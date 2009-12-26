Image 1 of 18 Shane Perkins took an easy victory in the UCI Skilled sprint. (Image credit: Lynne Ryan) Image 2 of 18 Azizulhasni Awang won the Clarke Sons Handicap. (Image credit: Lynne Ryan) Image 3 of 18 Azizulhasni Awang won the Clarke Sons Handicap. (Image credit: Lynne Ryan) Image 4 of 18 Malaysian line-up: Malaysia has two teams of riders entered in Tasmania. (Image credit: Lynne Ryan) Image 5 of 18 New Zealand's Eddie Dawkins and Ethan Mitchell get ready to race. (Image credit: Lynne Ryan) Image 6 of 18 It might not be European cyclo-cross racing, but the spectator's theory is the same. (Image credit: Lynne Ryan) Image 7 of 18 Jiri Jezik salutes the crowd after winning his heat of the Men's Wheel Race. (Image credit: Lynne Ryan) Image 8 of 18 Isabella King was convincing in victory during the women's wheel race. (Image credit: Lynne Ryan) Image 9 of 18 The riders are strung out during the men's wheel race. (Image credit: Lynne Ryan) Image 10 of 18 Jackson Law crosses the line to take victory in the men's wheel race. (Image credit: Lynne Ryan) Image 11 of 18 Jackson Law winds down after winning the men's wheel race. (Image credit: Lynne Ryan) Image 12 of 18 Brothers in arms: Jackson and Scott Law celebrate the formers victory. (Image credit: Lynne Ryan) Image 13 of 18 Isabella King won the women's wheel race. (Image credit: Lynne Ryan) Image 14 of 18 Jackson Law talks to the crowd after winning the men's wheel race. (Image credit: Lynne Ryan) Image 15 of 18 Men's wheel race podium (L-R): Peter Loft, Jackson Law and Azizulhasni Awang. (Image credit: Lynne Ryan) Image 16 of 18 Evan Hull won the Under 17 wheel race. (Image credit: Lynne Ryan) Image 17 of 18 E Grade scratch race winner Dylan King. (Image credit: Lynne Ryan) Image 18 of 18 Aaron Cooper wins the C Grade scratch race. (Image credit: Lynne Ryan)

Shane Perkins dominated the men’s International Cycling Union (UCI) ranked events at the Latrobe carnival. Perkins held off a strong Malaysian contingent at the Tasmanian Christmas Carnivals, holding off Azizulhasni Awang, Junaidi Mohamad Nasir and Muhammad Syamil Baharum to win the men’s sprint.

The Malaysian riders again proved the strongest competition in the men’s keirin, with Perkins beating Mohamad Hafiz Mohamed Sufian, while New Zealand’s Edward Dawkins taking third place. The Malaysian squad fought back in the team sprint, claiming first and third places with New Zealand in the middle.

New South Wales’ Megan Dunn held off Jayco track team rider Belinda Goss to win the women’s points race. While Isabell King took third in the points race, she turned the tables around to dominate the 2000m wheel race over Goss.

Akmal Amrun and Harrif Salleh went one-two in the AJ Clarke & Sons wheel race, with Ben Kersten sneaking on to the podium in third place. Jackson Law held off Peter Loft to win the 3000m wheel race, but the Malaysian riders again had a strong presence with Awang taking third.

Results

Men's Sprint # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Shane Perkins (Aus) 2 Azizulhasni Awang (Mas) 3 Junaidi Mohamad Nasir (Mas) 4 Muhammad Syamil Baharum (Mas) 5 Barry Forde (Bar) 6 Muhammad Edrus Md Yunos (Mas) 7 Andrew Taylor (Aus) 8 Ethan Mitchell (NZl) 9 Paul Fellows (Aus) 10 Sam Webster (NZl) 11 Mohamad Hafiz Mohamed Sufian (Mas) 12 Giddeon Massie (USA) 13 Simon Van Velthooven (NZl) 14 Joel Leonard (Aus) 15 Mitchell Bullen (Aus) 16 Haseem Mclean (Tri)

Men's Keirin # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Shane Perkins (Aus) 2 Mohamad Hafiz Mohamed Sufian (Mas) 3 Edward Dawkins (NZl) 4 Barry Forde (Bar) 5 Junaidi Mohamad Nasir (Mas) 6 Azizulhasni Awang (Mas) 7 Sam Webster (NZl) 8 Giddeon Massie (USA) 9 Hariff Salleh (Mas) 10 Simon Van Velthooven (NZl) 11 Andrew Taylor (Aus) 12 Ethan Mitchell (NZl)

Men's team sprint # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Malaysia (Junaidi Mohamad Nasir , Hariff Salleh , Muhammad Syamil Baharum) 2 New Zealand (Sam Webster , Edward Dawkins , Ethan Mitchell) 3 Malaysia (Azizulhasni Awang , Muhammad Edrus Md Yunos , Mohamad Hafiz Mohamed Sufian) 4 Australia (Maddison Hammond , Joel Leonard , Shane Perkins) 5 Australia (Nathan Corrigan-Martella , Aaron Cooper , Jaron Gardiner) 6 Australia (Paul Fellows , Andrew Taylor , Mitchell Bullen)

Women's points race # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Megan Dunn (Aus) 2 Belinda Goss (Aus) 3 Isabella King (Aus) 4 Kirsty Broun (Aus) 5 Amy Cure (Aus) 6 Michaela Anderson (Aus) 7 Fatehah Mustapa (Mas) 8 Annette Edmonson (Aus) 9 Kate Mullarkey (NZl) 10 M. Laidlaw (Aus) 11 Shannon McCurley (Aus) 12 Harriett Kossman (Aus)

A J Clarke & Sons Wheel Race # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Akmal Amrun 2 Harrif Salleh 3 Ben Kersten 4 Mitchell Benson

3000m Wheel Race # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Jackson Law 2 Peter Loft 3 Azizulhasni Awang 4 George Tansley

A Grade Scratch Race # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Ben Kersten 2 Scott Law 3 Jackson Law 4 Mitchell Benson

B Grade Scratch Race # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Alex Edmonson 2 Peter Spencer 3 Mitchell Bullen 4 Yusrizal Usoff

C Grade Scratch Race # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Aaron Cooper 2 Scott Mcphee 3 Edward Coad 4 Damien Howsen

D Grade Scratch Race # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Phillip Mundy 2 Mark Sylvester 3 David Abraham 4 Joel Stearnes

E Grade Scratch Race # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Dylan King 2 Darrell Galpin 3 Glenn Myler

1000m Handicap # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Janelle Smith 2 Jillian Scanlan 3 Isabella King 4 Shannon Mccurley

2000m Wheel Race # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Isabella King 2 Belinda Goss 3 Shannon Mccurley 4 Megan Dunn

B Grade Scratch Race # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Holly Williams 2 Janelle Smith 3 Emma Lawson

C Grade Scratch Race # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Monica Bonasera 2 Belinda Mason 3 Bethany Coleman

2000m Wheel Race # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Evan Hull 2 Jacob Schmid 3 Theodore Yates 4 Jesse Kerrison

A Grade Scratch Race # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Jesse Kerrison 2 Jack Cumming 3 Evan Hull 4 Jacob Schmid

B Grade Scratch Race # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Izac Guest 2 Luke Adams

2000m Wheel Race # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Hayden Kenzie 2 Lauren Perry 3 Macey Stewart 4 Andrew Hinkley

A Grade Scratch Race # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Thomas Verleys Donk 2 Lauren Perry 3 Macey Stewart 4 Andrew Hinkley

B Grade Scratch Race # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 James Chynoweth 2 Hayden Kenzie

1000m Wheel Race # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Dermott Ryan 2 Sam Maney 3 Hayden Di-Coco Grant 4 Harry Baker

A Grade Scratch Race # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Dermott Ryan 2 Sam Maney 3 Ben Sheriff 4 Ronin Munro