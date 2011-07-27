Trending

Bretagne - Schuller strongest in opening test

Team too quick for FDJ and BKCP - Powerplus

Full Results
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Bretagne - Schuller0:05:44.8
2BKCP - Powerplus0:00:05.8
3FDJ0:00:09.2
4Endura Racing0:00:10.5
5Rabobank Continental Team0:00:15.6
6LKT Team Brandenburg0:00:17.8
7Team NSP0:00:18.0
8Team Heizomat / BDR0:00:18.7
9Itera - Katusha0:00:19.4
10Omega Pharma Lotto Davo0:00:20.3
11S.C.O. Dijon0:00:20.5
12Veranda Rideau Sarthe0:00:20.5
13Joker Merida0:00:21.7
14Big Mat - Auber 930:00:23.3
15Chambery Cyclisme Formation0:00:25.4
16Team Differdange - Magic-Sport0:00:26.0
17EKZ Racing Team0:00:29.2
18CC Etupes Le Doubs, Pays De Mo0:00:30.7
19Asptt Mulhouse0:00:31.1
20Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht0:00:31.7
21C.C. Nogent Sur Oise0:00:32.1
22Centre Mondial UCI0:00:34.1
23Brest Iroise Cyclisme 20000:00:36.2
24P.E. Haguenau0:00:38.1
25CSA Des Loges0:00:39.3
26AVC Aix En Provence0:00:51.0
27U.C. Nantes Atlantique0:01:11.6
28Atlas Personal0:01:14.7

