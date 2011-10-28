Trending

Pfingsten prevails in Hlinsko

Czechs Petrus and Kyzivat complete podium for host nation

Full Results
1Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Cyclingteam de Rijke1:00:19
2Lubomir Petrus (Cze)0:00:13
3Vladimir Kyzivat (Cze)0:00:20
4Tomas Paprstka (Cze)0:00:27
5Jiri Polnicky (Cze) Sunweb-Revor0:00:49
6Jaroslav Kulhavy (Cze)0:00:52
7Jan Skarnitzl (Cze)
8Vaclav Jezek (Cze)0:00:53
9Jan Nesvadba (Cze)0:00:55
10David Kasek (Cze)
11Marek Rauchfuss (Cze)0:00:56
12Jakub Skala (Cze)0:01:20
13Ondrej Bambula (Cze)0:01:23
14Radek Polnicky (Cze) Simunek Cycling Project0:01:34
15Martin Haring (Svk)0:02:16
16Michael Boros (Cze)0:02:57
17Robert Gavenda (Svk)0:03:27
18Filip Adel (Cze)0:03:31
19Toni Bretschneider (Ger)0:03:49
20Ivo Plevak (Cze)0:04:09
21Pavel Adel (Cze)
22Michal Malík (Cze)0:04:26
23Petr Hampl (Cze)0:04:31
24Matej Lasak (Cze)0:04:54
25Max Walsleben (Ger)
26Tomáš Janošek (Cze)
27Tomas Svoboda (Cze)
28Josef Soukup (Cze) Focus-Znoj
29Robert Glajza (Svk)
30Tomas Bohata (Cze)
31Viktor Klos (Cze)
32Tomas Bartak (Cze)
33Adam Kožušník (Cze)
34Tomas Medek (Cze)
35Lukas Sablik (Cze)
36Michal Benda (Cze)
37Michael Kubín (Cze)
38Karl Heinz Gollinger (Aut)
39Karel Nepras (Cze)
40Roland Mörx (Aut)
41Tomas Podrazil (Cze)
42Jaroslav Chalas (Svk)
43Stanislav Bambula (Cze)
44Ondrej Louvar (Cze)
45Pawel Samol (Pol)
46David Kasper (Cze)
47Václav Svatoš (Cze)
48Marek Sedlácek (Cze)
49Jakub Truksa (Cze)
50Zbynek Holubovský (Cze)
51Tomas Holicky (Cze)
52Jirí Šlégl (Cze)
53Tomáš Nový (Cze)

