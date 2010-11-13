Trending

Kyzivát wins round five

Bambula, Friedl earn remaining podium spots

Image 1 of 10

Kyzivát close up

(Image credit: Martin Bali-Jencil, Cyklokros.cz)
Image 2 of 10

Kyzivát gets a bike change

(Image credit: Martin Bali-Jencil, Cyklokros.cz)
Image 3 of 10

Vladimír Kyzivát (Johnson Controls Aš Mb) wins it

(Image credit: Martin Bali-Jencil, Cyklokros.cz)
Image 4 of 10

Ondrej Bambula (Cyklo Team Budvar Tábor) on the front

(Image credit: Martin Bali-Jencil, Cyklokros.cz)
Image 5 of 10

Ondrej Bambula (Cyklo Team Budvar Tábor) and David Kášek (Cyklo Team Budvar Tábor)

(Image credit: Martin Bali-Jencil, Cyklokros.cz)
Image 6 of 10

Jiri Friedl in action

(Image credit: Martin Bali-Jencil, Cyklokros.cz)
Image 7 of 10

Jiri Friedl was satisfied with his first cross podium

(Image credit: Martin Bali-Jencil, Cyklokros.cz)
Image 8 of 10

Radek Polnicky and Jan Škarnitzl (Dimp - Giant Team) in action

(Image credit: Martin Bali-Jencil, Cyklokros.cz)
Image 9 of 10

MTB star Jaroslav Kulhavy did not finish

(Image credit: Martin Bali-Jencil, Cyklokros.cz)
Image 10 of 10

The winner's podium

(Image credit: Martin Bali-Jencil, Cyklokros.cz)

Full Results

Elite men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Vladimír Kyzivát (Cze) Johnson Controls Aš Mb1:08:46
2Ondrej Bambula (Cze) Cyklo Team Budvar Tábor0:00:51
3Jiri Friedl (Cze)0:00:57
4David Kášek (Cze) Cyklo Team Budvar Tábor0:01:08
5Jan Škarnitzl (Cze) Dimp - Giant Team0:01:44
6Radek Polnicky (Cze)0:01:46
7Jan Nesvadba (Cze) KC Kooperativa Sg Jablonec N.N0:02:13
8Michael Boroš (Cze) Cyklo Team Budvar Tábor
9Tomáš Paprstka (Cze) Scott Cycling Team Kolín0:02:58
10Lubomir Petrus (Cze)0:03:52
11Zdenek Mlynár (Cze) Max Cursor0:04:08
12Ivo Plevák (Cze) Max Cursor0:04:21
13Milan Spešný (Cze) S&H Superior Mtb Team0:04:50
14Václav Metlicka (Svk) Johnson Controls Aš Mb0:05:05
15Filip Eberl (Cze) Scott Cycling Team Kolín0:05:40
16Stanislav Bambula (Cze) Cyklo Team Budvar Tábor0:05:54
17Josef Soukup (Cze)0:06:21
18Bretislav Rohel (Cze) Forman Cycling Team0:06:37
19Michal Šimerle (Cze) KC Kooperativa Sg Jablonec N.N
20Jaroslav Musil (Cze) Cyklo Team Budvar Tábor
21Michal Malík (Cze)
22Martin Hunal (Cze) Velosport Valenta Scott Team
23Josef Tomek (Cze) Kolík Tj Bohumín
24Vojtech Papež (Cze) Cyklo Team Budvar Tábor
25Viktor Klos (Cze) S.K. Jirí Team Ostrava
26Tomáš Barták (Cze) Scott Cycling Team Kolín
27David Kramár (Cze)
28Pawel Wojczal (Pol)
29Pavel Jelínek (Cze)
30Jirí Šlégl (Cze) Johnson Controls Aš Mb
31Marek Sedlácek (Cze) S.K. Jirí Team Ostrava
32Jan Kec (Cze) SP Kolo
33Josef Suchý (Cze) Johnson Controls Aš Mb
34Tomáš Holický (Cze) RBB Invest Jindr. Hradec
35Marek Farkaš (Cze) Tj Lokomotiva Beroun

