Image 1 of 11 Alice Pennington sets the pace for the women early on (Image credit: Shane Young / Oregon Velo) Image 2 of 11 A rider behind his seat descends A Movie (Image credit: Shane Young / Oregon Velo) Image 3 of 11 Alice Pennington (Team S & M) (Image credit: Matt Brubach / Oregon Velo) Image 4 of 11 A Team Dirt rider descends the Path of Imagination (Image credit: Matt Brubach / Oregon Velo) Image 5 of 11 Don Leet, 55+ Champion (Image credit: Matt Brubach / Oregon Velo) Image 6 of 11 Descending down the Path of Imagination (Image credit: Matt Brubach / Oregon Velo) Image 7 of 11 Chris Sheppard at the start of the Test of Endurance (Image credit: Matt Brubach / Oregon Velo) Image 8 of 11 Mike Ripley chats with a finisher (Image credit: Matt Brubach / Oregon Velo) Image 9 of 11 Carl Decker descends the tricky parts of A Movie (Image credit: Shane Young / Oregon Velo) Image 10 of 11 A rider has a hard time navigating between two trees (Image credit: Shane Young / Oregon Velo) Image 11 of 11 A member of Capital Subaru descends A Movie (Image credit: Shane Young / Oregon Velo)

A light mist greeted riders of the 6th annual Test Of Endurance race, also a Kenda Cup Qualifier - on Sunday morning in Blodgett, Oregon. 240 racers stepped up to the line to undertake a epic journey.

Top Oregon Racer Adam Craig (Rabobank/Giant) was looking to defend his 2009 title against a contingent of pro riders from Oregon including Chris Sheppard (Rocky Mt. Bikes), teammate Carl Decker (Giant), local Barry Wicks (Kona), Ryan Trebon (Kona) and others.

Following a mass start, racers faced six miles of roller coaster logging roads and double track before they got to singletrack. Three broke away early to set the tempo: Craig, Sheppard and Decker. They came through aid station 1 at 14 miles at just over one hour into the ace.

They were followed closely, at three minutes, by Erik Tonkin (S & M/Sellwood Cycles), Sean Babcock (S & M), Trebon (Kona) and Wicks.

By aid station 2, the top three were still within seconds of each other. Then Craig had a tire blow, but fortunately for him, he had placed a set of wheel sin the pit and only lost 30 seconds during the wheel change, staying in contention.

Once again the three took off up one of seven climbs of the 25-mile lap over roots, steep drops, off camber shoots, mud and rock.

Decker set the pace this time up, with Sheppard and Craig dropping back off the blazing tempo. Time ticked by and with Craig's 2009 course record of 3:43 in jeopardy, Decker let it all out to cross the line in 3:38:37 for a new course record, followed by Craig in 3:44:59 and Sheppard in third at 3:48:17.

It was a day of course record breaking as Alice Pennington (Team S&M) became the first women ever to finish in under five hours. She put her descending skills to full advantage to finish in 4:48:26. Lizzy English (Giant / Northstar Tahoe was second in 5:12, and Serena Bishop (Sunnyside Sports) was third in 5:35.

Pennington quickly set the tempo on the climbs and as the conditions got slicker, she continued to pull away from the rest. By the end of lap one at 25 miles, Pennington had a seven-minute gap on English and continued to push for the course record.

This race has proved to be one of the tougher courses in North America and many riders used it to prepare for the BC Bike Race next week or to take their riding to a new level for summer.

Full Results

Overall # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Carl Decker (Giant) 3:38:37 2 Adam Craig (Rabobank/Giant) 0:06:22 3 Chris Sheppard (Rocky Mountain Bikes) 0:09:40 4 Erik Tonkin (Team S & M/Kona) 0:21:17 5 Sean Babcock (Team S & M) 0:24:29 6 Barry Wicks (Kona) 0:25:14 7 Luke Pennington (Team S & M) 0:25:15 8 Brig Brandt (Rebound) 0:26:03 9 Ryan Trebon (Kona) 0:31:11 10 Ben Thompson (Trek MTN Co-op) 0:31:57 11 Ben Parsons (Hammer Nutrition) 0:41:21 12 John Weathers (Sunset Cycles) 0:42:16 13 Perry Roper (Chinook Cycling) 0:42:55 14 Geoff Huber (Lifecycle Bike Shop) 0:46:35 15 Chris Snyder (bicycleattorney.com) 0:49:16 16 Cary Miller (Team S & M) 0:50:44 17 Nelson Snyder (Cyclepath) 0:51:00 18 Peter Butt 0:55:15 19 Tim Butler (Rivercity Bicycles) 0:56:16 20 Marcus Benton (Team Dirt) 0:57:05 21 James Ceccorulli (Team Dirt) 0:59:05 22 John McCaffrey (bicycleattorney.com) 0:59:54 23 Patrick Means (Team S & M) 1:00:20 24 Scott Bradway (Team S & M) 1:01:26 25 Davy Yeater (River City Bicycles) 1:03:10 26 Paul Thomasberg (Shimano) 1:06:50 27 Jon Myers (Team S & M) 1:08:15 28 Cory Longiotti (PAFOC) 1:09:37 29 Alice Pennington (Team S & M) 1:09:49 30 Austin Line (Sunnyside Sports) 1:11:24 31 David Stainton (Swamis) 1:13:48 32 Trevor Norland (Team Dirt) 1:14:06 33 Will Sullivan 1:14:07 34 Rich Cramer 1:14:11 35 Mark Blackwelder (Gentle Lovers) 1:14:17 36 Garland Thayer (Missoula Sheepheads) 37 Mike Stafford (Life Cycle) 1:16:40 38 Chad Swanson (Team S & M) 1:17:13 39 Jake Rosenfeld 1:18:42 40 Brian Gerow (Corsa Concepts) 1:20:12 41 Jeff Otto (Sunset Cycles) 1:20:29 42 Doug Turnbull (Pauls Bicycle Way of Life) 1:20:39 43 Greg Creswick (Team Dirt) 1:21:40 44 Jon Smith (Team S & M) 1:22:24 45 Joe Chaves 1:23:25 46 Jake Whipple 1:24:41 48 Jeff Dengal (Sagebrush Cycles) 1:26:52 49 Shane Johnson (Trinity Bikes) 1:27:06 50 Kevin Hasley 1:27:11 51 Andrew Clarke 1:27:13 52 Joe Santos (Bridgetown Velo) 1:27:50 53 Rob Piper 1:27:53 54 Ryan Eisle (evanplews.com/kenda) 1:29:20 55 Steve Carwile (evanplews.com/kenda) 1:31:25 56 James Shingleton (evanplews.com/kenda m) 1:31:44 57 Paul Greenwalt (Sunset Cycles Hare) 1:32:19 58 David Hill (evanplews.com/kenda m) 1:33:45 59 Lizzy English (Giant Northstar Tahoe) 1:33:52 60 David Clonninger (Hutch's Clear Choice) 1:34:11 61 Scott Carroll (Team Dirt) 1:37:09 62 Mark Rasmussen (evanplews.com/kenda m) 1:37:57 63 Adamen Hannaford 1:39:45 64 Christian Vedder (River City Bicycles) 1:41:25 65 Dan Packman (Webskis) 1:47:49 66 Wayne Tonning (Sunset Cycles) 1:48:09 67 Todd Rosier (Portland Velo) 1:48:19 68 Brendan Banovic 1:49:06 69 Doug Howe 1:49:49 70 brandon Marshall 1:50:39 71 Bruce Cole-Baker (Sunnyside Sports) 1:50:40 72 Lance Waltjen 1:51:12 73 Steve Mccallion 1:52:00 74 Brian Neyt (Cyclesport) 1:52:02 75 Jesse Lea (Cyclepath) 1:53:44 76 Eugene Anderson (Cycle Analysis) 1:54:19 77 Kolben Preble (evanplews.com/kenda o) 1:54:34 78 Johnny Vergis (Cyclepath) 1:55:20 79 Jim Miller (Cyclepath) 1:55:21 80 Justin DeMallie 1:56:09 81 Serena Bishop (Sunnyside Sports) 1:56:50 82 Paul Sullivan (Vista Ridge Velo) 1:59:16 83 Aaron Edwards (Bloom Racing) 1:59:24 84 Doug Evans (bicycleattorney.com) 1:59:50 85 Derek Eysenbach (Lagunitas-Niner) 2:01:11 86 Laura Winberry (Ninkasi/Raw Rev/Soyuride) 2:01:15 87 Brooke McDermid (bicycleattorney.com) 2:01:32 88 Anna Fortner (The TEAM) 2:03:23 89 Michelle Baumann (Pauls Bicycle Way of Life) 2:04:35 90 Rob Dorshorst 2:04:46 91 Erik Weeman (Grundel Bruisers) 2:04:57 92 Matt Erlenbusch (Webcyclery) 2:07:01 93 Robert Sanders 2:12:14 94 Seth Barnard 2:12:19 95 Dustin Miller (Capitol Velo p/b Lifesource) 2:13:39 96 Mike Alligood 2:14:25 97 Doug Striley (PAFOC) 2:14:29 98 Andy Kunkler 2:14:47 99 Tina Brubaker (Upper Echelon Fitness) 2:14:57 10 Jesse Luckett (Cyclepath) 2:15:01 101 Christopher Green (Hagens Berman Cycling) 2:15:19 102 Justin Price (Team Dirt) 2:17:09 103 Mike Brown (Therapeutic Associates Cycling/GENR8) 2:18:46 104 Aaron Lee 2:18:56 105 Todd Embree (Pacific Power Blue Sky) 2:21:38 106 Don Leet (Sunnyside Sports) 2:22:17 107 Jeremy Warnicke (evanplews.com/kenda) 2:22:35 108 Powell Jones (Quiet Waters Racing) 2:23:00 109 John Miller (PAFOC) 2:25:42 110 Mark Miskowiec (Sunnyside Sports) 2:26:02 111 Roland Vilett (Portland) 2:26:09 112 Steve Lacey (Showers Pass) 2:26:34 113 Ron Sines (Team Dirt) 2:27:41 114 Jodi line Bailey 2:29:12 115 Mark Miller (Pacific Power Blue Sky) 2:29:48 116 Monilee Atkinson (Ncrco Bikes) 2:30:15 117 Henry Gertje (Green Line #6/Capitol Bike Club) 2:30:21 118 Jason Saunders (Team Dirt) 2:31:43 119 Andrew Cummins (Sunset Cycles) 2:32:28 120 Thomas Bennett 2:32:29 121 David Baker (Sunnyside Sports) 2:33:20 122 Tim Joslin (Cyclepath) 2:33:39 123 Tyler Miller (Bloom Racing) 2:34:03 124 Todd Davidson 2:35:00 125 Loren Mason-Gere 2:37:16 126 fred merwin 2:37:29 127 John Bodfish 2:38:22 128 Ken Pace (Team S & M/Rusty Knives) 2:41:48 129 Abby Jenkins (Embrocation Cycling Journal) 2:41:50 130 Rick Gregory 2:42:08 131 Marc Lutz 2:42:51 132 Laura Gould (Quiet Waters Racing) 2:43:27 133 Frank Brett (Team Dirt) 2:44:44 134 Joseph Marek (Team S & M) 2:46:39 135 Richard Anderson (Team S & M) 2:47:14 136 Seth Daniels (BRIHOP) 2:48:34 137 Mike Adams (Team Dirt) 2:49:10 138 Trig Rodgers (bicycleattorney.com) 2:53:29 139 Jason Britton 2:53:50 140 David Burnard 2:54:28 141 Brian Fawcett (Pistis) 2:57:38 142 Jim Thorton (Team S & M) 2:58:09 143 Robert Lee 2:58:12 144 Ted Chaplain 2:58:49 145 Elaine Bothe (Sorella Forte) 3:03:16 146 Margi Lifsey (Team S & M) 3:05:41 147 Greg Meller 3:07:30 148 Amber Hilgert (Team Dirt) 3:08:34 149 Bill Hasse 3:09:04 150 Raymond Fortner (Van Dessel California) 3:10:58 151 jimmy Vitelli 3:15:51 152 Andrew Holder 3:16:08 153 Lisa Belair (Cyclepath) 3:16:39 154 Kim Matheson 3:17:47 155 Sean Lewis (Cyclepath) 3:18:13 156 Johnny Baldwin 3:25:49 157 James Lais 3:26:46 158 Robert Gilbert 3:30:02 159 Timothy Jaynes (Pistis Cycling Team) 3:30:03 160 Jill Howe (TAI) 3:30:27 161 Kyle Remington 3:34:55 162 Eric Fosdick (Team Dirt) 3:35:37 163 Dale Blackburn 3:35:52 164 Ken Lynn 3:36:21 165 Mark Kacmarcik (Team Dirt) 3:37:32 166 Russell Gober (Rogue Bikeworks) 3:39:34 167 James Chandler 3:40:05 168 john chandler 3:40:21 169 Pia Oravetz (Nuby) 3:41:33 170 David Szymanski 3:43:10 171 David English (Filth and Fury) 3:45:18 172 Peter Conklin 3:45:53 173 Roger Michel (4th Dimension Racing) 3:57:36 174 Gabe Winkler 3:57:50 175 Claire Garcia-Webb (Bellevue) 3:57:58 176 John Monroe 4:00:37 177 Michael Daggett (Sunset Cycles) 4:03:33 178 Gernot Wackwitz 4:05:03 179 Beth Flanagan 4:05:25 180 Dan Lautenbach (Sunset Cycles) 4:06:30 181 Chapell Miller (Pacific Power Blue Sky) 4:09:32 182 Jim Straight (Sunset Cycles) 4:10:30 183 Mike Romasco (evanplews.com/kenda) 4:12:32 184 Jason Reed 4:13:34 185 Matt Plummer (Deschutes Honey Co) 4:18:03 186 Robert Payne (Auburn Bike Works) 4:20:14 187 Charles Barrett 4:28:43 188 Jonathan Champney 4:51:47 189 Candi Cook 4:58:47 190 Lya Daggett 5:04:08 DNF Mike Lilienthal DNF Erik Long (Sagebrush Cycles) DNF John Hinke (PAFOC) DNF Fraser Atkinson DNF James Wellington (Hutch's Clear Choice) DNF Erin Playman (Gentle Lovers) DNF Kim Hubbard DNF Ryan McIntyre DNF Andy Vaughn (Team Dirt) DNF Debrea Terwilliger DNF Heidi Van Brocklin DNF Rich Sherwood DNF Scott Rider DNF Mauricio Palacio (Sunset Cycles) DNF Loyal Bassett DNF John Truex DNF Owen Hutchinson DNF Scott Avery DNF Brian Davis (PAFOC) DNF jason elicker DNF Brian Evans DNF Matt Royston DNF Mike Labee DNF Cliff McCann DNF Jonathan Pierce DNF Mike Webb (Team Dirt) DNF Judd Eustice (Team S & M) DNF Wayne Nussbaum DNF Mark Rathkamp DNF Ron Strasser (Team S & M) DNF Dave Goodier (evanplews.com/kenda) DNF Brian Hilgert (Team Dirt) DNF Evan Plews (evanplews.com/kenda) DNF Brandon Fisher (Team S & M) DNF Jeremiah Swanson (Team S & M) DNF Stevan Gyetvis (Team Dirt) DNF Newport-Berra Alex (Siskiyou Massage) DNF Joseph Davis (Cycle Analysis) DNF Bruce Cannon DNF Trevor Hall (Cucina Fresca) DNF Tom Jow

Elite men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Carl Decker (Giant) 3:38:37 2 Adam Craig (Rabobank/Giant) 0:06:22 3 Chris Sheppard (Rocky Mountain Bikes) 0:09:40 4 Erik Tonkin (Team S & M/Kona) 0:21:17 5 Sean Babcock (Team S & M) 0:24:29 6 Barry Wicks (Kona) 0:25:14 7 Luke Pennington (Team S & M) 0:25:15 8 Brig Brandt (Rebound) 0:26:03 9 Ryan Trebon (Kona) 0:31:11 10 Ben Thompson (Trek MTN Co-op) 0:31:57 11 Ben Parsons (Hammer Nutrition) 0:41:21 12 Cary Miller (Team S & M) 0:50:44 13 Nelson Snyder (Cyclepath) 0:51:00 14 James Ceccorulli (Team Dirt) 0:59:05 15 Patrick Means (Team S & M) 1:00:20 16 Scott Bradway (Team S & M) 1:01:26 17 Davy Yeater (River City Bicycles) 1:03:10 18 Jon Myers (Team S & M) 1:08:15 19 Chad Swanson (Team S & M) 1:17:13 20 Jon Smith (Team S & M) 1:22:24 21 Steve Carwile (evanplews.com/kenda) 1:31:25 22 Bruce Cole-Baker (Sunnyside Sports) 1:50:40 DNF Evan Plews (evanplews.com/kenda) DNF Brandon Fisher (Team S & M) DNF Jeremiah Swanson (Team S & M)

Elite women # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Alice Pennington (Team S & M) 4:48:26 2 Lizzy English (Giant Northstar Tahoe) 0:24:03 3 Laura Winberry (Ninkasi/Raw Rev/Soyuride) 0:51:26 4 Anna Fortner (The TEAM) 0:53:34 5 Tina Brubaker (Upper Echelon Fitness) 1:05:08 6 Monilee Atkinson (Ncrco Bikes) 1:20:26

Singlespeed men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Geoff Huber (Lifecycle Bike Shop) 4:25:12 2 Mike Stafford (Life Cycle) 0:30:05 3 Jake Rosenfeld 0:32:07 4 Brian Gerow (Corsa Concepts) 0:33:37 5 Greg Creswick (Team Dirt) 0:35:05 6 Jake Whipple 0:38:06 7 Adamen Hannaford 0:53:10 8 Christian Vedder (River City Bicycles) 0:54:50 9 Erik Weeman (Grundel Bruisers) 1:18:22 10 Matt Erlenbusch (Webcyclery) 1:20:26 11 Thomas Bennett 1:45:54 12 Todd Davidson 1:48:25 13 Jason Britton 2:07:15 DNF Stevan Gyetvis (Team Dirt) DNF Newport-Berra Alex (Siskiyou Massage) DNF Joseph Davis (Cycle Analysis) DNF Bruce Cannon DNF Trevor Hall (Cucina Fresca) DNF Tom Jow

Singlespeed women # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Chapell Miller (Pacific Power Blue Sky) 7:48:09 2 Lya Daggett 0:54:36

Cat. 1 Men 15-18 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Kolben Preble (evanplews.com/kenda o) 5:33:11 2 Timothy Jaynes (Pistis Cycling Team) 1:35:29

Cat. 1 Men 19-34 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Peter Butt 4:33:52 2 Marcus Benton (Team Dirt) 0:01:50 3 Austin Line (Sunnyside Sports) 0:16:09 4 Jeff Dengal (Sagebrush Cycles) 0:31:37 5 Ryan Eisle (evanplews.com/kenda) 0:34:05 6 brandon Marshall 0:55:24 7 Lance Waltjen 0:55:57 8 Justin DeMallie 1:00:54 9 Christopher Green (Hagens Berman Cycling) 1:20:04 10 Jeremy Warnicke (evanplews.com/kenda) 1:27:20 DNF Mike Lilienthal DNF Erik Long (Sagebrush Cycles)

Cat. 1 Men 35-44 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 John Weathers (Sunset Cycles) 4:20:53 2 Chris Snyder (bicycleattorney.com) 0:07:00 3 Tim Butler (Rivercity Bicycles) 0:14:00 4 Cory Longiotti (PAFOC) 0:27:21 5 David Stainton (Swamis) 0:31:32 6 Trevor Norland (Team Dirt) 0:31:50 7 Will Sullivan 0:31:51 8 Mark Blackwelder (Gentle Lovers) 0:32:01 9 Garland Thayer (Missoula Sheepheads) 10 Shane Johnson (Trinity Bikes) 0:44:50 11 Kevin Hasley 0:44:55 12 Joe Santos (Bridgetown Velo) 0:45:34 13 James Shingleton (evanplews.com/kenda m) 0:49:28 14 Paul Greenwalt (Sunset Cycles Hare) 0:50:03 15 David Clonninger (Hutch's Clear Choice) 0:51:55 16 Mark Rasmussen (evanplews.com/kenda m) 0:55:41 17 Brian Neyt (Cyclesport) 1:09:46 18 Paul Sullivan (Vista Ridge Velo) 1:17:00 19 Doug Evans (bicycleattorney.com) 1:17:34 20 Doug Striley (PAFOC) 1:32:13 21 Jesse Luckett (Cyclepath) 1:32:45 22 Justin Price (Team Dirt) 1:34:53 23 Todd Embree (Pacific Power Blue Sky) 1:39:22 24 John Miller (PAFOC) 1:43:26 25 David Baker (Sunnyside Sports) 1:51:04 26 Mike Adams (Team Dirt) 2:06:54 27 James Chandler 2:57:49 28 john chandler 2:58:05 DNF John Hinke (PAFOC) DNF Fraser Atkinson

Cat. 1 Men 45+ # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Perry Roper (Chinook Cycling) 4:21:32 2 John McCaffrey (bicycleattorney.com) 0:16:59 3 Paul Thomasberg (Shimano) 0:23:55 4 Rich Cramer 0:31:16 5 Jeff Otto (Sunset Cycles) 0:37:34 6 David Hill (evanplews.com/kenda m) 0:50:50 7 Scott Carroll (Team Dirt) 0:54:14 8 Dan Packman (Webskis) 1:04:54 9 Wayne Tonning (Sunset Cycles) 1:05:14 10 Todd Rosier (Portland Velo) 1:05:24 11 Johnny Vergis (Cyclepath) 1:12:25 12 Henry Gertje (Green Line #6/Capitol Bike Club) 1:47:26 13 Frank Brett (Team Dirt) 2:01:49 14 Mike Romasco (evanplews.com/kenda) 3:29:37 DNF James Wellington (Hutch's Clear Choice)

Cat. 1 Women # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Serena Bishop (Sunnyside Sports) 5:35:27 2 Brooke McDermid (bicycleattorney.com) 0:04:42 3 Abby Jenkins (Embrocation Cycling Journal) 0:45:00 4 Laura Gould (Quiet Waters Racing) 0:46:37 5 Elaine Bothe (Sorella Forte) 1:06:26 DNF Erin Playman (Gentle Lovers)

Cat. 2 Men 15-18 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Brian Fawcett (Pistis) 6:36:15

Cat. 2 Women 19-34 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Michelle Baumann (Pauls Bicycle Way of Life) 5:43:12 2 Loren Mason-Gere 0:32:41 3 Amber Hilgert (Team Dirt) 1:03:59 4 Kim Matheson 1:13:12 5 Claire Garcia-Webb (Bellevue) 1:53:23 6 Beth Flanagan 2:00:50 DNF Kim Hubbard

Cat. 2 Men 19-34 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Doug Turnbull (Pauls Bicycle Way of Life) 4:59:16 2 Aaron Edwards (Bloom Racing) 0:38:45 3 Derek Eysenbach (Lagunitas-Niner) 0:40:32 4 Dustin Miller (Capitol Velo p/b Lifesource) 0:53:00 5 Powell Jones (Quiet Waters Racing) 1:02:21 6 Tim Joslin (Cyclepath) 1:13:00 7 Tyler Miller (Bloom Racing) 1:13:24 8 Richard Anderson (Team S & M) 1:26:35 9 Sean Lewis (Cyclepath) 1:57:34 10 Robert Gilbert 2:09:23 11 Eric Fosdick (Team Dirt) 2:14:58 12 Mark Kacmarcik (Team Dirt) 2:16:53 13 Gabe Winkler 2:37:11 14 Matt Plummer (Deschutes Honey Co) 2:57:24 15 Jonathan Champney 3:31:08 DNF Ryan McIntyre DNF Andy Vaughn (Team Dirt)

Cat. 2 Women 35+ # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jodi line Bailey 6:07:49 2 Margi Lifsey (Team S & M) 0:36:29 3 Lisa Belair (Cyclepath) 0:47:27 4 Jill Howe (TAI) 1:01:15 5 Pia Oravetz (Nuby) 1:12:21 6 Candi Cook 2:29:35 DNF Debrea Terwilliger DNF Heidi Van Brocklin

Cat. 2 Men 35-44 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Joe Chaves 5:02:02 2 Andrew Clarke 0:03:48 3 Brendan Banovic 0:25:41 4 Doug Howe 0:26:24 5 Jesse Lea (Cyclepath) 0:30:19 6 Robert Sanders 0:48:49 7 Seth Barnard 0:48:54 8 Mike Alligood 0:51:00 9 Andy Kunkler 0:51:22 10 Mike Brown (Therapeutic Associates Cycling/GENR8) 0:55:21 11 Aaron Lee 0:55:31 12 Mark Miskowiec (Sunnyside Sports) 1:02:37 13 Roland Vilett (Portland) 1:02:44 14 Ron Sines (Team Dirt) 1:04:16 15 Jason Saunders (Team Dirt) 1:08:18 16 fred merwin 1:14:04 17 Ken Pace (Team S & M/Rusty Knives) 1:18:23 18 Marc Lutz 1:19:26 19 Trig Rodgers (bicycleattorney.com) 1:30:04 20 Robert Lee 1:34:47 21 Ted Chaplain 1:35:24 22 Bill Hasse 1:45:39 23 jimmy Vitelli 1:52:26 24 Andrew Holder 1:52:43 25 Johnny Baldwin 2:02:24 26 James Lais 2:03:21 27 Kyle Remington 2:11:30 28 Russell Gober (Rogue Bikeworks) 2:16:09 29 David Szymanski 2:19:45 30 Roger Michel (4th Dimension Racing) 2:34:11 31 Gernot Wackwitz 2:41:38 32 Jim Straight (Sunset Cycles) 2:47:05 33 Jason Reed 2:50:09 34 Charles Barrett 3:05:18 DNF Rich Sherwood DNF Scott Rider DNF Mauricio Palacio (Sunset Cycles) DNF Loyal Bassett DNF John Truex DNF Owen Hutchinson DNF Scott Avery DNF Brian Davis (PAFOC) DNF jason elicker DNF Brian Evans

Cat. 2 Men 45-54 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Rob Piper 5:06:30 2 Steve Mccallion 0:24:07 3 Eugene Anderson (Cycle Analysis) 0:26:26 4 Jim Miller (Cyclepath) 0:27:28 5 Rob Dorshorst 0:36:53 6 Andrew Cummins (Sunset Cycles) 1:04:35 7 John Bodfish 1:10:29 8 Joseph Marek (Team S & M) 1:18:46 9 David Burnard 1:26:35 10 Jim Thorton (Team S & M) 1:30:16 11 Greg Meller 1:39:37 12 Dale Blackburn 2:07:59 13 Ken Lynn 2:08:28 14 David English (Filth and Fury) 2:17:25 15 Peter Conklin 2:18:00 16 John Monroe 2:32:44 17 Dan Lautenbach (Sunset Cycles) 2:38:37 18 Robert Payne (Auburn Bike Works) 2:52:21 DNF Matt Royston DNF Mike Labee DNF Cliff McCann DNF Jonathan Pierce DNF Mike Webb (Team Dirt) DNF Judd Eustice (Team S & M) DNF Wayne Nussbaum

Cat. 2 Men 55+ # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Don Leet (Sunnyside Sports) 6:00:54 2 Steve Lacey (Showers Pass) 0:04:17 3 Mark Miller (Pacific Power Blue Sky) 0:07:31 4 Rick Gregory 0:19:51 5 Raymond Fortner (Van Dessel California) 0:48:41 6 Michael Daggett (Sunset Cycles) 1:41:16 DNF Mark Rathkamp DNF Ron Strasser (Team S & M) DNF Dave Goodier (evanplews.com/kenda)