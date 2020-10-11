Trending

Alvarado dominates Superprestige Gieten

By

World champion tops Worst, Brand

Elite Women: Gieten

Ceylin del Carmen Alvarado
Cyclo-cross world champion Ceylin del Carmen Alvarado claimed the season's first race at the Superprestige Gieten. The series, much shortened due to the coronavirus, opened in October despite the cancellation of the Amstel Gold Race, due to take place one day earlier.

Alvarado made the most of the opportunity, escaping from the field to take a solo win over Annemarie Worst and Lucinda Brand.

Full Results
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ceylin del Carmen Alvarado (Ned) Alpecin - Fenix 0:42:21
2Annemarie Worst (Ned) 777 0:00:24
3Lucinda Brand (Ned) Telenet Baloise Lions 0:00:28
4Yara Kastelijn (Ned) Credishop-Fristads 0:00:29
5Denise Betsema (Ned) 0:00:33
6Aniek Van Alphen (Ned) Credishop-Fristads 0:01:18
7Laura Verdonschot (Bel) 0:01:42
8Manon Bakker (Ned) Credishop-Fristads 0:02:01
9Shirin Van Anrooij (Ned) Telenet Baloise Lions 0:02:08
10Sanne Cant (Bel) Iko - Crelan 0:02:15
11Inge Van Der Heijden (Ned) 777 0:02:22
12Zoe Backstedt (GBr) 0:02:25
13Marion Norbert Riberolle (Fra) Starcasino Cx Team 0:02:28
14Anna Kay (GBr) Starcasino Cx Team 0:02:40
15Ellen Van Loy (Bel) Telenet Baloise Lions 0:02:49
16Alice Maria Arzuffi (Ita) 777 0:03:03
17Sophie De Boer (Ned) 0:03:31
18Loes Sels (Bel) Iko - Crelan 0:03:47
19Lindy Van Anrooij (Ned) Starcasino Cx Team 0:04:04
20Karen Verhestraeten (Bel) Iko - Crelan 0:04:21
21Leonie Bentveld (Ned) 0:05:01
22Marthe Truyen (Bel) Telenet Baloise Lions 0:05:17
23Alicia Franck (Bel) Proximus - Alphamotorhomes - Doltcini Ct 0:05:32
24Susanne Meistrok (Ned) Proximus - Alphamotorhomes - Doltcini Ct
25Julia Kopecky (Cze) 0:06:03
26Maud Kaptheijns (Ned) 0:06:29
27Marlies Vos (Ned) 0:06:33
28Kiona Crabbé (Bel) 0:06:45
29Nienke Vinke (Ned) 0:06:52
30Hannah Van Boven (Ned) 0:07:04
31Isa Nomden (Ned) 0:07:21
32Lucia Bramati (Ita) 0:07:26
33Iris Offerein (Ned) 0:07:29
34Senne Knaven (Ned) 0:07:50
35Shana Maes (Bel) Tormans Cyclo Cross Team 0:08:33
36Pem Hoefmans (Ned) 0:09:09
37Tessa Zwaenepoel (Bel) Proximus - Alphamotorhomes - Doltcini Ct
38Amy Perryman (GBr)
39Anniek Mos (Ned)
40Abbie Manley (GBr)
41Julie Brouwers (Bel)
42Bibi Verzijl (Ned)
43Veerle Goossens (Ned)
44Britt De Grave (Ned)
45Britt Kerste (Ned)
46Sera Gademan (Ned)
47Carmen Van Der Veen (Ned)
48Kimberly Boven (Ned)
49Isa Looienga (Ned)
50Eva Jonkers (Ned)
51Karlijn Koops (Ned)
52Lorena Peterman (Ned)
53Lisa Dorussen (Ned)
54Lisa Bouwers (Ned)
55Paulien Koster (Ned)
56Ines Hamer (Ned)
57Lora Bonthuis (Ned)
58Joyce Mulder (Ned)
DNFIris Hoog Antink (Ned)
DNFMirre Knaven (Ned)
DNFEsther Van Der Burg (Ned) Proximus - Alphamotorhomes - Doltcini Ct

