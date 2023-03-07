'It's a matter of trust in cycling' - Lotto-Dstny approach UCI for answers over GP Monseré photo finish

Lotto-Dstny have approached the UCI asking for answers relating to the questionable photo finish from last weekend's GP Monseré.

The Belgian team's sprinter, Caleb Ewan, crossed the line alongside Intermarché-Circus-Wanty's Gerben Thijssen, who was eventually awarded the victory by race officials.

However, Ewan took to social media to question the result, sharing a fan's photo that appeared to show his front wheel hitting the line first.

Now, Lotto-Dstny have taken the matter to the sport's governing body.

"We filed an official request to see actual proof that it's Gerben Thijssen who won the race, and not Caleb," a spokesperson for the team told Cyclingnews.

"For the moment, this has not been presented to us, so for us it's an official request to see the proof."

The uncertainty relates to the lack of a clear photo finish image. A standard side-angle shot, with the finish line represented by a red line, has circulated on social media and would appear to show Thijssen in front, but it's heavily blurred and lacks the freeze-frame clarity usually used to perceive the tightest margins.

Lotto-Dstny confirmed that this photo was the only evidence that had been provided so far by the race organisers.

"Our directeur sportif, Nikolas Maes, was with the race directors for about an hour after the race, where it was impossible for them to provide the actual proof, other than the picture that I think everyone has seen on social media, where it's very blurry and you cannot really decide who wins the race."

The UCI has detailed regulations for photo-finish equipment but only for WorldTour or ProSeries races, while the GP Monseré is a third-tier, 1.1 event. The race organisers issued a statement to claim they bear "no responsibility" for the photo finish, which they say is down to the Belgian Cycling Federation and the UCI.

The UCI sets regulations for such equipment but would not actively implement its use in such a race. Its regulations provide the chance for teams to consult the finish photo "if the finishing order should be disputed," although the process for overturning a result is not made clear.

Lotto-Dstny were keen not to come across as sore losers, suggesting they weren't lodging a complaint, as such, but appealing for more information as a point of principle.

"For us it's also a matter of trust in cycling. For us it [the result] doesn't really matter," said the team's spokesperson.

"We would prefer to have a clear picture where it's Gerben Thijssen who wins, because then at least it's clear. For the moment, it's not clear and we feel that if they decide to give the win to him, at least they should be able to prove this."