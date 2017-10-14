Roosen wins Tacx Pro Classic
Dutchman takes victory from late breakaway
Timo Roosen stole the spotlight from LottoNL-Jumbo team leader Dylan Groenewegen, winning the Tacx Pro Classic race on the stunning coastline of the Zeeland region of Netherlands after being part of a late attack.
Groenewegen suffered a late punctured and was forced to chase back to the peloton and so Roosen was given his chance. He joined a late attack with Dimitri Claeys (Cofidis) and Taco van der Hoorn (Roompot), and the three managed to hold off the peloton.
With LottoNL-Jumbo leading the chase, Roosen was able to save some energy for his winning surge to the line. As the peloton was about to catch the trio on a final left turn, Roosen accelerated away, distancing his rivals.
"It was no secret that we put everything on Dylan today. But we also knew that a breakaway could be established in the end", Roosen said. "We were alert and when two riders jumped, I joined them. Because we went for a sprint with Dylan, I did not participate. It was a logical decision, but not a fun one. Although it made it possible for me to do a good sprint in the final metres."
Groenewegen was fast and hoping for victory, but Roosen had time to celebrate a late-season victory.
"We controlled the course from kilometre zero to enforce a sprint," Groenewegen said. "The fact that I still sprinted to third place made the result all the more satisfying."
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Timo Roosen (Ned) Team Lotto Nl - Jumbo
|4:26:53
|2
|Taco Van Der Hoorn (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|3
|Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team Lotto Nl - Jumbo
|4
|Moreno Hofland (Ned) Lotto Soudal
|5
|Dimitri Claeys (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|6
|Coen Vermeltfoort (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|7
|Robin Stenuit (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|8
|Michaël Van Staeyen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|9
|Christophe Noppe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|10
|Floris Gerts (Ned) Bmc Racing Team
|11
|Thomas Boudat (Fra) Direct Energie
|12
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|13
|Arvid De Kleijn (Ned) Baby - Dump Cyclingteam
|14
|Bram Welten (Ned) Bmc Racing Team
|15
|Maarten Van Trijp (Ned) Metec - Tkh Continental Cyclingteam P/B Mantel
|16
|Bas Van Der Kooij (Ned) Destil - Jo Piels Cycling Team
|17
|Roy Jans (Bel) Wb Veranclassic Aquality Protect
|18
|Martijn Budding (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|19
|Jordi Meeus (Bel) Seg Racing Academy
|20
|Michael Goolaerts (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Crelan
|21
|Mark Mcnally (GBr) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|22
|Brecht Dhaene (Bel) Pauwels Sauzen - Vastgoedservice Continental Team
|23
|Cees Bol (Ned) Seg Racing Academy
|24
|Jarl Salomein (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|25
|Lawrence Naesen (Bel) Wb Veranclassic Aquality Protect
|26
|Jason Van Dalen (Ned) Delta Cycling Rotterdam
|27
|Mathias De Witte (Bel) Cibel - Cebon
|28
|Edoardo Affini (Ita) Seg Racing Academy
|29
|Enzo Wouters (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|30
|Dennis Coenen (Bel) Cibel - Cebon
|31
|Marten Kooistra (Ned) Seg Racing Academy
|32
|Jimmy Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|33
|Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Veranda's Willems - Crelan
|34
|Stijn Steels (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|35
|Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Wb Veranclassic Aquality Protect
|36
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|37
|Silvan Dillier (Swi) Bmc Racing Team
|38
|Gerco Pastoor (Ned) Delta Cycling Rotterdam
|39
|Gianni Marchand (Bel) Cibel - Cebon
|40
|Stijn Devolder (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Crelan
|41
|Daan Van Sintmaartensdijk (Ned) Baby - Dump Cyclingteam
|42
|Kevin Deltombe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|43
|Jesper Asselman (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|44
|Jens Van Den Dool (Ned) Delta Cycling Rotterdam
|45
|Peter Schulting (Ned) Destil - Jo Piels Cycling Team
|0:00:10
|46
|Joseph Rosskopf (USA) Bmc Racing Team
|47
|Brian Van Goethem (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|48
|Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|49
|Mathias Van Gompel (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|50
|Wesley Kreder (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|51
|Rens Tulner (Ned) Delta Cycling Rotterdam
|52
|Julius Van Den Berg (Ned) Seg Racing Academy
|53
|Stef Krul (Ned) Metec - Tkh Continental Cyclingteam P/B Mantel
|54
|Jasper Hamelink (Ned) Metec - Tkh Continental Cyclingteam P/B Mantel
|55
|Simone Antonini (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|56
|Romain Cardis (Fra) Direct Energie
|57
|Mitchell Mulhern (Aus) Delta Cycling Rotterdam
|0:00:14
|58
|Anthony Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:00:25
|59
|Tijmen Eising (Ned) Metec - Tkh Continental Cyclingteam P/B Mantel
|0:00:49
|60
|Robert Thomas Wagner (Ger) Team Lotto Nl - Jumbo
|0:00:51
|61
|Dorian Godon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|62
|Kenneth Vanbilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|63
|Paul Ourselin (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:01:02
|64
|Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Team Lotto Nl - Jumbo
|65
|Maarten Wynants (Bel) Team Lotto Nl - Jumbo
|0:01:06
|66
|Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) Team Lotto Nl - Jumbo
|0:01:10
|67
|Twan Brusselman (Ned) Destil - Jo Piels Cycling Team
|68
|Elias Van Breussegem (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Crelan
|69
|Thijs De Lange (Ned) Metec - Tkh Continental Cyclingteam P/B Mantel
|0:02:44
|70
|Luuc Bugter (Ned) Delta Cycling Rotterdam
|0:02:57
|71
|Dries De Bondt (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Crelan
|72
|Mathieu Burgaudeau (Fra) Direct Energie
|73
|Adriaan Janssen (Ned) Seg Racing Academy
|0:04:07
|74
|Lennert Teugels (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Crelan
|0:06:22
|DNF
|Twan Castelijns (Ned) Team Lotto Nl - Jumbo
|DNF
|Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|DNF
|Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|DNF
|Remy Mertz (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|DNF
|Emiel Planckaert (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|DNF
|Ben Hermans (Bel) Bmc Racing Team
|DNF
|Manuel Senni (Ita) Bmc Racing Team
|DNF
|Fabien Grellier (Fra) Direct Energie
|DNF
|Bryan Nauleau (Fra) Direct Energie
|DNF
|Clement Orceau (Fra) Direct Energie
|DNF
|Tim Ariesen (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|DNF
|Elmar Reinders (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|DNF
|Hugo Hofstetter (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|DNF
|Piet Allegaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|DNF
|Aime De Gendt (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|DNF
|Edward Planckaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|DNF
|Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|DNF
|Sander Cordeel (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Crelan
|DNF
|Arjen Livyns (Bel) Pauwels Sauzen - Vastgoedservice Continental Team
|DNF
|Sébastien Delfosse (Bel) Wb Veranclassic Aquality Protect
|DNF
|Lionel Taminiaux (Bel) Ago - Aqua Service
|DNF
|Kenny Dehaes (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|DNF
|Tom Devriendt (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|DNF
|Rens Te Stroet (Ned) Destil - Jo Piels Cycling Team
|DNF
|Rob Van Broekhoven (Ned) Destil - Jo Piels Cycling Team
|DNF
|Jordi Van Loon (Ned) Destil - Jo Piels Cycling Team
|DNF
|Joey Van Rhee (Ned) Destil - Jo Piels Cycling Team
|DNF
|Dylan Bouwmans (Ned) Metec - Tkh Continental Cyclingteam P/B Mantel
|DNF
|Jarno Gmelich Meijling (Ned) Metec - Tkh Continental Cyclingteam P/B Mantel
|DNF
|Robbie Van Bakel (Ned) Metec - Tkh Continental Cyclingteam P/B Mantel
|DNF
|Henrik Evensen (Nor) Seg Racing Academy
|DNF
|Peter Lenderink (Ned) Seg Racing Academy
|DNF
|Ide Schelling (Ned) Seg Racing Academy
|DNF
|Abe Celi (Ned) Baby - Dump Cyclingteam
|DNF
|René Hooghiemster (Ned) Baby - Dump Cyclingteam
|DNF
|Harry Sweering (Ned) Baby - Dump Cyclingteam
|DNF
|Patrick Van Der Duin (Ned) Baby - Dump Cyclingteam
|DNF
|Alexander Cools (Bel) Cibel - Cebon
|DNF
|Johannes De Paepe (Bel) Cibel - Cebon
|DNF
|Michiel Dieleman (Bel) Cibel - Cebon
|DNF
|Wim Reynaerts (Bel) Cibel - Cebon
|DNS
|Joeri Stallaert (Bel) Cibel - Cebon
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Flandriencross: Worst wins for second time this weekendDutchwoman backs up Tabor World Cup win with victory in round 2 of DVV Trofee
-
Tour of Fuzhou: Reigning champion Davidenok wins opening stageOne-two for Kazakh riders with Artur Fedosseyev second
-
Urán back on the bike after three-month injury lay-offColombian says he considered retirement
-
Gent Six Day set for dramatic finale with four pairs on same lapCrashes continue as De Buyst and Van der Sande take the lead on day five
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy