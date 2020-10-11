Alvarado dominates Superprestige Gieten

Cyclo-cross world champion Ceylin del Carmen Alvarado claimed the season's first race at the Superprestige Gieten. The series, much shortened due to the coronavirus, opened in October despite the cancellation of the Amstel Gold Race, due to take place one day earlier.

Alvarado made the most of the opportunity, escaping from the field to take a solo win over Annemarie Worst and Lucinda Brand.