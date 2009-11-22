Image 1 of 48 Sven Nys, Zdenek Stybar and Klaas Vantornout celebrate on the podium (Image credit: Luc Claessen) Image 2 of 48 Klaas Vantornout, Sven Nys, Zdenek Stybar and Niels Albert line out on the finishing straight (Image credit: Luc Claessen) Image 3 of 48 Klaas Vantornout leads Sven Nys and Zdenek Stybar (Image credit: Luc Claessen) Image 4 of 48 Zdenek Stybar (Telenet Fidea Cycling Team) take the win (Image credit: Luc Claessen) Image 5 of 48 Two from two for Zdenek Stybar (Telenet Fidea Cycling Team) (Image credit: Luc Claessen) Image 6 of 48 Zdenek Stybar (Telenet Fidea Cycling Team) was pumped at the finsh (Image credit: Luc Claessen) Image 7 of 48 Zdenek Stybar (Telenet Fidea Cycling Team) (Image credit: Luc Claessen) Image 8 of 48 Niels Albert (BKCP Powerplus) was worked over by the rest today (Image credit: Luc Claessen) Image 9 of 48 A happy Zdenek Stybar on the podium (Image credit: Luc Claessen) Image 10 of 48 The men's podium: Sven Nys (2nd, Landbouwkrediet - Colnago), Zdenek Stybar (1st, Telenet-Fidea) and Klaas Vantornout (3rd, Sunweb-Projob) (Image credit: Luc Claessen) Image 11 of 48 Erwin Vervecken (Baboco - Revor) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 12 of 48 Bart Aernouts (Rabobank) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 13 of 48 Sven Nys (Landbouwkrediet-Colnago) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 14 of 48 World Champion Niels Albert (BKCP - Powerplus) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 15 of 48 A set of stairs at the cyclo-cross World Cup in Hamme Zogge. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 16 of 48 Niels Albert (BKCP - Powerplus) leads Sven Nys (Landbouwkrediet-Colnago) and Zdenek Stybar (Telenet Fidea) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 17 of 48 Zdenek Stybar (Telenet Fidea), eventual winner in Hamme Zogge. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 18 of 48 Belgian champoin Sven Nys (Landbouwkrediet-Colnago) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 19 of 48 American rider Jonathan Page chats after the finish. (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 20 of 48 The elite men hammer the first lap. (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 21 of 48 Sven Nys at the back of the lead group early on. (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 22 of 48 Jonathan Page looked comfortable en route to 19th. (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 23 of 48 Enrico Franzoi (Liquigas) in the middle of a big group. (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 24 of 48 Jonathan Page gives it his all on the tough step section. (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 25 of 48 Luk (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 26 of 48 World champion Niels Albert finished just off the podium today. (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 27 of 48 Stybar has some company on the steps as he battles for the lead. (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 28 of 48 Sven Nys on the steps. (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 29 of 48 Polish rider Mariuz Gil (LKS Pom Strzelce Krajenskie) on his way to 23rd. (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 30 of 48 Jonathan Page shows the effort of the getting up the steps. (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 31 of 48 Tim Van Nuffel holds his own on the steps. (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 32 of 48 German national champion Philipp Walsleben (Team BKCP_Power Plus). (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 33 of 48 Czech rider Peter Dlask (Telenet Fidea Cycling Team) finished in 16th. (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 34 of 48 Thousands of spectators took in the 'cross action at Hamme-Zogge. (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 35 of 48 Huge crowds lined the course in Hamme-Zogge, Belgium. (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 36 of 48 Jonathan Page (Planet Bike) (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 37 of 48 The elite men's peloton in action. (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 38 of 48 Jonathan Page (Planet Bike) (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 39 of 48 Eddy van IJzendoorn (AA Drink - BeOne) (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 40 of 48 World champion Niels Albert (BKCP - Powerplus) (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 41 of 48 Kevin Pauwels (Telenet Fidea Cycling Team) leads teammate Zdenek Stybar. (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 42 of 48 Belgian national champion Sven Nys (Landbouwkrediet-Colnago) leads Czech national champion Zdenek Štybar (Telenet Fidea Cycling Team). (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 43 of 48 Mariusz Gil (Revor-Baboco) (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 44 of 48 Jonathan Page (Planet Bike) runs the stairs. (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 45 of 48 Eddy van IJzendoorn (AA Drink - BeOne) (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 46 of 48 Germany's Philipp Walsleben (BKCP-Power Plus) (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 47 of 48 Petr Dlask (Telenet Fidea Cycling Team) (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 48 of 48 Jonathan Page (Planet Bike) after his 19th place finish. (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)

Zdenek Stybar carried the momentum from his first season victory on Saturday into the Superprestige race in Hamme Zogge, taking another sprint victory this time over Belgian champion Sven Nys and a sorely disappointed Klaas Vantornout (Sunweb-Projob).

"It is super, what a dream weekend. I didn't expect that it would succeed to win twice in two days," said a clearly overjoyed Stybar to VT4 after the race.

Belgian wind and a Czech win in Hamme Zogge

On a blustery day, the sinuous and relatively flat course provided little selection, putting World Champion Niels Albert at a disadvantage against his more cagey foes.

As Albert tried to force a selection early in the race, Nys held back and followed wheels, saving his energies and gambling that the wind would sap the energy of the early attackers.

The gamble paid off, and two lead groups came together at the mid-race point, setting Nys up for his trademark attack. The Landbouwkrediet-Colnago rider pulled away a group of four with Stybar, Albert and Vantornout.

A series of attacks put Albert on the defensive, and on the last lap the world champion was uncharacteristically struggling. He finally lost contact as Vantornout put in a late race bid for glory.

But it was Stybar who charged past Vantornout with Nys on his wheel and, like Saturday in Hasselt, the Czech's powerful sprint proved unbeatable.

"Maybe I started my acceleration too late, but certainly at a wrong moment," said Nys, who was left to rue what could have been. "There was a strong headwind and I didn't recover enough for the sprint. Maybe I should've stayed in the wheels longer."

Vantornout, too, could do nothing to counter Stybar's dominant performance. "I'm extremely disappointed because I was so close to the win. But I'm happy to finish on the podium though, and I think my boss will be happy with what I showed too."

Nys and Albert now share the lead in the overall Superprestige Series classification, with Stybar one point behind. Albert was dropped out of the four-man leader's group on the final lap and, as a result, missed out on a podium spot for the first time this season. "I'm disappointed. I wanted to be on the podium and defend my leader's position, but it didn't work out that way. The gaps are small, but I couldn't get on the podium and that's a pity," Albert said.

Sven Vanthourenhout finished a gritty fifth as he returned from a mid-season break for the races this weekend. "I didn't expect a fifth place but during the race I felt good. Of course I didn't know if I could keep it up all race long. I was on third row but could easily move up which meant the legs were good," Vanthourenhout said.

Sole American starter Jonathan Page finished 19th today. After a good start, Page featured for a while in the leader's group, however he eventually dropped back and slipped out of contention.

The fifth round of the Superprestige Series will be held in Gieten, The Netherlands on November 29.



Full Results 1 Zdenek Štybar (Cze) Telenet Fidea Cycling Team 1:03:05 2 Sven Nys (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Colnago 3 Klaas Vantornout (Bel) Sunweb-Projob 0:00:03 4 Niels Albert (Bel) BKCP - Powerplus 0:00:40 5 Sven Vanthourenhout (Bel) Sunweb-Projob 0:00:43 6 Erwin Vervecken (Bel) Revor-Jartazi Continental Team 7 Radomír Šimunek Ml (Cze) BKCP - Power Plus 8 Bart Aernouts (Bel) Rabobank 9 Kevin Pauwels (Bel) Telenet Fidea Cycling Team 10 Jan Verstraeten (Bel) KDL Trans NV 11 Enrico Franzoi (Ita) Liquigas 12 Gerben de Knegt (Ned) Rabobank 13 Rob Peeters (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Colnago 0:00:55 14 Dieter Vanthourenhout (Bel) BKCP - Powerplus 0:01:19 15 Thijs Van Amerongen (Ned) Van Vliet EBH Elshof 0:01:54 16 Petr Dlask (Cze) Telenet Fidea Cycling Team 17 Tom Van Den Bosch (Bel) Rendement Hypo Cyclingteam VZW 18 Eddy van IJzendoorn (Ned) AA Drink - BeOne 19 Jonathan Page (USA) Planet Bike 20 Thijs Al (Ned) AA Drink - BeOne 21 Wim Leemans (Bel) BKCP - Powerplus 22 Wilant van Gils (Ned) Pro Cycling Team ZZPR.nl-Destil-Merida 23 Mariusz Gil (Pol) LKS Pom Strzelce Krajenskie 0:02:26 24 Bart Verschueren (Bel) Revor-Jartazi Continental Team 25 Jan Soetens (Bel) Revor-Jartazi Continental Team 0:03:15 26 Martin Zlámalík (Cze) Prodoli Racing Team 0:03:23 27 Tim Van Nuffel (Bel) Rendement Hypo Cyclingteam VZW 0:03:51 28 Gianni Denolf (Bel) BKCP - Powerplus 0:04:11 29 Marco Bianco (Ita) L Arcobaleno Carraro Team 30 Lukáš Kloucek (Cze) Sunweb - Projob Cycling Team 31 Jan Van Dael (Bel) Sunweb-Projob 32 Tom De Kort (Bel) AVB - Cycling Team 0:04:31 33 Ivar Hartogs (Ned) ZZPR.nl-Destil-Merida 0:04:54 34 Philipp Walsleben (Ger) Team BKCP-Power Plus 0:05:25 35 Stijn Huys (Bel) Palmans-Cras 0:06:19 36 Bold-Erdene Boldbaatar (Mol) 37 Naranbat Ariunbold (Mol)