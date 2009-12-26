Trending

Perkins wins two men's events

Dunn tops women's points race field

Image 1 of 18

Shane Perkins took an easy victory in the UCI Skilled sprint.

Shane Perkins took an easy victory in the UCI Skilled sprint.
(Image credit: Lynne Ryan)
Image 2 of 18

Azizulhasni Awang won the Clarke Sons Handicap.

Azizulhasni Awang won the Clarke Sons Handicap.
(Image credit: Lynne Ryan)
Image 3 of 18

Azizulhasni Awang won the Clarke Sons Handicap.

Azizulhasni Awang won the Clarke Sons Handicap.
(Image credit: Lynne Ryan)
Image 4 of 18

Malaysian line-up: Malaysia has two teams of riders entered in Tasmania.

Malaysian line-up: Malaysia has two teams of riders entered in Tasmania.
(Image credit: Lynne Ryan)
Image 5 of 18

New Zealand's Eddie Dawkins and Ethan Mitchell get ready to race.

New Zealand's Eddie Dawkins and Ethan Mitchell get ready to race.
(Image credit: Lynne Ryan)
Image 6 of 18

It might not be European cyclo-cross racing, but the spectator's theory is the same.

It might not be European cyclo-cross racing, but the spectator's theory is the same.
(Image credit: Lynne Ryan)
Image 7 of 18

Jiri Jezik salutes the crowd after winning his heat of the Men's Wheel Race.

Jiri Jezik salutes the crowd after winning his heat of the Men's Wheel Race.
(Image credit: Lynne Ryan)
Image 8 of 18

Isabella King was convincing in victory during the women's wheel race.

Isabella King was convincing in victory during the women's wheel race.
(Image credit: Lynne Ryan)
Image 9 of 18

The riders are strung out during the men's wheel race.

The riders are strung out during the men's wheel race.
(Image credit: Lynne Ryan)
Image 10 of 18

Jackson Law crosses the line to take victory in the men's wheel race.

Jackson Law crosses the line to take victory in the men's wheel race.
(Image credit: Lynne Ryan)
Image 11 of 18

Jackson Law winds down after winning the men's wheel race.

Jackson Law winds down after winning the men's wheel race.
(Image credit: Lynne Ryan)
Image 12 of 18

Brothers in arms: Jackson and Scott Law celebrate the formers victory.

Brothers in arms: Jackson and Scott Law celebrate the formers victory.
(Image credit: Lynne Ryan)
Image 13 of 18

Isabella King won the women's wheel race.

Isabella King won the women's wheel race.
(Image credit: Lynne Ryan)
Image 14 of 18

Jackson Law talks to the crowd after winning the men's wheel race.

Jackson Law talks to the crowd after winning the men's wheel race.
(Image credit: Lynne Ryan)
Image 15 of 18

Men's wheel race podium (L-R): Peter Loft, Jackson Law and Azizulhasni Awang.

Men's wheel race podium (L-R): Peter Loft, Jackson Law and Azizulhasni Awang.
(Image credit: Lynne Ryan)
Image 16 of 18

Evan Hull won the Under 17 wheel race.

Evan Hull won the Under 17 wheel race.
(Image credit: Lynne Ryan)
Image 17 of 18

E Grade scratch race winner Dylan King.

E Grade scratch race winner Dylan King.
(Image credit: Lynne Ryan)
Image 18 of 18

Aaron Cooper wins the C Grade scratch race.

Aaron Cooper wins the C Grade scratch race.
(Image credit: Lynne Ryan)

Shane Perkins dominated the men’s International Cycling Union (UCI) ranked events at the Latrobe carnival. Perkins held off a strong Malaysian contingent at the Tasmanian Christmas Carnivals, holding off Azizulhasni Awang, Junaidi Mohamad Nasir and Muhammad Syamil Baharum to win the men’s sprint.

The Malaysian riders again proved the strongest competition in the men’s keirin, with Perkins beating Mohamad Hafiz Mohamed Sufian, while New Zealand’s Edward Dawkins taking third place. The Malaysian squad fought back in the team sprint, claiming first and third places with New Zealand in the middle.

New South Wales’ Megan Dunn held off Jayco track team rider Belinda Goss to win the women’s points race. While Isabell King took third in the points race, she turned the tables around to dominate the 2000m wheel race over Goss.

Akmal Amrun and Harrif Salleh went one-two in the AJ Clarke & Sons wheel race, with Ben Kersten sneaking on to the podium in third place. Jackson Law held off Peter Loft to win the 3000m wheel race, but the Malaysian riders again had a strong presence with Awang taking third.

Results

Men's Sprint
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Shane Perkins (Aus)
2Azizulhasni Awang (Mas)
3Junaidi Mohamad Nasir (Mas)
4Muhammad Syamil Baharum (Mas)
5Barry Forde (Bar)
6Muhammad Edrus Md Yunos (Mas)
7Andrew Taylor (Aus)
8Ethan Mitchell (NZl)
9Paul Fellows (Aus)
10Sam Webster (NZl)
11Mohamad Hafiz Mohamed Sufian (Mas)
12Giddeon Massie (USA)
13Simon Van Velthooven (NZl)
14Joel Leonard (Aus)
15Mitchell Bullen (Aus)
16Haseem Mclean (Tri)

Men's Keirin
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Shane Perkins (Aus)
2Mohamad Hafiz Mohamed Sufian (Mas)
3Edward Dawkins (NZl)
4Barry Forde (Bar)
5Junaidi Mohamad Nasir (Mas)
6Azizulhasni Awang (Mas)
7Sam Webster (NZl)
8Giddeon Massie (USA)
9Hariff Salleh (Mas)
10Simon Van Velthooven (NZl)
11Andrew Taylor (Aus)
12Ethan Mitchell (NZl)

Men's team sprint
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Malaysia (Junaidi Mohamad Nasir , Hariff Salleh , Muhammad Syamil Baharum)
2New Zealand (Sam Webster , Edward Dawkins , Ethan Mitchell)
3Malaysia (Azizulhasni Awang , Muhammad Edrus Md Yunos , Mohamad Hafiz Mohamed Sufian)
4Australia (Maddison Hammond , Joel Leonard , Shane Perkins)
5Australia (Nathan Corrigan-Martella , Aaron Cooper , Jaron Gardiner)
6Australia (Paul Fellows , Andrew Taylor , Mitchell Bullen)

Women's points race
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Megan Dunn (Aus)
2Belinda Goss (Aus)
3Isabella King (Aus)
4Kirsty Broun (Aus)
5Amy Cure (Aus)
6Michaela Anderson (Aus)
7Fatehah Mustapa (Mas)
8Annette Edmonson (Aus)
9Kate Mullarkey (NZl)
10M. Laidlaw (Aus)
11Shannon McCurley (Aus)
12Harriett Kossman (Aus)

A J Clarke & Sons Wheel Race
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Akmal Amrun
2Harrif Salleh
3Ben Kersten
4Mitchell Benson

3000m Wheel Race
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Jackson Law
2Peter Loft
3Azizulhasni Awang
4George Tansley

A Grade Scratch Race
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Ben Kersten
2Scott Law
3Jackson Law
4Mitchell Benson

B Grade Scratch Race
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Alex Edmonson
2Peter Spencer
3Mitchell Bullen
4Yusrizal Usoff

C Grade Scratch Race
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Aaron Cooper
2Scott Mcphee
3Edward Coad
4Damien Howsen

D Grade Scratch Race
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Phillip Mundy
2Mark Sylvester
3David Abraham
4Joel Stearnes

E Grade Scratch Race
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Dylan King
2Darrell Galpin
3Glenn Myler

1000m Handicap
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Janelle Smith
2Jillian Scanlan
3Isabella King
4Shannon Mccurley

2000m Wheel Race
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Isabella King
2Belinda Goss
3Shannon Mccurley
4Megan Dunn

B Grade Scratch Race
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Holly Williams
2Janelle Smith
3Emma Lawson

C Grade Scratch Race
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Monica Bonasera
2Belinda Mason
3Bethany Coleman

2000m Wheel Race
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Evan Hull
2Jacob Schmid
3Theodore Yates
4Jesse Kerrison

A Grade Scratch Race
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Jesse Kerrison
2Jack Cumming
3Evan Hull
4Jacob Schmid

B Grade Scratch Race
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Izac Guest
2Luke Adams

2000m Wheel Race
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Hayden Kenzie
2Lauren Perry
3Macey Stewart
4Andrew Hinkley

A Grade Scratch Race
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Thomas Verleys Donk
2Lauren Perry
3Macey Stewart
4Andrew Hinkley

B Grade Scratch Race
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1James Chynoweth
2Hayden Kenzie

1000m Wheel Race
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Dermott Ryan
2Sam Maney
3Hayden Di-Coco Grant
4Harry Baker

A Grade Scratch Race
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Dermott Ryan
2Sam Maney
3Ben Sheriff
4Ronin Munro

B Grade Scratch Race
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Harry Baker
2Harry Grant

Latest on Cyclingnews