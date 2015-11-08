Trending

White and Gagne win Cycle-Smart International day 2

NECXS Verge series continues

Sunday’s course included an uphill switchback run-up

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Natalie Tapias (Thisteamsaveslives) sprinting over the barriers with one lap to go

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Ellen Noble (JAM/NCC/Vittoria) leading Emma White with two laps remaining

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Katina Walker (Park Ave. Bike Shop) running the barriers with one lap remaining

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
On Sunday the course included a new extremely steep descent

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Kate Lysakowski (Goe’s Garage) riding in fourth position with three laps remaining

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Libby White (House Industries) riding the zig-zag course on the lower grass field with two laps remaining

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Jena Page Greaser (JAM/NCC/Vittoria) riding in third position halfway through the race

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Ellen Noble (JAM/NCC/Vittoria) leading Emma White down a steep descent halfway through the race

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
The long sand pit had a U-turn halfway making the second half more difficult to ride

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Britlee Bowman (House Industries) following Kathryn Cumming (Cyclocross Magazine) on the steep run-up

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Natasha Elliot (Red Truck-Garneau) riding the sand pit in fifth position on lap one

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Jena Page Greaser (JAM/NCC/Vittoria) leading the Elite Women through the double sand pit during lap one

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Jena Greaser (JAM/MNCC/Vittoria) leading Noble, White, and Maximenko on the run-up during lap two

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Jena Page Greaser (JAM/NCC/Vittoria) moving into the lead to the left of team-mate Ellen Noble

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
104 Emma White (Cyclocrossworld.com) leading Ellen Noble around a high berm

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
The Elite Women head out onto the course at Look Park

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Ellen Noble (JAM/NCC/Vittoria) takes the hole-shot on the grass start

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Emma White (Cyclocrossworld.com) was expected to give Noble another good battle

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Verge Series leader Ellen Noble (JAM/NCC/Vittoria) got the first call-up on Sunday

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Raphael Gagne (Red Truck-Garneau) takes the win at Cycle-Smart International in convincing style

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
120 Charles Berhtram (Team Cuppow) running the barriers with one lap to go

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Patrick Collins (Minuteman) sprinting over the barriers with one lap remaining

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Cyclo-Smart founder Adam Myerson was racing the event for the 25th time

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Raphael Gagne (Red Truck-Garneau) bunny-hopped the high barriers all weekend

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Anthony Clark (Squid Bikes) riding with the six chasers

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Cameron Dodge was part of the six-man chase group

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Raphael Gagne (Red Truck-Garneau) running the uphill switchbacks alone

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Michael Van Den Ham (Red Truck- Garneau) riding a high berm during lap three

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Cameron Dodge riding in third position during lap one

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
David Berg (Dartmouth) on a steep descent during lap two

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Dillon McNicholas (Polartec) takes second place in a sprint for second place

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Michael Van Den Ham (Red Truck-Garneau) and Scott Smith (JAM/NCC/Vittoria) were part of a group of six still chasing Gagne with one lap remaining

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Joachim Parbo (Challenge Tires) coming through the start with one lap remaining

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Gagne moves into the overall Series lead

(Image credit: Todd Prekaski)
Derrick St. John (Silber Pro Cycling) at the start

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
The large Elite Men’s field started on grass

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Raphael Gagne (Red Truck-Garneau) having a small bobble in the sand pit

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Sunday’s course included a steep descent that ended in a sharp left hand turn at the bottom

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Raphael Gagne (Red Truck-Garneau) was all alone by lap two

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
A group of seven racers were chasing Gagne on lap two

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Dillon McNicholas (Polartec) leading Saturday’s winner Michael Van Den Ham on the steep run-up

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Emma White (Cyclocrossworld.com) wins the Cycle-Smart International on Sunday

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Gagne's mountain bike skills helped him ride the pro section fast and smooth

(Image credit: Todd Prekaski)
Clark carries his custom Squid Bikes up the run-up, leading the chase

(Image credit: Todd Prekaski)
Dodge in the seven-person chase

(Image credit: Todd Prekaski)
The JAM Fund's Scott Smith with a solid ride today, earning the U23 Series leader's jersey

(Image credit: Todd Prekaski)
Patrick Collins, a local U23 racer, on his way to 15th today

(Image credit: Todd Prekaski)
Myerson, founder of the race 25 years ago, and President of the Verge New England Cyclo-cross Series, presented by Cycle-Smart and Stan's NoTubes

(Image credit: Todd Prekaski)
McNicholas on the descent as the shadows lengthen

(Image credit: Todd Prekaski)
Gagne hopping the Stan's NoTubes barriers

(Image credit: Todd Prekaski)
The chase, still all together with only a few laps to go

(Image credit: Todd Prekaski)
Gagne claims the win and the Series lead as the sprint winds up behind him

(Image credit: Todd Prekaski)
McNicholas, after the sprint in which he claimed second, congratulates Smith on a great race

(Image credit: Todd Prekaski)
White wins the traditional Northampton cookie from Tart Bakery, Noble second, Maximenko third

(Image credit: Todd Prekaski)
Noble in the women's overall Series leader's jersey

(Image credit: Todd Prekaski)
The U23 men's podium: Smith wins, Collins second, recently-upgraded Lints third

(Image credit: Todd Prekaski)
Smith nabs the U23 leader's jersey

(Image credit: Todd Prekaski)
The Elite Men's podium: Gagne wins, McNicholas second, Dodge third

(Image credit: Todd Prekaski)
The leaders head up the run-up, the rest of the field behind them

(Image credit: Todd Prekaski)
Gagne making his move, Chabanov behind him

(Image credit: Todd Prekaski)
The Elite Women take to the course, Noble in the Series leader's jersey up front

(Image credit: Todd Prekaski)
Noble, White, and Greaser with an early lead

(Image credit: Todd Prekaski)
Teammates Greaser and Noble charge through the sand

(Image credit: Todd Prekaski)
White on up the runup

(Image credit: Todd Prekaski)
Noble and White earn a gap over the chasers

(Image credit: Todd Prekaski)
White determined to claim a win today

(Image credit: Todd Prekaski)
Greaser and Maximenko headed up the chase

(Image credit: Todd Prekaski)
Lysakowski, racing for the Elite Women's race sponsor Joe's Garage, in the top five

(Image credit: Todd Prekaski)
Natasha Elliot riding strong to earn her way into the 35+ Elite Women's leader's jersey

(Image credit: Todd Prekaski)
Bowman and Northcott carving through the fast corners of today's course

(Image credit: Todd Prekaski)
Maximenko and Greaser chased, but couldn't reel in Noble and White

(Image credit: Todd Prekaski)
Noble and White through the Stan's NoTubes barriers

(Image credit: Todd Prekaski)
White attacked to take a solid win over Noble. Maximenko claimed third in a sprint.

(Image credit: Todd Prekaski)
Smith leading the Elite Men onto the course

(Image credit: Todd Prekaski)
McNicholas found a good spot with a large group early in the race

(Image credit: Todd Prekaski)
The field chases down Smith

(Image credit: Todd Prekaski)

Full Results

Elite Men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Raphael Gagne (Red Truck – Garneau p/b Easton Cycling)1:03:29
2Dylan McNicholas (Polartec)0:00:08
3Cameron Dodge
4Mark McConnell (Hot Sauce Cycling Club)0:00:10
5Michael Van den ham (Red Truck - Garneau p/b Easton Cycling)
6Scott Smith (Jam/NCC/Vittoria)0:00:13
7Anthony Clark (Squid Bikes)0:00:21
8Derrick St John (Silber Pro Cycling)0:00:54
9Jeremy Martin Louis (Garneau Quebec)0:00:58
10Jack Kisseberth (Jam/NCC/Vittoria)0:01:17
11Joachim Parbo (Challenge Tires)0:01:48
12Christian Favata (TRT Bicycles)0:01:55
13Daniel Chabanov House (Ind/Withings/Simplehuman)0:02:22
14Adam St. Germain (Next-BMB)0:02:37
15Patrick Collins (Minuteman Road Club)0:02:53
16Evan McNeely (Norco Factory Team)0:03:00
17Adam Myerson (Cycle-Smart)0:03:07
18Mathieu Bélanger-Barrette (Opus/OGC)0:03:14
19Evan Murphy (Hudson/Ludwig & Larsen Racing)0:03:30
20Erik Box (Cycles Devinci)0:03:35
21Charles Berhtram (Team Cuppow)0:03:46
22Ford Murphy (Joe's Garage Cx p/b Bikereg)
23Greg Whitney (Arrow Racing)0:03:47
24Jean-Philippe Thibault-Roberge (Trek Cyclocross Collective)0:04:00
25Andrew Lints (Rit Cycling)
26Cory Small (UVM Cycling)0:04:02
27Michael Landry (Yale University)0:04:23
28Nicolas Catlin (Sherpa)0:04:41
29Andrew Reardon (Sonic Cycling)0:04:43
30Andrew Lysaght (Team Cuppow)0:04:47
31Michael Wissell (Team Cuppow)0:05:05
32Trent Blackburn (Independent Fabrication)0:05:10
33Austin Skomra (Cycle-Smart Grassroots Team)0:05:14
34Eric Follen (Colonial Bicycle Company)0:05:23
35Ryan Fisher (The 5th Floor NYC)0:05:29
36Colin Reuter (Crossresults.Com)0:05:49
37Jesse Stauffer (Kelly Benefit Strategies/LSV)0:06:03
38Preston Buehrer (B2C2 p/b Boloco)0:06:04
39David Berg (Dartmouth College)0:06:10
40Benjamin Grenier (Rancourt & Co. Cycling)0:06:15
41Ian Gielar (Rochester Institute of Technology)0:06:18
42John Eckert (Stampede)0:06:23
43Brad Smith (The Drifters)0:06:24
44Kurt Belhumeur0:06:53
45Ian Schon (Team Cuppow)0:07:22
46Ian Keough (Keough Cyclocross)0:07:36
47Nicholas Keough (Keough Cyclocross)0:07:41
48Adam Sullivan (Grinta! p/b Best Buddies Challenge)- 2 Laps
49Olivier Vrambout (Waffle Power)
50Matt Perreault (Colonial Bicycle Company)
51Peter Striegel (UVM Cycling)
52Kyle Murphy (Hudson/Ludwig & Larsen Racing)- 3 laps
53Pete Macleod (Barfly)
54Nolan Garon (Wentworth Institute of Technology)
55Sylvain Jean (Icebreaker Merino)- 4 laps
DNFKeith Garrison (King Kog)
DNFDoug Thorp (Colonial Bicycle Company #Showuporb)
DNFMatthew Sousa (Team Cuppow)
DNFChris Pino (The 5th Floor NYC)
DNFJesse Keough (Keough Cyclocross)
DNFAndrew Reimann (Cyclocross Magazine Racing)
DNFSam O'Keefe (House Ind/Withings/Simplehuman)
DNFCase Butler (Jam/NCC/Vittoria)

Elite Women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Emma White (Cyclocrossworld Devo Team)0:43:55
2Ellen Noble (Jam/NCC/Vittoria)0:00:17
3Cassandra Maximenko (Van Dessel/Ism/Powerbar/Challengeti)0:00:34
4Jena Greaser0:00:37
5Kathleen Lysakowski (Joe's Garage Cx p/b Bikereg)0:00:43
6Natasha Elliott (Red Truck - Garneau p/b Easton Cycling)0:01:23
7Kathryn Cumming (Cyclocross Magazine Racing)0:01:39
8Megan Chinburg0:01:48
9Brittlee Bowman (House Ind/Withings/Simplehuman)
10Kate Northcott (West Hill Shop)0:01:55
11Julie Wright (Team Averica)0:02:20
12Catherine Sterling (Bikeman.Com)0:02:34
13Jenny Ives (Verge Test Pilot/Jamis)0:02:40
14Carol Jeane (Sansome Foundry Cycles)0:02:53
15Erin Faccone (Team Averica)0:03:01
16Joanne Grogan (Next-BMB)0:03:15
17Regina Legge (Green Line Velo Driven By Zipcar)0:03:18
18Anna Dingman (TRT Bicycles)0:03:44
19Elizabeth White (House Ind/Withings/Simplehuman)0:04:03
20Leslie Timm (Ladies First Racing)0:04:12
21Roni Vetter (State 9 Racing p/b Vittoria)0:04:31
22Joelle Numainville (Bigla Pro Cycling)0:04:50
23Jessica Duppler (Colonial Bicycle Company)0:04:54
24Clio Dinan (NCVC/Unitedhealthcare)0:04:57
25Natalie Tapias (Thisteamsaveslives)0:05:01
26Katina Walker (Park Ave. Bike Shop)0:05:18
27Melissa Seib (UVM Cycling)0:05:36
28Frances Morrison (C3 Twenty20 Cycling)0:05:56
29Melissa Lafleur (Stedman's Bicycle Co.)0:06:08
30Jen Nordhem0:06:28
31Julie Van Der Hoop (MIT Cycling Team)0:06:46
32Michele Smith (Hup United)0:07:25
33Stacy Beneke (Dahanger)- 2 laps
DNFHannah Rossi (Team Averica)
DNFJane Sheridan (Rossi Rhode Island School of Design)
DNFNatasja Brooijmans (Green Line Velo Driven By Zipcar)

