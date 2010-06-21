Trending

Decker, Pennington set course records on way to Test of Endurance wins

Craig flats, but still holds onto second ahead of Sheppard

Image 1 of 11

Alice Pennington sets the pace for the women early on

(Image credit: Shane Young / Oregon Velo)
Image 2 of 11

A rider behind his seat descends A Movie

(Image credit: Shane Young / Oregon Velo)
Image 3 of 11

Alice Pennington (Team S & M)

(Image credit: Matt Brubach / Oregon Velo)
Image 4 of 11

A Team Dirt rider descends the Path of Imagination

(Image credit: Matt Brubach / Oregon Velo)
Image 5 of 11

Don Leet, 55+ Champion

(Image credit: Matt Brubach / Oregon Velo)
Image 6 of 11

Descending down the Path of Imagination

(Image credit: Matt Brubach / Oregon Velo)
Image 7 of 11

Chris Sheppard at the start of the Test of Endurance

(Image credit: Matt Brubach / Oregon Velo)
Image 8 of 11

Mike Ripley chats with a finisher

(Image credit: Matt Brubach / Oregon Velo)
Image 9 of 11

Carl Decker descends the tricky parts of A Movie

(Image credit: Shane Young / Oregon Velo)
Image 10 of 11

A rider has a hard time navigating between two trees

(Image credit: Shane Young / Oregon Velo)
Image 11 of 11

A member of Capital Subaru descends A Movie

(Image credit: Shane Young / Oregon Velo)

A light mist greeted riders of the 6th annual Test Of Endurance race, also a Kenda Cup Qualifier - on Sunday morning in Blodgett, Oregon. 240 racers stepped up to the line to undertake a epic journey.

Top Oregon Racer Adam Craig (Rabobank/Giant) was looking to defend his 2009 title against a contingent of pro riders from Oregon including Chris Sheppard (Rocky Mt. Bikes), teammate Carl Decker (Giant), local Barry Wicks (Kona), Ryan Trebon (Kona) and others.

Following a mass start, racers faced six miles of roller coaster logging roads and double track before they got to singletrack. Three broke away early to set the tempo: Craig, Sheppard and Decker. They came through aid station 1 at 14 miles at just over one hour into the ace.

They were followed closely, at three minutes, by Erik Tonkin (S & M/Sellwood Cycles), Sean Babcock (S & M), Trebon (Kona) and Wicks.

By aid station 2, the top three were still within seconds of each other. Then Craig had a tire blow, but fortunately for him, he had placed a set of wheel sin the pit and only lost 30 seconds during the wheel change, staying in contention.

Once again the three took off up one of seven climbs of the 25-mile lap over roots, steep drops, off camber shoots, mud and rock.

Decker set the pace this time up, with Sheppard and Craig dropping back off the blazing tempo. Time ticked by and with Craig's 2009 course record of 3:43 in jeopardy, Decker let it all out to cross the line in 3:38:37 for a new course record, followed by Craig in 3:44:59 and Sheppard in third at 3:48:17.

It was a day of course record breaking as Alice Pennington (Team S&M) became the first women ever to finish in under five hours. She put her descending skills to full advantage to finish in 4:48:26. Lizzy English (Giant / Northstar Tahoe was second in 5:12, and Serena Bishop (Sunnyside Sports) was third in 5:35.

Pennington quickly set the tempo on the climbs and as the conditions got slicker, she continued to pull away from the rest. By the end of lap one at 25 miles, Pennington had a seven-minute gap on English and continued to push for the course record.

This race has proved to be one of the tougher courses in North America and many riders used it to prepare for the BC Bike Race next week or to take their riding to a new level for summer.

Full Results

Overall
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Carl Decker (Giant)3:38:37
2Adam Craig (Rabobank/Giant)0:06:22
3Chris Sheppard (Rocky Mountain Bikes)0:09:40
4Erik Tonkin (Team S & M/Kona)0:21:17
5Sean Babcock (Team S & M)0:24:29
6Barry Wicks (Kona)0:25:14
7Luke Pennington (Team S & M)0:25:15
8Brig Brandt (Rebound)0:26:03
9Ryan Trebon (Kona)0:31:11
10Ben Thompson (Trek MTN Co-op)0:31:57
11Ben Parsons (Hammer Nutrition)0:41:21
12John Weathers (Sunset Cycles)0:42:16
13Perry Roper (Chinook Cycling)0:42:55
14Geoff Huber (Lifecycle Bike Shop)0:46:35
15Chris Snyder (bicycleattorney.com)0:49:16
16Cary Miller (Team S & M)0:50:44
17Nelson Snyder (Cyclepath)0:51:00
18Peter Butt0:55:15
19Tim Butler (Rivercity Bicycles)0:56:16
20Marcus Benton (Team Dirt)0:57:05
21James Ceccorulli (Team Dirt)0:59:05
22John McCaffrey (bicycleattorney.com)0:59:54
23Patrick Means (Team S & M)1:00:20
24Scott Bradway (Team S & M)1:01:26
25Davy Yeater (River City Bicycles)1:03:10
26Paul Thomasberg (Shimano)1:06:50
27Jon Myers (Team S & M)1:08:15
28Cory Longiotti (PAFOC)1:09:37
29Alice Pennington (Team S & M)1:09:49
30Austin Line (Sunnyside Sports)1:11:24
31David Stainton (Swamis)1:13:48
32Trevor Norland (Team Dirt)1:14:06
33Will Sullivan1:14:07
34Rich Cramer1:14:11
35Mark Blackwelder (Gentle Lovers)1:14:17
36Garland Thayer (Missoula Sheepheads)
37Mike Stafford (Life Cycle)1:16:40
38Chad Swanson (Team S & M)1:17:13
39Jake Rosenfeld1:18:42
40Brian Gerow (Corsa Concepts)1:20:12
41Jeff Otto (Sunset Cycles)1:20:29
42Doug Turnbull (Pauls Bicycle Way of Life)1:20:39
43Greg Creswick (Team Dirt)1:21:40
44Jon Smith (Team S & M)1:22:24
45Joe Chaves1:23:25
46Jake Whipple1:24:41
48Jeff Dengal (Sagebrush Cycles)1:26:52
49Shane Johnson (Trinity Bikes)1:27:06
50Kevin Hasley1:27:11
51Andrew Clarke1:27:13
52Joe Santos (Bridgetown Velo)1:27:50
53Rob Piper1:27:53
54Ryan Eisle (evanplews.com/kenda)1:29:20
55Steve Carwile (evanplews.com/kenda)1:31:25
56James Shingleton (evanplews.com/kenda m)1:31:44
57Paul Greenwalt (Sunset Cycles Hare)1:32:19
58David Hill (evanplews.com/kenda m)1:33:45
59Lizzy English (Giant Northstar Tahoe)1:33:52
60David Clonninger (Hutch's Clear Choice)1:34:11
61Scott Carroll (Team Dirt)1:37:09
62Mark Rasmussen (evanplews.com/kenda m)1:37:57
63Adamen Hannaford1:39:45
64Christian Vedder (River City Bicycles)1:41:25
65Dan Packman (Webskis)1:47:49
66Wayne Tonning (Sunset Cycles)1:48:09
67Todd Rosier (Portland Velo)1:48:19
68Brendan Banovic1:49:06
69Doug Howe1:49:49
70brandon Marshall1:50:39
71Bruce Cole-Baker (Sunnyside Sports)1:50:40
72Lance Waltjen1:51:12
73Steve Mccallion1:52:00
74Brian Neyt (Cyclesport)1:52:02
75Jesse Lea (Cyclepath)1:53:44
76Eugene Anderson (Cycle Analysis)1:54:19
77Kolben Preble (evanplews.com/kenda o)1:54:34
78Johnny Vergis (Cyclepath)1:55:20
79Jim Miller (Cyclepath)1:55:21
80Justin DeMallie1:56:09
81Serena Bishop (Sunnyside Sports)1:56:50
82Paul Sullivan (Vista Ridge Velo)1:59:16
83Aaron Edwards (Bloom Racing)1:59:24
84Doug Evans (bicycleattorney.com)1:59:50
85Derek Eysenbach (Lagunitas-Niner)2:01:11
86Laura Winberry (Ninkasi/Raw Rev/Soyuride)2:01:15
87Brooke McDermid (bicycleattorney.com)2:01:32
88Anna Fortner (The TEAM)2:03:23
89Michelle Baumann (Pauls Bicycle Way of Life)2:04:35
90Rob Dorshorst2:04:46
91Erik Weeman (Grundel Bruisers)2:04:57
92Matt Erlenbusch (Webcyclery)2:07:01
93Robert Sanders2:12:14
94Seth Barnard2:12:19
95Dustin Miller (Capitol Velo p/b Lifesource)2:13:39
96Mike Alligood2:14:25
97Doug Striley (PAFOC)2:14:29
98Andy Kunkler2:14:47
99Tina Brubaker (Upper Echelon Fitness)2:14:57
10Jesse Luckett (Cyclepath)2:15:01
101Christopher Green (Hagens Berman Cycling)2:15:19
102Justin Price (Team Dirt)2:17:09
103Mike Brown (Therapeutic Associates Cycling/GENR8)2:18:46
104Aaron Lee2:18:56
105Todd Embree (Pacific Power Blue Sky)2:21:38
106Don Leet (Sunnyside Sports)2:22:17
107Jeremy Warnicke (evanplews.com/kenda)2:22:35
108Powell Jones (Quiet Waters Racing)2:23:00
109John Miller (PAFOC)2:25:42
110Mark Miskowiec (Sunnyside Sports)2:26:02
111Roland Vilett (Portland)2:26:09
112Steve Lacey (Showers Pass)2:26:34
113Ron Sines (Team Dirt)2:27:41
114Jodi line Bailey2:29:12
115Mark Miller (Pacific Power Blue Sky)2:29:48
116Monilee Atkinson (Ncrco Bikes)2:30:15
117Henry Gertje (Green Line #6/Capitol Bike Club)2:30:21
118Jason Saunders (Team Dirt)2:31:43
119Andrew Cummins (Sunset Cycles)2:32:28
120Thomas Bennett2:32:29
121David Baker (Sunnyside Sports)2:33:20
122Tim Joslin (Cyclepath)2:33:39
123Tyler Miller (Bloom Racing)2:34:03
124Todd Davidson2:35:00
125Loren Mason-Gere2:37:16
126fred merwin2:37:29
127John Bodfish2:38:22
128Ken Pace (Team S & M/Rusty Knives)2:41:48
129Abby Jenkins (Embrocation Cycling Journal)2:41:50
130Rick Gregory2:42:08
131Marc Lutz2:42:51
132Laura Gould (Quiet Waters Racing)2:43:27
133Frank Brett (Team Dirt)2:44:44
134Joseph Marek (Team S & M)2:46:39
135Richard Anderson (Team S & M)2:47:14
136Seth Daniels (BRIHOP)2:48:34
137Mike Adams (Team Dirt)2:49:10
138Trig Rodgers (bicycleattorney.com)2:53:29
139Jason Britton2:53:50
140David Burnard2:54:28
141Brian Fawcett (Pistis)2:57:38
142Jim Thorton (Team S & M)2:58:09
143Robert Lee2:58:12
144Ted Chaplain2:58:49
145Elaine Bothe (Sorella Forte)3:03:16
146Margi Lifsey (Team S & M)3:05:41
147Greg Meller3:07:30
148Amber Hilgert (Team Dirt)3:08:34
149Bill Hasse3:09:04
150Raymond Fortner (Van Dessel California)3:10:58
151jimmy Vitelli3:15:51
152Andrew Holder3:16:08
153Lisa Belair (Cyclepath)3:16:39
154Kim Matheson3:17:47
155Sean Lewis (Cyclepath)3:18:13
156Johnny Baldwin3:25:49
157James Lais3:26:46
158Robert Gilbert3:30:02
159Timothy Jaynes (Pistis Cycling Team)3:30:03
160Jill Howe (TAI)3:30:27
161Kyle Remington3:34:55
162Eric Fosdick (Team Dirt)3:35:37
163Dale Blackburn3:35:52
164Ken Lynn3:36:21
165Mark Kacmarcik (Team Dirt)3:37:32
166Russell Gober (Rogue Bikeworks)3:39:34
167James Chandler3:40:05
168john chandler3:40:21
169Pia Oravetz (Nuby)3:41:33
170David Szymanski3:43:10
171David English (Filth and Fury)3:45:18
172Peter Conklin3:45:53
173Roger Michel (4th Dimension Racing)3:57:36
174Gabe Winkler3:57:50
175Claire Garcia-Webb (Bellevue)3:57:58
176John Monroe4:00:37
177Michael Daggett (Sunset Cycles)4:03:33
178Gernot Wackwitz4:05:03
179Beth Flanagan4:05:25
180Dan Lautenbach (Sunset Cycles)4:06:30
181Chapell Miller (Pacific Power Blue Sky)4:09:32
182Jim Straight (Sunset Cycles)4:10:30
183Mike Romasco (evanplews.com/kenda)4:12:32
184Jason Reed4:13:34
185Matt Plummer (Deschutes Honey Co)4:18:03
186Robert Payne (Auburn Bike Works)4:20:14
187Charles Barrett4:28:43
188Jonathan Champney4:51:47
189Candi Cook4:58:47
190Lya Daggett5:04:08
DNFMike Lilienthal
DNFErik Long (Sagebrush Cycles)
DNFJohn Hinke (PAFOC)
DNFFraser Atkinson
DNFJames Wellington (Hutch's Clear Choice)
DNFErin Playman (Gentle Lovers)
DNFKim Hubbard
DNFRyan McIntyre
DNFAndy Vaughn (Team Dirt)
DNFDebrea Terwilliger
DNFHeidi Van Brocklin
DNFRich Sherwood
DNFScott Rider
DNFMauricio Palacio (Sunset Cycles)
DNFLoyal Bassett
DNFJohn Truex
DNFOwen Hutchinson
DNFScott Avery
DNFBrian Davis (PAFOC)
DNFjason elicker
DNFBrian Evans
DNFMatt Royston
DNFMike Labee
DNFCliff McCann
DNFJonathan Pierce
DNFMike Webb (Team Dirt)
DNFJudd Eustice (Team S & M)
DNFWayne Nussbaum
DNFMark Rathkamp
DNFRon Strasser (Team S & M)
DNFDave Goodier (evanplews.com/kenda)
DNFBrian Hilgert (Team Dirt)
DNFEvan Plews (evanplews.com/kenda)
DNFBrandon Fisher (Team S & M)
DNFJeremiah Swanson (Team S & M)
DNFStevan Gyetvis (Team Dirt)
DNFNewport-Berra Alex (Siskiyou Massage)
DNFJoseph Davis (Cycle Analysis)
DNFBruce Cannon
DNFTrevor Hall (Cucina Fresca)
DNFTom Jow

Elite men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Carl Decker (Giant)3:38:37
2Adam Craig (Rabobank/Giant)0:06:22
3Chris Sheppard (Rocky Mountain Bikes)0:09:40
4Erik Tonkin (Team S & M/Kona)0:21:17
5Sean Babcock (Team S & M)0:24:29
6Barry Wicks (Kona)0:25:14
7Luke Pennington (Team S & M)0:25:15
8Brig Brandt (Rebound)0:26:03
9Ryan Trebon (Kona)0:31:11
10Ben Thompson (Trek MTN Co-op)0:31:57
11Ben Parsons (Hammer Nutrition)0:41:21
12Cary Miller (Team S & M)0:50:44
13Nelson Snyder (Cyclepath)0:51:00
14James Ceccorulli (Team Dirt)0:59:05
15Patrick Means (Team S & M)1:00:20
16Scott Bradway (Team S & M)1:01:26
17Davy Yeater (River City Bicycles)1:03:10
18Jon Myers (Team S & M)1:08:15
19Chad Swanson (Team S & M)1:17:13
20Jon Smith (Team S & M)1:22:24
21Steve Carwile (evanplews.com/kenda)1:31:25
22Bruce Cole-Baker (Sunnyside Sports)1:50:40
DNFEvan Plews (evanplews.com/kenda)
DNFBrandon Fisher (Team S & M)
DNFJeremiah Swanson (Team S & M)

Elite women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alice Pennington (Team S & M)4:48:26
2Lizzy English (Giant Northstar Tahoe)0:24:03
3Laura Winberry (Ninkasi/Raw Rev/Soyuride)0:51:26
4Anna Fortner (The TEAM)0:53:34
5Tina Brubaker (Upper Echelon Fitness)1:05:08
6Monilee Atkinson (Ncrco Bikes)1:20:26

Singlespeed men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Geoff Huber (Lifecycle Bike Shop)4:25:12
2Mike Stafford (Life Cycle)0:30:05
3Jake Rosenfeld0:32:07
4Brian Gerow (Corsa Concepts)0:33:37
5Greg Creswick (Team Dirt)0:35:05
6Jake Whipple0:38:06
7Adamen Hannaford0:53:10
8Christian Vedder (River City Bicycles)0:54:50
9Erik Weeman (Grundel Bruisers)1:18:22
10Matt Erlenbusch (Webcyclery)1:20:26
11Thomas Bennett1:45:54
12Todd Davidson1:48:25
13Jason Britton2:07:15
DNFStevan Gyetvis (Team Dirt)
DNFNewport-Berra Alex (Siskiyou Massage)
DNFJoseph Davis (Cycle Analysis)
DNFBruce Cannon
DNFTrevor Hall (Cucina Fresca)
DNFTom Jow

Singlespeed women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Chapell Miller (Pacific Power Blue Sky)7:48:09
2Lya Daggett0:54:36

Cat. 1 Men 15-18
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Kolben Preble (evanplews.com/kenda o)5:33:11
2Timothy Jaynes (Pistis Cycling Team)1:35:29

Cat. 1 Men 19-34
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Peter Butt4:33:52
2Marcus Benton (Team Dirt)0:01:50
3Austin Line (Sunnyside Sports)0:16:09
4Jeff Dengal (Sagebrush Cycles)0:31:37
5Ryan Eisle (evanplews.com/kenda)0:34:05
6brandon Marshall0:55:24
7Lance Waltjen0:55:57
8Justin DeMallie1:00:54
9Christopher Green (Hagens Berman Cycling)1:20:04
10Jeremy Warnicke (evanplews.com/kenda)1:27:20
DNFMike Lilienthal
DNFErik Long (Sagebrush Cycles)

Cat. 1 Men 35-44
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1John Weathers (Sunset Cycles)4:20:53
2Chris Snyder (bicycleattorney.com)0:07:00
3Tim Butler (Rivercity Bicycles)0:14:00
4Cory Longiotti (PAFOC)0:27:21
5David Stainton (Swamis)0:31:32
6Trevor Norland (Team Dirt)0:31:50
7Will Sullivan0:31:51
8Mark Blackwelder (Gentle Lovers)0:32:01
9Garland Thayer (Missoula Sheepheads)
10Shane Johnson (Trinity Bikes)0:44:50
11Kevin Hasley0:44:55
12Joe Santos (Bridgetown Velo)0:45:34
13James Shingleton (evanplews.com/kenda m)0:49:28
14Paul Greenwalt (Sunset Cycles Hare)0:50:03
15David Clonninger (Hutch's Clear Choice)0:51:55
16Mark Rasmussen (evanplews.com/kenda m)0:55:41
17Brian Neyt (Cyclesport)1:09:46
18Paul Sullivan (Vista Ridge Velo)1:17:00
19Doug Evans (bicycleattorney.com)1:17:34
20Doug Striley (PAFOC)1:32:13
21Jesse Luckett (Cyclepath)1:32:45
22Justin Price (Team Dirt)1:34:53
23Todd Embree (Pacific Power Blue Sky)1:39:22
24John Miller (PAFOC)1:43:26
25David Baker (Sunnyside Sports)1:51:04
26Mike Adams (Team Dirt)2:06:54
27James Chandler2:57:49
28john chandler2:58:05
DNFJohn Hinke (PAFOC)
DNFFraser Atkinson

Cat. 1 Men 45+
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Perry Roper (Chinook Cycling)4:21:32
2John McCaffrey (bicycleattorney.com)0:16:59
3Paul Thomasberg (Shimano)0:23:55
4Rich Cramer0:31:16
5Jeff Otto (Sunset Cycles)0:37:34
6David Hill (evanplews.com/kenda m)0:50:50
7Scott Carroll (Team Dirt)0:54:14
8Dan Packman (Webskis)1:04:54
9Wayne Tonning (Sunset Cycles)1:05:14
10Todd Rosier (Portland Velo)1:05:24
11Johnny Vergis (Cyclepath)1:12:25
12Henry Gertje (Green Line #6/Capitol Bike Club)1:47:26
13Frank Brett (Team Dirt)2:01:49
14Mike Romasco (evanplews.com/kenda)3:29:37
DNFJames Wellington (Hutch's Clear Choice)

Cat. 1 Women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Serena Bishop (Sunnyside Sports)5:35:27
2Brooke McDermid (bicycleattorney.com)0:04:42
3Abby Jenkins (Embrocation Cycling Journal)0:45:00
4Laura Gould (Quiet Waters Racing)0:46:37
5Elaine Bothe (Sorella Forte)1:06:26
DNFErin Playman (Gentle Lovers)

Cat. 2 Men 15-18
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Brian Fawcett (Pistis)6:36:15

Cat. 2 Women 19-34
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Michelle Baumann (Pauls Bicycle Way of Life)5:43:12
2Loren Mason-Gere0:32:41
3Amber Hilgert (Team Dirt)1:03:59
4Kim Matheson1:13:12
5Claire Garcia-Webb (Bellevue)1:53:23
6Beth Flanagan2:00:50
DNFKim Hubbard

Cat. 2 Men 19-34
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Doug Turnbull (Pauls Bicycle Way of Life)4:59:16
2Aaron Edwards (Bloom Racing)0:38:45
3Derek Eysenbach (Lagunitas-Niner)0:40:32
4Dustin Miller (Capitol Velo p/b Lifesource)0:53:00
5Powell Jones (Quiet Waters Racing)1:02:21
6Tim Joslin (Cyclepath)1:13:00
7Tyler Miller (Bloom Racing)1:13:24
8Richard Anderson (Team S & M)1:26:35
9Sean Lewis (Cyclepath)1:57:34
10Robert Gilbert2:09:23
11Eric Fosdick (Team Dirt)2:14:58
12Mark Kacmarcik (Team Dirt)2:16:53
13Gabe Winkler2:37:11
14Matt Plummer (Deschutes Honey Co)2:57:24
15Jonathan Champney3:31:08
DNFRyan McIntyre
DNFAndy Vaughn (Team Dirt)

Cat. 2 Women 35+
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jodi line Bailey6:07:49
2Margi Lifsey (Team S & M)0:36:29
3Lisa Belair (Cyclepath)0:47:27
4Jill Howe (TAI)1:01:15
5Pia Oravetz (Nuby)1:12:21
6Candi Cook2:29:35
DNFDebrea Terwilliger
DNFHeidi Van Brocklin

Cat. 2 Men 35-44
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Joe Chaves5:02:02
2Andrew Clarke0:03:48
3Brendan Banovic0:25:41
4Doug Howe0:26:24
5Jesse Lea (Cyclepath)0:30:19
6Robert Sanders0:48:49
7Seth Barnard0:48:54
8Mike Alligood0:51:00
9Andy Kunkler0:51:22
10Mike Brown (Therapeutic Associates Cycling/GENR8)0:55:21
11Aaron Lee0:55:31
12Mark Miskowiec (Sunnyside Sports)1:02:37
13Roland Vilett (Portland)1:02:44
14Ron Sines (Team Dirt)1:04:16
15Jason Saunders (Team Dirt)1:08:18
16fred merwin1:14:04
17Ken Pace (Team S & M/Rusty Knives)1:18:23
18Marc Lutz1:19:26
19Trig Rodgers (bicycleattorney.com)1:30:04
20Robert Lee1:34:47
21Ted Chaplain1:35:24
22Bill Hasse1:45:39
23jimmy Vitelli1:52:26
24Andrew Holder1:52:43
25Johnny Baldwin2:02:24
26James Lais2:03:21
27Kyle Remington2:11:30
28Russell Gober (Rogue Bikeworks)2:16:09
29David Szymanski2:19:45
30Roger Michel (4th Dimension Racing)2:34:11
31Gernot Wackwitz2:41:38
32Jim Straight (Sunset Cycles)2:47:05
33Jason Reed2:50:09
34Charles Barrett3:05:18
DNFRich Sherwood
DNFScott Rider
DNFMauricio Palacio (Sunset Cycles)
DNFLoyal Bassett
DNFJohn Truex
DNFOwen Hutchinson
DNFScott Avery
DNFBrian Davis (PAFOC)
DNFjason elicker
DNFBrian Evans

Cat. 2 Men 45-54
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Rob Piper5:06:30
2Steve Mccallion0:24:07
3Eugene Anderson (Cycle Analysis)0:26:26
4Jim Miller (Cyclepath)0:27:28
5Rob Dorshorst0:36:53
6Andrew Cummins (Sunset Cycles)1:04:35
7John Bodfish1:10:29
8Joseph Marek (Team S & M)1:18:46
9David Burnard1:26:35
10Jim Thorton (Team S & M)1:30:16
11Greg Meller1:39:37
12Dale Blackburn2:07:59
13Ken Lynn2:08:28
14David English (Filth and Fury)2:17:25
15Peter Conklin2:18:00
16John Monroe2:32:44
17Dan Lautenbach (Sunset Cycles)2:38:37
18Robert Payne (Auburn Bike Works)2:52:21
DNFMatt Royston
DNFMike Labee
DNFCliff McCann
DNFJonathan Pierce
DNFMike Webb (Team Dirt)
DNFJudd Eustice (Team S & M)
DNFWayne Nussbaum

Cat. 2 Men 55+
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Don Leet (Sunnyside Sports)6:00:54
2Steve Lacey (Showers Pass)0:04:17
3Mark Miller (Pacific Power Blue Sky)0:07:31
4Rick Gregory0:19:51
5Raymond Fortner (Van Dessel California)0:48:41
6Michael Daggett (Sunset Cycles)1:41:16
DNFMark Rathkamp
DNFRon Strasser (Team S & M)
DNFDave Goodier (evanplews.com/kenda)

Clydesdale
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Seth Daniels (BRIHOP)6:27:11
DNFBrian Hilgert (Team Dirt)

