Laura Van Gilder (C3/Athletes Serving Athletes) rode away from the field at the Nor'Easter ‘Cross presented by Smartwool and Cycle-Smart on Saturday afternoon to earn a solo victory.

The strong Elite women's line-up featured a trio of LadiesFirst racers, this weekend including Crystal Anthony, Ann D'Ambruoso and Christina Tamilio, New England cyclo-cross staple Rebecca Wellons (Pedro's), former New Zealand national champion Linnea Koons (Embrocation Cycling Journal), Rebecca Blatt (Silver Bull/Central Wheel), as well as Laura Van Gilder, hoping to continue her great start to the season

"I knew I wanted to be on the front," said Van Gilder following the race. "I needed to be able to ride my own lines. These women in New England are just getting stronger and stronger."

With this in mind, Van Gilder took the lead from the gun, leading D'Ambruoso and Anthony through the first lap. Always taking advantage of the power sections, Van Gilder was able to create space behind her and was able to cruise in to victory.

As was the case for many racers this weekend, the high-profile regional races last weekend combined with travel to and from CrossVegas, left a lot of question marks in Van Gilder's mind, but once she was on course, the questions disappeared. The LadiesFirst upstart, Crystal Anthony, continued her team's podium streak by pulling in second behind Van Gilder. Not to be outdone, once again, Ann D'Ambruoso finished third, further proving that the LadiesFirst Racing team is not to be underestimated. Rebecca Blatt outdid Christina Tamilio on the line, taking a very solid fourth place in a strong field.

The first-year UCI race at Loon Mountain in Lincoln, New Hampshire took full advantage of the terrain by mixing two challenging climbs, several off-camber descents, two run-ups and two long paved straightaways linking the sides of the course. The unique course wrapped around and through the Nor'Easter Festival powered by EMS, going in front of the main concert stage and around the rock climbing competition. For the race organizers, this was an opportunity to show a largely unfamiliar audience what cyclo-cross is all about.