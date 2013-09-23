Luke Keough wins TD Bank Mayor's Cup
Kline second, Jake Keough third in Boston
|1
|Luke Keough (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling)
|2
|Shane Kline (Team SmartStop-Mountain Khakis)
|3
|Jake Keough (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling)
|4
|Ken Hanson (Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
|5
|Euris Vidal (Foundation)
|6
|Rafael A. Meran (Foundation)
|7
|Isaac Howe (Team SmartStop-Mountain Khakis)
|8
|Marco Zanotti
|9
|Gavriel Epstein (Champion System p/b Stan's NoTubes)
|10
|David Guttenplan (AG Bicycles / Guttenplan Coaching)
|11
|Edward King (Cannondale Pro Cycling)
|12
|Lisban Quintero (We Stand United (W.S.))
|13
|Eric Workowski (Team Alliance Environmental)
|14
|Neil Bezdek (Team SmartStop-Mountain Khakis)
|15
|Alejandro Guzman (Foundation)
|16
|Alder Martz (Hincapie Sportswear Development Team)
|17
|Andrew McCullough (Mt Borah / Minerva Design p/b Basso)
|18
|Ansel Dickey (KMS/Start House Cycling Team)
|19
|Adam Carr (Équipe EKOÏ.com/Gaspesien)
|20
|Adam Myerson (Team SmartStop-Mountain Khakis)
|21
|Garrett Olsen (Battley Harley-Davidson)
|22
|Sam Rosenholtz (Green Line Velo)
|23
|Karl Menzies (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling)
|24
|Alex Cox (CCB Racing)
|25
|Brett Kielick (Breakawaybikes.com p.b. Vie 13)
|26
|Ben Zawacki (Hincapie Sportswear Development Team)
|27
|Ben Wolfe (Jelly Belly Cycling)
|28
|Thomas Wrona (Hincapie Sportswear Development Team)
|29
|Jesse Keough (Foundation)
|30
|John Badessa (Arc En Ciel Racing Team)
|31
|Bobby Bailey (Dealer.com-EverBank)
|32
|Stalin Quiterio Cuello
|33
|Tim Mitchell (CCB Racing)
|34
|Mark McCormack (Sports T.E.A.M.)
|35
|Guillaume Boivin
|36
|Barry Miller (Firefighters Racing UCI Elite)
|37
|Eric Tremble (Dealer.com-EverBank)
|38
|David Casale (Tri State Velo)
|39
|Glenn Ferreira (Team Metra / Cycles 54)
|40
|Thomas Barnett (Team Metra / Cycles 54)
|41
|Michael Margarite (Stan's NoTubes P/b Proferrin)
|42
|William Goodfellow
|43
|Andy Baker (Hincapie Sportswear Development Team)
|44
|Jean-Michel Lachance
|45
|Etienne Samson
|46
|Nicholas Keough (Foundation)
|47
|Zach Koop (Blue Ribbon-Translations.com)
|48
|Jake Hollenbach (Dealer.com-EverBank)
|49
|John Harris (Aetna Cycling Team p/b Charlescoaching.com)
|50
|Sean McCarthy (Champion System p/b Stan's NoTubes)
|51
|Paul Lynch (BMC Development Team)
|52
|Kevin Wolfson (Boston Bicycle School)
|53
|Juan Carlos Pineda (GS Gotham)
|54
|Clay Murfet (Team SmartStop-Mountain Khakis)
|55
|Jermaine Burrowes (We Stand United (W.S.))
|56
|Adrian Hegyvary (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling)
|57
|Michael Chauner (Equipe Garneau - Québecor)
|58
|Carlos Alzate Escobar (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling)
|59
|Pete Custer (Bayside Velo/Bike Doctor)
|60
|Jackie Simes (Team SmartStop-Mountain Khakis)
|61
|Bobby Lea (Team SmartStop-Mountain Khakis)
|DNF
|Anthony Taylor (Dave Jordan Racing)
|DNF
|Eric Tremble (Dealer.com-EverBank)
|DNF
|Euris Vidal (Foundation)
|DNF
|Roselvert Marte Quezada (G.S. Mengoni U.S.A.)
|DNF
|Oscar Pineda (GS Gotham)
|DNF
|Harrison Harb (Sunapee Racing Team)
|DNF
|Eric Workowski (Team Alliance Environmental)
|DNF
|Frankie McCormack (Bontrager Livestrong Team)
|DNF
|Robin Carpenter (Hincapie Sportswear Development Team)
|DNF
|Ben Wolfe (Jelly Belly Cycling)
|DNF
|Anthony Lowe (We Stand United (W.S.))
|DNF
|John Sakalowsky (Wesleyan University)
|DNF
|Patrick Kos
