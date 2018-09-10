Williams wins Bucks County Crit
Wiasak, Schneider round out podium
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Lily Williams (Hagens Berman | Supermint)
|1:02:45
|2
|Rebecca Wiasak (Fearless Femme Racing)
|0:00:52
|3
|Samantha Schneider (ISCorp Pro Cycling)
|0:00:53
|4
|Harriet Owen (Hagens Berman | Supermint)
|5
|Emily Ehrlich (Papa Johns Racing p/b TREK)
|0:00:54
|6
|Lauretta Hanson (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling)
|7
|Laura Jorgensen (Feed Hungry Kids Project)
|8
|Courteney Lowe (Feed Hungry Kids Project)
|0:00:55
|9
|Emma Bast (Mellow Mushroom)
|10
|Skylar Schneider (ISCorp Pro Cycling)
|11
|Laura Van Gilder (Mellow Mushroom)
|0:00:56
|12
|Samantha Fox (Levine Law Group p/b Huseby.com)
|13
|Caroline Baur (ISCorp Pro Cycling)
|0:00:57
|14
|Julie Kuliecza (Hagens Berman | Supermint)
|0:00:58
|15
|Emma Lujan (Feed Hungry Kids Project)
|16
|Emily Flynn (Fearless Femme Racing)
|17
|Madison Kelly (Papa Johns Racing p/b TREK)
|0:01:00
|18
|Kristen Arnold (The Meteor/Intelligentsia)
|19
|Daniely Del Valle Garcia (Papa Johns p/b TREK)
|0:01:01
|20
|Jamie Gilgen (Mellow Mushroom)
|0:01:06
|21
|Starla Teddergreen (Hagens Berman | Supermint)
|0:01:08
|22
|Jessica Chong (Mathletes Racing)
|23
|Amelia Kirby (The Meteor/Intelligentsia)
|DNF
|Nina Wollaston (ISCorp Pro Cycling)
|DNF
|Stefanie Sydlik (Swisse Femme Equipe
