Stephen Hyde (Jam Fund/NCC) soloed to victory on the opening day of the Cycle-Smart International, putting in an impressive start to finish attack to take the victory by 43 seconds on Adam Craig (Giant) and Dan Timmerman (House Industries/Simple Human/RIchard Sachs.

Hyde held off the chase by Timmerman, Craig, Jake Wells (Stan's NoTubes Elite CX), race founder Adam Myerson (Cycle-Smart), Jeremy Durrin (Team Neon Velo), and Jerome Townsend (Joe's Garage p/b BikeReg.com) in the early laps. And while Timmerman and Craig escaped the larger chase group to battle for podium spots, Hyde continued to increase his lead.

Craig used his handling skills to leave Timmerman behind, as Wells hovered a few seconds back. Craig cruised across the line in second, and Timmerman rounded out the podium. Wells rode through for fourth as the remaining chasers hit the finishing stretch all together. Townsend got Myerson right at the line in the sprint for fifth.

With the points earned in his podium finish, Timmerman claims the Verge New England Cyclocross Series Elite Men's lead, while Scott Smith (JAM Fund/NCC) took the U23 Elite Men's lead.

