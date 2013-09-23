Trending

Luke Keough wins TD Bank Mayor's Cup

Kline second, Jake Keough third in Boston

Full Results
1Luke Keough (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling)
2Shane Kline (Team SmartStop-Mountain Khakis)
3Jake Keough (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling)
4Ken Hanson (Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
5Euris Vidal (Foundation)
6Rafael A. Meran (Foundation)
7Isaac Howe (Team SmartStop-Mountain Khakis)
8Marco Zanotti
9Gavriel Epstein (Champion System p/b Stan's NoTubes)
10David Guttenplan (AG Bicycles / Guttenplan Coaching)
11Edward King (Cannondale Pro Cycling)
12Lisban Quintero (We Stand United (W.S.))
13Eric Workowski (Team Alliance Environmental)
14Neil Bezdek (Team SmartStop-Mountain Khakis)
15Alejandro Guzman (Foundation)
16Alder Martz (Hincapie Sportswear Development Team)
17Andrew McCullough (Mt Borah / Minerva Design p/b Basso)
18Ansel Dickey (KMS/Start House Cycling Team)
19Adam Carr (Équipe EKOÏ.com/Gaspesien)
20Adam Myerson (Team SmartStop-Mountain Khakis)
21Garrett Olsen (Battley Harley-Davidson)
22Sam Rosenholtz (Green Line Velo)
23Karl Menzies (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling)
24Alex Cox (CCB Racing)
25Brett Kielick (Breakawaybikes.com p.b. Vie 13)
26Ben Zawacki (Hincapie Sportswear Development Team)
27Ben Wolfe (Jelly Belly Cycling)
28Thomas Wrona (Hincapie Sportswear Development Team)
29Jesse Keough (Foundation)
30John Badessa (Arc En Ciel Racing Team)
31Bobby Bailey (Dealer.com-EverBank)
32Stalin Quiterio Cuello
33Tim Mitchell (CCB Racing)
34Mark McCormack (Sports T.E.A.M.)
35Guillaume Boivin
36Barry Miller (Firefighters Racing UCI Elite)
37Eric Tremble (Dealer.com-EverBank)
38David Casale (Tri State Velo)
39Glenn Ferreira (Team Metra / Cycles 54)
40Thomas Barnett (Team Metra / Cycles 54)
41Michael Margarite (Stan's NoTubes P/b Proferrin)
42William Goodfellow
43Andy Baker (Hincapie Sportswear Development Team)
44Jean-Michel Lachance
45Etienne Samson
46Nicholas Keough (Foundation)
47Zach Koop (Blue Ribbon-Translations.com)
48Jake Hollenbach (Dealer.com-EverBank)
49John Harris (Aetna Cycling Team p/b Charlescoaching.com)
50Sean McCarthy (Champion System p/b Stan's NoTubes)
51Paul Lynch (BMC Development Team)
52Kevin Wolfson (Boston Bicycle School)
53Juan Carlos Pineda (GS Gotham)
54Clay Murfet (Team SmartStop-Mountain Khakis)
55Jermaine Burrowes (We Stand United (W.S.))
56Adrian Hegyvary (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling)
57Michael Chauner (Equipe Garneau - Québecor)
58Carlos Alzate Escobar (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling)
59Pete Custer (Bayside Velo/Bike Doctor)
60Jackie Simes (Team SmartStop-Mountain Khakis)
61Bobby Lea (Team SmartStop-Mountain Khakis)
DNFAnthony Taylor (Dave Jordan Racing)
DNFEric Tremble (Dealer.com-EverBank)
DNFEuris Vidal (Foundation)
DNFRoselvert Marte Quezada (G.S. Mengoni U.S.A.)
DNFOscar Pineda (GS Gotham)
DNFHarrison Harb (Sunapee Racing Team)
DNFEric Workowski (Team Alliance Environmental)
DNFFrankie McCormack (Bontrager Livestrong Team)
DNFRobin Carpenter (Hincapie Sportswear Development Team)
DNFBen Wolfe (Jelly Belly Cycling)
DNFAnthony Lowe (We Stand United (W.S.))
DNFJohn Sakalowsky (Wesleyan University)
DNFPatrick Kos

