Hyde wins Cycle-Smart International day 1
Craig and Timmerman round out the podium
Stephen Hyde (Jam Fund/NCC) soloed to victory on the opening day of the Cycle-Smart International, putting in an impressive start to finish attack to take the victory by 43 seconds on Adam Craig (Giant) and Dan Timmerman (House Industries/Simple Human/RIchard Sachs.
Hyde held off the chase by Timmerman, Craig, Jake Wells (Stan's NoTubes Elite CX), race founder Adam Myerson (Cycle-Smart), Jeremy Durrin (Team Neon Velo), and Jerome Townsend (Joe's Garage p/b BikeReg.com) in the early laps. And while Timmerman and Craig escaped the larger chase group to battle for podium spots, Hyde continued to increase his lead.
Craig used his handling skills to leave Timmerman behind, as Wells hovered a few seconds back. Craig cruised across the line in second, and Timmerman rounded out the podium. Wells rode through for fourth as the remaining chasers hit the finishing stretch all together. Townsend got Myerson right at the line in the sprint for fifth.
With the points earned in his podium finish, Timmerman claims the Verge New England Cyclocross Series Elite Men's lead, while Scott Smith (JAM Fund/NCC) took the U23 Elite Men's lead.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Stephen Hyde (USA) JAM Fund / NCC
|0:59:54
|2
|Adam Craig (USA) Giant Factory Off-Road Team
|0:00:43
|3
|Dan Timmerman (USA) HOUSE INDUSTRIES/SIMPLEHUMAN/RICHAR
|0:00:52
|4
|Jake Wells (USA) Stan's NoTubes Elite CX
|0:01:15
|5
|Jerome Townsend (USA) Joe's Garage CX p/b BikeReg.com
|0:01:20
|6
|Adam Myerson (USA) Cycle-Smart
|7
|Jeremy Durrin (USA) Neon Velo Cycling Team
|0:01:25
|8
|Dylan Mcnicholas (USA) POLARTEC
|0:01:27
|9
|Christian Favata (USA) TRT BICYCLES
|0:01:32
|10
|Anthony Clark (USA) JAM Fund / NCC
|0:01:55
|11
|Hugo Robinson (GBr) Neon Velo
|0:02:29
|12
|Daniel Chabanov (USA) HOUSE INDUSTRIES/SIMPLEHUMAN/RICHAR
|0:03:17
|13
|Scott Smith (USA) Jam Fund / NCC
|0:03:24
|14
|Joachim Parbo (Den) Challenge Tires
|0:03:34
|15
|Josh Dillon (USA) Joe's Garage CX p/b BikeReg.com
|0:03:36
|16
|Derrick St john (Can) TRP Factory Racing
|0:03:39
|17
|Michael Garrigan (Can) Van Dessel/ Challenge/ POC
|0:03:49
|18
|Kevin Noiles (Can) Voler/Steven's Creek B.M.W./HRS/Roc
|0:03:52
|19
|Jack Kisseberth (USA) Tufts University
|0:04:29
|20
|Nicholas Keough (USA) Keough Cyclocross
|0:04:42
|21
|Michael Wissell (USA) Cuppow/Geekhouse/B2C2
|0:04:48
|22
|Erik Box (Can) Independent
|0:04:54
|23
|Adam St. germain (USA) ENGVT - Specialized
|0:05:22
|24
|Cody Lacosta (USA) High Gear cyclery/ Trek
|0:05:43
|25
|Manny Goguen (USA) RACE CF | racecf.org @racecf
|0:05:54
|26
|Kacey Campbell (USA) Hammer Nutrition
|0:05:57
|27
|Cory Small (USA) UVM Cycling
|0:06:19
|28
|Tim Ratta (USA) Expo wheelmen
|0:06:23
|29
|Derek Hardinge (Can) Darkhorse Flyers
|0:06:26
|30
|Colin Reuter (USA) crossresults.com
|0:06:29
|31
|Jean-philippe Thibault-roberge (Can) Trek Cyclocross Collective
|0:06:38
|32
|Alec Hoover (USA) Table Rock Tours
|0:07:00
|33
|Thomas Sampson (USA) adigga racing
|0:07:21
|34
|Cary Fridrich (USA) JRA CYCLES
|35
|Joseph Clemenzi (USA) team POC+Ritte
|0:07:32
|36
|Sean Pantellere (USA) STAMPEDE!
|0:07:36
|37
|Jules Goguely (USA) Rhode Island School of Design
|0:08:11
|38
|Ian Schon (USA) Cuppow/Geekhouse/B2C2
|0:08:26
|39
|Matthew Sousa (USA) Cuppow/Geekhouse/B2C2
|0:08:44
|40
|Adam Sullivan (USA) Grinta Cycling Team
|-3Laps
|41
|Jesse Quagliaroli (USA) Expowheelmen
|-3Laps
|42
|William Johnson (USA) Deluxe/No.22/Cadence
|-3Laps
|43
|Charlie Schubert (USA) CUPPOW/Geekhouse/B2C2
|-3Laps
|44
|Devin Wagner (USA) NYCROSS p/b Craft
|-3Laps
|45
|David Devine (USA) unattached
|-3Laps
|46
|Preston Buehrer (USA) B2C2 p/b Boloco
|-3Laps
|47
|Joseph Near (USA) Massachusetts Institute of Technolo
|-3Laps
|48
|Wil Etherington (Can) VERGE SPORT / UNOVELO
|-4Laps
|49
|AJ Moran (USA) GREEN LINE VELO driven by Zipcar
|-4Laps
|50
|Andrew Louiza (USA) Thump Cycling p/b Turin
|-4Laps
|51
|John Eckert (USA) STAMPEDE
|-4Laps
|52
|Ford Murphy (USA) B2C2 p/b Boloco
|-4Laps
|53
|Aaron Oakes (USA) NYCROSS p/b Craft
|-5Laps
|DNF
|Tyler Berliner Joe's Garage p/b BikeReg.com
|DNF
|Jesse Keough Keough Cyclocross
|DNF
|John Burns Burns Racing
|DNF
|Mark D'avino Toasted Head Racing/Cadence Cycling
|DNF
|Christopher Merola Laughing Dog
