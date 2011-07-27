Bretagne - Schuller strongest in opening test
Team too quick for FDJ and BKCP - Powerplus
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Bretagne - Schuller
|0:05:44.8
|2
|BKCP - Powerplus
|0:00:05.8
|3
|FDJ
|0:00:09.2
|4
|Endura Racing
|0:00:10.5
|5
|Rabobank Continental Team
|0:00:15.6
|6
|LKT Team Brandenburg
|0:00:17.8
|7
|Team NSP
|0:00:18.0
|8
|Team Heizomat / BDR
|0:00:18.7
|9
|Itera - Katusha
|0:00:19.4
|10
|Omega Pharma Lotto Davo
|0:00:20.3
|11
|S.C.O. Dijon
|0:00:20.5
|12
|Veranda Rideau Sarthe
|0:00:20.5
|13
|Joker Merida
|0:00:21.7
|14
|Big Mat - Auber 93
|0:00:23.3
|15
|Chambery Cyclisme Formation
|0:00:25.4
|16
|Team Differdange - Magic-Sport
|0:00:26.0
|17
|EKZ Racing Team
|0:00:29.2
|18
|CC Etupes Le Doubs, Pays De Mo
|0:00:30.7
|19
|Asptt Mulhouse
|0:00:31.1
|20
|Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht
|0:00:31.7
|21
|C.C. Nogent Sur Oise
|0:00:32.1
|22
|Centre Mondial UCI
|0:00:34.1
|23
|Brest Iroise Cyclisme 2000
|0:00:36.2
|24
|P.E. Haguenau
|0:00:38.1
|25
|CSA Des Loges
|0:00:39.3
|26
|AVC Aix En Provence
|0:00:51.0
|27
|U.C. Nantes Atlantique
|0:01:11.6
|28
|Atlas Personal
|0:01:14.7
