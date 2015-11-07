Trending

Van den Ham and Noble win Cycle-Smart International day 1

25th Anniversary race continues Sunday

U-23 National Champion Ellen Noble (JAM/NCC/Vittoria) winning in Northampton.

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
The leaders make their way up the steepest run-up on lap two.

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Michael Van Den Ham (Red Truck-Garneau) takes the win ahead of team-mate Raphael Gagne.

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Ellen Noble (USA) Jam-NCC-Vittoria takes the barriers during the final laps of the U23 womens race.

(Image credit: Dejan Smaic / SportifImages)
Adam Myerson (Cycle-Smart), Joachim Parbo, and others racing up a steep climb

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
The Look Park course had quite a bit of zig-zagging on the grass field

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Cameron Dodge riding in fourth place during lap one.

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
The Elite Men struggle to get up the steepest hill

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Cyclesmart Sat Women leading his team-mate Raphael Gagne through the long sand pit

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Joachim Parbo (Challenge Tires) riding near the leaders on lap one

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Rapheal Gagne (Red Truck-Garneau) leading on lap one

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
The Elite Men’s field had 94 racers

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Michael Van Den Ham (Red Truck-Garneau) took the hole-shot.

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
The run-up was one of the most difficult so far this season.

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Jesse Keough (Keough Cyclocross) finishing up lap four

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
A racer struggles to get climb over the roots and rocks on the steepest run-up

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Michael Van Den Ham (Red Truck-Garneau) credited his team-mate Raphael Gagne with helping him earn the win.

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Anthony Clark (JAM/NCC/Vittoria) edges out Mark McConnell for third place in a sprint finish.

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Cameron Dodge running the barriers with one lap to go.

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Scott Smith (JAM/NCC/Vittoria) digs deep with less than a lap remaining.

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Anthony Clark (Squid Bikes) racing to third place on a great battle with Mark McConnell (Hot Sauce)

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Raphael Gagne (Red Truck) and Michael Van Den Ham approach the barriers with less than two laps remaining.

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Rapheal Gagne bunny-hopped the barriers every lap while his Red Truck Michael Van Den Ham ran them.

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
The huge men’s field makes their way up the rocky run-up

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
M. Belander-Barrette (Opus) running the barriers during the fifth lap.

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Former Danish Champion Joachim Parbo (Challenge Tires) on the front row

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Derrick St. John (Silber Pro Cycling) at the start

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Emma White (Cyclocrossworld.com) leading Ellen Noble (JAM/NCC/Vittoria) during lap two

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Jennifer Nordham (Hudson) cresting a long run-up

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
The Elite Women claw their way up the steep run-up on lap two.

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Jenna Greaser (JAM/NCC/Vittoria) leading Ellen Noble and Emma White up a steep run-up on lap two.

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Emma White (Cyclocrossworld.com) leading Ellen Noble (JAM/NCC/Vittoria) during lap one

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Catharine Sterling (Bikeman) riding in the top ten on lap one

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Natasha Elliot (Red Truck-Garneau) passing by all the team tents

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Natasha Elliot (Red Truck-Garneau) leading Ellen Noble (JAM/NCC/Vittoria) on lap one

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
JAM Fund team-mates Jena Greaser and Ellen Noble before the race

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Ellen Noble (JAM/NCC/Vittoria) take the hole-shot

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Jenna Greaser (JAM/NCC/Vittoria) lost contact with the leader on lap two

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Rebecca Wellons (Bikeway Source) running the barriers on lap four

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Ellen Noble (JAM/NCC/Vittoria) bites into the chocolate chip cookie that was given to the winner.

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
(L to R) Elite Women’s Podium- Emma White (Cyclocrosworld.com) 2nd, Ellen Noble (JAM/NCC/Vittoria) 1st, Kathleeen Lysakowski (Joe’s Garage)

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Emma White (Cyclocrossworld.com) congratulates Ellen Noble (JAM/NCC/Vittoria) after the race.

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Rebecca Wellons (Bikeway Source) at the top of one of the run-ups.

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Ellen Noble (JAM/NCC/Vittoria) was smiling with 500 meters to go.

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Kathleen Lysakowski (Joe’s Garage) riding to a third place finish.

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Emma White (Cyclocrossworld.com) keeping pace with Ellen Noble (JAM/NCC/Vittoria) near the end of lap three

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Ellen Noble (JAM/NCC/Vittoria) descending a section of course only used during the pro races

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Megan Chinburg leading Britlee Bowman (House Industries) on the steep run-up

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Newly crowned U-23 Pam Am Champion Ellen Noble (JAM/NCC/Vittoria) was all smiles before her race today.

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)

Michael Van Den Ham (Red Truck-Garneau) finished first in the 25th edition of the Cycle-Smart International, just ahead of his team-mate and Canadian Champion Raphael Gagne. Anthony Clark (Squd Bikes) secured the last spot on the podium in a sprint finish against mark McConnell (Hot Sauce Cycling)

The new Red Truck-Garneau team put on a clinic today. Gagne and Van Den Ham took turns at the front and were able to distance themselves from their competitors by the end of the second lap. From that point on they rode an effective two-man time trial that consistently increased the gap to the chasers.

“That was absolutely a team victory with Raf”, remarked Van Den Ham. “We worked really well together a couple weeks ago at the Canadian National Championships, when Raf took the win”.

Van Den Ham continued, “I’m so happy to take the win today but it never would have been possible without Raf. He pulled so much and that fatigued him a bit on the last lap. This is my first UCI win, period…this is the biggest result of my career hands down.”

The course at Look Park included a considerable amount of time on the grassy field, but also a large chunk of time in the woods on a plateau at the back of the course. The loose, rocky, rooty run-up was, as usual, the most popular place for the huge number of spectators to view the race.

The course also included a technical descent that had given the Elite Women fits. The men, however, seemed to have little problem with it.

The Elite Men will race again at 3 p.m. on Sunday at Look Park in Northampton. 

Women's Race

Ellen Noble (JAM/NCC/Vittoria) put her head down with two laps remaining and sailed away from Emma White (Cyclocrossworld.com), winning by eight seconds over White. Kate Lysakowski (Joe’s Garage) took the last step on the podium, finishing third.

Ellen Noble took the hole-shot but the long back and forth section on grass allowed Emma White to use her road-racing prowess to get by Noble and lead for a considerable period. But, Noble was not content following White.

“I have a really hard time sitting in and racing with other people so I started to get a little antsy”, remarked Noble. “So, I made a move and noticed I was getting a little bit of time on some of the turns. I noticed then that she was starting to close in but I wasn’t ready to give up and let myself be absorbed.”

Noble added, “So, I gave it one more hard effort. I noticed I was getting a gap so I just went all in for a lap and got a good gap and then left some room for mistakes.”

Last weekend Noble won the U-23 Pan Am Championship. She was already the USA U-23 National Champion. A student at the University of Massachusetts, this weekend is essentially a home race for her.

The Saturday course at Look Park included it’s famous run-up, but also included a very technical “pros only” downhill switchback descent. All of the lead women were able to ride that section, but the majority of the women’s field had to run it.

The Cycle-Smart International was celebrating its 25th birthday on Saturday. The crowds were large and seemed to be enjoying the New England autumn weather and scenery.

The Elite Women will race again on Sunday. 

Full Results

Elite Men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Michael Van den Ham (Red Truck-Garneau p/b Easton Cycling)1:03:33
2Raphael Gagne (Red Truck-Garneau p/b Easton Cycling)0:00:04
3Anthony Clark (Squid Bikes)0:00:21
4Mark McConnell (Hot Sauce Cycling Club)0:00:22
5Cameron Dodge0:00:46
6Dylan McNicholas (POLARTEC)0:00:52
7Evan McNeely (Norco Factory Team)0:00:55
8Scott Smith (Jam/NCC/Vittoria)0:01:19
9Christian Favata (TRT BICYCLES)0:01:38
10Jack Kisseberth (JAM/NCC/Vittoria)0:01:45
11Jeremy Martin Louis (Garneau Quebec)0:01:46
12Derrick St John (Silber Pro Cycling)0:02:31
13Joachim Parbo (Challege Tires)0:02:41
14Adam Myerson (Cycle-Smart)0:02:42
15Adam St.Germain (NEXT-BMB)0:02:43
16Sam O'Keefe (HOUSE IND/WITHINGS/SIMPLEHUMAN)0:02:47
17Kyle Murphy (Hudson/Ludwig & Larsen Racing)0:03:42
18Erik Box (Cycles Devinci)0:03:45
19Jean-Philippe Thibault-Roberge (Trek Cyclocross Collective)0:04:18
20Nicholas Keough (Keough Cyclocross)0:04:31
21Mathieu Bélanger-Barrette (Opus/OGC)0:04:32
22Greg Whitney (Arrow Racing)0:04:37
23Charles Berhtram (Team Cuppow)0:04:53
24Patrick Collins (Minuteman Road Club)0:04:55
25Andrew Reardon (Sonic Cycling)0:05:04
26Matthew Sousa (Team Cuppow)0:05:05
27Aaron Oakes (NYCROSS p/b Craft)0:05:25
28Michael Landry (Yale University)0:05:36
29Michael Wissell (Team Cuppow)0:05:40
30Austin Skomra (Cycle-Smart Grassroots Team)0:05:42
31Chris Field (Essex County Velo)
32Case Butler (JAM/NCC/Vittoria)0:06:11
33Eric Follen (Colonial Bicycle Company)0:06:17
34Cory Small (UVM Cycling)0:06:26
35Andrew Lysaght (Team CUPPOW)0:06:27
36Ryan Fisher (The 5th Floor NYC)0:06:33
37Colin Reuter (Crossresults.com)0:06:44
38Olivier Vrambout (Waffle Power)0:06:51
39Ian Gielar (Rochester Institute of Technology)0:06:55
40Matt Perreault (Colonial Bicycle Company)0:06:57
41Trent Blackburn (Independent Fabrication)0:07:02
42Doug Thorp (Colonial Bicycle Company #ShowUpOrB)0:07:03
43Benjamin Grenier (Rancourt & Co. Cycling)0:07:13
44Brad Smith (The Drifters)0:07:36
45Andrew Lints (RIT Cycling)0:07:44
46Kurt Belhumeur0:07:46
47Ian Schon (Team Cuppow)0:08:09
48Adam Sullivan (Grinta! p/b Best Buddies Challenge)0:08:22
49Jesse Keough (Keough Cyclocross)0:09:02
50Chris Pino (The 5th Floor NYC)0:09:43
51Keith Garrison (KING KOG)0:09:44
52Preston Buehrer (B2C2 p/b Boloco)
53Peter Striegel (UVM Cycling)
54John Eckert (STAMPEDE)
55Nicolas Catlin (Sherpa)
56Ford Murphy (Joe's Garage CX p/b BikeReg)
57Andrew Reimann (Cyclocross Magazine Racing)
58AJ Moran (GREEN LINE VELO driven by Zipcar)
59Nolan Garon (Wentworth Institute of Technology)
60Jesse Stauffer (Kelly Benefit Strategies/LSV)
61David Berg (Dartmouth College)
62Devin Wagner (NYCROSS p/b Craft)
DNFEvan Murphy (Hudson/Ludwig & Larsen Racing)
DNFIan Keough (Keough Cyclocross)
DNFPeter Goguen (RACE CF)

Elite Women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ellen Noble (Jam/NCC/Vittoria)0:44:19
2Emma White (Cyclocrossworld Devo Team)0:00:31
3Kathleen Lysakowski (Joe's Garage Cx p/b Bikereg)0:00:45
4Jena Greaser
5Cassandra Maximenko (Van Dessel/ISM/PowerBar/ChallengeTi)0:00:57
6Natasha Elliott (Red Truck - Garneau p/b Easton Cycling)0:01:41
7Kathryn Cumming (Cyclocross Magazine Racing)0:01:45
8Kate Northcott (West Hill Shop)0:01:55
9Megan Chinburg0:02:10
10Brittlee Bowman (House Ind/Withings/Simplehuman)0:02:11
11Carol Jeane (Sansome Foundry Cycles)0:02:42
12Jenny Ives (Verge Test Pilot/Jamis)0:02:51
13Catherine Sterling (Bikeman.Com)0:03:23
14Julie Wright (Team Averica)0:03:33
15Joanne Grogan (Next-BMB)0:03:42
16Erin Faccone (Team Averica)0:03:50
17Regina Legge (Green Line Velo Driven By Zipcar)0:03:51
18Katina Walker (Park Ave. Bike Shop)0:04:33
19Rebecca Wellons (Bikeway Source/Bell Lap Racing)0:04:38
20Anna Dingman (Trt Bicycles)0:04:39
21Roni Vetter (State 9 Racing p/b Vittoria)0:04:42
22Natasja Brooijmans (Green Line Velo Driven By Zipcar)0:04:43
23Bryna Blanchard (North American Velo)0:04:49
24Natalie Tapias (Thisteamsaveslives)0:04:54
25Leslie Timm (Ladies First Racing)0:05:25
26Joelle Numainville (Bigla Pro Cycling)0:05:36
27Melissa Seib (UVM Cycling)0:05:39
28Elizabeth White (House Ind/Withings/Simplehuman)0:05:40
29Frances Morrison (C3 Twenty20 Cycling)0:05:57
30Danielle Ruane (Sunapee/Continental Paving/Buchikas)0:06:40
31Melissa Lafleur (Stedman's Bicycle Co.)0:06:51
32Jessica Duppler (Colonial Bicycle Company)0:07:22
33Christin Reuter (Crossresults.Com)0:08:03
34Jen Nordhem0:08:13
35Julie Van Der Hoop (MIT Cycling Team)0:08:20
36Hannah Rossi (Team Averica)0:09:01
37Caitlin Szymkowicz (Crossresults.Com)
38Clio Dinan (NCVC/Unitedhealthcare)

