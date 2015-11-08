White and Gagne win Cycle-Smart International day 2
NECXS Verge series continues
Day 2: -
Image 1 of 77
Image 2 of 77
Image 3 of 77
Image 4 of 77
Image 5 of 77
Image 6 of 77
Image 7 of 77
Image 8 of 77
Image 9 of 77
Image 10 of 77
Image 11 of 77
Image 12 of 77
Image 13 of 77
Image 14 of 77
Image 15 of 77
Image 16 of 77
Image 17 of 77
Image 18 of 77
Image 19 of 77
Image 20 of 77
Image 21 of 77
Image 22 of 77
Image 23 of 77
Image 24 of 77
Image 25 of 77
Image 26 of 77
Image 27 of 77
Image 28 of 77
Image 29 of 77
Image 30 of 77
Image 31 of 77
Image 32 of 77
Image 33 of 77
Image 34 of 77
Image 35 of 77
Image 36 of 77
Image 37 of 77
Image 38 of 77
Image 39 of 77
Image 40 of 77
Image 41 of 77
Image 42 of 77
Image 43 of 77
Image 44 of 77
Image 45 of 77
Image 46 of 77
Image 47 of 77
Image 48 of 77
Image 49 of 77
Image 50 of 77
Image 51 of 77
Image 52 of 77
Image 53 of 77
Image 54 of 77
Image 55 of 77
Image 56 of 77
Image 57 of 77
Image 58 of 77
Image 59 of 77
Image 60 of 77
Image 61 of 77
Image 62 of 77
Image 63 of 77
Image 64 of 77
Image 65 of 77
Image 66 of 77
Image 67 of 77
Image 68 of 77
Image 69 of 77
Image 70 of 77
Image 71 of 77
Image 72 of 77
Image 73 of 77
Image 74 of 77
Image 75 of 77
Image 76 of 77
Image 77 of 77
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Raphael Gagne (Red Truck – Garneau p/b Easton Cycling)
|1:03:29
|2
|Dylan McNicholas (Polartec)
|0:00:08
|3
|Cameron Dodge
|4
|Mark McConnell (Hot Sauce Cycling Club)
|0:00:10
|5
|Michael Van den ham (Red Truck - Garneau p/b Easton Cycling)
|6
|Scott Smith (Jam/NCC/Vittoria)
|0:00:13
|7
|Anthony Clark (Squid Bikes)
|0:00:21
|8
|Derrick St John (Silber Pro Cycling)
|0:00:54
|9
|Jeremy Martin Louis (Garneau Quebec)
|0:00:58
|10
|Jack Kisseberth (Jam/NCC/Vittoria)
|0:01:17
|11
|Joachim Parbo (Challenge Tires)
|0:01:48
|12
|Christian Favata (TRT Bicycles)
|0:01:55
|13
|Daniel Chabanov House (Ind/Withings/Simplehuman)
|0:02:22
|14
|Adam St. Germain (Next-BMB)
|0:02:37
|15
|Patrick Collins (Minuteman Road Club)
|0:02:53
|16
|Evan McNeely (Norco Factory Team)
|0:03:00
|17
|Adam Myerson (Cycle-Smart)
|0:03:07
|18
|Mathieu Bélanger-Barrette (Opus/OGC)
|0:03:14
|19
|Evan Murphy (Hudson/Ludwig & Larsen Racing)
|0:03:30
|20
|Erik Box (Cycles Devinci)
|0:03:35
|21
|Charles Berhtram (Team Cuppow)
|0:03:46
|22
|Ford Murphy (Joe's Garage Cx p/b Bikereg)
|23
|Greg Whitney (Arrow Racing)
|0:03:47
|24
|Jean-Philippe Thibault-Roberge (Trek Cyclocross Collective)
|0:04:00
|25
|Andrew Lints (Rit Cycling)
|26
|Cory Small (UVM Cycling)
|0:04:02
|27
|Michael Landry (Yale University)
|0:04:23
|28
|Nicolas Catlin (Sherpa)
|0:04:41
|29
|Andrew Reardon (Sonic Cycling)
|0:04:43
|30
|Andrew Lysaght (Team Cuppow)
|0:04:47
|31
|Michael Wissell (Team Cuppow)
|0:05:05
|32
|Trent Blackburn (Independent Fabrication)
|0:05:10
|33
|Austin Skomra (Cycle-Smart Grassroots Team)
|0:05:14
|34
|Eric Follen (Colonial Bicycle Company)
|0:05:23
|35
|Ryan Fisher (The 5th Floor NYC)
|0:05:29
|36
|Colin Reuter (Crossresults.Com)
|0:05:49
|37
|Jesse Stauffer (Kelly Benefit Strategies/LSV)
|0:06:03
|38
|Preston Buehrer (B2C2 p/b Boloco)
|0:06:04
|39
|David Berg (Dartmouth College)
|0:06:10
|40
|Benjamin Grenier (Rancourt & Co. Cycling)
|0:06:15
|41
|Ian Gielar (Rochester Institute of Technology)
|0:06:18
|42
|John Eckert (Stampede)
|0:06:23
|43
|Brad Smith (The Drifters)
|0:06:24
|44
|Kurt Belhumeur
|0:06:53
|45
|Ian Schon (Team Cuppow)
|0:07:22
|46
|Ian Keough (Keough Cyclocross)
|0:07:36
|47
|Nicholas Keough (Keough Cyclocross)
|0:07:41
|48
|Adam Sullivan (Grinta! p/b Best Buddies Challenge)
|- 2 Laps
|49
|Olivier Vrambout (Waffle Power)
|50
|Matt Perreault (Colonial Bicycle Company)
|51
|Peter Striegel (UVM Cycling)
|52
|Kyle Murphy (Hudson/Ludwig & Larsen Racing)
|- 3 laps
|53
|Pete Macleod (Barfly)
|54
|Nolan Garon (Wentworth Institute of Technology)
|55
|Sylvain Jean (Icebreaker Merino)
|- 4 laps
|DNF
|Keith Garrison (King Kog)
|DNF
|Doug Thorp (Colonial Bicycle Company #Showuporb)
|DNF
|Matthew Sousa (Team Cuppow)
|DNF
|Chris Pino (The 5th Floor NYC)
|DNF
|Jesse Keough (Keough Cyclocross)
|DNF
|Andrew Reimann (Cyclocross Magazine Racing)
|DNF
|Sam O'Keefe (House Ind/Withings/Simplehuman)
|DNF
|Case Butler (Jam/NCC/Vittoria)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Emma White (Cyclocrossworld Devo Team)
|0:43:55
|2
|Ellen Noble (Jam/NCC/Vittoria)
|0:00:17
|3
|Cassandra Maximenko (Van Dessel/Ism/Powerbar/Challengeti)
|0:00:34
|4
|Jena Greaser
|0:00:37
|5
|Kathleen Lysakowski (Joe's Garage Cx p/b Bikereg)
|0:00:43
|6
|Natasha Elliott (Red Truck - Garneau p/b Easton Cycling)
|0:01:23
|7
|Kathryn Cumming (Cyclocross Magazine Racing)
|0:01:39
|8
|Megan Chinburg
|0:01:48
|9
|Brittlee Bowman (House Ind/Withings/Simplehuman)
|10
|Kate Northcott (West Hill Shop)
|0:01:55
|11
|Julie Wright (Team Averica)
|0:02:20
|12
|Catherine Sterling (Bikeman.Com)
|0:02:34
|13
|Jenny Ives (Verge Test Pilot/Jamis)
|0:02:40
|14
|Carol Jeane (Sansome Foundry Cycles)
|0:02:53
|15
|Erin Faccone (Team Averica)
|0:03:01
|16
|Joanne Grogan (Next-BMB)
|0:03:15
|17
|Regina Legge (Green Line Velo Driven By Zipcar)
|0:03:18
|18
|Anna Dingman (TRT Bicycles)
|0:03:44
|19
|Elizabeth White (House Ind/Withings/Simplehuman)
|0:04:03
|20
|Leslie Timm (Ladies First Racing)
|0:04:12
|21
|Roni Vetter (State 9 Racing p/b Vittoria)
|0:04:31
|22
|Joelle Numainville (Bigla Pro Cycling)
|0:04:50
|23
|Jessica Duppler (Colonial Bicycle Company)
|0:04:54
|24
|Clio Dinan (NCVC/Unitedhealthcare)
|0:04:57
|25
|Natalie Tapias (Thisteamsaveslives)
|0:05:01
|26
|Katina Walker (Park Ave. Bike Shop)
|0:05:18
|27
|Melissa Seib (UVM Cycling)
|0:05:36
|28
|Frances Morrison (C3 Twenty20 Cycling)
|0:05:56
|29
|Melissa Lafleur (Stedman's Bicycle Co.)
|0:06:08
|30
|Jen Nordhem
|0:06:28
|31
|Julie Van Der Hoop (MIT Cycling Team)
|0:06:46
|32
|Michele Smith (Hup United)
|0:07:25
|33
|Stacy Beneke (Dahanger)
|- 2 laps
|DNF
|Hannah Rossi (Team Averica)
|DNF
|Jane Sheridan (Rossi Rhode Island School of Design)
|DNF
|Natasja Brooijmans (Green Line Velo Driven By Zipcar)
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Eddy Merckx reveals serious nature of last month's bike crash'I have to have some further scans, and riding is absolutely forbidden' says five-time Tour de France winner
-
Cavendish shrugs off previous night's crash to win Derny race at Gent Six'I'm a bit banged up but I feel OK' says British rider on day 2
-
Bahrain-Merida hand contract to Fred Wright for 2020British rider signs up alongside Colombian neo-pro Santiago Buitrago Sanchez
-
Carapaz ready for 'new challenges' with Team Ineos in 2020Ecuadorian bids farewell to Movistar after three years with Spanish WorldTour squad
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy