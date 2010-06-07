Bruins leads Cervelo to one-two
Lindberg lands podium place for Redsun
Cervelo dominated the Thereme Kasseienomloop with Regina Bruins claiming a solo victory, nearly one minute ahead of teammate Kirsten Wild. Swedish rider Marie Lindberg (Redsun Cycling Team) claimed third place behind the pair, as she lead the first small group of riders across the finish line.
"Everybody was looking to us but we took it easy on the first lap and decided to increase the speed on the second," said Bruins. "At the end of that lap only my teammate Kirsten Wild and I where left. But that was really, really early in the race with 60 km to go to the finish.
“I went it alone and giving it full gas and was really happy that I was able to make it,” she added. “Not being a sprinter it is not always easy to win races, but races like this are hard and selective enough so we are able to try something like this."
Wild would likely have stayed with her teammate had it not been for a series of flat tires. Regardless, Wild was happy with the day’s outcome for her squad.
"Twice today I had a flat tire," said Wild. "The first time it happened I had hoped to come back to Regina because we still had 20 km to go to the finish. But after the second time I just tried to stay in front of the bunch.
“I am really happy that Regina won this race, she has really done a lot of work for our team this season, so it would have been nice to come together on the finish line,” she added. “But there's nothing to complain about."
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Regina Bruins (Ned) Cervelo Test Team
|3:19:46
|2
|Kirsten Wild (Ned) Cervelo Test Team
|0:00:54
|3
|Marie Lindberg (Swe) Redsun Cycling Team
|0:01:19
|4
|Roxane Knetemann (Ned)
|5
|Vera Koedooder (Ned)
|6
|Jessica Glasbergen (Ned)
|7
|Sarah Düster (Ger) Cervelo Test Team
|8
|Birgit Lavrijssen (Ned) Redsun Cycling Team
|9
|Sanne Cant (Bel)
|0:01:22
|10
|Marit Huisman (Ned)
|0:01:30
|11
|Sanne Van Paassen (Ned)
|0:01:42
|12
|Anisha Vekemans (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Thompson
|13
|Kaat Hannes (Bel)
|14
|Isabelle Söderberg (Swe) Hitec Products Uck
|15
|Sofie Verdonck (Bel)
|16
|Janneke Ensing (Ned)
|17
|Esther Kortekaas (Ned)
|18
|Natalie Van Gogh (Ned)
|19
|Pippa Handley (GBr)
|20
|Corine Hierckens (Bel) Fenixs - Petrogradets
|21
|Martina Zwick (Ger)
|22
|Adriene Snijder (Ned)
|23
|Jarmila Machacova (Cze)
|24
|Anne Arnouts (Bel) Redsun Cycling Team
|25
|Nathalie Jolink (Ned)
|26
|Eefje Tabak (Ned)
|27
|Eyelien Bekkering (Ned)
|28
|Maria Grandt Petersen (Den) Hitec Products Uck
|29
|Ingeborg Kreuze (Ned)
|30
|Latoya Brulee (Bel) Redsun Cycling Team
|31
|Ivana Tiessens (Ned)
|32
|Hannah Welter (Ned)
|33
|Rachel Mercer (NZl)
|34
|Fröydis Waerstad (Nor) Hitec Products Uck
|35
|Emilie Moberg (Nor) Hitec Products Uck
|36
|Lise Nøstvold (Nor) Hitec Products Uck
|37
|Anne Eversdijk (Ned)
|38
|Sophie De Boer (Ned)
|39
|Alie Gercama (Ned)
|40
|Marte Lenferink (Ned)
|41
|Marissa Otten (Ned)
|42
|Silke Kogelman (Ned)
|43
|Hielke Elferink (Ned)
|44
|Inge Roggeman (Bel)
|45
|Petra Hofs (Ned)
|46
|Marielle Kerste (Ned)
|47
|Sonja Boogaard (Ned)
|48
|Aafke Eshuis (Ned)
|49
|Dorien Van Der Velden (Bel)
|50
|Sigrid Kuizenga (Ned)
|51
|Mirthe Wagenaar (Ned)
|52
|Inge Klep (Ned) Redsun Cycling Team
|53
|Esra Tromp (Ned)
|54
|Lotte Van Hoek (Ned)
|55
|Sara Mustonen (Swe) Hitec Products Uck
|56
|Jacobien Kanis (Ned)
|57
|Kim Van Dijk (Ned)
|0:01:50
|58
|Dorothee Janke (Ger)
|0:01:51
|59
|Manon Klomp (Ned)
|0:02:48
|60
|Marieke Den Otter (Ned)
|61
|Joukje Braam (Ned)
|62
|Suzan Simons (Ned)
|63
|Michelle Geoghegan (Irl)
