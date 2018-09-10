Trending

Magner shines in rainy Bucks County Crit

Oldham, Yates round out podium from breakaway

The men's field takes off

(Image credit: Marco Quezada/nyvelocity.com)
Frank Travieso (EDA evolution/Montecci bkie) moves up in the field and gets ready for the sprint

(Image credit: Marco Quezada/nyvelocity.com)
It was a little rough out there for the groupetto,

(Image credit: Marco Quezada/nyvelocity.com)
Stalin Quiterio (CRCA/Dave Jordan Racing) chased down the break but was unable to bring the field closer

(Image credit: Marco Quezada/nyvelocity.com)
Doylestown always looks good no matter the weather!

(Image credit: Marco Quezada/nyvelocity.com)
Shane Kline (SmartStop Self Storage/Fuji) tries his best to capture this illusive win

(Image credit: Marco Quezada/nyvelocity.com)
David Dawson (Team Skyline) stays focus on the wheels ahead

(Image credit: Marco Quezada/nyvelocity.com)
Another Rally Cycling Team member, Kyle Murphy, follows right behind

(Image credit: Marco Quezada/nyvelocity.com)
US National Crit Champion, TY Magner (Rally Pro Cycling) concentrates on the curve

(Image credit: Marco Quezada/nyvelocity.com)
Rafael Meran (EDA/Evolution/Montecci Bikes) gingerly cuts a corner

(Image credit: Marco Quezada/nyvelocity.com)
The rain breaks and the field stretches out under Doylestown's dramatic sky

(Image credit: Marco Quezada/nyvelocity.com)
Men's podium: 2nd place, Jarret Oldham (First Internet Bank) 1st place, Ty Magner (Rally Pro Cycling) 3rd place, Joel Yates (Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek)

(Image credit: Marco Quezada/nyvelocity.com)

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ty Magner (Rally Pro Cycling)2:22:51
2Jarret Oldham (First Internet Bank)0:00:02
3Joel Yates (Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek De)0:00:09
4Matt Mcloone (BATTLEY HARLEY-DAVIDSON / FOUND)0:01:34
5Kyle Murphy (Rally Cycling)0:01:36
6Sean Gardner (Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek De)0:01:37
7Frank Travieso (EDA evolution)0:02:09
8Jake Magee
9Mathew Mackay (Margie Bars)0:02:10
10Shane Kline (SmartStop Self Storage)
11David Dawson (Team Skyline)
12Thomas Humphreys (CCB Foundation-Sicleri Cycling )
13Sean Guydish (Young Medalists)0:02:11
14Taylor Pearman (BATTLEY HARLEY-DAVIDSON / FOUND)
15Christopher Welch (CRCA/Jamison Capital - Cannonda)
16Dennis Ramirez (Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek De)0:02:12
17Daniel Tokarczyk (Team Hungry)
18Will Gleason (CS Velo Racing p/b Cannondale)
19Sean Burger (CS Velo Racing p/b Cannondale)
20Daniel Lausin (Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek De)
21Shawn Litster (Margie Bars)0:02:13
22Derrick Butler (CS Velo Racing p/b Cannondale)0:02:14
23Brett Wachtendorf (Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek De)0:02:15
24Ismael Collado (Montclair Bikery Racing)
25Geno Villafano (CT Cycling Advancement Program)
26Brandon Feehery (Project Echelon Racing)
27Tim Savre (Project Echelon Racing)
28Calvin Hoops (QCW Breakawaybikes.com P/B JL V)0:02:16
29Guillaume Nelessen (Vandessel Factory Team)0:02:17
30John Delong (Team Skyline)0:02:18
31Dominic Caiazzo (CRCA/Jamison Capital-Cannondale)0:02:19
32Richard Arnopol (Project Echelon Racing)0:02:20
33Michael Jones (Nalgene / Sager Beer Works)
34Matt Zimmer (Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek De)0:02:23
35Michael Landry (CT Cycling Advancement Program)0:02:50
36Richard Furchtgott (BATTLEY HARLEY-DAVIDSON / FOUND)0:04:08
37Colin Kelly (Doylestown Bike Works p/b Fred )0:04:09
38Alex Kellum (QCW Breakawaybikes.com P/B JL V)0:04:34

