Roosen wins Tacx Pro Classic

Dutchman takes victory from late breakaway

Timo Roosen (LottoNl-Jumbo)

(Image credit: Mario Stiehl)

Timo Roosen stole the spotlight from LottoNL-Jumbo team leader Dylan Groenewegen, winning the Tacx Pro Classic race on the stunning coastline of the Zeeland region of Netherlands after being part of a late attack.

Groenewegen suffered a late punctured and was forced to chase back to the peloton and so Roosen was given his chance. He joined a late attack with Dimitri Claeys (Cofidis) and Taco van der Hoorn (Roompot), and the three managed to hold off the peloton.

With LottoNL-Jumbo leading the chase, Roosen was able to save some energy for his winning surge to the line. As the peloton was about to catch the trio on a final left turn, Roosen accelerated away, distancing his rivals.

"It was no secret that we put everything on Dylan today. But we also knew that a breakaway could be established in the end", Roosen said. "We were alert and when two riders jumped, I joined them. Because we went for a sprint with Dylan, I did not participate. It was a logical decision, but not a fun one. Although it made it possible for me to do a good sprint in the final metres."

Groenewegen was fast and hoping for victory, but Roosen had time to celebrate a late-season victory.

"We controlled the course from kilometre zero to enforce a sprint," Groenewegen said. "The fact that I still sprinted to third place made the result all the more satisfying."

Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Timo Roosen (Ned) Team Lotto Nl - Jumbo4:26:53
2Taco Van Der Hoorn (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
3Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team Lotto Nl - Jumbo
4Moreno Hofland (Ned) Lotto Soudal
5Dimitri Claeys (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
6Coen Vermeltfoort (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
7Robin Stenuit (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
8Michaël Van Staeyen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
9Christophe Noppe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
10Floris Gerts (Ned) Bmc Racing Team
11Thomas Boudat (Fra) Direct Energie
12Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal
13Arvid De Kleijn (Ned) Baby - Dump Cyclingteam
14Bram Welten (Ned) Bmc Racing Team
15Maarten Van Trijp (Ned) Metec - Tkh Continental Cyclingteam P/B Mantel
16Bas Van Der Kooij (Ned) Destil - Jo Piels Cycling Team
17Roy Jans (Bel) Wb Veranclassic Aquality Protect
18Martijn Budding (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
19Jordi Meeus (Bel) Seg Racing Academy
20Michael Goolaerts (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Crelan
21Mark Mcnally (GBr) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
22Brecht Dhaene (Bel) Pauwels Sauzen - Vastgoedservice Continental Team
23Cees Bol (Ned) Seg Racing Academy
24Jarl Salomein (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
25Lawrence Naesen (Bel) Wb Veranclassic Aquality Protect
26Jason Van Dalen (Ned) Delta Cycling Rotterdam
27Mathias De Witte (Bel) Cibel - Cebon
28Edoardo Affini (Ita) Seg Racing Academy
29Enzo Wouters (Bel) Lotto Soudal
30Dennis Coenen (Bel) Cibel - Cebon
31Marten Kooistra (Ned) Seg Racing Academy
32Jimmy Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
33Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Veranda's Willems - Crelan
34Stijn Steels (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
35Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Wb Veranclassic Aquality Protect
36Pim Ligthart (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
37Silvan Dillier (Swi) Bmc Racing Team
38Gerco Pastoor (Ned) Delta Cycling Rotterdam
39Gianni Marchand (Bel) Cibel - Cebon
40Stijn Devolder (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Crelan
41Daan Van Sintmaartensdijk (Ned) Baby - Dump Cyclingteam
42Kevin Deltombe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
43Jesper Asselman (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
44Jens Van Den Dool (Ned) Delta Cycling Rotterdam
45Peter Schulting (Ned) Destil - Jo Piels Cycling Team0:00:10
46Joseph Rosskopf (USA) Bmc Racing Team
47Brian Van Goethem (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
48Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
49Mathias Van Gompel (Bel) Lotto Soudal
50Wesley Kreder (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
51Rens Tulner (Ned) Delta Cycling Rotterdam
52Julius Van Den Berg (Ned) Seg Racing Academy
53Stef Krul (Ned) Metec - Tkh Continental Cyclingteam P/B Mantel
54Jasper Hamelink (Ned) Metec - Tkh Continental Cyclingteam P/B Mantel
55Simone Antonini (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
56Romain Cardis (Fra) Direct Energie
57Mitchell Mulhern (Aus) Delta Cycling Rotterdam0:00:14
58Anthony Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:00:25
59Tijmen Eising (Ned) Metec - Tkh Continental Cyclingteam P/B Mantel0:00:49
60Robert Thomas Wagner (Ger) Team Lotto Nl - Jumbo0:00:51
61Dorian Godon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
62Kenneth Vanbilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
63Paul Ourselin (Fra) Direct Energie0:01:02
64Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Team Lotto Nl - Jumbo
65Maarten Wynants (Bel) Team Lotto Nl - Jumbo0:01:06
66Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) Team Lotto Nl - Jumbo0:01:10
67Twan Brusselman (Ned) Destil - Jo Piels Cycling Team
68Elias Van Breussegem (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Crelan
69Thijs De Lange (Ned) Metec - Tkh Continental Cyclingteam P/B Mantel0:02:44
70Luuc Bugter (Ned) Delta Cycling Rotterdam0:02:57
71Dries De Bondt (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Crelan
72Mathieu Burgaudeau (Fra) Direct Energie
73Adriaan Janssen (Ned) Seg Racing Academy0:04:07
74Lennert Teugels (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Crelan0:06:22
DNFTwan Castelijns (Ned) Team Lotto Nl - Jumbo
DNFKris Boeckmans (Bel) Lotto Soudal
DNFSean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Soudal
DNFRemy Mertz (Bel) Lotto Soudal
DNFEmiel Planckaert (Bel) Lotto Soudal
DNFBen Hermans (Bel) Bmc Racing Team
DNFManuel Senni (Ita) Bmc Racing Team
DNFFabien Grellier (Fra) Direct Energie
DNFBryan Nauleau (Fra) Direct Energie
DNFClement Orceau (Fra) Direct Energie
DNFTim Ariesen (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
DNFElmar Reinders (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
DNFHugo Hofstetter (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
DNFPiet Allegaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
DNFAime De Gendt (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
DNFEdward Planckaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
DNFBert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
DNFSander Cordeel (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Crelan
DNFArjen Livyns (Bel) Pauwels Sauzen - Vastgoedservice Continental Team
DNFSébastien Delfosse (Bel) Wb Veranclassic Aquality Protect
DNFLionel Taminiaux (Bel) Ago - Aqua Service
DNFKenny Dehaes (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
DNFTom Devriendt (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
DNFRens Te Stroet (Ned) Destil - Jo Piels Cycling Team
DNFRob Van Broekhoven (Ned) Destil - Jo Piels Cycling Team
DNFJordi Van Loon (Ned) Destil - Jo Piels Cycling Team
DNFJoey Van Rhee (Ned) Destil - Jo Piels Cycling Team
DNFDylan Bouwmans (Ned) Metec - Tkh Continental Cyclingteam P/B Mantel
DNFJarno Gmelich Meijling (Ned) Metec - Tkh Continental Cyclingteam P/B Mantel
DNFRobbie Van Bakel (Ned) Metec - Tkh Continental Cyclingteam P/B Mantel
DNFHenrik Evensen (Nor) Seg Racing Academy
DNFPeter Lenderink (Ned) Seg Racing Academy
DNFIde Schelling (Ned) Seg Racing Academy
DNFAbe Celi (Ned) Baby - Dump Cyclingteam
DNFRené Hooghiemster (Ned) Baby - Dump Cyclingteam
DNFHarry Sweering (Ned) Baby - Dump Cyclingteam
DNFPatrick Van Der Duin (Ned) Baby - Dump Cyclingteam
DNFAlexander Cools (Bel) Cibel - Cebon
DNFJohannes De Paepe (Bel) Cibel - Cebon
DNFMichiel Dieleman (Bel) Cibel - Cebon
DNFWim Reynaerts (Bel) Cibel - Cebon
DNSJoeri Stallaert (Bel) Cibel - Cebon

 

