Magner shines in rainy Bucks County Crit
Oldham, Yates round out podium from breakaway
Elite Men: -
Image 1 of 12
Image 2 of 12
Image 3 of 12
Image 4 of 12
Image 5 of 12
Image 6 of 12
Image 7 of 12
Image 8 of 12
Image 9 of 12
Image 10 of 12
Image 11 of 12
Image 12 of 12
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Ty Magner (Rally Pro Cycling)
|2:22:51
|2
|Jarret Oldham (First Internet Bank)
|0:00:02
|3
|Joel Yates (Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek De)
|0:00:09
|4
|Matt Mcloone (BATTLEY HARLEY-DAVIDSON / FOUND)
|0:01:34
|5
|Kyle Murphy (Rally Cycling)
|0:01:36
|6
|Sean Gardner (Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek De)
|0:01:37
|7
|Frank Travieso (EDA evolution)
|0:02:09
|8
|Jake Magee
|9
|Mathew Mackay (Margie Bars)
|0:02:10
|10
|Shane Kline (SmartStop Self Storage)
|11
|David Dawson (Team Skyline)
|12
|Thomas Humphreys (CCB Foundation-Sicleri Cycling )
|13
|Sean Guydish (Young Medalists)
|0:02:11
|14
|Taylor Pearman (BATTLEY HARLEY-DAVIDSON / FOUND)
|15
|Christopher Welch (CRCA/Jamison Capital - Cannonda)
|16
|Dennis Ramirez (Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek De)
|0:02:12
|17
|Daniel Tokarczyk (Team Hungry)
|18
|Will Gleason (CS Velo Racing p/b Cannondale)
|19
|Sean Burger (CS Velo Racing p/b Cannondale)
|20
|Daniel Lausin (Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek De)
|21
|Shawn Litster (Margie Bars)
|0:02:13
|22
|Derrick Butler (CS Velo Racing p/b Cannondale)
|0:02:14
|23
|Brett Wachtendorf (Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek De)
|0:02:15
|24
|Ismael Collado (Montclair Bikery Racing)
|25
|Geno Villafano (CT Cycling Advancement Program)
|26
|Brandon Feehery (Project Echelon Racing)
|27
|Tim Savre (Project Echelon Racing)
|28
|Calvin Hoops (QCW Breakawaybikes.com P/B JL V)
|0:02:16
|29
|Guillaume Nelessen (Vandessel Factory Team)
|0:02:17
|30
|John Delong (Team Skyline)
|0:02:18
|31
|Dominic Caiazzo (CRCA/Jamison Capital-Cannondale)
|0:02:19
|32
|Richard Arnopol (Project Echelon Racing)
|0:02:20
|33
|Michael Jones (Nalgene / Sager Beer Works)
|34
|Matt Zimmer (Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek De)
|0:02:23
|35
|Michael Landry (CT Cycling Advancement Program)
|0:02:50
|36
|Richard Furchtgott (BATTLEY HARLEY-DAVIDSON / FOUND)
|0:04:08
|37
|Colin Kelly (Doylestown Bike Works p/b Fred )
|0:04:09
|38
|Alex Kellum (QCW Breakawaybikes.com P/B JL V)
|0:04:34
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Floyd's Pro Cycling will not return in 2020Management company that owns Landis-sponsored team is unable to find new title sponsor
-
Sutton walks out of Freeman medical tribunal after accused of being 'a serial liar' and 'doper''Who is lying? The guy who isn’t prepared to look his friend in the eye' Sutton says of Freedman
-
Arctic Race of Norway expands to FinlandSecond stage will take place in remote town of Kilpisjärvi
-
Nibali to target Giro d'Italia and Tokyo Olympics in 2020'In modern-day cycling, three peaks of excellent form are impossible' says Trek-Segafredo manager
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy