Timo Roosen stole the spotlight from LottoNL-Jumbo team leader Dylan Groenewegen, winning the Tacx Pro Classic race on the stunning coastline of the Zeeland region of Netherlands after being part of a late attack.

Groenewegen suffered a late punctured and was forced to chase back to the peloton and so Roosen was given his chance. He joined a late attack with Dimitri Claeys (Cofidis) and Taco van der Hoorn (Roompot), and the three managed to hold off the peloton.

With LottoNL-Jumbo leading the chase, Roosen was able to save some energy for his winning surge to the line. As the peloton was about to catch the trio on a final left turn, Roosen accelerated away, distancing his rivals.

"It was no secret that we put everything on Dylan today. But we also knew that a breakaway could be established in the end", Roosen said. "We were alert and when two riders jumped, I joined them. Because we went for a sprint with Dylan, I did not participate. It was a logical decision, but not a fun one. Although it made it possible for me to do a good sprint in the final metres."

Groenewegen was fast and hoping for victory, but Roosen had time to celebrate a late-season victory.

"We controlled the course from kilometre zero to enforce a sprint," Groenewegen said. "The fact that I still sprinted to third place made the result all the more satisfying."

