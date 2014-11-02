Trending

Hyde wins Cycle-Smart International day 1

Craig and Timmerman round out the podium

Hyde wins, Craig second, and Timmerman third. Hyde was generous enough to share the podium cookie, baked by JAM Fund racer and Elite podium finisher Ellen Noble

(Image credit: Todd Prekaski)
Hyde was one of the few racers to ride the pro only section cleanly every time

(Image credit: Todd Prekaski)
Myerson, smooth through challenging, slick turns

(Image credit: Todd Prekaski)
Hyde with a calm and collected ride today, finishing more than thirty seconds ahead of second place

(Image credit: Todd Prekaski)
Hyde swapped bikes frequently in an effort to cope with the muddy conditions

(Image credit: Todd Prekaski)
JAM Fund rider Scott Smith moved into the lead in the U23 Elite Men's competition today

(Image credit: Todd Prekaski)
Durrin had a great ride today, taking seventh place

(Image credit: Todd Prekaski)
A muddy Wells and Myerson duke it out in the chase group

(Image credit: Todd Prekaski)
Wells in the red, maintaining his fourth place position out on course.

(Image credit: Todd Prekaski)
Timmerman flies through the barriers, attempting to reel back Hyde

(Image credit: Todd Prekaski)
Hyde rode solo from the whistle today, keeping top speeds while still riding a smooth race

(Image credit: Todd Prekaski)
Adam Craig handling the tricky course conditions

(Image credit: Todd Prekaski)
Elite Men take to the course

(Image credit: Todd Prekaski)
Todd Wells checks on his tubeless setup with the crew at the Stan's NoTubes tent

(Image credit: Todd Prekaski)
Hyde wins, Craig second, and Timmerman third.

(Image credit: Todd Prekaski)

Stephen Hyde (Jam Fund/NCC) soloed to victory on the opening day of the Cycle-Smart International, putting in an impressive start to finish attack to take the victory by 43 seconds on Adam Craig (Giant) and Dan Timmerman (House Industries/Simple Human/RIchard Sachs.

Hyde held off the chase by Timmerman, Craig, Jake Wells (Stan's NoTubes Elite CX), race founder Adam Myerson (Cycle-Smart), Jeremy Durrin (Team Neon Velo), and Jerome Townsend (Joe's Garage p/b BikeReg.com) in the early laps. And while Timmerman and Craig escaped the larger chase group to battle for podium spots, Hyde continued to increase his lead.

Craig used his handling skills to leave Timmerman behind, as Wells hovered a few seconds back. Craig cruised across the line in second, and Timmerman rounded out the podium. Wells rode through for fourth as the remaining chasers hit the finishing stretch all together. Townsend got Myerson right at the line in the sprint for fifth.

With the points earned in his podium finish, Timmerman claims the Verge New England Cyclocross Series Elite Men's lead, while Scott Smith (JAM Fund/NCC) took the U23 Elite Men's lead.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Stephen Hyde (USA) JAM Fund / NCC0:59:54
2Adam Craig (USA) Giant Factory Off-Road Team0:00:43
3Dan Timmerman (USA) HOUSE INDUSTRIES/SIMPLEHUMAN/RICHAR0:00:52
4Jake Wells (USA) Stan's NoTubes Elite CX0:01:15
5Jerome Townsend (USA) Joe's Garage CX p/b BikeReg.com0:01:20
6Adam Myerson (USA) Cycle-Smart
7Jeremy Durrin (USA) Neon Velo Cycling Team0:01:25
8Dylan Mcnicholas (USA) POLARTEC0:01:27
9Christian Favata (USA) TRT BICYCLES0:01:32
10Anthony Clark (USA) JAM Fund / NCC0:01:55
11Hugo Robinson (GBr) Neon Velo0:02:29
12Daniel Chabanov (USA) HOUSE INDUSTRIES/SIMPLEHUMAN/RICHAR0:03:17
13Scott Smith (USA) Jam Fund / NCC0:03:24
14Joachim Parbo (Den) Challenge Tires0:03:34
15Josh Dillon (USA) Joe's Garage CX p/b BikeReg.com0:03:36
16Derrick St john (Can) TRP Factory Racing0:03:39
17Michael Garrigan (Can) Van Dessel/ Challenge/ POC0:03:49
18Kevin Noiles (Can) Voler/Steven's Creek B.M.W./HRS/Roc0:03:52
19Jack Kisseberth (USA) Tufts University0:04:29
20Nicholas Keough (USA) Keough Cyclocross0:04:42
21Michael Wissell (USA) Cuppow/Geekhouse/B2C20:04:48
22Erik Box (Can) Independent0:04:54
23Adam St. germain (USA) ENGVT - Specialized0:05:22
24Cody Lacosta (USA) High Gear cyclery/ Trek0:05:43
25Manny Goguen (USA) RACE CF | racecf.org @racecf0:05:54
26Kacey Campbell (USA) Hammer Nutrition0:05:57
27Cory Small (USA) UVM Cycling0:06:19
28Tim Ratta (USA) Expo wheelmen0:06:23
29Derek Hardinge (Can) Darkhorse Flyers0:06:26
30Colin Reuter (USA) crossresults.com0:06:29
31Jean-philippe Thibault-roberge (Can) Trek Cyclocross Collective0:06:38
32Alec Hoover (USA) Table Rock Tours0:07:00
33Thomas Sampson (USA) adigga racing0:07:21
34Cary Fridrich (USA) JRA CYCLES
35Joseph Clemenzi (USA) team POC+Ritte0:07:32
36Sean Pantellere (USA) STAMPEDE!0:07:36
37Jules Goguely (USA) Rhode Island School of Design0:08:11
38Ian Schon (USA) Cuppow/Geekhouse/B2C20:08:26
39Matthew Sousa (USA) Cuppow/Geekhouse/B2C20:08:44
40Adam Sullivan (USA) Grinta Cycling Team-3Laps
41Jesse Quagliaroli (USA) Expowheelmen-3Laps
42William Johnson (USA) Deluxe/No.22/Cadence-3Laps
43Charlie Schubert (USA) CUPPOW/Geekhouse/B2C2-3Laps
44Devin Wagner (USA) NYCROSS p/b Craft-3Laps
45David Devine (USA) unattached-3Laps
46Preston Buehrer (USA) B2C2 p/b Boloco-3Laps
47Joseph Near (USA) Massachusetts Institute of Technolo-3Laps
48Wil Etherington (Can) VERGE SPORT / UNOVELO-4Laps
49AJ Moran (USA) GREEN LINE VELO driven by Zipcar-4Laps
50Andrew Louiza (USA) Thump Cycling p/b Turin-4Laps
51John Eckert (USA) STAMPEDE-4Laps
52Ford Murphy (USA) B2C2 p/b Boloco-4Laps
53Aaron Oakes (USA) NYCROSS p/b Craft-5Laps
DNFTyler Berliner Joe's Garage p/b BikeReg.com
DNFJesse Keough Keough Cyclocross
DNFJohn Burns Burns Racing
DNFMark D'avino Toasted Head Racing/Cadence Cycling
DNFChristopher Merola Laughing Dog

 

