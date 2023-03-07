Paris-Nice stage 3 live – Crucial GC battle in new-look team time trial

Refresh

Lotto are the first team to hit the mid-way checkpoint (16.7km) and they do so in a time of 17:30.

Perhaps he'll need them, with Jonas Vingegaard's Jumbo-Visma arguably the favourites today, with Tobias Foss, Rohan Dennis, and Edoardo Affini among a super-strong line-up.

Tadej Pogacar is bobbing his head as he listens to music during his warm-up. He looks as relaxed as ever, and maybe that's because he's already taken a head start on his overall rivals, picking up 12 bonus seconds across the two intermediate sprints so far.

Alpecin-Deceuninck are off next. They don't have a real GC contender and don't look to have a team capable of challenging for stage honours.

Simon Yates' Jayco-AlUla men set off now.

8 minutes into their effort, Lotto are still all together with a full seven riders.

Bahrain Victorious set off now. They're here with Jack Haig as their leader.

Israel-Premier Tech are next down the ramp. Teams are setting off in reverse order of the teams classification after two stages of racing.

We're off! Lotto-Dstny roll down the ramp, kicking off stage 3 of Paris-Nice and taking us into a new team time trialling dawn.

The course today is 32.2km long, tracking a sort of triangle as it heads east then north, then south west, then east again back to home. It's a largely flat course, with only lightly undulating terrain and it's largely non-technical, too.

Here's the start ramp in Dampierre-en-Burly (Image credit: Paris-Nice )

We're not far away from the start of the race, with Lotto-Dstny the first team down the ramp in a quarter of an hour. Teams will then set off at three-minute intervals - it was meant to be five, but French police strike action saw to that - through to Trek-Segafredo at 16:00.

Will we see one long lead-out? Will we see GC leaders soloing home? Will we actually see anything different at all? Have a read of our preview with input from riders