|0:17:55
|38
|Joeri Calleeuw (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht
|39
|Anthony Vignes (Fra) U.C. Nantes Atlantique
|0:18:58
|40
|Robert Retschke (Ger) Continental Team Differdange
|0:18:59
|41
|Huub Duyn (Ned) Team Netapp
|0:19:08
|42
|Jérôme Mainard (Fra) C.R.4.C. Roanne
|0:19:24
|43
|Rudy Lesschaeve (Fra) C.C. Nogent Sur Oise
|0:19:36
|44
|Edouard Lauber (Fra) Alsace
|0:21:09
|45
|Johann Rigoulay (Fra) Veranda Rideau Sarthe
|0:21:25
|46
|Hakan Nilsson (Swe) Continental Team Differdange
|0:21:35
|47
|Maxime Robert (Fra) Alsace
|0:22:41
|48
|Elias Schmaeh (Swi) Price - Custom Bikes
|0:23:17
|49
|Dieter Vanthourenhout (Bel) BKCP - Powerplus
|0:24:39
|50
|Nicolas Baldo (Fra) Atlas Personal - BMC
|0:25:01
|51
|David Rosch (Ger) Atlas Personal - BMC
|52
|Carson Milller (USA) US National Team
|0:25:12
|53
|Cédric Gaoua (Fra) Alsace
|0:25:23
|54
|Raymond Künzli (Swi) Team Bürgi - Fidi BC
|0:26:29
|55
|Frédéric Finot (Fra) Creusot Cyclisme
|0:26:34
|56
|Jonathan Fumeaux (Swi) CC Etupes Doubs Pays Montbeliard
|0:27:59
|57
|Pèter Kusztor (Hun) Atlas Personal - BMC
|0:28:13
|58
|Tassilo Fricke (Ger) Team Netapp
|59
|Marek Canecky (Svk) Centre Mondial du Cyclisme
|60
|Niels Albert (Bel) BKCP - Powerplus
|0:28:19
|61
|Olivier Lefrançois (Fra) France Militaire
|0:28:46
|62
|Lawrence Warbasse (USA) US National Team
|0:28:58
|63
|Arnaud Jouffroy (Fra) BKCP - Powerplus
|0:29:09
|64
|Philipp Walsleben (Ger) BKCP - Powerplus
|0:29:12
|65
|Thomas Dietsch (Fra) Alsace
|0:29:18
|66
|Christophe Laurent (Fra) V.C. Vaulx En Velin
|0:29:51
|67
|Benoit Jarrier (Fra) Veranda Rideau Sarthe
|0:30:34
|68
|Gwenaël Teillet (Fra) U.C. Nantes Atlantique
|0:31:57
|69
|Mirco Saggiorato (Swi) Team Bürgi - Fidi BC
|0:33:10
|70
|Pierre-Alain Nicole (Fra) S.C.O. Dijon
|0:34:21
|71
|Franck Charrier (Fra) Veranda Rideau Sarthe
|0:35:03
|72
|Pirmin Lang (Swi) Team Bürgi - Fidi BC
|0:36:03
|73
|Tom Thill (Lux) Continental Team Differdange
|0:36:45
|74
|Frédéric Brun (Fra) V.C. Vaulx En Velin
|0:37:35
|75
|Alexander Gottfried (Ger) Team Netapp
|0:37:48
|76
|Bruno Guggisberg (Swi) Atlas Personal - BMC
|0:37:49
|77
|Romain Matheou (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|0:38:02
|78
|Mickaël Renou (Fra) U.C. Nantes Atlantique
|0:38:15
|79
|Julien Gonnet (Fra) France Militaire
|0:38:25
|80
|Aymeric Brunet (Fra) C.R.4.C. Roanne
|0:39:03
|81
|Nicolas Bonnet (Fra) V.C. Vaulx En Velin
|0:39:45
|82
|Wesley Kreder (Ned) Rabobank Continental
|0:39:52
|83
|Georges Lestage (Fra) A.V.C. Aix En Provence
|0:41:31
|84
|Bernhard Oberholzer (Swi) Price - Custom Bikes
|0:41:58
|85
|Bas Stamsnijder (Ned) Van Vliet EBH Elshof
|0:42:42
|86
|Maximilian May (Ger) Thüringer Energie Team
|0:43:02
|87
|Martin Gründer (Ger) Germany
|0:44:04
|88
|Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Van Vliet EBH Elshof
|0:45:39
|89
|Garrit Broeders (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht
|0:45:52
|90
|Quentin Santy (Fra) C.C. Nogent Sur Oise
|0:47:24
|91
|Jérémy Bescond (Fra) V.C. Vaulx En Velin
|0:47:53
|92
|Nicolas Bourdillat (Fra) Creusot Cyclisme
|0:50:52
|93
|Romain Delalot (Fra) C.C. Nogent Sur Oise
|0:51:21
|94
|Grégor Weiss (Fra) Alsace
|0:52:17
|95
|Jean Edouard Antz (Fra) A.V.C. Aix En Provence
|0:52:26
|96
|Florian Salzinger (Ger) Atlas Personal - BMC
|0:52:56
|97
|Radomir Simunek (Cze) BKCP - Powerplus
|0:53:27
|98
|Lucas Schädlich (Ger) Thüringer Energie Team
|0:57:03
|99
|Jasper Bovenhuis (Ned) Rabobank Continental
|0:59:56
|100
|Olivier Grammaire (Fra) S.C.O. Dijon
|1:01:15
|101
|Julien Rabaud (Fra) U.V. Aube
|1:02:22
|102
|Thibaut Villa (Fra) U.V. Aube
|1:02:38
|103
|Jacob Rathe (USA) US National Team
|1:03:29
|104
|Anthony Buhler (Fra) CC Etupes Doubs Pays Montbeliard
|1:11:06
|105
|Yoeri Havik (Ned) Van Vliet EBH Elshof
|1:13:44
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Thüringer Energie Team
|37
|pts
|2
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Rabobank Continental
|21
|3
|Alex Meenhorst (NZl) Team Netapp
|20
|4
|Frédéric Finot (Fra) Creusot Cyclisme
|20
|5
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Veranda Rideau Sarthe
|17
|6
|Michel Koch (Ger) Germany
|17
|7
|Hubert Schwab (Swi) Price - Custom Bikes
|16
|8
|Herberts Pudans (Lat) C.R.4.C. Roanne
|16
|9
|Anthony Vignes (Fra) U.C. Nantes Atlantique
|16
|10
|Pierre-Luc Perichon (Fra) S.C.O. Dijon
|13
|11
|Yoeri Havik (Ned) Van Vliet EBH Elshof
|13
|12
|Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) Joker Bianchi
|12
|13
|Andreas Dietziker (Swi) Team Netapp
|12
|14
|Nicolas Schnyder (Swi) Price - Custom Bikes
|10
|15
|Philipp Ries (Ger) Germany
|10
|16
|Enrico Franzoi (Ita) BKCP - Powerplus
|9
|17
|Frédéric Brun (Fra) V.C. Vaulx En Velin
|8
|18
|Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|8
|19
|Stian Remme (Nor) Joker Bianchi
|6
|20
|Dieter Vanthourenhout (Bel) BKCP - Powerplus
|6
|21
|Florent Barle (Fra) A.V.C. Aix En Provence
|5
|22
|Hakan Nilsson (Swe) Continental Team Differdange
|4
|23
|Radomir Simunek (Cze) BKCP - Powerplus
|4
|24
|Pieter Serry (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht
|4
|25
|David Hesselbarth (Ger) Germany
|3
|26
|Sibrecht Pieters (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht
|3
|27
|Pirmin Lang (Swi) Team Bürgi - Fidi BC
|3
|28
|Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Van Vliet EBH Elshof
|3
|29
|Florian Salzinger (Ger) Atlas Personal - BMC
|3
|30
|Sander Oostlander (Ned) Van Vliet EBH Elshof
|2
|31
|Blaise Sonnery (Fra) Creusot Cyclisme
|2
|32
|Jan Barta (Cze) Team Netapp
|2
|33
|Joeri Calleeuw (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht
|2
|34
|Maximilian May (Ger) Thüringer Energie Team
|2
|35
|Rudy Lesschaeve (Fra) C.C. Nogent Sur Oise
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Florent Barle (Fra) A.V.C. Aix En Provence
|38
|pts
|2
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Rabobank Continental
|29
|3
|Frédéric Brun (Fra) V.C. Vaulx En Velin
|18
|4
|Raymond Künzli (Swi) Team Bürgi - Fidi BC
|18
|5
|Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) Joker Bianchi
|16
|6
|Nicolas Schnyder (Swi) Price - Custom Bikes
|16
|7
|Jérôme Coppel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|15
|8
|Marius Bernatonis (Ltu) Atlas Personal - BMC
|14
|9
|Hubert Schwab (Swi) Price - Custom Bikes
|12
|10
|Hakan Nilsson (Swe) Continental Team Differdange
|12
|11
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Veranda Rideau Sarthe
|11
|12
|Stian Remme (Nor) Joker Bianchi
|10
|13
|Niels Albert (Bel) BKCP - Powerplus
|10
|14
|Benoit Luminet (Fra) C.R.4.C. Roanne
|10
|15
|Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Van Vliet EBH Elshof
|10
|16
|Florian Salzinger (Ger) Atlas Personal - BMC
|9
|17
|Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|8
|18
|Pieter Serry (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht
|8
|19
|Maximilian May (Ger) Thüringer Energie Team
|8
|20
|George Bennett (NZl) C.R.4.C. Roanne
|6
|21
|Jérôme Mainard (Fra) C.R.4.C. Roanne
|6
|22
|Christer Rake (Nor) Joker Bianchi
|6
|23
|Edouard Lauber (Fra) Alsace
|4
|24
|Joeri Calleeuw (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht
|4
|25
|Philipp Walsleben (Ger) BKCP - Powerplus
|4
|26
|Benoit Jarrier (Fra) Veranda Rideau Sarthe
|4
|27
|Alexandre Aulas (Fra) France Militaire
|2
|28
|Rikke Dijkxhoorn (Ned) Van Vliet EBH Elshof
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Rabobank Continental
|20:08:04
|2
|David Hesselbarth (Ger) Germany
|0:00:43
|3
|Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) Joker Bianchi
|0:01:48
|4
|Sondre Gjerdevik Sørtveit (Nor) Joker Bianchi
|0:04:47
|5
|Pieter Serry (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht
|0:05:11
|6
|Michel Koch (Ger) Germany
|0:05:12
|7
|George Bennett (NZl) C.R.4.C. Roanne
|0:06:13
|8
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Thüringer Energie Team
|0:11:14
|9
|Clément Penven (Fra) C.C. Nogent Sur Oise
|0:12:36
|10
|Daniel Teklehaymanot (Eri) Centre Mondial du Cyclisme
|0:12:54
|11
|Niels Vandyck (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht
|0:14:36
|12
|Sibrecht Pieters (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht
|0:16:44
|13
|Philipp Ries (Ger) Germany
|0:17:55
|14
|Anthony Vignes (Fra) U.C. Nantes Atlantique
|0:18:58
|15
|Edouard Lauber (Fra) Alsace
|0:21:09
|16
|Johann Rigoulay (Fra) Veranda Rideau Sarthe
|0:21:25
|17
|David Rosch (Ger) Atlas Personal - BMC
|0:25:01
|18
|Carson Milller (USA) US National Team
|0:25:12
|19
|Cédric Gaoua (Fra) Alsace
|0:25:23
|20
|Jonathan Fumeaux (Swi) CC Etupes Doubs Pays Montbeliard
|0:27:59
|21
|Tassilo Fricke (Ger) Team Netapp
|0:28:13
|22
|Marek Canecky (Svk) Centre Mondial du Cyclisme
|23
|Lawrence Warbasse (USA) US National Team
|0:28:58
|24
|Arnaud Jouffroy (Fra) BKCP - Powerplus
|0:29:09
|25
|Benoit Jarrier (Fra) Veranda Rideau Sarthe
|0:30:34
|26
|Mirco Saggiorato (Swi) Team Bürgi - Fidi BC
|0:33:10
|27
|Pierre-Alain Nicole (Fra) S.C.O. Dijon
|0:34:21
|28
|Tom Thill (Lux) Continental Team Differdange
|0:36:45
|29
|Frédéric Brun (Fra) V.C. Vaulx En Velin
|0:37:35
|30
|Romain Matheou (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|0:38:02
|31
|Nicolas Bonnet (Fra) V.C. Vaulx En Velin
|0:39:45
|32
|Wesley Kreder (Ned) Rabobank Continental
|0:39:52
|33
|Bas Stamsnijder (Ned) Van Vliet EBH Elshof
|0:42:42
|34
|Maximilian May (Ger) Thüringer Energie Team
|0:43:02
|35
|Martin Gründer (Ger) Germany
|0:44:04
|36
|Garrit Broeders (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht
|0:45:52
|37
|Quentin Santy (Fra) C.C. Nogent Sur Oise
|0:47:24
|38
|Jérémy Bescond (Fra) V.C. Vaulx En Velin
|0:47:53
|39
|Romain Delalot (Fra) C.C. Nogent Sur Oise
|0:51:21
|40
|Grégor Weiss (Fra) Alsace
|0:52:17
|41
|Lucas Schädlich (Ger) Thüringer Energie Team
|0:57:03
|42
|Jasper Bovenhuis (Ned) Rabobank Continental
|0:59:56
|43
|Thibaut Villa (Fra) U.V. Aube
|1:02:38
|44
|Jacob Rathe (USA) US National Team
|1:03:29
|45
|Anthony Buhler (Fra) CC Etupes Doubs Pays Montbeliard
|1:11:06
|46
|Yoeri Havik (Ned) Van Vliet EBH Elshof
|1:13:44
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Joker Bianchi
|60:27:35
|2
|C.R.4.C. Roanne
|0:07:13
|3
|Team Netapp
|0:11:57
|4
|Germany
|0:20:25
|5
|Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht
|0:20:46
|6
|Price - Custom Bikes
|0:23:13
|7
|Saur - Sojasun
|0:35:23
|8
|Continental Team Differdange
|0:38:13
|9
|BKCP - Powerplus
|0:39:28
|10
|Veranda Rideau Sarthe
|0:41:37
|11
|France Militaire
|0:43:00
|12
|Van Vliet Ebh Elshof
|0:49:43
|13
|Atlas Personal
|0:50:08
|14
|Alsace
|0:51:27
|15
|Creusot Cyclisme
|0:51:28
|16
|A.V.C. Aix En Provence
|0:58:30
|17
|Team Bürgi - Fidi BC
|1:02:50
|18
|C.C. Nogent Sur Oise
|1:04:02
|19
|S.C.O. Dijon
|1:25:18
|20
|U.C. Nantes Atlantique
|1:25:43
|21
|Rabobank Continental Continental
|1:29:39
|22
|V.C. Vaulx En Velin
|1:34:16
|23
|Thüringer Energie Team
|1:47:53
|24
|US National Team U23
|1:49:12
|25
|U.V. Aube
|2:18:49
