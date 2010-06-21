Decker, Pennington set course records on way to Test of Endurance wins
Craig flats, but still holds onto second ahead of Sheppard
A light mist greeted riders of the 6th annual Test Of Endurance race, also a Kenda Cup Qualifier - on Sunday morning in Blodgett, Oregon. 240 racers stepped up to the line to undertake a epic journey.
Top Oregon Racer Adam Craig (Rabobank/Giant) was looking to defend his 2009 title against a contingent of pro riders from Oregon including Chris Sheppard (Rocky Mt. Bikes), teammate Carl Decker (Giant), local Barry Wicks (Kona), Ryan Trebon (Kona) and others.
Following a mass start, racers faced six miles of roller coaster logging roads and double track before they got to singletrack. Three broke away early to set the tempo: Craig, Sheppard and Decker. They came through aid station 1 at 14 miles at just over one hour into the ace.
They were followed closely, at three minutes, by Erik Tonkin (S & M/Sellwood Cycles), Sean Babcock (S & M), Trebon (Kona) and Wicks.
By aid station 2, the top three were still within seconds of each other. Then Craig had a tire blow, but fortunately for him, he had placed a set of wheel sin the pit and only lost 30 seconds during the wheel change, staying in contention.
Once again the three took off up one of seven climbs of the 25-mile lap over roots, steep drops, off camber shoots, mud and rock.
Decker set the pace this time up, with Sheppard and Craig dropping back off the blazing tempo. Time ticked by and with Craig's 2009 course record of 3:43 in jeopardy, Decker let it all out to cross the line in 3:38:37 for a new course record, followed by Craig in 3:44:59 and Sheppard in third at 3:48:17.
It was a day of course record breaking as Alice Pennington (Team S&M) became the first women ever to finish in under five hours. She put her descending skills to full advantage to finish in 4:48:26. Lizzy English (Giant / Northstar Tahoe was second in 5:12, and Serena Bishop (Sunnyside Sports) was third in 5:35.
Pennington quickly set the tempo on the climbs and as the conditions got slicker, she continued to pull away from the rest. By the end of lap one at 25 miles, Pennington had a seven-minute gap on English and continued to push for the course record.
This race has proved to be one of the tougher courses in North America and many riders used it to prepare for the BC Bike Race next week or to take their riding to a new level for summer.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Carl Decker (Giant)
|3:38:37
|2
|Adam Craig (Rabobank/Giant)
|0:06:22
|3
|Chris Sheppard (Rocky Mountain Bikes)
|0:09:40
|4
|Erik Tonkin (Team S & M/Kona)
|0:21:17
|5
|Sean Babcock (Team S & M)
|0:24:29
|6
|Barry Wicks (Kona)
|0:25:14
|7
|Luke Pennington (Team S & M)
|0:25:15
|8
|Brig Brandt (Rebound)
|0:26:03
|9
|Ryan Trebon (Kona)
|0:31:11
|10
|Ben Thompson (Trek MTN Co-op)
|0:31:57
|11
|Ben Parsons (Hammer Nutrition)
|0:41:21
|12
|John Weathers (Sunset Cycles)
|0:42:16
|13
|Perry Roper (Chinook Cycling)
|0:42:55
|14
|Geoff Huber (Lifecycle Bike Shop)
|0:46:35
|15
|Chris Snyder (bicycleattorney.com)
|0:49:16
|16
|Cary Miller (Team S & M)
|0:50:44
|17
|Nelson Snyder (Cyclepath)
|0:51:00
|18
|Peter Butt
|0:55:15
|19
|Tim Butler (Rivercity Bicycles)
|0:56:16
|20
|Marcus Benton (Team Dirt)
|0:57:05
|21
|James Ceccorulli (Team Dirt)
|0:59:05
|22
|John McCaffrey (bicycleattorney.com)
|0:59:54
|23
|Patrick Means (Team S & M)
|1:00:20
|24
|Scott Bradway (Team S & M)
|1:01:26
|25
|Davy Yeater (River City Bicycles)
|1:03:10
|26
|Paul Thomasberg (Shimano)
|1:06:50
|27
|Jon Myers (Team S & M)
|1:08:15
|28
|Cory Longiotti (PAFOC)
|1:09:37
|29
|Alice Pennington (Team S & M)
|1:09:49
|30
|Austin Line (Sunnyside Sports)
|1:11:24
|31
|David Stainton (Swamis)
|1:13:48
|32
|Trevor Norland (Team Dirt)
|1:14:06
|33
|Will Sullivan
|1:14:07
|34
|Rich Cramer
|1:14:11
|35
|Mark Blackwelder (Gentle Lovers)
|1:14:17
|36
|Garland Thayer (Missoula Sheepheads)
|37
|Mike Stafford (Life Cycle)
|1:16:40
|38
|Chad Swanson (Team S & M)
|1:17:13
|39
|Jake Rosenfeld
|1:18:42
|40
|Brian Gerow (Corsa Concepts)
|1:20:12
|41
|Jeff Otto (Sunset Cycles)
|1:20:29
|42
|Doug Turnbull (Pauls Bicycle Way of Life)
|1:20:39
|43
|Greg Creswick (Team Dirt)
|1:21:40
|44
|Jon Smith (Team S & M)
|1:22:24
|45
|Joe Chaves
|1:23:25
|46
|Jake Whipple
|1:24:41
|48
|Jeff Dengal (Sagebrush Cycles)
|1:26:52
|49
|Shane Johnson (Trinity Bikes)
|1:27:06
|50
|Kevin Hasley
|1:27:11
|51
|Andrew Clarke
|1:27:13
|52
|Joe Santos (Bridgetown Velo)
|1:27:50
|53
|Rob Piper
|1:27:53
|54
|Ryan Eisle (evanplews.com/kenda)
|1:29:20
|55
|Steve Carwile (evanplews.com/kenda)
|1:31:25
|56
|James Shingleton (evanplews.com/kenda m)
|1:31:44
|57
|Paul Greenwalt (Sunset Cycles Hare)
|1:32:19
|58
|David Hill (evanplews.com/kenda m)
|1:33:45
|59
|Lizzy English (Giant Northstar Tahoe)
|1:33:52
|60
|David Clonninger (Hutch's Clear Choice)
|1:34:11
|61
|Scott Carroll (Team Dirt)
|1:37:09
|62
|Mark Rasmussen (evanplews.com/kenda m)
|1:37:57
|63
|Adamen Hannaford
|1:39:45
|64
|Christian Vedder (River City Bicycles)
|1:41:25
|65
|Dan Packman (Webskis)
|1:47:49
|66
|Wayne Tonning (Sunset Cycles)
|1:48:09
|67
|Todd Rosier (Portland Velo)
|1:48:19
|68
|Brendan Banovic
|1:49:06
|69
|Doug Howe
|1:49:49
|70
|brandon Marshall
|1:50:39
|71
|Bruce Cole-Baker (Sunnyside Sports)
|1:50:40
|72
|Lance Waltjen
|1:51:12
|73
|Steve Mccallion
|1:52:00
|74
|Brian Neyt (Cyclesport)
|1:52:02
|75
|Jesse Lea (Cyclepath)
|1:53:44
|76
|Eugene Anderson (Cycle Analysis)
|1:54:19
|77
|Kolben Preble (evanplews.com/kenda o)
|1:54:34
|78
|Johnny Vergis (Cyclepath)
|1:55:20
|79
|Jim Miller (Cyclepath)
|1:55:21
|80
|Justin DeMallie
|1:56:09
|81
|Serena Bishop (Sunnyside Sports)
|1:56:50
|82
|Paul Sullivan (Vista Ridge Velo)
|1:59:16
|83
|Aaron Edwards (Bloom Racing)
|1:59:24
|84
|Doug Evans (bicycleattorney.com)
|1:59:50
|85
|Derek Eysenbach (Lagunitas-Niner)
|2:01:11
|86
|Laura Winberry (Ninkasi/Raw Rev/Soyuride)
|2:01:15
|87
|Brooke McDermid (bicycleattorney.com)
|2:01:32
|88
|Anna Fortner (The TEAM)
|2:03:23
|89
|Michelle Baumann (Pauls Bicycle Way of Life)
|2:04:35
|90
|Rob Dorshorst
|2:04:46
|91
|Erik Weeman (Grundel Bruisers)
|2:04:57
|92
|Matt Erlenbusch (Webcyclery)
|2:07:01
|93
|Robert Sanders
|2:12:14
|94
|Seth Barnard
|2:12:19
|95
|Dustin Miller (Capitol Velo p/b Lifesource)
|2:13:39
|96
|Mike Alligood
|2:14:25
|97
|Doug Striley (PAFOC)
|2:14:29
|98
|Andy Kunkler
|2:14:47
|99
|Tina Brubaker (Upper Echelon Fitness)
|2:14:57
|10
|Jesse Luckett (Cyclepath)
|2:15:01
|101
|Christopher Green (Hagens Berman Cycling)
|2:15:19
|102
|Justin Price (Team Dirt)
|2:17:09
|103
|Mike Brown (Therapeutic Associates Cycling/GENR8)
|2:18:46
|104
|Aaron Lee
|2:18:56
|105
|Todd Embree (Pacific Power Blue Sky)
|2:21:38
|106
|Don Leet (Sunnyside Sports)
|2:22:17
|107
|Jeremy Warnicke (evanplews.com/kenda)
|2:22:35
|108
|Powell Jones (Quiet Waters Racing)
|2:23:00
|109
|John Miller (PAFOC)
|2:25:42
|110
|Mark Miskowiec (Sunnyside Sports)
|2:26:02
|111
|Roland Vilett (Portland)
|2:26:09
|112
|Steve Lacey (Showers Pass)
|2:26:34
|113
|Ron Sines (Team Dirt)
|2:27:41
|114
|Jodi line Bailey
|2:29:12
|115
|Mark Miller (Pacific Power Blue Sky)
|2:29:48
|116
|Monilee Atkinson (Ncrco Bikes)
|2:30:15
|117
|Henry Gertje (Green Line #6/Capitol Bike Club)
|2:30:21
|118
|Jason Saunders (Team Dirt)
|2:31:43
|119
|Andrew Cummins (Sunset Cycles)
|2:32:28
|120
|Thomas Bennett
|2:32:29
|121
|David Baker (Sunnyside Sports)
|2:33:20
|122
|Tim Joslin (Cyclepath)
|2:33:39
|123
|Tyler Miller (Bloom Racing)
|2:34:03
|124
|Todd Davidson
|2:35:00
|125
|Loren Mason-Gere
|2:37:16
|126
|fred merwin
|2:37:29
|127
|John Bodfish
|2:38:22
|128
|Ken Pace (Team S & M/Rusty Knives)
|2:41:48
|129
|Abby Jenkins (Embrocation Cycling Journal)
|2:41:50
|130
|Rick Gregory
|2:42:08
|131
|Marc Lutz
|2:42:51
|132
|Laura Gould (Quiet Waters Racing)
|2:43:27
|133
|Frank Brett (Team Dirt)
|2:44:44
|134
|Joseph Marek (Team S & M)
|2:46:39
|135
|Richard Anderson (Team S & M)
|2:47:14
|136
|Seth Daniels (BRIHOP)
|2:48:34
|137
|Mike Adams (Team Dirt)
|2:49:10
|138
|Trig Rodgers (bicycleattorney.com)
|2:53:29
|139
|Jason Britton
|2:53:50
|140
|David Burnard
|2:54:28
|141
|Brian Fawcett (Pistis)
|2:57:38
|142
|Jim Thorton (Team S & M)
|2:58:09
|143
|Robert Lee
|2:58:12
|144
|Ted Chaplain
|2:58:49
|145
|Elaine Bothe (Sorella Forte)
|3:03:16
|146
|Margi Lifsey (Team S & M)
|3:05:41
|147
|Greg Meller
|3:07:30
|148
|Amber Hilgert (Team Dirt)
|3:08:34
|149
|Bill Hasse
|3:09:04
|150
|Raymond Fortner (Van Dessel California)
|3:10:58
|151
|jimmy Vitelli
|3:15:51
|152
|Andrew Holder
|3:16:08
|153
|Lisa Belair (Cyclepath)
|3:16:39
|154
|Kim Matheson
|3:17:47
|155
|Sean Lewis (Cyclepath)
|3:18:13
|156
|Johnny Baldwin
|3:25:49
|157
|James Lais
|3:26:46
|158
|Robert Gilbert
|3:30:02
|159
|Timothy Jaynes (Pistis Cycling Team)
|3:30:03
|160
|Jill Howe (TAI)
|3:30:27
|161
|Kyle Remington
|3:34:55
|162
|Eric Fosdick (Team Dirt)
|3:35:37
|163
|Dale Blackburn
|3:35:52
|164
|Ken Lynn
|3:36:21
|165
|Mark Kacmarcik (Team Dirt)
|3:37:32
|166
|Russell Gober (Rogue Bikeworks)
|3:39:34
|167
|James Chandler
|3:40:05
|168
|john chandler
|3:40:21
|169
|Pia Oravetz (Nuby)
|3:41:33
|170
|David Szymanski
|3:43:10
|171
|David English (Filth and Fury)
|3:45:18
|172
|Peter Conklin
|3:45:53
|173
|Roger Michel (4th Dimension Racing)
|3:57:36
|174
|Gabe Winkler
|3:57:50
|175
|Claire Garcia-Webb (Bellevue)
|3:57:58
|176
|John Monroe
|4:00:37
|177
|Michael Daggett (Sunset Cycles)
|4:03:33
|178
|Gernot Wackwitz
|4:05:03
|179
|Beth Flanagan
|4:05:25
|180
|Dan Lautenbach (Sunset Cycles)
|4:06:30
|181
|Chapell Miller (Pacific Power Blue Sky)
|4:09:32
|182
|Jim Straight (Sunset Cycles)
|4:10:30
|183
|Mike Romasco (evanplews.com/kenda)
|4:12:32
|184
|Jason Reed
|4:13:34
|185
|Matt Plummer (Deschutes Honey Co)
|4:18:03
|186
|Robert Payne (Auburn Bike Works)
|4:20:14
|187
|Charles Barrett
|4:28:43
|188
|Jonathan Champney
|4:51:47
|189
|Candi Cook
|4:58:47
|190
|Lya Daggett
|5:04:08
|DNF
|Mike Lilienthal
|DNF
|Erik Long (Sagebrush Cycles)
|DNF
|John Hinke (PAFOC)
|DNF
|Fraser Atkinson
|DNF
|James Wellington (Hutch's Clear Choice)
|DNF
|Erin Playman (Gentle Lovers)
|DNF
|Kim Hubbard
|DNF
|Ryan McIntyre
|DNF
|Andy Vaughn (Team Dirt)
|DNF
|Debrea Terwilliger
|DNF
|Heidi Van Brocklin
|DNF
|Rich Sherwood
|DNF
|Scott Rider
|DNF
|Mauricio Palacio (Sunset Cycles)
|DNF
|Loyal Bassett
|DNF
|John Truex
|DNF
|Owen Hutchinson
|DNF
|Scott Avery
|DNF
|Brian Davis (PAFOC)
|DNF
|jason elicker
|DNF
|Brian Evans
|DNF
|Matt Royston
|DNF
|Mike Labee
|DNF
|Cliff McCann
|DNF
|Jonathan Pierce
|DNF
|Mike Webb (Team Dirt)
|DNF
|Judd Eustice (Team S & M)
|DNF
|Wayne Nussbaum
|DNF
|Mark Rathkamp
|DNF
|Ron Strasser (Team S & M)
|DNF
|Dave Goodier (evanplews.com/kenda)
|DNF
|Brian Hilgert (Team Dirt)
|DNF
|Evan Plews (evanplews.com/kenda)
|DNF
|Brandon Fisher (Team S & M)
|DNF
|Jeremiah Swanson (Team S & M)
|DNF
|Stevan Gyetvis (Team Dirt)
|DNF
|Newport-Berra Alex (Siskiyou Massage)
|DNF
|Joseph Davis (Cycle Analysis)
|DNF
|Bruce Cannon
|DNF
|Trevor Hall (Cucina Fresca)
|DNF
|Tom Jow
