Image 1 of 46 Aleksandr Serebryakov (Team Type 1-Sanofi) gets the win in Philadelphia (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 2 of 46 Leading the last valiant break is Andres Miguel Diaz Corrales (Team Exergy). At one point their lead on the peloton was over three minutes. (Image credit: Marco Quezada/nyvelocity.com) Image 3 of 46 Jazzed from his win Thursday night at Base Camp Int., Clinton Avery (Champion System Pro Cycling Team) takes his turn at the front of that very exciting final break. (Image credit: Marco Quezada/nyvelocity.com) Image 4 of 46 Bissell Cycling rider Benjamin Jacques-Maynes looks ahead to a long day in the saddle. (Image credit: Marco Quezada/nyvelocity.com) Image 5 of 46 Fred Rodriguez (Team Exergy) contemplates if he can pull another win in a race that's been so good to him over the years. (Image credit: Marco Quezada/nyvelocity.com) Image 6 of 46 Team Type 1 punches in and goes to work with one lap to go- reeling in the break (Image credit: Marco Quezada/nyvelocity.com) Image 7 of 46 Aleksandr Serebryakov (Team Type 1-Sanofi) celebrates his victory in the TD Bank Philadelphia International Cycling Championship (Image credit: Marco Quezada/nyvelocity.com) Image 8 of 46 The podium: Fred Rodriguez (Team Exergy), 3rd, Aleksandr Serebryakov (Team Type 1-Sanofi), 1st; Aldo Ino Ilesic (Team Type 1-Sanofi), 2nd (Image credit: Marco Quezada/nyvelocity.com) Image 9 of 46 The pace quickens as the pack rides through the cobblestones at the bottom of the Manayunk Wall. (Image credit: Marco Quezada/nyvelocity.com) Image 10 of 46 The men's peloton begins their ascent of the Manayunk Wall. (Image credit: Marco Quezada/nyvelocity.com) Image 11 of 46 Andres Diaz (Team Exergy) drove the late race break, enabling teammate Fred Rodriguez to sit tight in the field and wait for the sprint. (Image credit: Marco Quezada/nyvelocity.com) Image 12 of 46 Despite the exhaustion Thomas Rabou (Competitive Cyclist Racing Team) makes every effort to hold onto that final three-man break. (Image credit: Marco Quezada/nyvelocity.com) Image 13 of 46 It's easy to see why Philly plays host to America's biggest, longest running single day pro race. If you squint down the parkway you may just imagine for a minute you're standing on the Champs-Elysees. (Image credit: Marco Quezada/nyvelocity.com) Image 14 of 46 The men's peloton lined up and had a moment of silence to remember Jerry Casale, a co-founder of the TD Bank Philadelphia International Championship who passed away in March. (Image credit: Marco Quezada/nyvelocity.com) Image 15 of 46 It was a beautiful day in always sunny Philadelphia as the color guard marched out Old Glory for the start of this year's championship. (Image credit: Marco Quezada/nyvelocity.com) Image 16 of 46 With the City of Brotherly Love as the backdrop, the race begins. (Image credit: Marco Quezada/nyvelocity.com) Image 17 of 46 Joe Eldridge (Team Type 1-Sanofi) works hard to keep the field together. (Image credit: Marco Quezada/nyvelocity.com) Image 18 of 46 Giorgia Bronzini (Diadora-Pasta Zara) knows what wheel to sit on-Ina Teutenberg (Team Specialized lululemon) still looks relaxed. (Image credit: Marco Quezada/nyvelocity.com) Image 19 of 46 Team UnitedHealthcare soldiers on. (Image credit: Marco Quezada/nyvelocity.com) Image 20 of 46 Olympian and Pennsylvania boy Bobby Lea (Team CykelCity.se p/b PureEnergy Cycling-ProAir HFA) did an amazing job to make the late race break. (Image credit: Marco Quezada/nyvelocity.com) Image 21 of 46 Right before the last long lap the skies opened up for a brief downpour and Team UnitedHealthcare and Team Type 1-SANOFI pushed through it. (Image credit: Marco Quezada/nyvelocity.com) Image 22 of 46 A unique moment on the streets of Philadelphia:: the men's and women's fields pass each other in opposite directions on Kelly Drive. (Image credit: Marco Quezada/nyvelocity.com) Image 23 of 46 Team Diadora-Pasta Zara did a great job of protecting their World Champion, Giorgia Bronzini. (Image credit: Marco Quezada/nyvelocity.com) Image 24 of 46 Kate Veronneau (Pure Energy Cycling ProAri-HFA) gets her burst on and chases to catch the field right off the top of the wall. (Image credit: Marco Quezada/nyvelocity.com) Image 25 of 46 Anders Christiansen (Danish National Team) makes it look like a ride in the park. (Image credit: Marco Quezada/nyvelocity.com) Image 26 of 46 Mexican national champion Luis Enrique Davila (Jelly Belly Cycling Team) holds his own on his first trip to Manayunk. (Image credit: Marco Quezada/nyvelocity.com) Image 27 of 46 The men's peloton rolls along on Benjamin Franklin Parkway (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 28 of 46 The bunch starts to go after the break. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 29 of 46 Jesse Anthony (Optum) leads a coup up the wall. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 30 of 46 Team Type 1 worked hard for today (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 31 of 46 Scott Zwizanski (Optum) gets stuck between the break and the field. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 32 of 46 The break comes up Lemon Hill with Clinton Avery (Champion System) leading Andres Diaz (Team Exergy) (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 33 of 46 The men roll through the finish before bringing back the break. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 34 of 46 Adrian Hegyvary (UnitedHealthcare) gets on the front to bring back the break. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 35 of 46 The men roll past the art museum. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 36 of 46 The men head through the finish line for another lap. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 37 of 46 Riders wait for the start. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 38 of 46 Fans cheer riders on Lemon Hill. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 39 of 46 Fred Rodriguez, Aleksandr Serebryakov and Aldo Ino Ilesic on the podium in Philadelphia (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 40 of 46 For the first time in the race's history rain fell in Philadelphia (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 41 of 46 UnitedHealthcare's Adrian Hegyvary, right, and Davide Frattini work for their team's sprinters. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 42 of 46 Rodriguez marks Serebryakov on the final lap in Mayanunk (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 43 of 46 Fred Rodriguez (Exergy) went on to finish third (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 44 of 46 The peloton ascends Lemon Hill. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 45 of 46 Scott Zwizanski had fans on Lemon Hill (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 46 of 46 UnitedHealthcare controls the race in Philadelphia (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)

Team Type 1-Sanofi stamped their authority on the 28th edition of the TD Bank Philadelphia International Championship as first year professional Aleksandr Serebryakov claimed the biggest victory of his young career, while teammate and lead-out man Aldo Ino Ilesic completed the 1-2 finish for the US-based Pro Continental squad in the premier one-day race on the US calendar.

Fred Rodriguez (Team Exergy), the Philadelphia race's 2001 champion and only former winner to start today, finished in third place in the sprint finale to round out the podium.

Team Type 1's Daniele Colli placed fourth followed by John Murphy (Kenda-5 Hour Energy) in fifth place.

"This was my third race in America, and it was a victory on a great American team in a great American city," said Serebryakov, a 25-year-old Russian. "I can't thank my teammates and the staff enough, everything worked today like clockwork."

"It was a nervous finish, but it's all about the teamwork today," said Team Type 1-Sanofi General Manager Vassili Davidenko. "Serebryakov had a good lead-out in Aldo, who has good experience in this race. When everybody went to the left, they went to the right. It was the right time and that's how they found themselves at the front in the right spot."

Fred Rodriguez is also a rider with a great amount of experience on the streets of Philadelphia, and after returning to the professional ranks at the TD Bank Philadelphia International Championship last year following a 1.5 year hiatus from the sport the 38-year-old American sprinter has showcased lately a rich vein of form.

"I got stuck a little in the wind and when they came by they came by fast," said Rodriguez of the Team Type 1-Sanofi surge. "I picked the left side and I just came up to a wall of Team Type 1 guys. I had nowhere to pass so I basically snuck my bike in between them. I thought I might be able to get third or second, but that's all I could do.

"My goal is I'm trying to make a bid for the Olympic team. I have great legs and I feel I could support Tyler [Farrar]. He's one of maybe 10 guys in the world who can maybe outsprint [Mark] Cavendish. That was one of my main jobs with Robbie McEwen for many years so it would be cool to go to London."

In addition to placing three riders in the top-four at the finish, Team Type 1-Sanofi's Kiel Reijnen claimed the KOM prize after arriving first atop the Manayunk Wall the first four ascents plus the Pro Continental squad claimed the race's first-ever team prize.

"On Saturday we talked at the team meeting about the KOM competition, how it was just up there, open, waiting to be claimed," said Davidenko. "Kiel had great form at the US Nationals last week, and so from the start in Philly today he made sure to write his name on Manayunk Wall every time we came through.

"When we saw that he had the KOM jersey today all sewn up in the middle of the race, that gave us the confidence to go to the front and chase down a breakaway as a team. Joe Eldridge, Aleksandr Efimkin, Joey Rosskopf and Martijn Verschoor all worked all day to keep those three sprinters (Serebryakov, Ilesic and Colli) fresh for the finish."

For the second straight year a three-man break made it to the final, 5-kilometre long short lap only to be swept up inside the final two kilometres. Andres Miguel Diaz Corrales (Team Exergy), also in the late break in 2011, plus Thomas Rabou (Competitive Cyclist Racing Team) were the final survivors of what initially was a five-man escape which formed on the fifth of seven large, 23.6km laps, just past the midway point of the 200km race.

Diaz, Rabou and Clinton Avery (Champion System) began their first of five finishing laps between Lemon Hill and Logan Square with a 2:10 advantage over the peloton, but spirited chasing by UnitedHealthcare and Team Type 1-Sanofi, with Spidertech powered by C10 and Bissell later supplying support, cut the break's advantage to a slender 20 seconds as the bell rang for the final circuit.

Avery dropped off the pace as the final short circuit began, but Diaz and Rabou still held a 15-second lead at the top of Lemon Hill, but were caught soon after returning to Kelly Drive near the Philadelphia Museum of Art to set up the sprint finale.

Changes to a tried-and-true race format

For the first time in the history of the men's professional race, extending back to 1985 when Eric Heiden won the inaugural event, the distance was reduced from 250 kilometres to 199.8 kilometres. The route for the race remains the same, but for 2012 a change was instituted in the amount of main laps and finishing circuits.

As in previous editions, the men's race opened with parade laps on the Benjamin Franklin Parkway around Logan Circle, near the Philadelphia Museum of Art, before tackling the 23.6-kilometre main circuit that heads north on Kelly Drive along the Schuylkill River toward the Manayunk district.

In Manayunk awaits the race's signature feature, a steep, 800-metre hill known as "The Wall", followed by a descent back onto Kelly Drive for a return trip along the Schuylkill, with detours for the climbs of Strawberry Mansion and Lemon Hill, before rounding back onto the Benjamin Franklin Parkway.

The men's race concludes with short, 5.4-kilometre laps around Lemon Hill and Logan Circle.

In this year's 28th edition, the amount of main circuits has been reduced from 10 to seven while the number of finishing circuits has been increased from three to five resulting in a new race distance of 199.8 kilometres. Shorter, yes, but still one of the longest races the peloton will face all season on US soil.

Despite a slew of attacks during the early phase of the race, nothing significant stuck until a large group separated from the peloton midway through the third of seven big laps. This escape by approximately 30 riders held a 40-second advantage over the peloton at the end of the lap, 79 kilometres into the race. With riders from 12 of the 17 teams in the break, including six of Optum Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies' eight starters, there was potentially plenty of horsepower to push the pace, but after stretching the lead to one minute half way through the following lap, a spirited chase in the peloton slashed the break's lead to just 19 seconds at the conclusion of the fourth large lap, with just over one half of the race completed.

As the peloton neared Manayunk for the fifth time it was gruppo compatto at the head of the race, but a new, smaller escape would form later in the lap and would nearly steal the race. Five riders went out on the attack, including Clinton Avery (Champion System Pro Cycling Team), Thomas Rabou (Competitive Cyclist Racing Team), Andres Miguel Diaz Corrales (Team Exergy) plus a pair of riders with strong ties to Pennsylvania in Scott Zwizanski (Optum Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) and Bobby Lea (Team CykelCity.se p/b Pure Energy Cycling-ProAir HFA).

On the penultimate main lap the break's advantage topped three minutes but on each of the final two ascents of the Manayunk Wall the group's horsepower decreased by one rider as first Lea was dropped on the sixth ascent while Zwizanski came off on the seventh and final trip up the Wall.

In another first for the TD Bank Philadelphia International Championship's 28-year history, on the final main lap a storm cell blew through the course, briefly dousing the peloton in rain for the first time ever on race day in Philadelphia as the skies turned black and the wind kicked up substantially.

Blue skies and sunshine soon returned, however, as the seven main circuits were completed leaving the new, lengthier endgame to complete: five laps of the finishing circuit. Avery, Rabou and Diaz entered the short laps with a 2:10 advantage over the peloton, but a perfectly timed chase spearheaded principally by Team Type 1-Sanofi and UnitedHealthcare would ultimately doom the break's bid to upset the sprinters only two kilometres from the race's conclusion.