Podium (L-R): Kirsten Wild (Cervelo TestTeam), Regina Bruins (Cervelo TestTeam) and Marie Lindberg (RedSun Cycling Team). Sarah Düster (Cervelo Test Team) finished seventh. Corine Hierckens finished 20th for the Belgian national team.

Cervelo dominated the Thereme Kasseienomloop with Regina Bruins claiming a solo victory, nearly one minute ahead of teammate Kirsten Wild. Swedish rider Marie Lindberg (Redsun Cycling Team) claimed third place behind the pair, as she lead the first small group of riders across the finish line.

"Everybody was looking to us but we took it easy on the first lap and decided to increase the speed on the second," said Bruins. "At the end of that lap only my teammate Kirsten Wild and I where left. But that was really, really early in the race with 60 km to go to the finish.

“I went it alone and giving it full gas and was really happy that I was able to make it,” she added. “Not being a sprinter it is not always easy to win races, but races like this are hard and selective enough so we are able to try something like this."

Wild would likely have stayed with her teammate had it not been for a series of flat tires. Regardless, Wild was happy with the day’s outcome for her squad.

"Twice today I had a flat tire," said Wild. "The first time it happened I had hoped to come back to Regina because we still had 20 km to go to the finish. But after the second time I just tried to stay in front of the bunch.

“I am really happy that Regina won this race, she has really done a lot of work for our team this season, so it would have been nice to come together on the finish line,” she added. “But there's nothing to complain about."

