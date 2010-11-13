Kyzivát wins round five
Bambula, Friedl earn remaining podium spots
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Vladimír Kyzivát (Cze) Johnson Controls Aš Mb
|1:08:46
|2
|Ondrej Bambula (Cze) Cyklo Team Budvar Tábor
|0:00:51
|3
|Jiri Friedl (Cze)
|0:00:57
|4
|David Kášek (Cze) Cyklo Team Budvar Tábor
|0:01:08
|5
|Jan Škarnitzl (Cze) Dimp - Giant Team
|0:01:44
|6
|Radek Polnicky (Cze)
|0:01:46
|7
|Jan Nesvadba (Cze) KC Kooperativa Sg Jablonec N.N
|0:02:13
|8
|Michael Boroš (Cze) Cyklo Team Budvar Tábor
|9
|Tomáš Paprstka (Cze) Scott Cycling Team Kolín
|0:02:58
|10
|Lubomir Petrus (Cze)
|0:03:52
|11
|Zdenek Mlynár (Cze) Max Cursor
|0:04:08
|12
|Ivo Plevák (Cze) Max Cursor
|0:04:21
|13
|Milan Spešný (Cze) S&H Superior Mtb Team
|0:04:50
|14
|Václav Metlicka (Svk) Johnson Controls Aš Mb
|0:05:05
|15
|Filip Eberl (Cze) Scott Cycling Team Kolín
|0:05:40
|16
|Stanislav Bambula (Cze) Cyklo Team Budvar Tábor
|0:05:54
|17
|Josef Soukup (Cze)
|0:06:21
|18
|Bretislav Rohel (Cze) Forman Cycling Team
|0:06:37
|19
|Michal Šimerle (Cze) KC Kooperativa Sg Jablonec N.N
|20
|Jaroslav Musil (Cze) Cyklo Team Budvar Tábor
|21
|Michal Malík (Cze)
|22
|Martin Hunal (Cze) Velosport Valenta Scott Team
|23
|Josef Tomek (Cze) Kolík Tj Bohumín
|24
|Vojtech Papež (Cze) Cyklo Team Budvar Tábor
|25
|Viktor Klos (Cze) S.K. Jirí Team Ostrava
|26
|Tomáš Barták (Cze) Scott Cycling Team Kolín
|27
|David Kramár (Cze)
|28
|Pawel Wojczal (Pol)
|29
|Pavel Jelínek (Cze)
|30
|Jirí Šlégl (Cze) Johnson Controls Aš Mb
|31
|Marek Sedlácek (Cze) S.K. Jirí Team Ostrava
|32
|Jan Kec (Cze) SP Kolo
|33
|Josef Suchý (Cze) Johnson Controls Aš Mb
|34
|Tomáš Holický (Cze) RBB Invest Jindr. Hradec
|35
|Marek Farkaš (Cze) Tj Lokomotiva Beroun
