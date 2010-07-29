Meenhorst takes stage by two seconds
Perichon in the lead
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Alex Meenhorst (NZl) Team Netapp
|3:56:28
|2
|Herberts Pudans (Lat) C.R.4.C. Roanne
|0:00:02
|3
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Thüringer Energie Team
|0:00:58
|4
|Michel Koch (Ger) Germany
|5
|Enrico Franzoi (Ita) BKCP - Powerplus
|6
|Andreas Dietziker (Swi) Team Netapp
|7
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Veranda Rideau Sarthe
|8
|Florent Barle (Fra) A.V.C. Aix En Provence
|9
|Nico Schneider (Ger) Continental Team Differdange
|10
|David Hesselbarth (Ger) Germany
|11
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Rabobank
|12
|Alexandre Aulas (Fra) France Militaire
|13
|Niels Vandyck (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht
|14
|Jan Barta (Cze) Team Netapp
|15
|Hubert Schwab (Swi) Price - Custom Bikes
|16
|Clément Penven (Fra) C.C. Nogent Sur Oise
|17
|Hakan Nilsson (Swe) Continental Team Differdange
|18
|Christer Rake (Nor) Joker Bianchi
|19
|Stian Remme (Nor) Joker Bianchi
|20
|Jérôme Coppel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|21
|Sander Oostlander (Ned) Van Vliet EBH Elshof
|22
|Edouard Lauber (Fra) Alsace
|23
|Pierre-Luc Perichon (Fra) S.C.O. Dijon
|0:01:33
|24
|Marius Bernatonis (Ltu) Atlas Personal - BMC
|25
|Philipp Ries (Ger) Germany
|0:03:53
|26
|Nicolas Schnyder (Swi) Price - Custom Bikes
|27
|Christian Heule (Swi) Team Bürgi - Fidi BC
|28
|Nicolas Baldo (Fra) Atlas Personal - BMC
|29
|Blaise Sonnery (Fra) Creusot Cyclisme
|30
|David Rosch (Ger) Atlas Personal - BMC
|31
|Sondre Gjerdevik Sørtveit (Nor) Joker Bianchi
|32
|Jonathan Fumeaux (Swi) CC Etupes Doubs Pays Montbeliard
|33
|Rikke Dijkxhoorn (Ned) Van Vliet EBH Elshof
|34
|Carson Milller (USA) US National Team
|0:05:08
|35
|Frédéric Frech (Fra) France Militaire
|36
|Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) Joker Bianchi
|37
|Mark O'brien (Aus) U.V. Aube
|38
|Robert Retschke (Ger) Continental Team Differdange
|39
|Colin Menc Molina (Fra) A.V.C. Aix En Provence
|40
|Johann Rigoulay (Fra) Veranda Rideau Sarthe
|41
|Pierre-Alain Nicole (Fra) S.C.O. Dijon
|42
|Philipp Walsleben (Ger) BKCP - Powerplus
|43
|Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|44
|Cédric Gaoua (Fra) Alsace
|45
|Raymond Künzli (Swi) Team Bürgi - Fidi BC
|46
|Benoit Luminet (Fra) C.R.4.C. Roanne
|47
|Pieter Serry (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht
|48
|George Bennett (NZl) C.R.4.C. Roanne
|49
|Cyril Bessy (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|50
|Anthony Vignes (Fra) U.C. Nantes Atlantique
|51
|Thomas Bonnin (Fra) France Militaire
|52
|Daniel Teklehaymanot (Eri) Centre Mondial du Cyclisme
|53
|Morten Knudsen (Den) Continental Team Differdange
|54
|Sylvain Georges (Fra) Creusot Cyclisme
|55
|Nils Plötner (Ger) Germany
|0:12:03
|56
|Thomas Dietsch (Fra) Alsace
|0:16:41
|57
|Joeri Calleeuw (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht
|58
|Niels Albert (Bel) BKCP - Powerplus
|59
|Dieter Vanthourenhout (Bel) BKCP - Powerplus
|60
|Arnaud Jouffroy (Fra) BKCP - Powerplus
|61
|Mats Boeve (Ned) Rabobank
|62
|Loïc Aubert (Swi) Price - Custom Bikes
|63
|Rudy Lesschaeve (Fra) C.C. Nogent Sur Oise
|64
|Youssef Reguigui (Alg) Centre Mondial du Cyclisme
|65
|Bernhard Oberholzer (Swi) Price - Custom Bikes
|66
|Aymeric Brunet (Fra) C.R.4.C. Roanne
|67
|Etienne Fedrigo (Fra) Creusot Cyclisme
|68
|Jasper Ockeloen (Ned) Rabobank
|69
|Olivier Lefrançois (Fra) France Militaire
|70
|Jérôme Mainard (Fra) C.R.4.C. Roanne
|71
|Kévin Denis (Fra) Veranda Rideau Sarthe
|72
|Frédéric Finot (Fra) Creusot Cyclisme
|73
|Romain Matheou (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|74
|Rudy Molard (Fra) C.R.4.C. Roanne
|75
|Andreas Moser (Swi) Team Bürgi - Fidi BC
|76
|Mirco Saggiorato (Swi) Team Bürgi - Fidi BC
|77
|Michaël Weicht (Ger) Germany
|78
|Christophe Laurent (Fra) V.C. Vaulx En Velin
|79
|Guillaume Bonnet (Fra) V.C. Vaulx En Velin
|80
|Nicolas Bourdillat (Fra) Creusot Cyclisme
|81
|Romain Delalot (Fra) C.C. Nogent Sur Oise
|82
|Benjamin Cantournet (Fra) S.C.O. Dijon
|83
|Jérémy Bescond (Fra) V.C. Vaulx En Velin
|84
|Frédéric Brun (Fra) V.C. Vaulx En Velin
|85
|Mickaël Renou (Fra) U.C. Nantes Atlantique
|86
|Florian Salzinger (Ger) Atlas Personal - BMC
|87
|Marek Canecky (Svk) Centre Mondial du Cyclisme
|88
|Benoit Jarrier (Fra) Veranda Rideau Sarthe
|89
|Svein Erik Vold (Nor) Joker Bianchi
|90
|Martin Gründer (Ger) Germany
|91
|Huub Duyn (Ned) Team Netapp
|92
|Lawrence Warbasse (USA) US National Team
|93
|Elias Schmaeh (Swi) Price - Custom Bikes
|94
|Alexander Gottfried (Ger) Team Netapp
|95
|Tassilo Fricke (Ger) Team Netapp
|96
|Pèter Kusztor (Hun) Atlas Personal - BMC
|97
|Sibrecht Pieters (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht
|98
|Julien Gonnet (Fra) France Militaire
|99
|Franck Charrier (Fra) Veranda Rideau Sarthe
|100
|Guillaume Malle (Fra) Veranda Rideau Sarthe
|101
|Benjamin Giraud (Fra) A.V.C. Aix En Provence
|102
|Mickaël Jeannin (Fra) CC Etupes Doubs Pays Montbeliard
|103
|Boris Zimine (Fra) CC Etupes Doubs Pays Montbeliard
|104
|Alexis Coulon (Fra) S.C.O. Dijon
|105
|Grégor Weiss (Fra) Alsace
|106
|Lucas Schädlich (Ger) Thüringer Energie Team
|107
|Pirmin Lang (Swi) Team Bürgi - Fidi BC
|108
|Stéphane Poulhies (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|109
|Maximilian May (Ger) Thüringer Energie Team
|110
|Bruno Guggisberg (Swi) Atlas Personal - BMC
|111
|Cédric Coutouly (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|112
|Tom Thill (Lux) Continental Team Differdange
|113
|Maxime Robert (Fra) Alsace
|114
|Garrit Broeders (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht
|115
|Radomir Simunek (Cze) BKCP - Powerplus
|0:18:18
|116
|Wesley Kreder (Ned) Rabobank
|117
|Bas Stamsnijder (Ned) Van Vliet EBH Elshof
|0:20:19
|118
|Olivier Grammaire (Fra) S.C.O. Dijon
|119
|Georges Lestage (Fra) A.V.C. Aix En Provence
|120
|Jasper Bovenhuis (Ned) Rabobank
|121
|Erik Slack (USA) US National Team
|122
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) France Militaire
|123
|Cyril Vincenti (Fra) U.C. Nantes Atlantique
|124
|Gwenaël Teillet (Fra) U.C. Nantes Atlantique
|125
|Yauheni Patenko (Blr) Centre Mondial du Cyclisme
|0:25:23
|126
|Charlie Avis (USA) US National Team
|127
|Jesper Asselman (Ned) Van Vliet EBH Elshof
|128
|Thomas Bouteille (Fra) CC Etupes Doubs Pays Montbeliard
|129
|Fabio Ursi (Ita) Team Bürgi - Fidi BC
|130
|Anthony Bisceglia (Fra) Creusot Cyclisme
|131
|Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Van Vliet EBH Elshof
|132
|Yoeri Havik (Ned) Van Vliet EBH Elshof
|133
|Nicolas Bonnet (Fra) V.C. Vaulx En Velin
|134
|Jean Edouard Antz (Fra) A.V.C. Aix En Provence
|135
|Jonathan Mouchel (Fra) A.V.C. Aix En Provence
|136
|Julien Rabaud (Fra) U.V. Aube
|137
|Anthony Buhler (Fra) CC Etupes Doubs Pays Montbeliard
|138
|Thibaut Villa (Fra) U.V. Aube
|139
|Alexis Bodiot (Fra) C.C. Nogent Sur Oise
|140
|Philipp Klein (Ger) Thüringer Energie Team
|141
|Frank Dressler (Ger) Continental Team Differdange
|142
|Jacob Rathe (USA) US National Team
|143
|Adrien Petit (Fra) C.C. Nogent Sur Oise
|144
|Aaron Buggle (Irl) U.V. Aube
|145
|Quentin Santy (Fra) C.C. Nogent Sur Oise
|146
|Kévin Cherruault (Fra) U.C. Nantes Atlantique
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Florent Barle (Fra) A.V.C. Aix En Provence
|30
|pts
|2
|Raymond Künzli (Swi) Team Bürgi - Fidi BC
|18
|3
|Rudy Molard (Fra) C.R.4.C. Roanne
|14
|4
|Marius Bernatonis (Ltu) Atlas Personal - BMC
|14
|5
|Hakan Nilsson (Swe) Continental Team Differdange
|12
|6
|Thomas Bonnin (Fra) France Militaire
|12
|7
|Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Van Vliet EBH Elshof
|10
|8
|Fabio Ursi (Ita) Team Bürgi - Fidi BC
|8
|9
|Cyril Bessy (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|6
|10
|Christer Rake (Nor) Joker Bianchi
|6
|11
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Rabobank
|4
|12
|Edouard Lauber (Fra) Alsace
|4
|13
|Sylvain Georges (Fra) Creusot Cyclisme
|4
|14
|Colin Menc Molina (Fra) A.V.C. Aix En Provence
|4
|15
|Alexandre Aulas (Fra) France Militaire
|2
|16
|Rikke Dijkxhoorn (Ned) Van Vliet EBH Elshof
|2
|17
|Nico Schneider (Ger) Continental Team Differdange
|1
|18
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Veranda Rideau Sarthe
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Joker Bianchi
|25:03:20
|2
|Team Netapp
|0:00:18
|3
|German National Team
|0:03:54
|4
|C.R.4.C. Roanne
|0:04:29
|5
|Saur - Sojasun
|0:04:49
|6
|Continental Team Differdange
|0:05:20
|7
|Atlas Personal
|0:07:41
|8
|France Militaire
|0:10:09
|9
|BKCP - Powerplus
|0:17:29
|10
|A.V.C. Aix En Provence
|0:18:29
|11
|S.C.O. Dijon
|0:19:21
|12
|Creusot Cyclisme
|0:19:48
|13
|Team Bürgi - Fidi BC
|0:20:24
|14
|Veranda Rideau Sarthe
|0:21:09
|15
|Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht
|0:21:42
|16
|Alsace
|0:21:54
|17
|Price - Custom Bikes
|0:25:49
|18
|Van Vliet Ebh Elshof
|0:28:35
|19
|C.C. Nogent Sur Oise
|0:33:27
|20
|Rabobank
|0:34:39
|21
|CC Etupes Doubs Pays Montbeliard
|0:36:10
|22
|Centre Mondial Du Cyclisme
|0:36:52
|23
|Thüringer Energie Team
|0:38:04
|24
|U.C. Nantes Atlantique
|0:41:15
|25
|Etats-Unis U23
|0:42:56
|26
|V.C. Vaulx En Velin
|0:49:10
|27
|U.V. Aube
|0:58:42
