Perkins wins two men's events
Dunn tops women's points race field
Shane Perkins dominated the men’s International Cycling Union (UCI) ranked events at the Latrobe carnival. Perkins held off a strong Malaysian contingent at the Tasmanian Christmas Carnivals, holding off Azizulhasni Awang, Junaidi Mohamad Nasir and Muhammad Syamil Baharum to win the men’s sprint.
The Malaysian riders again proved the strongest competition in the men’s keirin, with Perkins beating Mohamad Hafiz Mohamed Sufian, while New Zealand’s Edward Dawkins taking third place. The Malaysian squad fought back in the team sprint, claiming first and third places with New Zealand in the middle.
New South Wales’ Megan Dunn held off Jayco track team rider Belinda Goss to win the women’s points race. While Isabell King took third in the points race, she turned the tables around to dominate the 2000m wheel race over Goss.
Akmal Amrun and Harrif Salleh went one-two in the AJ Clarke & Sons wheel race, with Ben Kersten sneaking on to the podium in third place. Jackson Law held off Peter Loft to win the 3000m wheel race, but the Malaysian riders again had a strong presence with Awang taking third.
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Shane Perkins (Aus)
|2
|Azizulhasni Awang (Mas)
|3
|Junaidi Mohamad Nasir (Mas)
|4
|Muhammad Syamil Baharum (Mas)
|5
|Barry Forde (Bar)
|6
|Muhammad Edrus Md Yunos (Mas)
|7
|Andrew Taylor (Aus)
|8
|Ethan Mitchell (NZl)
|9
|Paul Fellows (Aus)
|10
|Sam Webster (NZl)
|11
|Mohamad Hafiz Mohamed Sufian (Mas)
|12
|Giddeon Massie (USA)
|13
|Simon Van Velthooven (NZl)
|14
|Joel Leonard (Aus)
|15
|Mitchell Bullen (Aus)
|16
|Haseem Mclean (Tri)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Shane Perkins (Aus)
|2
|Mohamad Hafiz Mohamed Sufian (Mas)
|3
|Edward Dawkins (NZl)
|4
|Barry Forde (Bar)
|5
|Junaidi Mohamad Nasir (Mas)
|6
|Azizulhasni Awang (Mas)
|7
|Sam Webster (NZl)
|8
|Giddeon Massie (USA)
|9
|Hariff Salleh (Mas)
|10
|Simon Van Velthooven (NZl)
|11
|Andrew Taylor (Aus)
|12
|Ethan Mitchell (NZl)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Malaysia (Junaidi Mohamad Nasir , Hariff Salleh , Muhammad Syamil Baharum)
|2
|New Zealand (Sam Webster , Edward Dawkins , Ethan Mitchell)
|3
|Malaysia (Azizulhasni Awang , Muhammad Edrus Md Yunos , Mohamad Hafiz Mohamed Sufian)
|4
|Australia (Maddison Hammond , Joel Leonard , Shane Perkins)
|5
|Australia (Nathan Corrigan-Martella , Aaron Cooper , Jaron Gardiner)
|6
|Australia (Paul Fellows , Andrew Taylor , Mitchell Bullen)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Megan Dunn (Aus)
|2
|Belinda Goss (Aus)
|3
|Isabella King (Aus)
|4
|Kirsty Broun (Aus)
|5
|Amy Cure (Aus)
|6
|Michaela Anderson (Aus)
|7
|Fatehah Mustapa (Mas)
|8
|Annette Edmonson (Aus)
|9
|Kate Mullarkey (NZl)
|10
|M. Laidlaw (Aus)
|11
|Shannon McCurley (Aus)
|12
|Harriett Kossman (Aus)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Akmal Amrun
|2
|Harrif Salleh
|3
|Ben Kersten
|4
|Mitchell Benson
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Jackson Law
|2
|Peter Loft
|3
|Azizulhasni Awang
|4
|George Tansley
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Ben Kersten
|2
|Scott Law
|3
|Jackson Law
|4
|Mitchell Benson
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Alex Edmonson
|2
|Peter Spencer
|3
|Mitchell Bullen
|4
|Yusrizal Usoff
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Aaron Cooper
|2
|Scott Mcphee
|3
|Edward Coad
|4
|Damien Howsen
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Phillip Mundy
|2
|Mark Sylvester
|3
|David Abraham
|4
|Joel Stearnes
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Dylan King
|2
|Darrell Galpin
|3
|Glenn Myler
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Janelle Smith
|2
|Jillian Scanlan
|3
|Isabella King
|4
|Shannon Mccurley
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Isabella King
|2
|Belinda Goss
|3
|Shannon Mccurley
|4
|Megan Dunn
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Holly Williams
|2
|Janelle Smith
|3
|Emma Lawson
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Monica Bonasera
|2
|Belinda Mason
|3
|Bethany Coleman
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Evan Hull
|2
|Jacob Schmid
|3
|Theodore Yates
|4
|Jesse Kerrison
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Jesse Kerrison
|2
|Jack Cumming
|3
|Evan Hull
|4
|Jacob Schmid
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Izac Guest
|2
|Luke Adams
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Hayden Kenzie
|2
|Lauren Perry
|3
|Macey Stewart
|4
|Andrew Hinkley
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Thomas Verleys Donk
|2
|Lauren Perry
|3
|Macey Stewart
|4
|Andrew Hinkley
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|James Chynoweth
|2
|Hayden Kenzie
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Dermott Ryan
|2
|Sam Maney
|3
|Hayden Di-Coco Grant
|4
|Harry Baker
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Dermott Ryan
|2
|Sam Maney
|3
|Ben Sheriff
|4
|Ronin Munro
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Harry Baker
|2
|Harry Grant
