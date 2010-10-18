Image 1 of 23 Davide Frattini (Hudz-Subaru) in a post race interview with race announcer Rick Meloff. (Image credit: Jon Safka/Cyclingphotos.ca) Image 2 of 23 Mark Lalonde chasing the three leaders alone. (Image credit: Jon Safka/Cyclingphotos.ca) Image 3 of 23 Mark Batty (Spidertech) leading the six chasers. (Image credit: Jon Safka/Cyclingphotos.ca) Image 4 of 23 Derrick St. John (Garneau-Club Chaussures- Ogilv) with Davide Frattini (Hudz-Subaru) and Andrew Watson (Norco Factory Team). (Image credit: Jon Safka/Cyclingphotos.ca) Image 5 of 23 Kevin Noiles, who went on to claim sixth, leading the chase group. (Image credit: Jon Safka/Cyclingphotos.ca) Image 6 of 23 Davide Frattini (Hudz-Subaru) with just under one lap to go. (Image credit: Jon Safka/Cyclingphotos.ca) Image 7 of 23 Davide Frattini (Hudz-Subaru) enjoys a 15 second lead over his two chasers with less than a lap remaining. (Image credit: Jon Safka/Cyclingphotos.ca) Image 8 of 23 Derrick St. John (Garneau-Club Chaussures- Ogilv) puts in one last effort to bring back Davide Frattini (Hudz-Subaru). (Image credit: Jon Safka/Cyclingphotos.ca) Image 9 of 23 Davide Frattini (Hudz-Subaru) post race with a member of his fan club. (Image credit: Jon Safka/Cyclingphotos.ca) Image 10 of 23 Ok, walk the dog first, then the podium for Davide Frattini (Hudz-Subaru). (Image credit: Jon Safka/Cyclingphotos.ca) Image 11 of 23 Derrick St. John (Garneau-Club Chaussures- Ogilv) and Andrew Watson (Norco Factory Team) will not catch Davide Frattini (Hudz-Subaru). (Image credit: Jon Safka/Cyclingphotos.ca) Image 12 of 23 Davide Frattini (Hudz-Subaru). (Image credit: Jon Safka/Cyclingphotos.ca) Image 13 of 23 Osmond Bakker will finish eighth. (Image credit: Jon Safka/Cyclingphotos.ca) Image 14 of 23 Elite men on the start line (L-R): Derrick St. John (Garneau-Club Chaussures- Ogilv), Mark Lalonde, Jared Stafford and Davide Frattini (Hudz-Subaru). (Image credit: Jon Safka/Cyclingphotos.ca) Image 15 of 23 A fast start by Aaron Schooler. (Image credit: Jon Safka/Cyclingphotos.ca) Image 16 of 23 Davide Frattini (Hudz-Subaru) hits the sand pit at the end of lap one. (Image credit: Jon Safka/Cyclingphotos.ca) Image 17 of 23 Davide Frattini (Hudz-Subaru) (Image credit: Jon Safka/Cyclingphotos.ca) Image 18 of 23 Mark Batty leading a chase group of six as four get away early. (Image credit: Jon Safka/Cyclingphotos.ca) Image 19 of 23 Andrew Watson (Norco Factory Team) was one of the four early leaders. (Image credit: Jon Safka/Cyclingphotos.ca) Image 20 of 23 Mark Lalonde follows the three leaders down the hill. (Image credit: Jon Safka/Cyclingphotos.ca) Image 21 of 23 Local Derek Hardinge stays with the chase group to finish 10th. (Image credit: Jon Safka/Cyclingphotos.ca) Image 22 of 23 Derrick St. John (Garneau-Club Chaussures- Ogilv) with Davide Frattini (Hudz-Subaru) and Andrew Watson (Norco Factory Team) have put some distance on a hard-chasing Mark Lalonde. (Image credit: Jon Safka/Cyclingphotos.ca) Image 23 of 23 Elite Men's podium. (Image credit: Jon Safka/Cyclingphotos.ca)

Davide Frattini (Hudz-Subaru) claimed a second consecutive victory as he soloed to victory at Toronto Cyclo-cross round two, held in Centennial Park on Sunday. A suspenseful finale saw the Italian ride away from Derrick St-John (Garneau Club Chaussures-Ogilvy), who bobbled on the last lap and was forced to settle for second placed ahead of Andrew Watson (Norco Factory Team).

“I’m happy to win two races this weekend; after the two that I won in Baltimore, I was happy to be able to do it again,” Frattini said. “Having four UCI wins is really good for me, for Hudz-Subaru and Ridley and Reynolds that support the team.”

Toronto Cyclo-cross’ second round offered a vastly different course than the previous day. Technical twists and turns swept through the wooded back section of the park grounds, followed by a lengthy climb and a steep drop off where riders were greeted by a U-turn at the bottom of a descent. The course also incorporated a set of barriers and a deep sand pit.

“Yesterday was a hillier course and today was a faster and flatter, so it was more difficult to repeat how I won yesterday,” said Frattini, who rode solo for most of the race the previous day. “Also today I led for most of the first lap but right before the sand pit I slipped and had to chase back up.”

Aaron Schooler (H&R Block) took the hole-shot around the first corner on the gravel road but Frattini quickly moved into the lead for the beginning of the first lap. A bobble on the off-camber descent saw him slip back to fourth position, forcing him to chase three established leaders in St. John, Watson and Mark Lalonde (Specialized).

St. John pushed the pace at the front of the lead group for most of the race, trying to shake his three followers. He put in a strong attack that resulted in shedding Lalonde but Frattini and Watson stayed glued to his wheel.

“I wanted to go all out today,” St-John said. “I wanted to race on the limit the whole time. There are more big races coming up and it was important for me to push my limits. My goal was to go all out for one hour today.”

Lalonde remained in fourth place between the three leaders and a chase group of six that included Schooler, Evan McNeely (EMD Serono-Specialized), Mark Batty (SpiderTech-Planet Energy), Kevin Noiles (La Bicicletta Pro Shop), Osmond Bakker (La Bicicletta Pro Shop) and Erik Box (Cycles Devinci).

St. John and Frattini tested each another in the closing laps while Watson sat behind in third wheel. St. John blasted over the top of the drop off and down the descent into an untimely partial slide-out through the U-turn at the bottom on the last lap. Frattini increased his pace and gained the several seconds needed to win a second consecutive race.

“I was coming in too hot in that turn, going full throttle the whole race and I just leaned sideways a little bit,” St. John said. “I’m more of a punchy rider and so I tried to stay on the front today. It was still a good race for me today.”

St. John did not give up and fought his way around Watson before the sand pit and finished in a strong second place. Watson improved by one place on his performance the previous day, finishing on the podium in third.

“Today I had a much better start,” Watson said. “I think I felt better yesterday but I got a decent start and following the two leaders was really just survival for me. Davide and Derrick were really testing each other and I was just trying to hang on.”

Results

Elite Men Results - 24.5 km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Davide Frattini (Hudz-Subaru) 0:56:45 2 Derrick St. John (Garneau-Club Chaussures- Ogilv) 0:00:11 3 Andrew Watson (Norco Factory Team) 0:00:32 4 Mark Lalonde (Specialized) 0:01:38 5 Mark Batty (Spidertech Powered By Planet E) 0:02:20 6 Kevin Noiles (La Bicicletta Pro Shop) 0:02:24 7 Aaron Schooler (Team H&R Block) 0:02:25 8 Osmond Bakker (La Bicicletta Elite Team) 0:02:26 9 Evan Mcneely (Emd Serono - Specialized Cc) 0:02:27 10 Derek Hardinge (Lapdogs Cycling Club) 0:02:31 11 Zachary Hughes (The Hub Race Team) 0:03:18 12 Erik Box (Cycles Devinci) 0:03:23 13 Jared Stafford (Bikesports Racing Team) 0:03:40 14 Peter Mogg (The Hub Race Team) 0:04:31 15 Adam Morka (Trek Canada) 0:04:40 16 Peter Mancini (Esteemtraining.Com) 0:04:56 17 Greg Reain (Ride With Rendall) 0:05:23 18 Tyson Wagler (3 Rox Racing) 0:05:30 19 Nathan Underwood (Ride With Rendall) 0:06:02 20 Imad El-Ghazal (Kunstadt Sports Cycling Club) 0:06:08 21 Kevin Black (Wheels Of Bloor) 0:06:14 22 Conor O`Brien (Emd Serono - Specialized Cc) 0:06:49 23 Thomas Devisscher (Ride With Randell) 0:07:01 24 Marco Li (Darkhorse Flyers) 0:07:04 25 Andrew De Cal (Shorthills Cycling Club Race T) 0:07:11 26 Glen Rendall (Ride With Rendall) 0:07:24 27 John Roden (Handlebars Cycling Company) 0:08:08 28 Johnson Lance (Handlebars Cc) 0:08:30

One lap behind # Rider Name (Country) Team 29 Timothy Carleton (Trek Store Race Team) 30 Mark Brusso (Lapdogs Cycling Club) 31 Preston Wagler (3 Rox Racing) 32 Kiernan Orange (Ride With Rendall) 33 Justin Henri (Handlebars Cycling Company) 34 Cameron Jette (La Bicicletta Elite Team)

Two laps behind # Rider Name (Country) Team 35 Philip Cates (Lapdogs Cycling Club) 36 Jayden Aldrich (Cyclocross World) 37 Guy Vankrimpen (St. Catharines Cycling Club)

Three laps behind # Rider Name (Country) Team 38 Casey Roth (Ride With Rendall) 39 Danny Zotter (Gvcc/ Team Rog) DNF Nathan Chown (Handlebars Cycling Company) DNF Peter Morse (Jet Fuel Coffee) DQ Kyle Douglas (3 Rox Racing)

Beginner Men Results - 14 km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Alex Gibson (Esteemtraining.Com) 0:38:39 2 Jeff Moote (The Hub Race Team) 0:00:36 3 Alan Reain (Independent) 0:00:52 4 Brian Martina (Gvcc/ Team Rog) 0:00:56 5 Brendan Cubello (Esteemtraining.Com) 0:01:40 6 Marc Whitehead (Independent) 0:01:41 7 Dave Brown (Evolution Cycles) 0:02:01 8 Scott Milligan (Lapdogs Cycling Club) 0:02:07 9 Tony Ambs (Esteemtraining.Com) 10 Raymond Auger (Cycle-Smart, Inc.) 0:02:21 11 Ian Gartley (Aquila/Racer Sportif/Mattamy H) 0:02:22 12 Chat Ortved (Independent) 0:02:30 13 Chris Kozanczyn (Independent) 0:02:45 14 Matt Thomas (Soigneur Race Services Race Te) 0:03:00 15 Ryan Humphries (Esteemtraining.Com) 0:03:18 16 Greg Marshall (Hb Cycling Club) 0:03:40 17 Nicholas Di Cristofaro (Midweek Cycling Club) 0:04:16 18 Andrew Flowers (Mbrc.Org - Gears) 0:04:25 19 Brett Liersch (Hamilton Cycling Club) 0:04:37 20 Mark Cascella (Lapdogs Cycling Club) 0:05:12 21 Owen Wood (Gvcc/ Team Rog) 0:06:02 22 Anthony Kingsley (Darkhorse Flyers) 0:07:43 23 Michael Clark (Cycle Solutions/Angry Johnny's) 0:08:54 24 David Laws (Bike United Cycling Club) 0:11:19 25 Cary Brown (Bike United Cycling Club) 0:12:29 26 Jeff Faulds (Norco Evolution) 0:12:32 DNF Jody Brown (Independent) DNS Andre Cheuk (Canadian Cycling Magazine)

Cadet Men Results - 14 km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Stefan Milosevic (Chain Reaction) 0:43:13 2 Wesley Laird (Coach Chris.Ca / Ted Velikonja) 0:04:23 3 Taylor Etzl (St. Catharines Cycling Club) 0:05:17

One lap behind # Rider Name (Country) Team 4 Sasa Milosevic (Chain Reaction)

Master 3 Men Results - 14 km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 John Fisher (Cycle Solutions/Angry Johnny's) 0:40:53 2 Edmond Mellina (Lapdogs Cycling Club) 0:00:02 3 Stephen Gregory (Independent) 4 Angus Botterell (Midweek Cycling Club) 0:00:21 5 David Fitzpatrick (Independent) 0:00:50 6 Rob Macewen (Lapdogs Cycling Club) 0:01:01 7 Mark Macdonald (Velocity Cycle And Ski) 0:01:16 8 Robert Massicotte (Cyclepathmarkham.Com) 0:01:38 9 Pierre Perrin (Team Nanoblur-Gears) 0:01:55 10 David Hajek (Independent) 0:02:29 11 James Cook (Canadian Cycling Magazine) 0:03:04 12 Stephen Chester (Darkhorse Flyers) 0:03:45 13 Scott Wishart (Independent) 0:03:48 14 Mark Carter (Zm Cycle & Fitness Cycling Clu) 0:03:52 15 Anthony Whetham (Impala Bicycles) 0:04:26 16 William Packham (Lapdogs Cycling Club) 0:05:01 17 Mark Besednik (Lapdogs Cycling Club) 0:05:38 18 Marc Sullivan (Independent) 0:05:59 19 Douglas Beckett (Ride With Rendall) 0:06:42 20 Rick Sommerkamp (Brampton Cycling Club) 0:06:56 21 Daniel Kowalik (The Bike Shop) 0:08:00 22 Francis Morrow (Independent) 23 Joe Accardi (Z- Team Powered By La Biciclet) 0:08:01 24 Mark Hyland (Independent) 0:08:55 25 Jeff Kielley (Independent) 0:11:16

One lap behind # Rider Name (Country) Team 26 Tony D'emilio (Midweek Cycling Club) 27 Phil Renaud (Omca) DNF Sam Halls (Bikesports Racing Team) DNS Tom Nesbitt (Independent)

Junior Men Results - 17.5 km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Benjamin Perry (St. Catharines Cycling Club) 0:45:37 2 Yohan Patry (Ride With Rendall) 3 Brandon Etzl (St. Catharines Cycling Club) 0:00:59 4 Eric Reinert (Mazurcoaching/Wheels Of Bloor) 0:01:44 5 Corey Brioschi (Thinksl.Com/Carson Electric) 0:02:19 6 Jason Massicotte (St. Catharines Cycling Club) 0:03:25 7 Daniel Hope (Team Spoke O'motion) 0:04:17 8 Jordan Doner (Team Spoke O'motion) 0:05:07

Master 2 Men Results - 17.5 km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Scott Buschlen (Independent) 0:47:46 2 Shaw Hasyj (The Hub Race Team) 0:00:16 3 Stephane Marcotte (Zm Cycle & Fitness Cycling Clu) 0:00:17 4 Kevin Watson (Sound Solutions) 0:00:36 5 Graham Jones (Sweet Pete's) 0:00:39 6 Jim Laird (Ti Cycle Racing) 0:00:41 7 Garnett Abbey (D'ornellas Racing Team) 8 Peter Kofman (Coach Chris.Ca / Ted Velikonja) 0:00:42 9 Ted Burger (Flatlandia) 0:01:02 10 Michael Cranwell (Lapdogs Cycling Club) 0:01:03 11 Christopher Fuller (Pearl Street Cycling) 0:01:08 12 Tom Mackay (Cycle Solutions/Angry Johnny's) 0:01:17 13 David Bilenkey (Euro-Sports.Ca / Foodery) 0:01:38 14 Kieran Maxwell (Chain Reaction) 0:01:47 15 Chris Chambers (Mazurcoaching/Wheels Of Bloor) 0:02:19 16 Jeff Ker (Lapdogs Cycling Club) 0:02:35 17 David Sugden (Les Rouleurs De L'outaouais) 0:02:55 18 Donald Smith (Elite Health) 0:02:56 19 Shawn Conlon (Handlebars Cycling Company) 0:03:19 20 Andrew Rucklidge (Wheels Of Bloor) 0:03:20 21 Josh Spicer (Aquila/Racer Sportif/Mattamy H) 0:03:27 22 Joel Rose (The Hub Race Team) 0:03:28 23 Gabe Faraone (Zm Cycle & Fitness Cycling Clu) 0:03:32 24 Rob Cheskey (Cyclepath Oakville Race Team) 0:03:42 25 Gary Fogelman (Enduro Sport Pfr By Powerwatts) 0:03:59 26 Neil Armstrong (St. Catharines Cycling Club) 0:04:00 27 Marc Risdale (Hamilton Cycling Club) 0:04:24 28 Michael Mandel (Cxontario.Com) 0:04:34 29 Derek Koops (Zm Cycle & Fitness Cycling Clu) 0:04:47 30 Eric Sanders (Wheels Of Bloor) 0:04:57 31 Paul Dean (Cycles London Racing Team) 32 Scott Enns (Lapdogs Cycling Club) 0:05:28 33 Martin Kohn (Independent) 0:07:20

One lap behind # Rider Name (Country) Team 34 Tim Taha (Darkhorse Flyers) 35 David Tompkins (The Hub Race Team) 36 Hopi Martin (Lapdogs Cycling Club) DNF Thomas Hughes (Lapdogs Cycling Club) DNF Ryan Trant (Cyclepath Oakville Race Team) DNS Rory Mcdonagh (Elite Health)