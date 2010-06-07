Trending

Bruins leads Cervelo to one-two

Lindberg lands podium place for Redsun

Image 1 of 22

(Image credit: DCP/Bert Geerts)
Image 2 of 22

The peloton returns to the cobbles on the second lap.

(Image credit: DCP/Bert Geerts)
Image 3 of 22

The peloton chased the Cervelo leaders hard, but couldn't catch the time back.

(Image credit: DCP/Bert Geerts)
Image 4 of 22

Podium (L-R): Kirsten Wild (Cervelo TestTeam), Regina Bruins (Cervelo TestTeam) and Marie Lindberg (RedSun Cycling Team).

(Image credit: DCP/Bert Geerts)
Image 5 of 22

Cervelo's Regina Bruins was looking relaxed ahead of the race.

(Image credit: DCP/Bert Geerts)
Image 6 of 22

Cervelo's Regina Bruins looks comfortable on the cobbled sections.

(Image credit: DCP/Bert Geerts)
Image 7 of 22

Cervelo's Regina Bruins rolls in for victory.

(Image credit: DCP/Bert Geerts)
Image 8 of 22

Regina Bruins (Cervelo TestTeam) was nearly one minute ahead of her teammate.

(Image credit: DCP/Bert Geerts)
Image 9 of 22

Regina Bruins works with Cervelo TestTeam teammate Kirsten Wild during the race.

(Image credit: DCP/Bert Geerts)
Image 10 of 22

Sarah Düster (Cervelo Test Team) finished seventh.

(Image credit: DCP/Bert Geerts)
Image 11 of 22

The women's peloton hit the cobble stones for the first time.

(Image credit: DCP/Bert Geerts)
Image 12 of 22

Marie Lindberg (Redsun Cycling Team) held on for third place.

(Image credit: DCP/Bert Geerts)
Image 13 of 22

Corine Hierckens finished 20th for the Belgian national team.

(Image credit: DCP/Bert Geerts)
Image 14 of 22

Dutch rider Eyelien Bekkering

(Image credit: DCP/Bert Geerts)
Image 15 of 22

Kirsten Wild (Cervelo Test Team) was all smiles despite having two flats.

(Image credit: DCP/Bert Geerts)
Image 16 of 22

Kirsten Wild (Cervelo Test Team) drives the pace.

(Image credit: DCP/Bert Geerts)
Image 17 of 22

Cervelo Test Team's Kirsten Wild and Regina Bruins stepped up the pace on the second lap.

(Image credit: DCP/Bert Geerts)
Image 18 of 22

Kirsten Wild (Cervelo Test Team) had a rough day, despite finishing second.

(Image credit: DCP/Bert Geerts)
Image 19 of 22

Kirsten Wild (Cervelo Test Team) leads the peloton early in the race.

(Image credit: DCP/Bert Geerts)
Image 20 of 22

Linda Ringlever

(Image credit: DCP/Bert Geerts)
Image 21 of 22

Swede Marie Lindberg (Redsun Cycling Team) on the podium.

(Image credit: DCP/Bert Geerts)
Image 22 of 22

Sarah Düster (Cervelo Test Team) leads the peloton while her teammates are down the road.

(Image credit: DCP/Bert Geerts)

Cervelo dominated the Thereme Kasseienomloop with Regina Bruins claiming a solo victory, nearly one minute ahead of teammate Kirsten Wild. Swedish rider Marie Lindberg (Redsun Cycling Team) claimed third place behind the pair, as she lead the first small group of riders across the finish line.

"Everybody was looking to us but we took it easy on the first lap and decided to increase the speed on the second," said Bruins. "At the end of that lap only my teammate Kirsten Wild and I where left. But that was really, really early in the race with 60 km to go to the finish.

“I went it alone and giving it full gas and was really happy that I was able to make it,” she added. “Not being a sprinter it is not always easy to win races, but races like this are hard and selective enough so we are able to try something like this."

Wild would likely have stayed with her teammate had it not been for a series of flat tires. Regardless, Wild was happy with the day’s outcome for her squad.

"Twice today I had a flat tire," said Wild. "The first time it happened I had hoped to come back to Regina because we still had 20 km to go to the finish. But after the second time I just tried to stay in front of the bunch.

“I am really happy that Regina won this race, she has really done a lot of work for our team this season, so it would have been nice to come together on the finish line,” she added. “But there's nothing to complain about."

Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Regina Bruins (Ned) Cervelo Test Team3:19:46
2Kirsten Wild (Ned) Cervelo Test Team0:00:54
3Marie Lindberg (Swe) Redsun Cycling Team0:01:19
4Roxane Knetemann (Ned)
5Vera Koedooder (Ned)
6Jessica Glasbergen (Ned)
7Sarah Düster (Ger) Cervelo Test Team
8Birgit Lavrijssen (Ned) Redsun Cycling Team
9Sanne Cant (Bel)0:01:22
10Marit Huisman (Ned)0:01:30
11Sanne Van Paassen (Ned)0:01:42
12Anisha Vekemans (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Thompson
13Kaat Hannes (Bel)
14Isabelle Söderberg (Swe) Hitec Products Uck
15Sofie Verdonck (Bel)
16Janneke Ensing (Ned)
17Esther Kortekaas (Ned)
18Natalie Van Gogh (Ned)
19Pippa Handley (GBr)
20Corine Hierckens (Bel) Fenixs - Petrogradets
21Martina Zwick (Ger)
22Adriene Snijder (Ned)
23Jarmila Machacova (Cze)
24Anne Arnouts (Bel) Redsun Cycling Team
25Nathalie Jolink (Ned)
26Eefje Tabak (Ned)
27Eyelien Bekkering (Ned)
28Maria Grandt Petersen (Den) Hitec Products Uck
29Ingeborg Kreuze (Ned)
30Latoya Brulee (Bel) Redsun Cycling Team
31Ivana Tiessens (Ned)
32Hannah Welter (Ned)
33Rachel Mercer (NZl)
34Fröydis Waerstad (Nor) Hitec Products Uck
35Emilie Moberg (Nor) Hitec Products Uck
36Lise Nøstvold (Nor) Hitec Products Uck
37Anne Eversdijk (Ned)
38Sophie De Boer (Ned)
39Alie Gercama (Ned)
40Marte Lenferink (Ned)
41Marissa Otten (Ned)
42Silke Kogelman (Ned)
43Hielke Elferink (Ned)
44Inge Roggeman (Bel)
45Petra Hofs (Ned)
46Marielle Kerste (Ned)
47Sonja Boogaard (Ned)
48Aafke Eshuis (Ned)
49Dorien Van Der Velden (Bel)
50Sigrid Kuizenga (Ned)
51Mirthe Wagenaar (Ned)
52Inge Klep (Ned) Redsun Cycling Team
53Esra Tromp (Ned)
54Lotte Van Hoek (Ned)
55Sara Mustonen (Swe) Hitec Products Uck
56Jacobien Kanis (Ned)
57Kim Van Dijk (Ned)0:01:50
58Dorothee Janke (Ger)0:01:51
59Manon Klomp (Ned)0:02:48
60Marieke Den Otter (Ned)
61Joukje Braam (Ned)
62Suzan Simons (Ned)
63Michelle Geoghegan (Irl)

 

