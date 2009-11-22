Trending

Stybar does the double in Hamme Zogge

Czech champ outsprints Nys, Vantornout for second win of the weekend

Image 1 of 48

Sven Nys, Zdenek Stybar and Klaas Vantornout celebrate on the podium

Sven Nys, Zdenek Stybar and Klaas Vantornout celebrate on the podium
(Image credit: Luc Claessen)
Image 2 of 48

Klaas Vantornout, Sven Nys, Zdenek Stybar and Niels Albert line out on the finishing straight

Klaas Vantornout, Sven Nys, Zdenek Stybar and Niels Albert line out on the finishing straight
(Image credit: Luc Claessen)
Image 3 of 48

Klaas Vantornout leads Sven Nys and Zdenek Stybar

Klaas Vantornout leads Sven Nys and Zdenek Stybar
(Image credit: Luc Claessen)
Image 4 of 48

Zdenek Stybar (Telenet Fidea Cycling Team) take the win

Zdenek Stybar (Telenet Fidea Cycling Team) take the win
(Image credit: Luc Claessen)
Image 5 of 48

Two from two for Zdenek Stybar (Telenet Fidea Cycling Team)

Two from two for Zdenek Stybar (Telenet Fidea Cycling Team)
(Image credit: Luc Claessen)
Image 6 of 48

Zdenek Stybar (Telenet Fidea Cycling Team) was pumped at the finsh

Zdenek Stybar (Telenet Fidea Cycling Team) was pumped at the finsh
(Image credit: Luc Claessen)
Image 7 of 48

Zdenek Stybar (Telenet Fidea Cycling Team)

Zdenek Stybar (Telenet Fidea Cycling Team)
(Image credit: Luc Claessen)
Image 8 of 48

Niels Albert (BKCP Powerplus) was worked over by the rest today

Niels Albert (BKCP Powerplus) was worked over by the rest today
(Image credit: Luc Claessen)
Image 9 of 48

A happy Zdenek Stybar on the podium

A happy Zdenek Stybar on the podium
(Image credit: Luc Claessen)
Image 10 of 48

The men's podium: Sven Nys (2nd, Landbouwkrediet - Colnago), Zdenek Stybar (1st, Telenet-Fidea) and Klaas Vantornout (3rd, Sunweb-Projob)

The men's podium: Sven Nys (2nd, Landbouwkrediet - Colnago), Zdenek Stybar (1st, Telenet-Fidea) and Klaas Vantornout (3rd, Sunweb-Projob)
(Image credit: Luc Claessen)
Image 11 of 48

Erwin Vervecken (Baboco - Revor)

Erwin Vervecken (Baboco - Revor)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 12 of 48

Bart Aernouts (Rabobank)

Bart Aernouts (Rabobank)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 13 of 48

Sven Nys (Landbouwkrediet-Colnago)

Sven Nys (Landbouwkrediet-Colnago)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 14 of 48

World Champion Niels Albert (BKCP - Powerplus)

World Champion Niels Albert (BKCP - Powerplus)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 15 of 48

A set of stairs at the cyclo-cross World Cup in Hamme Zogge.

A set of stairs at the cyclo-cross World Cup in Hamme Zogge.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 16 of 48

Niels Albert (BKCP - Powerplus) leads Sven Nys (Landbouwkrediet-Colnago) and Zdenek Stybar (Telenet Fidea)

Niels Albert (BKCP - Powerplus) leads Sven Nys (Landbouwkrediet-Colnago) and Zdenek Stybar (Telenet Fidea)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 17 of 48

Zdenek Stybar (Telenet Fidea), eventual winner in Hamme Zogge.

Zdenek Stybar (Telenet Fidea), eventual winner in Hamme Zogge.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 18 of 48

Belgian champoin Sven Nys (Landbouwkrediet-Colnago)

Belgian champoin Sven Nys (Landbouwkrediet-Colnago)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 19 of 48

American rider Jonathan Page chats after the finish.

American rider Jonathan Page chats after the finish.
(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 20 of 48

The elite men hammer the first lap.

The elite men hammer the first lap.
(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 21 of 48

Sven Nys at the back of the lead group early on.

Sven Nys at the back of the lead group early on.
(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 22 of 48

Jonathan Page looked comfortable en route to 19th.

Jonathan Page looked comfortable en route to 19th.
(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 23 of 48

Enrico Franzoi (Liquigas) in the middle of a big group.

Enrico Franzoi (Liquigas) in the middle of a big group.
(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 24 of 48

Jonathan Page gives it his all on the tough step section.

Jonathan Page gives it his all on the tough step section.
(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 25 of 48

Luk

Luk
(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 26 of 48

World champion Niels Albert finished just off the podium today.

World champion Niels Albert finished just off the podium today.
(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 27 of 48

Stybar has some company on the steps as he battles for the lead.

Stybar has some company on the steps as he battles for the lead.
(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 28 of 48

Sven Nys on the steps.

Sven Nys on the steps.
(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 29 of 48

Polish rider Mariuz Gil (LKS Pom Strzelce Krajenskie) on his way to 23rd.

Polish rider Mariuz Gil (LKS Pom Strzelce Krajenskie) on his way to 23rd.
(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 30 of 48

Jonathan Page shows the effort of the getting up the steps.

Jonathan Page shows the effort of the getting up the steps.
(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 31 of 48

Tim Van Nuffel holds his own on the steps.

Tim Van Nuffel holds his own on the steps.
(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 32 of 48

German national champion Philipp Walsleben (Team BKCP_Power Plus).

German national champion Philipp Walsleben (Team BKCP_Power Plus).
(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 33 of 48

Czech rider Peter Dlask (Telenet Fidea Cycling Team) finished in 16th.

Czech rider Peter Dlask (Telenet Fidea Cycling Team) finished in 16th.
(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 34 of 48

Thousands of spectators took in the 'cross action at Hamme-Zogge.

Thousands of spectators took in the 'cross action at Hamme-Zogge.
(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 35 of 48

Huge crowds lined the course in Hamme-Zogge, Belgium.

Huge crowds lined the course in Hamme-Zogge, Belgium.
(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 36 of 48

Jonathan Page (Planet Bike)

Jonathan Page (Planet Bike)
(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 37 of 48

The elite men's peloton in action.

The elite men's peloton in action.
(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 38 of 48

Jonathan Page (Planet Bike)

Jonathan Page (Planet Bike)
(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 39 of 48

Eddy van IJzendoorn (AA Drink - BeOne)

Eddy van IJzendoorn (AA Drink - BeOne)
(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 40 of 48

World champion Niels Albert (BKCP - Powerplus)

World champion Niels Albert (BKCP - Powerplus)
(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 41 of 48

Kevin Pauwels (Telenet Fidea Cycling Team) leads teammate Zdenek Stybar.

Kevin Pauwels (Telenet Fidea Cycling Team) leads teammate Zdenek Stybar.
(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 42 of 48

Belgian national champion Sven Nys (Landbouwkrediet-Colnago) leads Czech national champion Zdenek Štybar (Telenet Fidea Cycling Team).

Belgian national champion Sven Nys (Landbouwkrediet-Colnago) leads Czech national champion Zdenek Štybar (Telenet Fidea Cycling Team).
(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 43 of 48

Mariusz Gil (Revor-Baboco)

Mariusz Gil (Revor-Baboco)
(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 44 of 48

Jonathan Page (Planet Bike) runs the stairs.

Jonathan Page (Planet Bike) runs the stairs.
(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 45 of 48

Eddy van IJzendoorn (AA Drink - BeOne)

Eddy van IJzendoorn (AA Drink - BeOne)
(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 46 of 48

Germany's Philipp Walsleben (BKCP-Power Plus)

Germany's Philipp Walsleben (BKCP-Power Plus)
(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 47 of 48

Petr Dlask (Telenet Fidea Cycling Team)

Petr Dlask (Telenet Fidea Cycling Team)
(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 48 of 48

Jonathan Page (Planet Bike) after his 19th place finish.

Jonathan Page (Planet Bike) after his 19th place finish.
(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)

Zdenek Stybar carried the momentum from his first season victory on Saturday into the Superprestige race in Hamme Zogge, taking another sprint victory this time over Belgian champion Sven Nys and a sorely disappointed Klaas Vantornout (Sunweb-Projob).

"It is super, what a dream weekend. I didn't expect that it would succeed to win twice in two days," said a clearly overjoyed Stybar to VT4 after the race.

Belgian wind and a Czech win in Hamme Zogge

On a blustery day, the sinuous and relatively flat course provided little selection, putting World Champion Niels Albert at a disadvantage against his more cagey foes.

As Albert tried to force a selection early in the race, Nys held back and followed wheels, saving his energies and gambling that the wind would sap the energy of the early attackers.

The gamble paid off, and two lead groups came together at the mid-race point, setting Nys up for his trademark attack. The Landbouwkrediet-Colnago rider pulled away a group of four with Stybar, Albert and Vantornout.

A series of attacks put Albert on the defensive, and on the last lap the world champion was uncharacteristically struggling. He finally lost contact as Vantornout put in a late race bid for glory.

But it was Stybar who charged past Vantornout with Nys on his wheel and, like Saturday in Hasselt, the Czech's powerful sprint proved unbeatable.

"Maybe I started my acceleration too late, but certainly at a wrong moment," said Nys, who was left to rue what could have been. "There was a strong headwind and I didn't recover enough for the sprint. Maybe I should've stayed in the wheels longer."

Vantornout, too, could do nothing to counter Stybar's dominant performance. "I'm extremely disappointed because I was so close to the win. But I'm happy to finish on the podium though, and I think my boss will be happy with what I showed too."

Nys and Albert now share the lead in the overall Superprestige Series classification, with Stybar one point behind. Albert was dropped out of the four-man leader's group on the final lap and, as a result, missed out on a podium spot for the first time this season. "I'm disappointed. I wanted to be on the podium and defend my leader's position, but it didn't work out that way. The gaps are small, but I couldn't get on the podium and that's a pity," Albert said.

Sven Vanthourenhout finished a gritty fifth as he returned from a mid-season break for the races this weekend. "I didn't expect a fifth place but during the race I felt good. Of course I didn't know if I could keep it up all race long. I was on third row but could easily move up which meant the legs were good," Vanthourenhout said.

Sole American starter Jonathan Page finished 19th today. After a good start, Page featured for a while in the leader's group, however he eventually dropped back and slipped out of contention.

The fifth round of the Superprestige Series will be held in Gieten, The Netherlands on November 29.

Full Results
1Zdenek Štybar (Cze) Telenet Fidea Cycling Team1:03:05
2Sven Nys (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Colnago
3Klaas Vantornout (Bel) Sunweb-Projob0:00:03
4Niels Albert (Bel) BKCP - Powerplus0:00:40
5Sven Vanthourenhout (Bel) Sunweb-Projob0:00:43
6Erwin Vervecken (Bel) Revor-Jartazi Continental Team
7Radomír Šimunek Ml (Cze) BKCP - Power Plus
8Bart Aernouts (Bel) Rabobank
9Kevin Pauwels (Bel) Telenet Fidea Cycling Team
10Jan Verstraeten (Bel) KDL Trans NV
11Enrico Franzoi (Ita) Liquigas
12Gerben de Knegt (Ned) Rabobank
13Rob Peeters (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Colnago0:00:55
14Dieter Vanthourenhout (Bel) BKCP - Powerplus0:01:19
15Thijs Van Amerongen (Ned) Van Vliet EBH Elshof0:01:54
16Petr Dlask (Cze) Telenet Fidea Cycling Team
17Tom Van Den Bosch (Bel) Rendement Hypo Cyclingteam VZW
18Eddy van IJzendoorn (Ned) AA Drink - BeOne
19Jonathan Page (USA) Planet Bike
20Thijs Al (Ned) AA Drink - BeOne
21Wim Leemans (Bel) BKCP - Powerplus
22Wilant van Gils (Ned) Pro Cycling Team ZZPR.nl-Destil-Merida
23Mariusz Gil (Pol) LKS Pom Strzelce Krajenskie0:02:26
24Bart Verschueren (Bel) Revor-Jartazi Continental Team
25Jan Soetens (Bel) Revor-Jartazi Continental Team0:03:15
26Martin Zlámalík (Cze) Prodoli Racing Team0:03:23
27Tim Van Nuffel (Bel) Rendement Hypo Cyclingteam VZW0:03:51
28Gianni Denolf (Bel) BKCP - Powerplus0:04:11
29Marco Bianco (Ita) L Arcobaleno Carraro Team
30Lukáš Kloucek (Cze) Sunweb - Projob Cycling Team
31Jan Van Dael (Bel) Sunweb-Projob
32Tom De Kort (Bel) AVB - Cycling Team0:04:31
33Ivar Hartogs (Ned) ZZPR.nl-Destil-Merida0:04:54
34Philipp Walsleben (Ger) Team BKCP-Power Plus0:05:25
35Stijn Huys (Bel) Palmans-Cras0:06:19
36Bold-Erdene Boldbaatar (Mol)
37Naranbat Ariunbold (Mol)

Superprestige standings after 4 rounds
1Sven Nys (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Colnago56pts
2Niels Albert (Bel) BKCP - Powerplus56
3Zdenek Štybar (Cze) Telenet Fidea Cycling Team55
4Klaas Vantornout (Bel) Sunweb-Projob46
5Kevin Pauwels (Bel) Telenet Fidea Cycling Team37
6Bart Aernouts (Bel) Rabobank34
7Radomír Šimunek Ml (Cze) BKCP - Power Plus32
8Erwin Vervecken (Bel) Revor-Jartazi Continental Team31
9Gerben de Knegt (Ned) Rabobank26
10Sven Vanthourenhout (Bel) Sunweb-Projob23
11Dieter Vanthourenhout (Bel) BKCP - Powerplus22
12Enrico Franzoi (Ita) Liquigas20
13Rob Peeters (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Colnago13
14Jan Verstraeten (Bel) KDL Trans NV12
15Philipp Walsleben (Ger) Team BKCP-Power Plus5
16Martin Zlámalík (Cze) Prodoli Racing Team4
17Wilant van Gils (Ned) Pro Cycling Team ZZPR.nl-Destil-Merida3
18Thijs Van Amerongen (Ned) Van Vliet EBH Elshof
19John Gadret (Fra)1
20Eddy van IJzendoorn (Ned) AA Drink - BeOne

Latest on Cyclingnews