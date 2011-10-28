Pfingsten prevails in Hlinsko
Czechs Petrus and Kyzivat complete podium for host nation
|1
|Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Cyclingteam de Rijke
|1:00:19
|2
|Lubomir Petrus (Cze)
|0:00:13
|3
|Vladimir Kyzivat (Cze)
|0:00:20
|4
|Tomas Paprstka (Cze)
|0:00:27
|5
|Jiri Polnicky (Cze) Sunweb-Revor
|0:00:49
|6
|Jaroslav Kulhavy (Cze)
|0:00:52
|7
|Jan Skarnitzl (Cze)
|8
|Vaclav Jezek (Cze)
|0:00:53
|9
|Jan Nesvadba (Cze)
|0:00:55
|10
|David Kasek (Cze)
|11
|Marek Rauchfuss (Cze)
|0:00:56
|12
|Jakub Skala (Cze)
|0:01:20
|13
|Ondrej Bambula (Cze)
|0:01:23
|14
|Radek Polnicky (Cze) Simunek Cycling Project
|0:01:34
|15
|Martin Haring (Svk)
|0:02:16
|16
|Michael Boros (Cze)
|0:02:57
|17
|Robert Gavenda (Svk)
|0:03:27
|18
|Filip Adel (Cze)
|0:03:31
|19
|Toni Bretschneider (Ger)
|0:03:49
|20
|Ivo Plevak (Cze)
|0:04:09
|21
|Pavel Adel (Cze)
|22
|Michal Malík (Cze)
|0:04:26
|23
|Petr Hampl (Cze)
|0:04:31
|24
|Matej Lasak (Cze)
|0:04:54
|25
|Max Walsleben (Ger)
|26
|Tomáš Janošek (Cze)
|27
|Tomas Svoboda (Cze)
|28
|Josef Soukup (Cze) Focus-Znoj
|29
|Robert Glajza (Svk)
|30
|Tomas Bohata (Cze)
|31
|Viktor Klos (Cze)
|32
|Tomas Bartak (Cze)
|33
|Adam Kožušník (Cze)
|34
|Tomas Medek (Cze)
|35
|Lukas Sablik (Cze)
|36
|Michal Benda (Cze)
|37
|Michael Kubín (Cze)
|38
|Karl Heinz Gollinger (Aut)
|39
|Karel Nepras (Cze)
|40
|Roland Mörx (Aut)
|41
|Tomas Podrazil (Cze)
|42
|Jaroslav Chalas (Svk)
|43
|Stanislav Bambula (Cze)
|44
|Ondrej Louvar (Cze)
|45
|Pawel Samol (Pol)
|46
|David Kasper (Cze)
|47
|Václav Svatoš (Cze)
|48
|Marek Sedlácek (Cze)
|49
|Jakub Truksa (Cze)
|50
|Zbynek Holubovský (Cze)
|51
|Tomas Holicky (Cze)
|52
|Jirí Šlégl (Cze)
|53
|Tomáš Nový (Cze)
