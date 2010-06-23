Trending

Rissveds claims national championship

Grimbeck, Säll round out podium

Full Results
1Jenny Rissveds (Falu CK)0:18:49
2Josefine Grimbeck (CK Wano)0:00:39
3Clara Säll (CK Team Novus Scientific)0:00:47
4Annie Thorén (Motala AIF CK)0:01:05
5Emma Ahlstrand (Ramnäs CK)0:01:28
6Linda Fransson (Oskarshamns CK)0:01:37
7Emma Fransson (Oskarshamns CK)0:01:47
8Hanna Nilsson (Staffanstorps CK)0:01:58
9Emma Karlsson (AlrikssonsCykel.se CK)
10Anna Larsson (Falu CK)0:02:03
11Josefine Ahlström (IK Hakarpspojkarna)0:02:04
12Alicia Kallin (Mora CK)0:02:56
13Erika Edvardsson (IK Jarl Rättvik)0:02:58

Latest on Cyclingnews