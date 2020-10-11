Alvarado dominates Superprestige Gieten
World champion tops Worst, Brand
Elite Women: Gieten
Cyclo-cross world champion Ceylin del Carmen Alvarado claimed the season's first race at the Superprestige Gieten. The series, much shortened due to the coronavirus, opened in October despite the cancellation of the Amstel Gold Race, due to take place one day earlier.
Alvarado made the most of the opportunity, escaping from the field to take a solo win over Annemarie Worst and Lucinda Brand.
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Ceylin del Carmen Alvarado (Ned) Alpecin - Fenix
|0:42:21
|2
|Annemarie Worst (Ned) 777
|0:00:24
|3
|Lucinda Brand (Ned) Telenet Baloise Lions
|0:00:28
|4
|Yara Kastelijn (Ned) Credishop-Fristads
|0:00:29
|5
|Denise Betsema (Ned)
|0:00:33
|6
|Aniek Van Alphen (Ned) Credishop-Fristads
|0:01:18
|7
|Laura Verdonschot (Bel)
|0:01:42
|8
|Manon Bakker (Ned) Credishop-Fristads
|0:02:01
|9
|Shirin Van Anrooij (Ned) Telenet Baloise Lions
|0:02:08
|10
|Sanne Cant (Bel) Iko - Crelan
|0:02:15
|11
|Inge Van Der Heijden (Ned) 777
|0:02:22
|12
|Zoe Backstedt (GBr)
|0:02:25
|13
|Marion Norbert Riberolle (Fra) Starcasino Cx Team
|0:02:28
|14
|Anna Kay (GBr) Starcasino Cx Team
|0:02:40
|15
|Ellen Van Loy (Bel) Telenet Baloise Lions
|0:02:49
|16
|Alice Maria Arzuffi (Ita) 777
|0:03:03
|17
|Sophie De Boer (Ned)
|0:03:31
|18
|Loes Sels (Bel) Iko - Crelan
|0:03:47
|19
|Lindy Van Anrooij (Ned) Starcasino Cx Team
|0:04:04
|20
|Karen Verhestraeten (Bel) Iko - Crelan
|0:04:21
|21
|Leonie Bentveld (Ned)
|0:05:01
|22
|Marthe Truyen (Bel) Telenet Baloise Lions
|0:05:17
|23
|Alicia Franck (Bel) Proximus - Alphamotorhomes - Doltcini Ct
|0:05:32
|24
|Susanne Meistrok (Ned) Proximus - Alphamotorhomes - Doltcini Ct
|25
|Julia Kopecky (Cze)
|0:06:03
|26
|Maud Kaptheijns (Ned)
|0:06:29
|27
|Marlies Vos (Ned)
|0:06:33
|28
|Kiona Crabbé (Bel)
|0:06:45
|29
|Nienke Vinke (Ned)
|0:06:52
|30
|Hannah Van Boven (Ned)
|0:07:04
|31
|Isa Nomden (Ned)
|0:07:21
|32
|Lucia Bramati (Ita)
|0:07:26
|33
|Iris Offerein (Ned)
|0:07:29
|34
|Senne Knaven (Ned)
|0:07:50
|35
|Shana Maes (Bel) Tormans Cyclo Cross Team
|0:08:33
|36
|Pem Hoefmans (Ned)
|0:09:09
|37
|Tessa Zwaenepoel (Bel) Proximus - Alphamotorhomes - Doltcini Ct
|38
|Amy Perryman (GBr)
|39
|Anniek Mos (Ned)
|40
|Abbie Manley (GBr)
|41
|Julie Brouwers (Bel)
|42
|Bibi Verzijl (Ned)
|43
|Veerle Goossens (Ned)
|44
|Britt De Grave (Ned)
|45
|Britt Kerste (Ned)
|46
|Sera Gademan (Ned)
|47
|Carmen Van Der Veen (Ned)
|48
|Kimberly Boven (Ned)
|49
|Isa Looienga (Ned)
|50
|Eva Jonkers (Ned)
|51
|Karlijn Koops (Ned)
|52
|Lorena Peterman (Ned)
|53
|Lisa Dorussen (Ned)
|54
|Lisa Bouwers (Ned)
|55
|Paulien Koster (Ned)
|56
|Ines Hamer (Ned)
|57
|Lora Bonthuis (Ned)
|58
|Joyce Mulder (Ned)
|DNF
|Iris Hoog Antink (Ned)
|DNF
|Mirre Knaven (Ned)
|DNF
|Esther Van Der Burg (Ned) Proximus - Alphamotorhomes - Doltcini Ct
