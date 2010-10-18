Trending

Frattini enjoys back-to-back victory in Toronto

St. John solo to second place

Image 1 of 23

Davide Frattini (Hudz-Subaru) in a post race interview with race announcer Rick Meloff.

Davide Frattini (Hudz-Subaru) in a post race interview with race announcer Rick Meloff.
(Image credit: Jon Safka/Cyclingphotos.ca)
Image 2 of 23

Mark Lalonde chasing the three leaders alone.

Mark Lalonde chasing the three leaders alone.
(Image credit: Jon Safka/Cyclingphotos.ca)
Image 3 of 23

Mark Batty (Spidertech) leading the six chasers.

Mark Batty (Spidertech) leading the six chasers.
(Image credit: Jon Safka/Cyclingphotos.ca)
Image 4 of 23

Derrick St. John (Garneau-Club Chaussures- Ogilv) with Davide Frattini (Hudz-Subaru) and Andrew Watson (Norco Factory Team).

Derrick St. John (Garneau-Club Chaussures- Ogilv) with Davide Frattini (Hudz-Subaru) and Andrew Watson (Norco Factory Team).
(Image credit: Jon Safka/Cyclingphotos.ca)
Image 5 of 23

Kevin Noiles, who went on to claim sixth, leading the chase group.

Kevin Noiles, who went on to claim sixth, leading the chase group.
(Image credit: Jon Safka/Cyclingphotos.ca)
Image 6 of 23

Davide Frattini (Hudz-Subaru) with just under one lap to go.

Davide Frattini (Hudz-Subaru) with just under one lap to go.
(Image credit: Jon Safka/Cyclingphotos.ca)
Image 7 of 23

Davide Frattini (Hudz-Subaru) enjoys a 15 second lead over his two chasers with less than a lap remaining.

Davide Frattini (Hudz-Subaru) enjoys a 15 second lead over his two chasers with less than a lap remaining.
(Image credit: Jon Safka/Cyclingphotos.ca)
Image 8 of 23

Derrick St. John (Garneau-Club Chaussures- Ogilv) puts in one last effort to bring back Davide Frattini (Hudz-Subaru).

Derrick St. John (Garneau-Club Chaussures- Ogilv) puts in one last effort to bring back Davide Frattini (Hudz-Subaru).
(Image credit: Jon Safka/Cyclingphotos.ca)
Image 9 of 23

Davide Frattini (Hudz-Subaru) post race with a member of his fan club.

Davide Frattini (Hudz-Subaru) post race with a member of his fan club.
(Image credit: Jon Safka/Cyclingphotos.ca)
Image 10 of 23

Ok, walk the dog first, then the podium for Davide Frattini (Hudz-Subaru).

Ok, walk the dog first, then the podium for Davide Frattini (Hudz-Subaru).
(Image credit: Jon Safka/Cyclingphotos.ca)
Image 11 of 23

Derrick St. John (Garneau-Club Chaussures- Ogilv) and Andrew Watson (Norco Factory Team) will not catch Davide Frattini (Hudz-Subaru).

Derrick St. John (Garneau-Club Chaussures- Ogilv) and Andrew Watson (Norco Factory Team) will not catch Davide Frattini (Hudz-Subaru).
(Image credit: Jon Safka/Cyclingphotos.ca)
Image 12 of 23

Davide Frattini (Hudz-Subaru).

Davide Frattini (Hudz-Subaru).
(Image credit: Jon Safka/Cyclingphotos.ca)
Image 13 of 23

Osmond Bakker will finish eighth.

Osmond Bakker will finish eighth.
(Image credit: Jon Safka/Cyclingphotos.ca)
Image 14 of 23

Elite men on the start line (L-R): Derrick St. John (Garneau-Club Chaussures- Ogilv), Mark Lalonde, Jared Stafford and Davide Frattini (Hudz-Subaru).

Elite men on the start line (L-R): Derrick St. John (Garneau-Club Chaussures- Ogilv), Mark Lalonde, Jared Stafford and Davide Frattini (Hudz-Subaru).
(Image credit: Jon Safka/Cyclingphotos.ca)
Image 15 of 23

A fast start by Aaron Schooler.

A fast start by Aaron Schooler.
(Image credit: Jon Safka/Cyclingphotos.ca)
Image 16 of 23

Davide Frattini (Hudz-Subaru) hits the sand pit at the end of lap one.

Davide Frattini (Hudz-Subaru) hits the sand pit at the end of lap one.
(Image credit: Jon Safka/Cyclingphotos.ca)
Image 17 of 23

Davide Frattini (Hudz-Subaru)

Davide Frattini (Hudz-Subaru)
(Image credit: Jon Safka/Cyclingphotos.ca)
Image 18 of 23

Mark Batty leading a chase group of six as four get away early.

Mark Batty leading a chase group of six as four get away early.
(Image credit: Jon Safka/Cyclingphotos.ca)
Image 19 of 23

Andrew Watson (Norco Factory Team) was one of the four early leaders.

Andrew Watson (Norco Factory Team) was one of the four early leaders.
(Image credit: Jon Safka/Cyclingphotos.ca)
Image 20 of 23

Mark Lalonde follows the three leaders down the hill.

Mark Lalonde follows the three leaders down the hill.
(Image credit: Jon Safka/Cyclingphotos.ca)
Image 21 of 23

Local Derek Hardinge stays with the chase group to finish 10th.

Local Derek Hardinge stays with the chase group to finish 10th.
(Image credit: Jon Safka/Cyclingphotos.ca)
Image 22 of 23

Derrick St. John (Garneau-Club Chaussures- Ogilv) with Davide Frattini (Hudz-Subaru) and Andrew Watson (Norco Factory Team) have put some distance on a hard-chasing Mark Lalonde.

Derrick St. John (Garneau-Club Chaussures- Ogilv) with Davide Frattini (Hudz-Subaru) and Andrew Watson (Norco Factory Team) have put some distance on a hard-chasing Mark Lalonde.
(Image credit: Jon Safka/Cyclingphotos.ca)
Image 23 of 23

Elite Men's podium.

Elite Men's podium.
(Image credit: Jon Safka/Cyclingphotos.ca)

Davide Frattini (Hudz-Subaru) claimed a second consecutive victory as he soloed to victory at Toronto Cyclo-cross round two, held in Centennial Park on Sunday. A suspenseful finale saw the Italian ride away from Derrick St-John (Garneau Club Chaussures-Ogilvy), who bobbled on the last lap and was forced to settle for second placed ahead of Andrew Watson (Norco Factory Team).

“I’m happy to win two races this weekend; after the two that I won in Baltimore, I was happy to be able to do it again,” Frattini said. “Having four UCI wins is really good for me, for Hudz-Subaru and Ridley and Reynolds that support the team.”

Toronto Cyclo-cross’ second round offered a vastly different course than the previous day. Technical twists and turns swept through the wooded back section of the park grounds, followed by a lengthy climb and a steep drop off where riders were greeted by a U-turn at the bottom of a descent. The course also incorporated a set of barriers and a deep sand pit.

“Yesterday was a hillier course and today was a faster and flatter, so it was more difficult to repeat how I won yesterday,” said Frattini, who rode solo for most of the race the previous day. “Also today I led for most of the first lap but right before the sand pit I slipped and had to chase back up.”

Aaron Schooler (H&R Block) took the hole-shot around the first corner on the gravel road but Frattini quickly moved into the lead for the beginning of the first lap. A bobble on the off-camber descent saw him slip back to fourth position, forcing him to chase three established leaders in St. John, Watson and Mark Lalonde (Specialized).

St. John pushed the pace at the front of the lead group for most of the race, trying to shake his three followers. He put in a strong attack that resulted in shedding Lalonde but Frattini and Watson stayed glued to his wheel.

“I wanted to go all out today,” St-John said. “I wanted to race on the limit the whole time. There are more big races coming up and it was important for me to push my limits. My goal was to go all out for one hour today.”

Lalonde remained in fourth place between the three leaders and a chase group of six that included Schooler, Evan McNeely (EMD Serono-Specialized), Mark Batty (SpiderTech-Planet Energy), Kevin Noiles (La Bicicletta Pro Shop), Osmond Bakker (La Bicicletta Pro Shop) and Erik Box (Cycles Devinci).

St. John and Frattini tested each another in the closing laps while Watson sat behind in third wheel. St. John blasted over the top of the drop off and down the descent into an untimely partial slide-out through the U-turn at the bottom on the last lap. Frattini increased his pace and gained the several seconds needed to win a second consecutive race.

“I was coming in too hot in that turn, going full throttle the whole race and I just leaned sideways a little bit,” St. John said. “I’m more of a punchy rider and so I tried to stay on the front today. It was still a good race for me today.”

St. John did not give up and fought his way around Watson before the sand pit and finished in a strong second place. Watson improved by one place on his performance the previous day, finishing on the podium in third.

“Today I had a much better start,” Watson said. “I think I felt better yesterday but I got a decent start and following the two leaders was really just survival for me. Davide and Derrick were really testing each other and I was just trying to hang on.”

Results

Elite Men Results - 24.5 km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Davide Frattini (Hudz-Subaru)0:56:45
2Derrick St. John (Garneau-Club Chaussures- Ogilv)0:00:11
3Andrew Watson (Norco Factory Team)0:00:32
4Mark Lalonde (Specialized)0:01:38
5Mark Batty (Spidertech Powered By Planet E)0:02:20
6Kevin Noiles (La Bicicletta Pro Shop)0:02:24
7Aaron Schooler (Team H&R Block)0:02:25
8Osmond Bakker (La Bicicletta Elite Team)0:02:26
9Evan Mcneely (Emd Serono - Specialized Cc)0:02:27
10Derek Hardinge (Lapdogs Cycling Club)0:02:31
11Zachary Hughes (The Hub Race Team)0:03:18
12Erik Box (Cycles Devinci)0:03:23
13Jared Stafford (Bikesports Racing Team)0:03:40
14Peter Mogg (The Hub Race Team)0:04:31
15Adam Morka (Trek Canada)0:04:40
16Peter Mancini (Esteemtraining.Com)0:04:56
17Greg Reain (Ride With Rendall)0:05:23
18Tyson Wagler (3 Rox Racing)0:05:30
19Nathan Underwood (Ride With Rendall)0:06:02
20Imad El-Ghazal (Kunstadt Sports Cycling Club)0:06:08
21Kevin Black (Wheels Of Bloor)0:06:14
22Conor O`Brien (Emd Serono - Specialized Cc)0:06:49
23Thomas Devisscher (Ride With Randell)0:07:01
24Marco Li (Darkhorse Flyers)0:07:04
25Andrew De Cal (Shorthills Cycling Club Race T)0:07:11
26Glen Rendall (Ride With Rendall)0:07:24
27John Roden (Handlebars Cycling Company)0:08:08
28Johnson Lance (Handlebars Cc)0:08:30

One lap behind
#Rider Name (Country) Team
29Timothy Carleton (Trek Store Race Team)
30Mark Brusso (Lapdogs Cycling Club)
31Preston Wagler (3 Rox Racing)
32Kiernan Orange (Ride With Rendall)
33Justin Henri (Handlebars Cycling Company)
34Cameron Jette (La Bicicletta Elite Team)

Two laps behind
#Rider Name (Country) Team
35Philip Cates (Lapdogs Cycling Club)
36Jayden Aldrich (Cyclocross World)
37Guy Vankrimpen (St. Catharines Cycling Club)

Three laps behind
#Rider Name (Country) Team
38Casey Roth (Ride With Rendall)
39Danny Zotter (Gvcc/ Team Rog)
DNFNathan Chown (Handlebars Cycling Company)
DNFPeter Morse (Jet Fuel Coffee)
DQKyle Douglas (3 Rox Racing)

Beginner Men Results - 14 km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alex Gibson (Esteemtraining.Com)0:38:39
2Jeff Moote (The Hub Race Team)0:00:36
3Alan Reain (Independent)0:00:52
4Brian Martina (Gvcc/ Team Rog)0:00:56
5Brendan Cubello (Esteemtraining.Com)0:01:40
6Marc Whitehead (Independent)0:01:41
7Dave Brown (Evolution Cycles)0:02:01
8Scott Milligan (Lapdogs Cycling Club)0:02:07
9Tony Ambs (Esteemtraining.Com)
10Raymond Auger (Cycle-Smart, Inc.)0:02:21
11Ian Gartley (Aquila/Racer Sportif/Mattamy H)0:02:22
12Chat Ortved (Independent)0:02:30
13Chris Kozanczyn (Independent)0:02:45
14Matt Thomas (Soigneur Race Services Race Te)0:03:00
15Ryan Humphries (Esteemtraining.Com)0:03:18
16Greg Marshall (Hb Cycling Club)0:03:40
17Nicholas Di Cristofaro (Midweek Cycling Club)0:04:16
18Andrew Flowers (Mbrc.Org - Gears)0:04:25
19Brett Liersch (Hamilton Cycling Club)0:04:37
20Mark Cascella (Lapdogs Cycling Club)0:05:12
21Owen Wood (Gvcc/ Team Rog)0:06:02
22Anthony Kingsley (Darkhorse Flyers)0:07:43
23Michael Clark (Cycle Solutions/Angry Johnny's)0:08:54
24David Laws (Bike United Cycling Club)0:11:19
25Cary Brown (Bike United Cycling Club)0:12:29
26Jeff Faulds (Norco Evolution)0:12:32
DNFJody Brown (Independent)
DNSAndre Cheuk (Canadian Cycling Magazine)

Cadet Men Results - 14 km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Stefan Milosevic (Chain Reaction)0:43:13
2Wesley Laird (Coach Chris.Ca / Ted Velikonja)0:04:23
3Taylor Etzl (St. Catharines Cycling Club)0:05:17

One lap behind
#Rider Name (Country) Team
4Sasa Milosevic (Chain Reaction)

Master 3 Men Results - 14 km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1John Fisher (Cycle Solutions/Angry Johnny's)0:40:53
2Edmond Mellina (Lapdogs Cycling Club)0:00:02
3Stephen Gregory (Independent)
4Angus Botterell (Midweek Cycling Club)0:00:21
5David Fitzpatrick (Independent)0:00:50
6Rob Macewen (Lapdogs Cycling Club)0:01:01
7Mark Macdonald (Velocity Cycle And Ski)0:01:16
8Robert Massicotte (Cyclepathmarkham.Com)0:01:38
9Pierre Perrin (Team Nanoblur-Gears)0:01:55
10David Hajek (Independent)0:02:29
11James Cook (Canadian Cycling Magazine)0:03:04
12Stephen Chester (Darkhorse Flyers)0:03:45
13Scott Wishart (Independent)0:03:48
14Mark Carter (Zm Cycle & Fitness Cycling Clu)0:03:52
15Anthony Whetham (Impala Bicycles)0:04:26
16William Packham (Lapdogs Cycling Club)0:05:01
17Mark Besednik (Lapdogs Cycling Club)0:05:38
18Marc Sullivan (Independent)0:05:59
19Douglas Beckett (Ride With Rendall)0:06:42
20Rick Sommerkamp (Brampton Cycling Club)0:06:56
21Daniel Kowalik (The Bike Shop)0:08:00
22Francis Morrow (Independent)
23Joe Accardi (Z- Team Powered By La Biciclet)0:08:01
24Mark Hyland (Independent)0:08:55
25Jeff Kielley (Independent)0:11:16

One lap behind
#Rider Name (Country) Team
26Tony D'emilio (Midweek Cycling Club)
27Phil Renaud (Omca)
DNFSam Halls (Bikesports Racing Team)
DNSTom Nesbitt (Independent)

Junior Men Results - 17.5 km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Benjamin Perry (St. Catharines Cycling Club)0:45:37
2Yohan Patry (Ride With Rendall)
3Brandon Etzl (St. Catharines Cycling Club)0:00:59
4Eric Reinert (Mazurcoaching/Wheels Of Bloor)0:01:44
5Corey Brioschi (Thinksl.Com/Carson Electric)0:02:19
6Jason Massicotte (St. Catharines Cycling Club)0:03:25
7Daniel Hope (Team Spoke O'motion)0:04:17
8Jordan Doner (Team Spoke O'motion)0:05:07

Master 2 Men Results - 17.5 km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Scott Buschlen (Independent)0:47:46
2Shaw Hasyj (The Hub Race Team)0:00:16
3Stephane Marcotte (Zm Cycle & Fitness Cycling Clu)0:00:17
4Kevin Watson (Sound Solutions)0:00:36
5Graham Jones (Sweet Pete's)0:00:39
6Jim Laird (Ti Cycle Racing)0:00:41
7Garnett Abbey (D'ornellas Racing Team)
8Peter Kofman (Coach Chris.Ca / Ted Velikonja)0:00:42
9Ted Burger (Flatlandia)0:01:02
10Michael Cranwell (Lapdogs Cycling Club)0:01:03
11Christopher Fuller (Pearl Street Cycling)0:01:08
12Tom Mackay (Cycle Solutions/Angry Johnny's)0:01:17
13David Bilenkey (Euro-Sports.Ca / Foodery)0:01:38
14Kieran Maxwell (Chain Reaction)0:01:47
15Chris Chambers (Mazurcoaching/Wheels Of Bloor)0:02:19
16Jeff Ker (Lapdogs Cycling Club)0:02:35
17David Sugden (Les Rouleurs De L'outaouais)0:02:55
18Donald Smith (Elite Health)0:02:56
19Shawn Conlon (Handlebars Cycling Company)0:03:19
20Andrew Rucklidge (Wheels Of Bloor)0:03:20
21Josh Spicer (Aquila/Racer Sportif/Mattamy H)0:03:27
22Joel Rose (The Hub Race Team)0:03:28
23Gabe Faraone (Zm Cycle & Fitness Cycling Clu)0:03:32
24Rob Cheskey (Cyclepath Oakville Race Team)0:03:42
25Gary Fogelman (Enduro Sport Pfr By Powerwatts)0:03:59
26Neil Armstrong (St. Catharines Cycling Club)0:04:00
27Marc Risdale (Hamilton Cycling Club)0:04:24
28Michael Mandel (Cxontario.Com)0:04:34
29Derek Koops (Zm Cycle & Fitness Cycling Clu)0:04:47
30Eric Sanders (Wheels Of Bloor)0:04:57
31Paul Dean (Cycles London Racing Team)
32Scott Enns (Lapdogs Cycling Club)0:05:28
33Martin Kohn (Independent)0:07:20

One lap behind
#Rider Name (Country) Team
34Tim Taha (Darkhorse Flyers)
35David Tompkins (The Hub Race Team)
36Hopi Martin (Lapdogs Cycling Club)
DNFThomas Hughes (Lapdogs Cycling Club)
DNFRyan Trant (Cyclepath Oakville Race Team)
DNSRory Mcdonagh (Elite Health)

Master 1 Men Results - 21 km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Steve Proulx (Stevens Racing P/B The Cyclery)0:52:59
2Daniel Staffo (Handlebars Cycling Company)0:00:01
3John Fee (The Cyclery)0:00:44
4Ted Ingram (Cycle Solutions/Angry Johnny's)0:01:06
5Jeff Weber (Sound Solutions)0:01:11
6Paul Greene (Chain Reaction)
7Marc Boudreau (Disasterrecovery.Com)0:01:34
8Robert Orange (Ride With Rendall)0:01:37
9Andrew Croutch (True North Cycles Race Team)0:01:38
10Edgars Apse (Darkhorse Flyers)0:01:43
11Simon Smith (Ti Cycle Racing)0:01:46
12David Dermont (True North Cycles Race Team)0:02:12
13Mark Pagell (Cxontario.Com)0:02:42
14Ed Makarchuk (Sound Solutions)0:03:13
15Pavle Stanojevic (Bikezone Racing)0:03:49
16Chris Wood (Sound Solutions)0:05:11
17Paul Skafel (The Cyclery)0:05:45
18Jason Mottaz (Team Silent Sports)0:06:54
19Craig Hawkes (The Cyclery)0:09:19
20Justin Rogers (Norco Evolution)0:10:43
DNFHugh Hill (Esteemtraining.Com)
DNFMike Mckee (Aquila/Racer Sportif/Mattamy H)
DNSBob Bergman (Canadian Cycling Magazine)
DNSPeter Hennessy (Independent)
DNSMatt Surch (Tall Tree Cycles/Steelwool Bic)

 

Latest on Cyclingnews