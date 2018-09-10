Trending

Williams wins Bucks County Crit

Wiasak, Schneider round out podium

Image 1 of 15

The two winningest women in US cycling, Laura Van Gilder (Mellow Mushroom) and Tina Pic (Colavita) have been lining up together for over 30 years

(Image credit: Marco Quezada/nyvelocity.com)
Image 2 of 15

Lily Williams (Hagens Berman|Supermint) smiles with 0 laps to go as she takes the win

(Image credit: Marco Quezada/nyvelocity.com)
Image 3 of 15

Mellow Mushroom takes control of the last lap

(Image credit: Marco Quezada/nyvelocity.com)
Image 4 of 15

Lauretta Hanson (UnitedHealthCare Pro Cycling) and Sam Schneider (ISCorp Pro Cycling) punch in and get to work

(Image credit: Marco Quezada/nyvelocity.com)
Image 5 of 15

Current Australian National Crit Champion, Beck Wiasak (Fearless Femme Racing) senses the urgency

(Image credit: Marco Quezada/nyvelocity.com)
Image 6 of 15

Hagens Berman|Supermint's Julie Kuliecza, designated gunner for her team, shuts down anything that went up the road

(Image credit: Marco Quezada/nyvelocity.com)
Image 7 of 15

Team ISCorp starts chasing down the break

(Image credit: Marco Quezada/nyvelocity.com)
Image 8 of 15

The break gets established around the half-way mark

(Image credit: Marco Quezada/nyvelocity.com)
Image 9 of 15

Tina Pic (Colavita) takes a turn with the stars/stripes/bands on this very technical course

(Image credit: Marco Quezada/nyvelocity.com)
Image 10 of 15

Field takes a breather as they head through the stand area and past the VIP tent

(Image credit: Marco Quezada/nyvelocity.com)
Image 11 of 15

2017 winner,Sam Schneider (ISCorp Pro Cycling) rides just ahead of 2016 winner Lauretta Hanson (UnitedHealthCare Pro Cycling) to get the party started

(Image credit: Marco Quezada/nyvelocity.com)
Image 12 of 15

The breaks started from the beginning

(Image credit: Marco Quezada/nyvelocity.com)
Image 13 of 15

It was a bit of rough weather, but the course was perfectly raceable

(Image credit: Marco Quezada/nyvelocity.com)
Image 14 of 15

The Women's field starts at today's Thompson Bucks County Classic

(Image credit: Marco Quezada/nyvelocity.com)
Image 15 of 15

The Women's Podium: 2nd place, Beth Wiasak( Fearless Femme Racing) 1st place, Lily Williams (Hagens Berman|Supermint) 3rd place Samantha Schneider (ISCorp Pro Cycling

(Image credit: Marco Quezada/nyvelocity.com)

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Lily Williams (Hagens Berman | Supermint)1:02:45
2Rebecca Wiasak (Fearless Femme Racing)0:00:52
3Samantha Schneider (ISCorp Pro Cycling)0:00:53
4Harriet Owen (Hagens Berman | Supermint)
5Emily Ehrlich (Papa Johns Racing p/b TREK)0:00:54
6Lauretta Hanson (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling)
7Laura Jorgensen (Feed Hungry Kids Project)
8Courteney Lowe (Feed Hungry Kids Project)0:00:55
9Emma Bast (Mellow Mushroom)
10Skylar Schneider (ISCorp Pro Cycling)
11Laura Van Gilder (Mellow Mushroom)0:00:56
12Samantha Fox (Levine Law Group p/b Huseby.com)
13Caroline Baur (ISCorp Pro Cycling)0:00:57
14Julie Kuliecza (Hagens Berman | Supermint)0:00:58
15Emma Lujan (Feed Hungry Kids Project)
16Emily Flynn (Fearless Femme Racing)
17Madison Kelly (Papa Johns Racing p/b TREK)0:01:00
18Kristen Arnold (The Meteor/Intelligentsia)
19Daniely Del Valle Garcia (Papa Johns p/b TREK)0:01:01
20Jamie Gilgen (Mellow Mushroom)0:01:06
21Starla Teddergreen (Hagens Berman | Supermint)0:01:08
22Jessica Chong (Mathletes Racing)
23Amelia Kirby (The Meteor/Intelligentsia)
DNFNina Wollaston (ISCorp Pro Cycling)
DNFStefanie Sydlik (Swisse Femme Equipe

