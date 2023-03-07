Live coverage
Paris-Nice stage 3 live – Crucial GC battle in new-look team time trial
All the action from the 32.2km TTT where times are taken from the first rider
Paris-Nice 2023 - Everything you need to know
Novel format to spice up Tuesday's Paris-Nice team time trial
How to watch Paris-Nice – live streaming
Pogačar and UAE testing different strategies for new Paris-Nice TTT format
Situation
- A 32.2km TTT is set to shape the overall classification
- New format sees times taken from first rider, so leaders could solo home
- Lotto-Dstny first off at 14:57, Trek-Segafredo last off at 16:00
Lotto are the first team to hit the mid-way checkpoint (16.7km) and they do so in a time of 17:30.
Perhaps he'll need them, with Jonas Vingegaard's Jumbo-Visma arguably the favourites today, with Tobias Foss, Rohan Dennis, and Edoardo Affini among a super-strong line-up.
Tadej Pogacar is bobbing his head as he listens to music during his warm-up. He looks as relaxed as ever, and maybe that's because he's already taken a head start on his overall rivals, picking up 12 bonus seconds across the two intermediate sprints so far.
Next up: Ineos Grenadiers. This is how they line up
Alpecin-Deceuninck are off next. They don't have a real GC contender and don't look to have a team capable of challenging for stage honours.
Simon Yates' Jayco-AlUla men set off now.
8 minutes into their effort, Lotto are still all together with a full seven riders.
Bahrain Victorious set off now. They're here with Jack Haig as their leader.
Here's the full list of start times
Israel-Premier Tech are next down the ramp.
Teams are setting off in reverse order of the teams classification after two stages of racing.
We're off!
Lotto-Dstny roll down the ramp, kicking off stage 3 of Paris-Nice and taking us into a new team time trialling dawn.
For more on this new format, and how teams have been preparing, here's Alasdair Fotheringham's report from Tadej Pogačar's UAE Team Emirates camp.
The course today is 32.2km long, tracking a sort of triangle as it heads east then north, then south west, then east again back to home. It's a largely flat course, with only lightly undulating terrain and it's largely non-technical, too.
Here's the start ramp in Dampierre-en-Burly
We're not far away from the start of the race, with Lotto-Dstny the first team down the ramp in a quarter of an hour.
Teams will then set off at three-minute intervals - it was meant to be five, but French police strike action saw to that - through to Trek-Segafredo at 16:00.
Will we see one long lead-out? Will we see GC leaders soloing home? Will we actually see anything different at all?
Hello there and welcome along to our live coverage of stage 3 of Paris-Nice. An exciting one today - not just a team time trial but an all-new format of team time trial. It's causing quite a stir already and it's sure to shake up this race as a whole by the end of the day
