Trending

Meenhorst takes stage by two seconds

Perichon in the lead

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alex Meenhorst (NZl) Team Netapp3:56:28
2Herberts Pudans (Lat) C.R.4.C. Roanne0:00:02
3John Degenkolb (Ger) Thüringer Energie Team0:00:58
4Michel Koch (Ger) Germany
5Enrico Franzoi (Ita) BKCP - Powerplus
6Andreas Dietziker (Swi) Team Netapp
7Nicolas Edet (Fra) Veranda Rideau Sarthe
8Florent Barle (Fra) A.V.C. Aix En Provence
9Nico Schneider (Ger) Continental Team Differdange
10David Hesselbarth (Ger) Germany
11Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Rabobank
12Alexandre Aulas (Fra) France Militaire
13Niels Vandyck (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht
14Jan Barta (Cze) Team Netapp
15Hubert Schwab (Swi) Price - Custom Bikes
16Clément Penven (Fra) C.C. Nogent Sur Oise
17Hakan Nilsson (Swe) Continental Team Differdange
18Christer Rake (Nor) Joker Bianchi
19Stian Remme (Nor) Joker Bianchi
20Jérôme Coppel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
21Sander Oostlander (Ned) Van Vliet EBH Elshof
22Edouard Lauber (Fra) Alsace
23Pierre-Luc Perichon (Fra) S.C.O. Dijon0:01:33
24Marius Bernatonis (Ltu) Atlas Personal - BMC
25Philipp Ries (Ger) Germany0:03:53
26Nicolas Schnyder (Swi) Price - Custom Bikes
27Christian Heule (Swi) Team Bürgi - Fidi BC
28Nicolas Baldo (Fra) Atlas Personal - BMC
29Blaise Sonnery (Fra) Creusot Cyclisme
30David Rosch (Ger) Atlas Personal - BMC
31Sondre Gjerdevik Sørtveit (Nor) Joker Bianchi
32Jonathan Fumeaux (Swi) CC Etupes Doubs Pays Montbeliard
33Rikke Dijkxhoorn (Ned) Van Vliet EBH Elshof
34Carson Milller (USA) US National Team0:05:08
35Frédéric Frech (Fra) France Militaire
36Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) Joker Bianchi
37Mark O'brien (Aus) U.V. Aube
38Robert Retschke (Ger) Continental Team Differdange
39Colin Menc Molina (Fra) A.V.C. Aix En Provence
40Johann Rigoulay (Fra) Veranda Rideau Sarthe
41Pierre-Alain Nicole (Fra) S.C.O. Dijon
42Philipp Walsleben (Ger) BKCP - Powerplus
43Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
44Cédric Gaoua (Fra) Alsace
45Raymond Künzli (Swi) Team Bürgi - Fidi BC
46Benoit Luminet (Fra) C.R.4.C. Roanne
47Pieter Serry (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht
48George Bennett (NZl) C.R.4.C. Roanne
49Cyril Bessy (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
50Anthony Vignes (Fra) U.C. Nantes Atlantique
51Thomas Bonnin (Fra) France Militaire
52Daniel Teklehaymanot (Eri) Centre Mondial du Cyclisme
53Morten Knudsen (Den) Continental Team Differdange
54Sylvain Georges (Fra) Creusot Cyclisme
55Nils Plötner (Ger) Germany0:12:03
56Thomas Dietsch (Fra) Alsace0:16:41
57Joeri Calleeuw (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht
58Niels Albert (Bel) BKCP - Powerplus
59Dieter Vanthourenhout (Bel) BKCP - Powerplus
60Arnaud Jouffroy (Fra) BKCP - Powerplus
61Mats Boeve (Ned) Rabobank
62Loïc Aubert (Swi) Price - Custom Bikes
63Rudy Lesschaeve (Fra) C.C. Nogent Sur Oise
64Youssef Reguigui (Alg) Centre Mondial du Cyclisme
65Bernhard Oberholzer (Swi) Price - Custom Bikes
66Aymeric Brunet (Fra) C.R.4.C. Roanne
67Etienne Fedrigo (Fra) Creusot Cyclisme
68Jasper Ockeloen (Ned) Rabobank
69Olivier Lefrançois (Fra) France Militaire
70Jérôme Mainard (Fra) C.R.4.C. Roanne
71Kévin Denis (Fra) Veranda Rideau Sarthe
72Frédéric Finot (Fra) Creusot Cyclisme
73Romain Matheou (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
74Rudy Molard (Fra) C.R.4.C. Roanne
75Andreas Moser (Swi) Team Bürgi - Fidi BC
76Mirco Saggiorato (Swi) Team Bürgi - Fidi BC
77Michaël Weicht (Ger) Germany
78Christophe Laurent (Fra) V.C. Vaulx En Velin
79Guillaume Bonnet (Fra) V.C. Vaulx En Velin
80Nicolas Bourdillat (Fra) Creusot Cyclisme
81Romain Delalot (Fra) C.C. Nogent Sur Oise
82Benjamin Cantournet (Fra) S.C.O. Dijon
83Jérémy Bescond (Fra) V.C. Vaulx En Velin
84Frédéric Brun (Fra) V.C. Vaulx En Velin
85Mickaël Renou (Fra) U.C. Nantes Atlantique
86Florian Salzinger (Ger) Atlas Personal - BMC
87Marek Canecky (Svk) Centre Mondial du Cyclisme
88Benoit Jarrier (Fra) Veranda Rideau Sarthe
89Svein Erik Vold (Nor) Joker Bianchi
90Martin Gründer (Ger) Germany
91Huub Duyn (Ned) Team Netapp
92Lawrence Warbasse (USA) US National Team
93Elias Schmaeh (Swi) Price - Custom Bikes
94Alexander Gottfried (Ger) Team Netapp
95Tassilo Fricke (Ger) Team Netapp
96Pèter Kusztor (Hun) Atlas Personal - BMC
97Sibrecht Pieters (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht
98Julien Gonnet (Fra) France Militaire
99Franck Charrier (Fra) Veranda Rideau Sarthe
100Guillaume Malle (Fra) Veranda Rideau Sarthe
101Benjamin Giraud (Fra) A.V.C. Aix En Provence
102Mickaël Jeannin (Fra) CC Etupes Doubs Pays Montbeliard
103Boris Zimine (Fra) CC Etupes Doubs Pays Montbeliard
104Alexis Coulon (Fra) S.C.O. Dijon
105Grégor Weiss (Fra) Alsace
106Lucas Schädlich (Ger) Thüringer Energie Team
107Pirmin Lang (Swi) Team Bürgi - Fidi BC
108Stéphane Poulhies (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
109Maximilian May (Ger) Thüringer Energie Team
110Bruno Guggisberg (Swi) Atlas Personal - BMC
111Cédric Coutouly (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
112Tom Thill (Lux) Continental Team Differdange
113Maxime Robert (Fra) Alsace
114Garrit Broeders (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht
115Radomir Simunek (Cze) BKCP - Powerplus0:18:18
116Wesley Kreder (Ned) Rabobank
117Bas Stamsnijder (Ned) Van Vliet EBH Elshof0:20:19
118Olivier Grammaire (Fra) S.C.O. Dijon
119Georges Lestage (Fra) A.V.C. Aix En Provence
120Jasper Bovenhuis (Ned) Rabobank
121Erik Slack (USA) US National Team
122Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) France Militaire
123Cyril Vincenti (Fra) U.C. Nantes Atlantique
124Gwenaël Teillet (Fra) U.C. Nantes Atlantique
125Yauheni Patenko (Blr) Centre Mondial du Cyclisme0:25:23
126Charlie Avis (USA) US National Team
127Jesper Asselman (Ned) Van Vliet EBH Elshof
128Thomas Bouteille (Fra) CC Etupes Doubs Pays Montbeliard
129Fabio Ursi (Ita) Team Bürgi - Fidi BC
130Anthony Bisceglia (Fra) Creusot Cyclisme
131Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Van Vliet EBH Elshof
132Yoeri Havik (Ned) Van Vliet EBH Elshof
133Nicolas Bonnet (Fra) V.C. Vaulx En Velin
134Jean Edouard Antz (Fra) A.V.C. Aix En Provence
135Jonathan Mouchel (Fra) A.V.C. Aix En Provence
136Julien Rabaud (Fra) U.V. Aube
137Anthony Buhler (Fra) CC Etupes Doubs Pays Montbeliard
138Thibaut Villa (Fra) U.V. Aube
139Alexis Bodiot (Fra) C.C. Nogent Sur Oise
140Philipp Klein (Ger) Thüringer Energie Team
141Frank Dressler (Ger) Continental Team Differdange
142Jacob Rathe (USA) US National Team
143Adrien Petit (Fra) C.C. Nogent Sur Oise
144Aaron Buggle (Irl) U.V. Aube
145Quentin Santy (Fra) C.C. Nogent Sur Oise
146Kévin Cherruault (Fra) U.C. Nantes Atlantique

Sprint 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Hakan Nilsson (Swe) Continental Team Differdange4pts
2Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Van Vliet EBH Elshof2
3Florent Barle (Fra) A.V.C. Aix En Provence1

Sprint 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Nico Schneider (Ger) Continental Team Differdange4pts
2Sander Oostlander (Ned) Van Vliet EBH Elshof2
3Michel Koch (Ger) Germany1

Sprint 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Nico Schneider (Ger) Continental Team Differdange4pts
2Jan Barta (Cze) Team Netapp2
3Enrico Franzoi (Ita) BKCP - Powerplus1

Sprint 4 (final)
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alex Meenhorst (NZl) Team Netapp20pts
2Herberts Pudans (Lat) C.R.4.C. Roanne16
3John Degenkolb (Ger) Thüringer Energie Team13
4Michel Koch (Ger) Germany10
5Enrico Franzoi (Ita) BKCP - Powerplus8
6Andreas Dietziker (Swi) Team Netapp6
7Nicolas Edet (Fra) Veranda Rideau Sarthe4
8Florent Barle (Fra) A.V.C. Aix En Provence3
9Nico Schneider (Ger) Continental Team Differdange2
10David Hesselbarth (Ger) Germany1

Mountain 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Florent Barle (Fra) A.V.C. Aix En Provence15pts
2Hakan Nilsson (Swe) Continental Team Differdange12
3Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Van Vliet EBH Elshof10
4Raymond Künzli (Swi) Team Bürgi - Fidi BC8
5Marius Bernatonis (Ltu) Atlas Personal - BMC6

Mountain 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Florent Barle (Fra) A.V.C. Aix En Provence15pts
2Thomas Bonnin (Fra) France Militaire12
3Raymond Künzli (Swi) Team Bürgi - Fidi BC10
4Marius Bernatonis (Ltu) Atlas Personal - BMC8
5Christer Rake (Nor) Joker Bianchi6

Mountain 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Edouard Lauber (Fra) Alsace4pts
2Rikke Dijkxhoorn (Ned) Van Vliet EBH Elshof2
3Nico Schneider (Ger) Continental Team Differdange1

Mountain 4
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Rabobank4pts
2Alexandre Aulas (Fra) France Militaire2
3Nicolas Edet (Fra) Veranda Rideau Sarthe1

General classification after stage 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Pierre-Luc Perichon (Fra) S.C.O. Dijon8:17:52
2Alex Meenhorst (NZl) Team Netapp0:02:32
3John Degenkolb (Ger) Thüringer Energie Team0:02:34
4Herberts Pudans (Lat) C.R.4.C. Roanne0:02:38
5Cyril Bessy (Fra) Saur - Sojasun0:02:53
6Sylvain Georges (Fra) Creusot Cyclisme0:03:22
7David Hesselbarth (Ger) Germany0:03:23
8Nico Schneider (Ger) Continental Team Differdange0:03:34
9Jan Barta (Cze) Team Netapp0:03:38
10Enrico Franzoi (Ita) BKCP - Powerplus0:03:39
11Florent Barle (Fra) A.V.C. Aix En Provence
12Michel Koch (Ger) Germany
13Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) Joker Bianchi
14Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Rabobank0:03:40
15Hubert Schwab (Swi) Price - Custom Bikes
16Andreas Dietziker (Swi) Team Netapp
17Christer Rake (Nor) Joker Bianchi
18Alexandre Aulas (Fra) France Militaire
19Clément Penven (Fra) C.C. Nogent Sur Oise
20Stian Remme (Nor) Joker Bianchi
21Nicolas Edet (Fra) Veranda Rideau Sarthe
22Jérôme Coppel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
23Edouard Lauber (Fra) Alsace
24Sander Oostlander (Ned) Van Vliet EBH Elshof0:04:23
25Niels Vandyck (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht0:04:25
26Colin Menc Molina (Fra) A.V.C. Aix En Provence0:04:34
27Hakan Nilsson (Swe) Continental Team Differdange0:04:42
28Marius Bernatonis (Ltu) Atlas Personal - BMC0:04:48
29Philipp Ries (Ger) Germany0:06:35
30Christian Heule (Swi) Team Bürgi - Fidi BC
31Sondre Gjerdevik Sørtveit (Nor) Joker Bianchi
32Nicolas Baldo (Fra) Atlas Personal - BMC
33Nicolas Schnyder (Swi) Price - Custom Bikes
34Blaise Sonnery (Fra) Creusot Cyclisme
35David Rosch (Ger) Atlas Personal - BMC
36Jonathan Fumeaux (Swi) CC Etupes Doubs Pays Montbeliard0:07:49
37Robert Retschke (Ger) Continental Team Differdange0:07:50
38Daniel Teklehaymanot (Eri) Centre Mondial du Cyclisme
39Cédric Gaoua (Fra) Alsace
40Raymond Künzli (Swi) Team Bürgi - Fidi BC
41Pieter Serry (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht
42Mark O'brien (Aus) U.V. Aube
43George Bennett (NZl) C.R.4.C. Roanne
44Johann Rigoulay (Fra) Veranda Rideau Sarthe
45Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
46Anthony Vignes (Fra) U.C. Nantes Atlantique
47Benoit Luminet (Fra) C.R.4.C. Roanne
48Thomas Bonnin (Fra) France Militaire
49Morten Knudsen (Den) Continental Team Differdange
50Carson Milller (USA) US National Team0:08:35
51Frédéric Frech (Fra) France Militaire
52Philipp Walsleben (Ger) BKCP - Powerplus0:09:02
53Pierre-Alain Nicole (Fra) S.C.O. Dijon0:09:38
54Nils Plötner (Ger) Germany0:14:45
55Rudy Molard (Fra) C.R.4.C. Roanne0:15:09
56Dieter Vanthourenhout (Bel) BKCP - Powerplus0:15:43
57Rikke Dijkxhoorn (Ned) Van Vliet EBH Elshof0:16:18
58Niels Albert (Bel) BKCP - Powerplus0:19:23
59Guillaume Bonnet (Fra) V.C. Vaulx En Velin
60Romain Matheou (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
61Pèter Kusztor (Hun) Atlas Personal - BMC
62Christophe Laurent (Fra) V.C. Vaulx En Velin
63Etienne Fedrigo (Fra) Creusot Cyclisme
64Stéphane Poulhies (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
65Pirmin Lang (Swi) Team Bürgi - Fidi BC
66Sibrecht Pieters (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht
67Jérôme Mainard (Fra) C.R.4.C. Roanne
68Marek Canecky (Svk) Centre Mondial du Cyclisme
69Frédéric Finot (Fra) Creusot Cyclisme
70Alexis Coulon (Fra) S.C.O. Dijon
71Tassilo Fricke (Ger) Team Netapp
72Huub Duyn (Ned) Team Netapp
73Franck Charrier (Fra) Veranda Rideau Sarthe
74Boris Zimine (Fra) CC Etupes Doubs Pays Montbeliard
75Tom Thill (Lux) Continental Team Differdange
76Bruno Guggisberg (Swi) Atlas Personal - BMC
77Joeri Calleeuw (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht0:19:56
78Youssef Reguigui (Alg) Centre Mondial du Cyclisme
79Olivier Lefrançois (Fra) France Militaire
80Mickaël Jeannin (Fra) CC Etupes Doubs Pays Montbeliard
81Jasper Ockeloen (Ned) Rabobank0:20:08
82Kévin Denis (Fra) Veranda Rideau Sarthe
83Mickaël Renou (Fra) U.C. Nantes Atlantique
84Romain Delalot (Fra) C.C. Nogent Sur Oise
85Lawrence Warbasse (USA) US National Team
86Frédéric Brun (Fra) V.C. Vaulx En Velin
87Alexander Gottfried (Ger) Team Netapp
88Cédric Coutouly (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
89Maxime Robert (Fra) Alsace
90Arnaud Jouffroy (Fra) BKCP - Powerplus0:20:19
91Thomas Dietsch (Fra) Alsace0:20:28
92Julien Gonnet (Fra) France Militaire
93Andreas Moser (Swi) Team Bürgi - Fidi BC0:20:35
94Jérémy Bescond (Fra) V.C. Vaulx En Velin
95Rudy Lesschaeve (Fra) C.C. Nogent Sur Oise0:20:59
96Grégor Weiss (Fra) Alsace
97Aymeric Brunet (Fra) C.R.4.C. Roanne0:21:06
98Guillaume Malle (Fra) Veranda Rideau Sarthe
99Benoit Jarrier (Fra) Veranda Rideau Sarthe0:21:50
100Wesley Kreder (Ned) Rabobank0:22:12
101Radomir Simunek (Cze) BKCP - Powerplus
102Mirco Saggiorato (Swi) Team Bürgi - Fidi BC0:22:35
103Benjamin Cantournet (Fra) S.C.O. Dijon
104Michaël Weicht (Ger) Germany
105Lucas Schädlich (Ger) Thüringer Energie Team
106Maximilian May (Ger) Thüringer Energie Team
107Gwenaël Teillet (Fra) U.C. Nantes Atlantique0:23:01
108Georges Lestage (Fra) A.V.C. Aix En Provence0:23:34
109Martin Gründer (Ger) Germany0:23:54
110Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) France Militaire0:24:23
111Fabio Ursi (Ita) Team Bürgi - Fidi BC0:24:25
112Cyril Vincenti (Fra) U.C. Nantes Atlantique0:24:52
113Bas Stamsnijder (Ned) Van Vliet EBH Elshof0:25:02
114Bernhard Oberholzer (Swi) Price - Custom Bikes0:25:18
115Elias Schmaeh (Swi) Price - Custom Bikes
116Benjamin Giraud (Fra) A.V.C. Aix En Provence
117Jasper Bovenhuis (Ned) Rabobank0:25:28
118Olivier Grammaire (Fra) S.C.O. Dijon0:26:13
119Erik Slack (USA) US National Team
120Florian Salzinger (Ger) Atlas Personal - BMC0:26:38
121Frank Dressler (Ger) Continental Team Differdange0:27:59
122Quentin Santy (Fra) C.C. Nogent Sur Oise0:28:05
123Svein Erik Vold (Nor) Joker Bianchi0:28:35
124Jonathan Mouchel (Fra) A.V.C. Aix En Provence0:28:50
125Nicolas Bonnet (Fra) V.C. Vaulx En Velin0:29:01
126Jacob Rathe (USA) US National Team
127Mats Boeve (Ned) Rabobank0:29:06
128Garrit Broeders (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht
129Julien Rabaud (Fra) U.V. Aube0:29:19
130Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Van Vliet EBH Elshof0:30:30
131Nicolas Bourdillat (Fra) Creusot Cyclisme0:30:38
132Yauheni Patenko (Blr) Centre Mondial du Cyclisme0:31:12
133Charlie Avis (USA) US National Team0:31:17
134Thibaut Villa (Fra) U.V. Aube
135Loïc Aubert (Swi) Price - Custom Bikes0:31:34
136Thomas Bouteille (Fra) CC Etupes Doubs Pays Montbeliard0:33:27
137Jean Edouard Antz (Fra) A.V.C. Aix En Provence0:34:00
138Anthony Buhler (Fra) CC Etupes Doubs Pays Montbeliard0:39:20
139Alexis Bodiot (Fra) C.C. Nogent Sur Oise
140Adrien Petit (Fra) C.C. Nogent Sur Oise
141Aaron Buggle (Irl) U.V. Aube
142Anthony Bisceglia (Fra) Creusot Cyclisme0:40:37
143Yoeri Havik (Ned) Van Vliet EBH Elshof0:42:30
144Philipp Klein (Ger) Thüringer Energie Team0:43:10
145Jesper Asselman (Ned) Van Vliet EBH Elshof0:45:57
146Kévin Cherruault (Fra) U.C. Nantes Atlantique0:49:33

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sylvain Georges (Fra) Creusot Cyclisme24pts
2Alex Meenhorst (NZl) Team Netapp20
3Cyril Bessy (Fra) Saur - Sojasun20
4Herberts Pudans (Lat) C.R.4.C. Roanne16
5John Degenkolb (Ger) Thüringer Energie Team15
6Pierre-Luc Perichon (Fra) S.C.O. Dijon13
7Rudy Molard (Fra) C.R.4.C. Roanne13
8Michel Koch (Ger) Germany11
9Nico Schneider (Ger) Continental Team Differdange10
10Enrico Franzoi (Ita) BKCP - Powerplus9
11Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) Joker Bianchi8
12Andreas Dietziker (Swi) Team Netapp6
13Colin Menc Molina (Fra) A.V.C. Aix En Provence6
14Dieter Vanthourenhout (Bel) BKCP - Powerplus6
15Hakan Nilsson (Swe) Continental Team Differdange4
16Florent Barle (Fra) A.V.C. Aix En Provence4
17Nicolas Edet (Fra) Veranda Rideau Sarthe4
18Fabio Ursi (Ita) Team Bürgi - Fidi BC4
19David Hesselbarth (Ger) Germany2
20Jan Barta (Cze) Team Netapp2
21Sander Oostlander (Ned) Van Vliet EBH Elshof2
22Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Van Vliet EBH Elshof2

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Florent Barle (Fra) A.V.C. Aix En Provence30pts
2Raymond Künzli (Swi) Team Bürgi - Fidi BC18
3Rudy Molard (Fra) C.R.4.C. Roanne14
4Marius Bernatonis (Ltu) Atlas Personal - BMC14
5Hakan Nilsson (Swe) Continental Team Differdange12
6Thomas Bonnin (Fra) France Militaire12
7Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Van Vliet EBH Elshof10
8Fabio Ursi (Ita) Team Bürgi - Fidi BC8
9Cyril Bessy (Fra) Saur - Sojasun6
10Christer Rake (Nor) Joker Bianchi6
11Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Rabobank4
12Edouard Lauber (Fra) Alsace4
13Sylvain Georges (Fra) Creusot Cyclisme4
14Colin Menc Molina (Fra) A.V.C. Aix En Provence4
15Alexandre Aulas (Fra) France Militaire2
16Rikke Dijkxhoorn (Ned) Van Vliet EBH Elshof2
17Nico Schneider (Ger) Continental Team Differdange1
18Nicolas Edet (Fra) Veranda Rideau Sarthe

Best young rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Florent Barle (Fra) A.V.C. Aix En Provence30pts
2Raymond Künzli (Swi) Team Bürgi - Fidi BC18
3Rudy Molard (Fra) C.R.4.C. Roanne14
4Marius Bernatonis (Ltu) Atlas Personal - BMC14
5Hakan Nilsson (Swe) Continental Team Differdange12
6Thomas Bonnin (Fra) France Militaire12
7Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Van Vliet EBH Elshof10
8Fabio Ursi (Ita) Team Bürgi - Fidi BC8
9Cyril Bessy (Fra) Saur - Sojasun6
10Christer Rake (Nor) Joker Bianchi6
11Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Rabobank4
12Edouard Lauber (Fra) Alsace4
13Sylvain Georges (Fra) Creusot Cyclisme4
14Colin Menc Molina (Fra) A.V.C. Aix En Provence4
15Alexandre Aulas (Fra) France Militaire2
16Rikke Dijkxhoorn (Ned) Van Vliet EBH Elshof2
17Nico Schneider (Ger) Continental Team Differdange1
18Nicolas Edet (Fra) Veranda Rideau Sarthe

Team classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Joker Bianchi25:03:20
2Team Netapp0:00:18
3German National Team0:03:54
4C.R.4.C. Roanne0:04:29
5Saur - Sojasun0:04:49
6Continental Team Differdange0:05:20
7Atlas Personal0:07:41
8France Militaire0:10:09
9BKCP - Powerplus0:17:29
10A.V.C. Aix En Provence0:18:29
11S.C.O. Dijon0:19:21
12Creusot Cyclisme0:19:48
13Team Bürgi - Fidi BC0:20:24
14Veranda Rideau Sarthe0:21:09
15Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht0:21:42
16Alsace0:21:54
17Price - Custom Bikes0:25:49
18Van Vliet Ebh Elshof0:28:35
19C.C. Nogent Sur Oise0:33:27
20Rabobank0:34:39
21CC Etupes Doubs Pays Montbeliard0:36:10
22Centre Mondial Du Cyclisme0:36:52
23Thüringer Energie Team0:38:04
24U.C. Nantes Atlantique0:41:15
25Etats-Unis U230:42:56
26V.C. Vaulx En Velin0:49:10
27U.V. Aube0:58:42

Latest on Cyclingnews