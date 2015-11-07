Van den Ham and Noble win Cycle-Smart International day 1
25th Anniversary race continues Sunday
Day 1: -
Michael Van Den Ham (Red Truck-Garneau) finished first in the 25th edition of the Cycle-Smart International, just ahead of his team-mate and Canadian Champion Raphael Gagne. Anthony Clark (Squd Bikes) secured the last spot on the podium in a sprint finish against mark McConnell (Hot Sauce Cycling)
The new Red Truck-Garneau team put on a clinic today. Gagne and Van Den Ham took turns at the front and were able to distance themselves from their competitors by the end of the second lap. From that point on they rode an effective two-man time trial that consistently increased the gap to the chasers.
“That was absolutely a team victory with Raf”, remarked Van Den Ham. “We worked really well together a couple weeks ago at the Canadian National Championships, when Raf took the win”.
Van Den Ham continued, “I’m so happy to take the win today but it never would have been possible without Raf. He pulled so much and that fatigued him a bit on the last lap. This is my first UCI win, period…this is the biggest result of my career hands down.”
The course at Look Park included a considerable amount of time on the grassy field, but also a large chunk of time in the woods on a plateau at the back of the course. The loose, rocky, rooty run-up was, as usual, the most popular place for the huge number of spectators to view the race.
The course also included a technical descent that had given the Elite Women fits. The men, however, seemed to have little problem with it.
The Elite Men will race again at 3 p.m. on Sunday at Look Park in Northampton.
Women's Race
Ellen Noble (JAM/NCC/Vittoria) put her head down with two laps remaining and sailed away from Emma White (Cyclocrossworld.com), winning by eight seconds over White. Kate Lysakowski (Joe’s Garage) took the last step on the podium, finishing third.
Ellen Noble took the hole-shot but the long back and forth section on grass allowed Emma White to use her road-racing prowess to get by Noble and lead for a considerable period. But, Noble was not content following White.
“I have a really hard time sitting in and racing with other people so I started to get a little antsy”, remarked Noble. “So, I made a move and noticed I was getting a little bit of time on some of the turns. I noticed then that she was starting to close in but I wasn’t ready to give up and let myself be absorbed.”
Noble added, “So, I gave it one more hard effort. I noticed I was getting a gap so I just went all in for a lap and got a good gap and then left some room for mistakes.”
Last weekend Noble won the U-23 Pan Am Championship. She was already the USA U-23 National Champion. A student at the University of Massachusetts, this weekend is essentially a home race for her.
The Saturday course at Look Park included it’s famous run-up, but also included a very technical “pros only” downhill switchback descent. All of the lead women were able to ride that section, but the majority of the women’s field had to run it.
The Cycle-Smart International was celebrating its 25th birthday on Saturday. The crowds were large and seemed to be enjoying the New England autumn weather and scenery.
The Elite Women will race again on Sunday.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Michael Van den Ham (Red Truck-Garneau p/b Easton Cycling)
|1:03:33
|2
|Raphael Gagne (Red Truck-Garneau p/b Easton Cycling)
|0:00:04
|3
|Anthony Clark (Squid Bikes)
|0:00:21
|4
|Mark McConnell (Hot Sauce Cycling Club)
|0:00:22
|5
|Cameron Dodge
|0:00:46
|6
|Dylan McNicholas (POLARTEC)
|0:00:52
|7
|Evan McNeely (Norco Factory Team)
|0:00:55
|8
|Scott Smith (Jam/NCC/Vittoria)
|0:01:19
|9
|Christian Favata (TRT BICYCLES)
|0:01:38
|10
|Jack Kisseberth (JAM/NCC/Vittoria)
|0:01:45
|11
|Jeremy Martin Louis (Garneau Quebec)
|0:01:46
|12
|Derrick St John (Silber Pro Cycling)
|0:02:31
|13
|Joachim Parbo (Challege Tires)
|0:02:41
|14
|Adam Myerson (Cycle-Smart)
|0:02:42
|15
|Adam St.Germain (NEXT-BMB)
|0:02:43
|16
|Sam O'Keefe (HOUSE IND/WITHINGS/SIMPLEHUMAN)
|0:02:47
|17
|Kyle Murphy (Hudson/Ludwig & Larsen Racing)
|0:03:42
|18
|Erik Box (Cycles Devinci)
|0:03:45
|19
|Jean-Philippe Thibault-Roberge (Trek Cyclocross Collective)
|0:04:18
|20
|Nicholas Keough (Keough Cyclocross)
|0:04:31
|21
|Mathieu Bélanger-Barrette (Opus/OGC)
|0:04:32
|22
|Greg Whitney (Arrow Racing)
|0:04:37
|23
|Charles Berhtram (Team Cuppow)
|0:04:53
|24
|Patrick Collins (Minuteman Road Club)
|0:04:55
|25
|Andrew Reardon (Sonic Cycling)
|0:05:04
|26
|Matthew Sousa (Team Cuppow)
|0:05:05
|27
|Aaron Oakes (NYCROSS p/b Craft)
|0:05:25
|28
|Michael Landry (Yale University)
|0:05:36
|29
|Michael Wissell (Team Cuppow)
|0:05:40
|30
|Austin Skomra (Cycle-Smart Grassroots Team)
|0:05:42
|31
|Chris Field (Essex County Velo)
|32
|Case Butler (JAM/NCC/Vittoria)
|0:06:11
|33
|Eric Follen (Colonial Bicycle Company)
|0:06:17
|34
|Cory Small (UVM Cycling)
|0:06:26
|35
|Andrew Lysaght (Team CUPPOW)
|0:06:27
|36
|Ryan Fisher (The 5th Floor NYC)
|0:06:33
|37
|Colin Reuter (Crossresults.com)
|0:06:44
|38
|Olivier Vrambout (Waffle Power)
|0:06:51
|39
|Ian Gielar (Rochester Institute of Technology)
|0:06:55
|40
|Matt Perreault (Colonial Bicycle Company)
|0:06:57
|41
|Trent Blackburn (Independent Fabrication)
|0:07:02
|42
|Doug Thorp (Colonial Bicycle Company #ShowUpOrB)
|0:07:03
|43
|Benjamin Grenier (Rancourt & Co. Cycling)
|0:07:13
|44
|Brad Smith (The Drifters)
|0:07:36
|45
|Andrew Lints (RIT Cycling)
|0:07:44
|46
|Kurt Belhumeur
|0:07:46
|47
|Ian Schon (Team Cuppow)
|0:08:09
|48
|Adam Sullivan (Grinta! p/b Best Buddies Challenge)
|0:08:22
|49
|Jesse Keough (Keough Cyclocross)
|0:09:02
|50
|Chris Pino (The 5th Floor NYC)
|0:09:43
|51
|Keith Garrison (KING KOG)
|0:09:44
|52
|Preston Buehrer (B2C2 p/b Boloco)
|53
|Peter Striegel (UVM Cycling)
|54
|John Eckert (STAMPEDE)
|55
|Nicolas Catlin (Sherpa)
|56
|Ford Murphy (Joe's Garage CX p/b BikeReg)
|57
|Andrew Reimann (Cyclocross Magazine Racing)
|58
|AJ Moran (GREEN LINE VELO driven by Zipcar)
|59
|Nolan Garon (Wentworth Institute of Technology)
|60
|Jesse Stauffer (Kelly Benefit Strategies/LSV)
|61
|David Berg (Dartmouth College)
|62
|Devin Wagner (NYCROSS p/b Craft)
|DNF
|Evan Murphy (Hudson/Ludwig & Larsen Racing)
|DNF
|Ian Keough (Keough Cyclocross)
|DNF
|Peter Goguen (RACE CF)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Ellen Noble (Jam/NCC/Vittoria)
|0:44:19
|2
|Emma White (Cyclocrossworld Devo Team)
|0:00:31
|3
|Kathleen Lysakowski (Joe's Garage Cx p/b Bikereg)
|0:00:45
|4
|Jena Greaser
|5
|Cassandra Maximenko (Van Dessel/ISM/PowerBar/ChallengeTi)
|0:00:57
|6
|Natasha Elliott (Red Truck - Garneau p/b Easton Cycling)
|0:01:41
|7
|Kathryn Cumming (Cyclocross Magazine Racing)
|0:01:45
|8
|Kate Northcott (West Hill Shop)
|0:01:55
|9
|Megan Chinburg
|0:02:10
|10
|Brittlee Bowman (House Ind/Withings/Simplehuman)
|0:02:11
|11
|Carol Jeane (Sansome Foundry Cycles)
|0:02:42
|12
|Jenny Ives (Verge Test Pilot/Jamis)
|0:02:51
|13
|Catherine Sterling (Bikeman.Com)
|0:03:23
|14
|Julie Wright (Team Averica)
|0:03:33
|15
|Joanne Grogan (Next-BMB)
|0:03:42
|16
|Erin Faccone (Team Averica)
|0:03:50
|17
|Regina Legge (Green Line Velo Driven By Zipcar)
|0:03:51
|18
|Katina Walker (Park Ave. Bike Shop)
|0:04:33
|19
|Rebecca Wellons (Bikeway Source/Bell Lap Racing)
|0:04:38
|20
|Anna Dingman (Trt Bicycles)
|0:04:39
|21
|Roni Vetter (State 9 Racing p/b Vittoria)
|0:04:42
|22
|Natasja Brooijmans (Green Line Velo Driven By Zipcar)
|0:04:43
|23
|Bryna Blanchard (North American Velo)
|0:04:49
|24
|Natalie Tapias (Thisteamsaveslives)
|0:04:54
|25
|Leslie Timm (Ladies First Racing)
|0:05:25
|26
|Joelle Numainville (Bigla Pro Cycling)
|0:05:36
|27
|Melissa Seib (UVM Cycling)
|0:05:39
|28
|Elizabeth White (House Ind/Withings/Simplehuman)
|0:05:40
|29
|Frances Morrison (C3 Twenty20 Cycling)
|0:05:57
|30
|Danielle Ruane (Sunapee/Continental Paving/Buchikas)
|0:06:40
|31
|Melissa Lafleur (Stedman's Bicycle Co.)
|0:06:51
|32
|Jessica Duppler (Colonial Bicycle Company)
|0:07:22
|33
|Christin Reuter (Crossresults.Com)
|0:08:03
|34
|Jen Nordhem
|0:08:13
|35
|Julie Van Der Hoop (MIT Cycling Team)
|0:08:20
|36
|Hannah Rossi (Team Averica)
|0:09:01
|37
|Caitlin Szymkowicz (Crossresults.Com)
|38
|Clio Dinan (NCVC/Unitedhealthcare)
